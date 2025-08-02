Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Must Be Well Proud”: Bonnie Blue’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out About Her Career In A New Documentary
Woman with blonde hair and blue eyes wearing black gloves posing with finger to lips in Bonnie Blue documentary style.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“He Must Be Well Proud”: Bonnie Blue’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out About Her Career In A New Documentary

The husband of adult entertainerBonnie Blue, who went viral for claiming that she slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours, has broken his silence about his estranged wife’s X-rated publicity stunts.

Oliver Davidson left her less than a year after they sold everything in the UK and immigrated to Australia, and returned to his home country. Blue, whose birth name is Tia Billinger, has since vehemently denied that the short lifespan of their relationship had anything to do with her work.

Davidson has since spoken out in a documentary, and he has left no doubts about his view on his estranged wife’s line of work.

    At a time, there were 1.6 million Google search results for “Bonnie Blue Predator”

    Woman in a white dress seated on stage, pointing up at a screen about Bonnie Blue’s career in a new documentary.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

    In a British Channel 4 documentary dedicated to his wife, 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, which launched on July 29, Davidson said:

    “Most people, if they do p**n, they seem out of reach. You’re never going to meet them.”

    “You’re never going to be able to film with them. 

    “Whereas Bonnie puts a location online, and then obviously her fans can actually film with her. It’s like a defining moment in p**n, where she’s completely changed the game,” UK’s The Mirror reported him saying.

    Woman with long blonde hair holding a sign that says 1000, related to Bonnie Blue's career in a new documentary.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue

    “She (Bonnie Blue) really connects with the fans.” 

    Davidson’s praise stems from Blue filming herself sleeping with barely legal teens in Australia.

    For many, this equates to grooming—as can be seen from the search term “Bonnie Blue predator,” which rendered more than 1.6 million results, per a June 30 Newsweek report.

    Bonnie Blue claims that she and Davidson loved each other 

    On July 26, Bored Pandareported that Blue was adamant that her work was not responsible for her and Davidson’s separation.

    Man with beard and short hair speaking in an interview about Bonnie Blue’s career in a new documentary.

    Image credits: Channel 4

    “We got married at 20, we were together a long time and we just grew apart,” she said and added that there “was no dramatic split up or anything like that.”

    She doubled down on these claims when she said:  

    “We loved each other, but we weren’t in love. So we separated, but we didn’t make it official.” 

    A Bored Panda poll suggests that her line of work was responsible for her and Davidson’s separation

    Bonnie Blue’s ex-husband speaks out about her career in a new documentary, standing behind a black wrought iron gate.

    Image credits: Channel 4

    “Me doing what I’ve done recently had nothing to do with the relationship breakdown. But, of course, no one will believe me.”

    As a nod to this sentiment, a July poll by Bored Panda asking “What do you think about Bonnie Blue’s story?” found that 5 percent believed it was “a classic case of growing apart” and 

    24 percent were of the opinion: “She’s just being honest — nothing wrong with that.” 

    Twenty six percent selected “Her ex was too tolerant,” while 44 percent of respondents clicked on “Her line of work makes relationships impossible.”

    @channel4documentaries 1000 Men & Me: The Bonnie Blue Story streaming tonight on Channel 4 Documentaries. #channel4#documentary#BonnieBlue♬ original sound – Channel 4 Docs

    “He lasted a lot longer than I thought, if he had any sense, he would’ve run a long time ago,” wrote a netizen, capturing a large chunk of the public sentiment.

    Bonnie Blue says her husband had a stake in her earnings 

    Despite these views, Bonnie Blue echoed her husband’s recent statements when she described him as Beyond supportive,” claiming “he gave me the confidence to do OF.” 

    A couple dressed elegantly in black attire posing outdoors, related to Bonnie Blue career documentary discussion.

    Image credits: bonnie blue

    “And it wasn’t because he wanted to pimp me out, he just wanted me to be happy and have control of my life. And obviously the money was good as well.”

    Blue and Davidson’s enthusiasm was shared by Channel 4’s commissioning editor, Tim Hancock, when he noted on May 30: 

    Young couple standing together on a rugby field, highlighting Bonnie Blue’s ex-husband speaking out about her career.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    “With incredible access to an unfolding story at the edges of modern morality, this documentary will take a clear-eyed look at a very contemporary phenomenon and will likely leave the audience questioning their own presumptions about one of this year’s most polarizing figures,” per Channel 4.

    The documentary’s executive producer dubbed the adult entertainer a “fascinating and divisive character”

    The production’s executive producer, Mark Henderson, was quoted speaking along the same lines:

    “Bonnie Blue is a story for our times, touching on our attitudes to s*x, money, success, p**n, feminism and masculinity.”

    Blonde woman with blue eyes speaking in an indoor setting, discussing Bonnie Blue’s career in a new documentary.

    Image credits: Channel 4

    He said the production was likely to make audiences question the preconceived ideas about Bonnie Blue, whom he described as a “fascinating and divisive character.”

    The documentary’s director, Victoria Silver, also weighed in and observed that “Bonnie Blue refuses to conform to public opinion and lives life by her own rules.” 

    Silver claimed that it was her way of capturing an evolving story, with “a woman at the heart of it” at a time when “factual TV is awash with retrospective stories.”

    The internet sees “psychopathic or sociopathic tendencies” in Bonnie Blue

    Woman with blue eyes and blonde hair wearing black gloves and blue earrings in a dramatic pose about Bonnie Blue’s career.

    Image credits: Rob Parfitt/Channel 4

    As far as the public is concerned, Bonnie Blue–to put it diplomatically–is not average.

    “After watching the documentary I feel like she may have psychopathic or sociopathic tendencies,” wrote one person.

    “Seriously sick,” complained another. 

    Some netizens took issue with the fact that she called what she does for a living a “career”  and claimed that they could see it taking a toll on her already, and one person wrote:

    “The body keeps the score.”

    Text message screenshot showing Darren Taylor commenting He must be well proud with a laughing emoji.

    Comment by Kyle Euan Catchpole reading Imagine the divorce rebound in a light blue chat bubble on a white background.

    Commenter Ste Everton FC Critchley expressing disbelief about Bonnie Blue’s ex-husband and her career in a documentary.

    Isabel Armstrong commenting online with the question What happened to self respect in a light blue chat bubble.

    Comment by Hayley France expressing strong negative opinion about someone’s character and future regrets.

    Comment by Antz Woods reading Poor guy, displayed on a social media post related to Bonnie Blue’s career documentary.

    Comment by James Gawee saying Best decision he ever made in a social media post about Bonnie Blue’s career documentary.

    Comment by Jack Bishop about Bonnie Blue’s ex-husband speaking out on her career in a new documentary.

    Bonnie Blue’s ex-husband speaking out about her career in a new documentary, sharing personal insights and reflections.

    Comment by Khanny Khan on a social media post saying he picked up a stone while there were diamonds visible on a screen.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Rob Harps discussing Bonnie Blue’s ex-husband and her career in a documentary.

    Comment by Emma King expressing dislike and concern about Bonnie Blue’s career and related trauma in a social media post.

    Comment by Antonia Brear discussing Bonnie Blue’s career and potential divorce related to her success in a social media post.

    Comment by Sarah Whitehill discussing Bonnie Blue’s ex-husband speaking out about her career in a documentary.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

