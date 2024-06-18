Justin Timberlake Arrested On DWI-Related Charges In The Hamptons

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Timberlake was arrested after being caught behind the wheel while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York.

The 43-year-old singer was pulled over and taken into custody on Monday night, June 17, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

Facing charges related to DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), the Grammy winner was scheduled to appear at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court for his arraignment on Tuesday, June 18.

Image credits: Justin Timberlake

Image credits: WWD via Getty Images

A source told People the Cry Me a River singer was arrested after having dinner at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. He was on his way to a friend’s address when law enforcement officials pulled him over, the source claimed.

“Nobody was hurt,” the source added. “He will be arraigned in about an hour.”

The Prince of Pop has been on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour since April in support of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.

He last took the stage on Saturday, June 15, at Miami’s Kaseya Center, and he had shows scheduled for the coming Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, at the United Center in Chicago.

The Mirrors singer also has concert dates scheduled next Tuesday and Wednesday in the Big Apple.

The Prince of Pop is currently on his The Forget Tomorrow World and has two shows lined up in Chicago this week

Image credits: Justin Timberlake

Image credits: Justin Timberlake

The singer, who has been entertaining fans for years, told his audience during a tour stop in May, “I feel like we’ve grown up together.”

“I’ve grown up with you, and you’ve grown up with me,” he said after taking the stage in Los Angeles. “I’m never going to forget it, and I have so much gratitude for each and every one of you here tonight.”