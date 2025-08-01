Beyoncé Dragged Into Sydney Sweeney ‘Genes’ Controversy As Fans Call Out Singer’s Denim Ad

ADVERTISEMENT

As the political lightning rod of Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle’s jeans collaboration continues to conduct controversy into the ether, Beyonce’s recent Reimagine partnership with Levi’s has been dragged into the furore.

Sweeney’s week-long stint as the face of the clothing line produced mixed results, triggering a climb in the company’s share price and backlash on social media for what many perceived as “supremacy propaganda.”

It appears the denim outlet has also been watching the social media frenzy, and in their most recent ad, cast a model that looked nothing like Sweeney.

At the center of the controversy for talking up her “genes”

As reported by Bored Panda on July 31,the campaign started off on the right foot with just a mention of Sweeney’s name, making its share price leap by 19%.

Then the campaign released a video ad of Sweeney wearing its merchandise, which, admittedly, drew mixed commentary.

But it was nowhere near as polarizing as her scripted monologue.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring,” she says in a sensual voice, “often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” she continued. Sweeney’s monologue, and concluded: “My jeans are blue.”

Even Doja Cat stepped away from her hiatus to weigh in on the partnership

The spiel drew backlash from celebrities and fans alike.

One of the first on the uptake was Doja Cat, who unexpectedly broke cover to mimic the actress in a yodel-like backwater accent.

The rapper’s fans were surprised and gleeful at the sighting, with one writing,” You know it’s bad when even Doja makes fun of it.”

“Doja Cat mocking Sydney Sweeney was not on my bingo card for this year but I ain’t complaining,” quipped another.

Lizzo was next in line taking the mickey

Another muso, Lizzo, weighed in on the furore and, like Doja Cat, conveyed her displeasure at the ad with an image of her striking the same posture as Sweeney.

She captioned the photo: “If the Democrats won the election,” and then added “My jeans are black…”

“My jeans are Black. My genes built this country. My jeans are made from the same cotton this country was built on,” wrote one fan, mirroring the songstress’s view.

But not everyone agreed, and one person asked, “Where’s Beyoncé’s ad? Isn’t there one with her blonde hair and denim ad???”

Fans from both sides are now disseminating a popular comparison of Beyoncé to Sweeney

On July 31, Fox News posted a photo of singer Beyoncé with blondish hair, kitted out in denim, holding a pose almost identical to Sweeney’s.

Superimposed over the image, it quoted one medical journalist, Nicole Saphier, who it hosts regularly, saying:

“Just going to leave this pic from Beyoncé Levis campaign right here for those saying Sydney Sweeney with her blonde hair/denim/sultry look is racist.”

One appreciative supporter weighed in on take, claiming: “There’s always double standards with the left. Their way or the highway.”

The outlet’s post also drew a fair amount of dissent, with many pointing out that it completely missed the point.

“Um, it’s not the denim, it’s the eugenics reference,” quipped one, capturing the sentiment. “But good for you guys for totally missing the point!”

A netizen who tried to explain the reason for the left’s dissent was slammed and subjected ridicule

One user on X took time to break down the prevailing controversy when he wrote:

“At what point will it be fully understood that proclaiming or implying ‘my genes (jeans) are better’ is frightening to any race whose ancestors for long generations have had to suffer at the hands of the very same race of people with the same kind of thinking—that their genes are superior?” he asked rhetorically.

“No. Such statements are not benign; they are echoes of a violent and dehumanizing history and the fact that you involve Beyonce explains very well how you’re still unable to comprehend what’s being felt,” he wrote.

As can be seen from responses in the comment section, this individual’s explanation was not well received.

While there controversy continues between left and right, a faction of the public are trying earnestly to make sense of it

