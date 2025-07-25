ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Timberlake’s show in Romania was supposed to be a key stop on his JT Live 2025 tour. Instead, his performance has become a viral disaster.

The 44-year-old singer showed up more than 30 minutes late to the stage, kept his face covered under a hood, and reportedly sang only snippets of each song.

Outraged fans accused him of phoning it in and treating the show like an obligation. Some were so disappointed that they walked out.

Justin’s late arrival, low energy, and lazy overall performance took over social media

As could be seen in videos of the concert, Timberlake performed in the rain.

He wore a hood, a cap, glasses, and a coat, which he referenced by telling the audience, “I’m trying to stay warm,” according to theDaily Mail.

“Is the rain always like this in the summer? No? So y’all cooked this up for me? Thanks,” Justin said.

Many of his fans were not sympathetic. TikTok clips showed him standing and moving awkwardly onstage and singing off-key. For many, it didn’t feel like a concert.

It just looked like Justin was just going through the motions, and badly at that.

One TikToker, @amelissaofficial, voiced what many were thinking: “You were late first of all, you sing like five words on each song. I get that you have a lot of concerts but you cannot be singing less than a quarter of the song.

“And also you came with glasses and a hat, we came here to see you and we couldn’t see your face. That shows no respect whatsoever for your audience. So I left and so did many other people too,” the TikTok user stated.

Other netizens piled on, making fun of Justin’s performance and overall mood.

“I want a refund and I wasn’t even there,” one commuter wrote.

“Oh my god – didn’t even hit one note,” another stated.

“OHHHH MYYYYY THIS IS WORSE THAN SHE DESCRIBED!!! He owes people their money! How embarrassing,” another commenter noted.

Justin’s recent backlash has revived scrutiny from fans and sparked renewed calls for an NSYNC reunion

This isn’t the only recent stain on Timberlake’s tour.

Before the Romania show, he was caught on video at England’s Lytham Festival scolding a technician after sound issues disrupted his performance of Cry Me a River.

The video featured Justin launching into a furious tirade that lasted several seconds.

He was even caught slashing his hand across his neck in a “cut it off” gesture before turning away from the crew.

Needless to say, his behavior at the Lytham Festival left a bitter impression on fans.

“Losing it with your support crew is considered highly unprofessional in the world of stage performance,” one commenter stated.

“He mad about anything and everything,” another wrote.

Justin also caught headlines last year after he was charged with a DWI after running a stop sign in his BMW X7 in the Hamptons in the United States. He was charged with refusing a breathalyzer test as well.

During his apprehension, Justin reportedly quipped that “This is going to ruin the tour.”

Despite his recent controversies, there is one glimmer of hope for Justin’s longtime fans: the growing possibility of an NSYNC reunion.

The singer has reportedly been open to the idea of reuniting with his former bandmates once the solo tour ends in Turkey.

Speculation about a reunion has been building for months.

After the Backstreet Boys announced their Las Vegas residency, fans have been urging NSYNC to follow suit.

Justin’s previous controversies are coming back into focus

The recent backlash from his ongoing tour has resulted in social media users recalling Justin’s previous scandals.

These include Britney Spears’ 2023 memoir, which reignited discussion of her turbulent past with Justin.

In her book, Britney alleged that Justin pressured her into an abortion and painted her as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy” after they split.

There’s also the long-standing backlash over Justin’s 2004 Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson, which resulted in the latter’s wardrobe malfunction.

Timberlake publicly apologized for his behavior in 2021 to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, acknowledging that he “benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Netizens discussed Justin’s subpar performance on social media

