Justin Timberlake’s show in Romania was supposed to be a key stop on his JT Live 2025 tour. Instead, his performance has become a viral disaster.

The 44-year-old singer showed up more than 30 minutes late to the stage, kept his face covered under a hood, and reportedly sang only snippets of each song. 

Outraged fans accused him of phoning it in and treating the show like an obligation. Some were so disappointed that they walked out.

    Justin’s late arrival, low energy, and lazy overall performance took over social media

    Justin Timberlake performing on stage during Romania show, wearing colorful jacket and sunglasses.

    Image credits: Getty/Lyvans Boolaky

    As could be seen in videos of the concert, Timberlake performed in the rain. 

    He wore a hood, a cap, glasses, and a coat, which he referenced by telling the audience, “I’m trying to stay warm,” according to theDaily Mail.

    Large crowd at Justin Timberlake's Romania concert, with stage lights and the artist performing during a viral show event.

    Image credits: Instagram/Justin Timberlake

    “Is the rain always like this in the summer? No? So y’all cooked this up for me? Thanks,” Justin said. 

    Many of his fans were not sympathetic. TikTok clips showed him standing and moving awkwardly onstage and singing off-key. For many, it didn’t feel like a concert. 

    Performer on stage in rain during Justin Timberlake Romania show with audience in the background capturing the moment on phones

    Image credits: Instagram/Justin Timberlake

    It just looked like Justin was just going through the motions, and badly at that.

    One TikToker, @amelissaofficial, voiced what many were thinking: “You were late first of all, you sing like five words on each song. I get that you have a lot of concerts but you cannot be singing less than a quarter of the song. 

    Justin Timberlake performing on stage with backup singers during a Romania show caught in a viral embarrassing moment.

    Image credits: Tiktok/Adi Cindrea

    “And also you came with glasses and a hat, we came here to see you and we couldn’t see your face. That shows no respect whatsoever for your audience. So I left and so did many other people too,” the TikTok user stated.

    Other netizens piled on, making fun of Justin’s performance and overall mood.

    A fan wearing a rain poncho at Justin Timberlake’s Romania show expressing disappointment and crowd unrest.

    Image credits: Tiktok/AMELISSA

    “I want a refund and I wasn’t even there,” one commuter wrote.

    “Oh my god – didn’t even hit one note,” another stated.

    Justin Timberlake performing in rain at Romania show that went viral with fans demanding refund.

    Image credits: Tiktok/Adi Cindrea

    “OHHHH MYYYYY THIS IS WORSE THAN SHE DESCRIBED!!! He owes people their money! How embarrassing,” another commenter noted.

    Justin’s recent backlash has revived scrutiny from fans and sparked renewed calls for an NSYNC reunion

    @amelissaofficial If you’re not @Justin Timberlake , keep scrolling #fyp#romania#goviral#EC#justintimberlake#concerts#fail#fyppp♬ original sound – AMELISSA

    This isn’t the only recent stain on Timberlake’s tour.

    Before the Romania show, he was caught on video at England’s Lytham Festival scolding a technician after sound issues disrupted his performance of Cry Me a River

    Comment on social media mentioning Justin Timberlake and his Electric Castle show, related to viral fan reactions.

    The video featured Justin launching into a furious tirade that lasted several seconds.

    He was even caught slashing his hand across his neck in a “cut it off” gesture before turning away from the crew. 

    Social media comment expressing frustration over Justin Timberlake’s embarrassing Romania show and refund demands.

    Needless to say, his behavior at the Lytham Festival left a bitter impression on fans.

    “Losing it with your support crew is considered highly unprofessional in the world of stage performance,” one commenter stated.

    @adicindrea Justin Timberlake at @Electric Castle ⚡️ #justintimberlake#electriccastle♬ original sound – Adi Cindrea

    “He mad about anything and everything,” another wrote.

    Justin also caught headlines last year after he was charged with a DWI after running a stop sign in his BMW X7 in the Hamptons in the United States. He was charged with refusing a breathalyzer test as well.

    Justin Timberlake performing in the rain during Romania show, which went viral as fans demand a refund.

    During his apprehension, Justin reportedly quipped that “This is going to ruin the tour.”

    Despite his recent controversies, there is one glimmer of hope for Justin’s longtime fans: the growing possibility of an NSYNC reunion.

    Comment on social media post saying he was the karaoke host, related to Justin Timberlake’s embarrassing Romania show viral incident.

    The singer has reportedly been open to the idea of reuniting with his former bandmates once the solo tour ends in Turkey.

    Speculation about a reunion has been building for months.

    @andreeamadalina.ene Cum vi s-a părut @Justin Timberlake la @Electric Castle 🏰 ⚡️? #justintimberlake#electriccastle#romania#aiae#vara 🎥 @Diana ♬ original sound – andreeamadalina.ene

    After the Backstreet Boys announced their Las Vegas residency, fans have been urging NSYNC to follow suit.

    Justin’s previous controversies are coming back into focus

    Justin Timberlake performing on stage with large illuminated screen behind him during Romania show receiving viral attention.

    Image credits: Instagram/Justin Timberlake

    The recent backlash from his ongoing tour has resulted in social media users recalling Justin’s previous scandals. 

    These include Britney Spears’ 2023 memoir, which reignited discussion of her turbulent past with Justin.

    Close-up of a man kissing a woman on the cheek with warm lighting, related to Justin Timberlake Romania show viral reaction.

    Image credits: Instagram/Justin Timberlake

    In her book, Britney alleged that Justin pressured her into an abortion and painted her as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy” after they split.

    There’s also the long-standing backlash over Justin’s 2004 Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson, which resulted in the latter’s wardrobe malfunction.

    Justin Timberlake performing on stage during his controversial Romania show facing fan backlash and refund demands.

    Image credits: Instagram/Justin Timberlake

    Timberlake publicly apologized for his behavior in 2021 to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, acknowledging that he “benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

    Netizens discussed Justin’s subpar performance on social media

    Comment by Lona Liebezeit expressing disappointment about Justin Timberlake’s Romania show going viral and fans demanding refunds.

    Comment reading I'm speechless, user sky reacts to Justin Timberlake’s embarrassing Romania show going viral and fans demanding refund.

    Comment on Justin Timberlake’s embarrassing Romania show going viral with fans demanding a refund, posted by TrendTestify.

    Comment on Justin Timberlake’s embarrassing Romania show, expressing frustration over his performance and lack of enthusiasm.

    Comment on social media showing a user named Bazil sarcastically mentioning Justin Timberlake’s Romania show.

    Fan comment on Justin Timberlake’s Romania show going viral, discussing performance energy and comparisons to JLo.

    Comment on Justin Timberlake’s Romania show, expressing disappointment about him forgetting to sing, with 256 likes.

    Comment reading You guys need to watch BTS performing while raining, criticizing lazy performers after Justin Timberlake’s viral Romania show.

    Comment from a fan criticizing Justin Timberlake’s “embarrassing” Romania show and demanding a refund for the performance.

    User comment criticizing Justin Timberlake’s Romania show, describing boredom and lack of respect for the public.

    Social media comment reacting to Justin Timberlake’s embarrassing Romania show, with fans demanding a refund.

    Comment on Justin Timberlake’s embarrassing Romania show with a cat profile picture and 91 likes.

    Fan commenting online about Justin Timberlake’s embarrassing Romania show going viral with refund demands.

    Fan comment criticizes Justin Timberlake’s Romania show, demanding a refund after a disappointing performance.

