“Cosplayed A Faith For A Man”: Influencer Slammed After Ditching Hijab For Raunchy Makeover
Influencer wearing hijab with man at a basketball game, highlighting contrast before and after raunchy makeover controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Cosplayed A Faith For A Man”: Influencer Slammed After Ditching Hijab For Raunchy Makeover

Basketball Wives star Brittany Renner has shed her hijab and returned to revealing outfits—less than a year after publicizing her embrace of Islam and the “beautiful purification process” it ushered into her life.

Renner, who was cast largely for her looks and signature curves, admitted on Instagram previously that her newfound modest dress code had hurt her finances to the point that she was borderline destitute.

Highlights
  • Brittany Renner has abandoned her modest Islamic dress and returned to revealing fashion, just months after publicly embracing Islam.
  • Fans accuse her of “cosplaying” the religion for rapper Kevin Gates, whom she married and divorced within two months.
  • Renner claims she “followed her heart” and is now focused on a personal reset after the relationship ended.

Her reversion to her provocative wardrobe has sparked speculation that she’s now turned her back on the faith for good, drawing criticism from fans.

    Brittany Renner even footage of herself condemning her tattoos

    Influencer wearing a beige hijab and brown modest outfit, smiling and posing indoors near a small table with plants.

    Image credits: bundleofbrittany

    The 33-year-old–who stars on VH1’s Basketball Wives–transition from the flowing and baggy (but fashionable) lines that speak to Islam’s conservatism, to the barely-there, little-for-the-imagination garments can be tracked over a course of nine Instagram posts.

    On May 22 this year, Renner posted a snippet of collaboration with the tattoo removal company saying:

    “My future self doesn’t want these tattoos anymore,” said the hijab clad personality, before adding: “I’m just going in a different direction.”

    Woman wearing hijab and modest activewear taking a selfie in an empty gym with wooden flooring and fitness equipment.

    Image credits: bundleofbrittany

    In the way of explanation, she offered: “People want me to hang on to my past—I don’t want to.

    Her transition to her old wardrobe was well documented on Instagram

    In the next photo, posted three days later, she maintains the theme in fashionable but conservative loose-fitting slacks and a floor-length cardigan.

    On May 30, she posted an image in a bright orange one-piece that, while not per sé hugging, was much more adherent to her shape. Her hijab was still intact.

    Influencer taking a mirror selfie in workout attire after ditching hijab for a raunchy makeover in a fitness studio.

    Image credits: bundleofbrittan

    A video on June 18 advertised a liberal hairstyle and the departure of her religious headgear altogether.

    The theme remained constant in every post, while in the next five images her wardrobe  transitioned picture-by-picture from flowy and loose, too tight and revealing until a post in July 2023 depicted her in a skimpy dress that rode high on her legs and showed large patches of skin elsewhere.

    Fans criticized her for “cosplaying a faith for a man.”

    Influencer posing in a raunchy green crochet bikini, showing off makeover and shedding hijab for bold new look.

    Image credits: bundleofbrittany

    Influencer wearing hijab sitting next to a tattooed man with jewelry at a crowded indoor event.

    Image credits: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

    The closest thing to an explanation was “I don’t ask for permission or forgiveness, nor am I in the business of convincing” in the caption.

    Her fans were there to marvel, and one wrote: “She couldn’t get enough attention covered up.”

    “Praying for you sis, that jezebel spirit is a tough one. You can’t defeat it…” wrote another.

    Woman wearing hijab and sweatshirt standing with child in front of colorful mural, highlighting cosplayed faith for a man topic.

    Image credits: bundleofbrittany

    Another follower touched on a common sentiment when she wrote: 

    “I found it funny in last night’s episode how you were like these women are questioning my faith, trying to get me to change being upset by it and they were right. 

    “You literally cosplayed a faith for a man.”

    Her decision to abandon her hijab followed her breakup with a Muslim rapper

    Woman wearing a black hijab inside a car with a sunroof, reflecting on the influence of hijab in fashion and identity.

    Image credits: bundleofbrittany

    The man this critic was referring to is a Muslim rapper by the name of Kevin Gates. Renner took to REAL 92.3 LA where she admitted, “We got married April 6 and divorced May 28.”

    The statement by Renner that the critic challenged was: “I followed my heart.” 

    A critic slammed her in response to her recent Instagram photo dump, saying, “If it was really in your heart, you would still be a follower regardless of who you are with.”

    Renner says nobody gets “married to stay married”

    Despite the backlash, Renner claimed, “I don’t feel like it’s a sucky situation because what is meant to be is always gonna to be.”

    Influencer with curly hair in a black dress holding a drink, showcasing a bold raunchy makeover without hijab indoors.

    Image credits: bundleofbrittany

    “What I also will add is that I followed my heart, and that’s more than anyone can say in this world.

    “I don’t think anybody gets married to not stay married,” she said, in her own defense. “So, I think my biggest thing for me is just a nice 90 day reset. Focusing on myself and pouring into myself.”

    Social media is divided on her sudden reversion

    Comment from Corey Stone questioning transformation from ninja to disco pajama dancer in a social media post.

    Facebook comment by David Alexander Lawson about struggling to cut bacon, expressing bacon is king with emojis.

    Comment praising a woman's freedom to choose her outfits, rejecting control by alpha men over her body and clothing choices.

    Comment from Mike Lyon criticizing influencer’s raunchy makeover after ditching hijab for attention.

    Text message from Jean Hannah Bailey-Sjostrand asking which option earns her the most money, with currency symbols included.

    Comment on social media post by Davie Tambala saying it was all for show off with laughing emoji and 3 likes.

    Comment discussing a woman’s choice to ditch hijab and gowns, emphasizing personal freedom in a social media post.

    Comment on social media criticizing vanity, related to cosplayed faith for a man influencer makeover controversy.

    Comment from user Alan Thys criticizing influencer for ditching hijab, discussing PR in social media post.

    Comment by Natalie Ryan stating her opinion on life choices and happiness in a social media post.

    Comment from Souzi Redwan saying she looks beautiful in black and bold text on a light blue background.

    Comment from Abdul-Jami Kalam criticizing influencer’s decision after ditching hijab for a raunchy makeover.

    Comment from Alexandar Sotirov about followers, displayed in black text on a light blue background.

    Comment by Terrence Welsh criticizing money earnings while being covered, related to cosplayed faith influencer controversy.

    Comment on social media defending influencer’s decision amid backlash over hijab ditching and raunchy makeover.

    Comment criticizing influencer for seeking fame by ditching hijab for a raunchy makeover, causing backlash.

    Divorce
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretending to adhere to a religion for ulterior motives? Have you heard of the royal family? Yeah, I mean the Bri'ish, but just about any one will also do.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not the first, won't be the last. I had to pretend to be religious so that my (now ex) fiancé could get married in church. Thankfully it didn't get that far.

