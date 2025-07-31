Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease Battle In Heartfelt Post After Disastrous Romania Show
Justin Timberlake wearing sunglasses and a jacket, performing on stage during a concert with spotlight effects.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease Battle In Heartfelt Post After Disastrous Romania Show

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake has marked the end of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour with a shocking health revelation—he has Lyme’s disease.

The singer concluded a circuit that lasted nearly a year and spanned three continents. Some of his performances were observed as “tired,” along with accusations of lip-syncing. 

The condition is associated with fatigue, aching muscles, fevers, and headaches.

    Justin Timberlake performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a navy jacket, revealing Lyme disease battle in recent post.

    Image credits: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

    “Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart,” the 44-year-old wrote on his Instagram account on July 31.

    “It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring—but, I will try…”

    “As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person,” he claimed

    “But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.”

    He claims that it was difficult to share the revelation because he is a private person

    Justin Timberlake performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and colorful jacket, revealing Lyme disease battle after Romania show.

    Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

    “This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience.

    “I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support.”

    Then he dropped the bomb, stating: 

    “Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

    Timberlake wrote that finding out about it was a shock for him

    Justin Timberlake performing on stage with band, amid crowd capturing the concert on smartphones.

    Image credits: justintimberlake

    “When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure.

    “But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” he said, explaining what some perceived as lacking performances.

    He explained the decisions he was faced with, writing:

    “I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out.”

    “I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

    Justin Timberlake with team backstage, showing support amid Lyme disease battle after Romania show difficulties.

    Image credits: justintimberlake

    “Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected.”

    “I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease, too,” he claimed.

    The revelation comes after some of his fans walked out of his show in Romania 

    As a nod to the impact of his condition, Bored Pandareported on July 25 that the singer’s key stop in Romania started on the wrong foot when he arrived 30 minutes late for his show.

    He was observed to have kept his face covered for the entirety of the performance while only singing snippets of songs.

    Justin Timberlake performing live on stage, wearing a colorful leather jacket, sharing his Lyme disease battle.

    Image credits: bokimusic TV

    Some audience members were so upset with what they perceived as a half-hearted effort that they walked out.

    One netizen took to TikTok with their qualms and complained:

    “And also you came with glasses and a hat, we came here to see you and we couldn’t see your face. That shows no respect whatsoever for your audience. So I left and so did many other people too.”

    Not everyone is sympathetic to the singer’s health claims and suspect it is a grasp for sympathy

    But even after his announcement, he is struggling to win over fans despite the admission. One netizen echoed this sentiment when they wrote:

    “Lately every star has been diagnosed with something, new way to capture an audience? Just a thought.”

    “Why they making it sound life threatening?” asked another.

    “What goes around comes around, coming back arounnnnd,” quipped fan, quoting one of his old tracks.

    Members of the public who experienced the disease have harrowing tales to tell

    Comment from JoAnn Marie Costanzo about antibiotics and early detection of Lyme disease, shared in a discussion thread.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with Nicole Brown offering prayers to Justin Timberlake amid Lyme disease battle.

    Comment by Hannah Mayes discussing a strong course of antibiotics related to Justin Timberlake's Lyme disease battle.

    Comment by Arthur Snöstorm expressing a wish for Justin Timberlake's quick recovery from Lyme disease.

    Comment about Lyme disease impact seen on social media, related to Justin Timberlake's Lyme disease battle revealed online.

    Comment about personal Lyme disease experience, expressing understanding of its lasting impacts on life.

    Comment by Lori Lynn Rempel saying It's treatable, even curable, related to Justin Timberlake Lyme disease battle.

    Comment explaining Lyme disease symptoms, reflecting on Justin Timberlake's Lyme disease battle after Romania show.

    Comment from Jaime Statham explaining the tough effects of Lyme disease on strength and energy, referencing personal experiences.

    Comment expressing sympathy and prayers for Justin Timberlake’s Lyme disease diagnosis after his Romania show.

    Comment on social media praising speedy recovery of Justin Timberlake amid Lyme disease battle after Romania show issues.

    Comment discussing personal experiences with Lyme disease symptoms and diagnosis including bells palsy and antibiotic treatment.

    Comment by Chantell Sowers Wofter expressing concern and prayers about Justin Timberlake's Lyme disease battle after Romania show.

    Comment from Sammy Hendershot expressing surprise about many celebrities getting Lyme disease, referencing Justin Timberlake.

    Comment from Brittney Ellison describing her Lyme disease experience and related health issues after tick exposure.

