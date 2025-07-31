Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease Battle In Heartfelt Post After Disastrous Romania Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake has marked the end of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour with a shocking health revelation—he has Lyme’s disease.

The singer concluded a circuit that lasted nearly a year and spanned three continents. Some of his performances were observed as “tired,” along with accusations of lip-syncing.

The condition is associated with fatigue, aching muscles, fevers, and headaches.

RELATED:

Justin Timberlake claimed that he was not sharing the news for his fans to “feel bad” for him

Share icon

Image credits: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

“Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart,” the 44-year-old wrote on his Instagram account on July 31.

“It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring—but, I will try…”

“As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person,” he claimed.

“But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He claims that it was difficult to share the revelation because he is a private person

Share icon

Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

“This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience.

“I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support.”

Then he dropped the bomb, stating:

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

Timberlake wrote that finding out about it was a shock for him

Share icon

Image credits: justintimberlake

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure.

“But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” he said, explaining what some perceived as lacking performances.

He explained the decisions he was faced with, writing:

“I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out.”

“I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: justintimberlake

“Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected.”

“I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease, too,” he claimed.

The revelation comes after some of his fans walked out of his show in Romania

As a nod to the impact of his condition, Bored Pandareported on July 25 that the singer’s key stop in Romania started on the wrong foot when he arrived 30 minutes late for his show.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was observed to have kept his face covered for the entirety of the performance while only singing snippets of songs.

Share icon

Image credits: bokimusic TV

Some audience members were so upset with what they perceived as a half-hearted effort that they walked out.

One netizen took to TikTok with their qualms and complained:

“And also you came with glasses and a hat, we came here to see you and we couldn’t see your face. That shows no respect whatsoever for your audience. So I left and so did many other people too.”

Not everyone is sympathetic to the singer’s health claims and suspect it is a grasp for sympathy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

But even after his announcement, he is struggling to win over fans despite the admission. One netizen echoed this sentiment when they wrote:

“Lately every star has been diagnosed with something, new way to capture an audience? Just a thought.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why they making it sound life threatening?” asked another.

“What goes around comes around, coming back arounnnnd,” quipped fan, quoting one of his old tracks.

Members of the public who experienced the disease have harrowing tales to tell

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT