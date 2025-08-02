“Cosplayed A Faith For A Man”: Influencer Slammed After Ditching Hijab For Raunchy Makeover

ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Wives star Brittany Renner has shed her hijab and returned to revealing outfits—less than a year after publicizing her embrace of Islam and the “beautiful purification process” it ushered into her life.

Renner, who was cast largely for her looks and signature curves, admitted on Instagram previously that her newfound modest dress code had hurt her finances to the point that she was borderline destitute.

Highlights Brittany Renner has abandoned her modest Islamic dress and returned to revealing fashion, just months after publicly embracing Islam.

Fans accuse her of “cosplaying” the religion for rapper Kevin Gates, whom she married and divorced within two months.

Renner claims she “followed her heart” and is now focused on a personal reset after the relationship ended.

Her reversion to her provocative wardrobe has sparked speculation that she’s now turned her back on the faith for good, drawing criticism from fans.

Brittany Renner even footage of herself condemning her tattoos

Image credits: bundleofbrittany

The 33-year-old–who stars on VH1’s Basketball Wives–transition from the flowing and baggy (but fashionable) lines that speak to Islam’s conservatism, to the barely-there, little-for-the-imagination garments can be tracked over a course of nine Instagram posts.

On May 22 this year, Renner posted a snippet of collaboration with the tattoo removal company saying:

“My future self doesn’t want these tattoos anymore,” said the hijab clad personality, before adding: “I’m just going in a different direction.”

Image credits: bundleofbrittany

In the way of explanation, she offered: “People want me to hang on to my past—I don’t want to.

Her transition to her old wardrobe was well documented on Instagram

In the next photo, posted three days later, she maintains the theme in fashionable but conservative loose-fitting slacks and a floor-length cardigan.

On May 30, she posted an image in a bright orange one-piece that, while not per sé hugging, was much more adherent to her shape. Her hijab was still intact.

Image credits: bundleofbrittan

A video on June 18 advertised a liberal hairstyle and the departure of her religious headgear altogether.

The theme remained constant in every post, while in the next five images her wardrobe transitioned picture-by-picture from flowy and loose, too tight and revealing until a post in July 2023 depicted her in a skimpy dress that rode high on her legs and showed large patches of skin elsewhere.

Fans criticized her for “cosplaying a faith for a man.”

Image credits: bundleofbrittany

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Renner (@bundleofbrittany)

Image credits: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

The closest thing to an explanation was “I don’t ask for permission or forgiveness, nor am I in the business of convincing” in the caption.

Her fans were there to marvel, and one wrote: “She couldn’t get enough attention covered up.”

“Praying for you sis, that jezebel spirit is a tough one. You can’t defeat it…” wrote another.

Image credits: bundleofbrittany

Another follower touched on a common sentiment when she wrote:

“I found it funny in last night’s episode how you were like these women are questioning my faith, trying to get me to change being upset by it and they were right.

“You literally cosplayed a faith for a man.”

Her decision to abandon her hijab followed her breakup with a Muslim rapper

Image credits: bundleofbrittany

The man this critic was referring to is a Muslim rapper by the name of Kevin Gates. Renner took to REAL 92.3 LA where she admitted, “We got married April 6 and divorced May 28.”

The statement by Renner that the critic challenged was: “I followed my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Renner (@bundleofbrittany)

A critic slammed her in response to her recent Instagram photo dump, saying, “If it was really in your heart, you would still be a follower regardless of who you are with.”

Renner says nobody gets “married to stay married”

Despite the backlash, Renner claimed, “I don’t feel like it’s a sucky situation because what is meant to be is always gonna to be.”

Share icon

Image credits: bundleofbrittany

“What I also will add is that I followed my heart, and that’s more than anyone can say in this world.

“I don’t think anybody gets married to not stay married,” she said, in her own defense. “So, I think my biggest thing for me is just a nice 90 day reset. Focusing on myself and pouring into myself.”

Social media is divided on her sudden reversion

