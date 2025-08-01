Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Beyoncé Dragged Into Sydney Sweeney ‘Genes’ Controversy As Fans Call Out Singer’s Denim Ad
Beyoncu00e9 in denim outfit posing against white background in a styled shoot related to genes controversy and denim ad.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Beyoncé Dragged Into Sydney Sweeney ‘Genes’ Controversy As Fans Call Out Singer’s Denim Ad

As the political lightning rod of Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle’s jeans collaboration continues to conduct controversy into the ether, Beyonce’s recent Reimagine partnership with Levi’s has been dragged into the furore.

Sweeney’s week-long stint as the face of the clothing line produced mixed results, triggering a climb in the company’s share price and backlash on social media for what many perceived as “supremacy propaganda.”

It appears the denim outlet has also been watching the social media frenzy, and in their most recent ad, cast a model that looked nothing like Sweeney.

    At the center of the controversy for talking up her “genes”

    Young woman in denim jacket and jeans posing barefoot against neutral background in Beyoncé denim ad controversy.

    Image credits: AE.Com

    As reported by Bored Panda on July 31,the campaign started off on the right foot with just a mention of Sweeney’s name, making its share price leap by 19%.

    Then the campaign released a video ad of Sweeney wearing its merchandise, which, admittedly, drew mixed commentary.

    But it was nowhere near as polarizing as her scripted monologue.

    Young woman posing in a denim jacket and jeans, linked to Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney genes controversy in a denim ad.

    Image credits: americaneagle

    “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring,” she says in a sensual voice, “often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” she continued. Sweeney’s monologue, and concluded: “My jeans are blue.”

    Even Doja Cat stepped away from her hiatus to weigh in on the partnership

    The spiel drew backlash from celebrities and fans alike.

    One of the first on the uptake was Doja Cat, who unexpectedly broke cover to mimic the actress in a yodel-like backwater accent.

    Blonde woman squatting barefoot in a full denim outfit, relating to Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney denim ad controversy.

    Image credits: americaneagle

    The rapper’s fans were surprised and gleeful at the sighting, with one writing,” You know it’s bad when even Doja makes fun of it.”

    “Doja Cat mocking Sydney Sweeney was not on my bingo card for this year but I ain’t complaining,” quipped another.

    Lizzo was next in line taking the mickey

    Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney posing in denim jeans and jackets for contrasting fashion ad controversy.

    Image credits: DesireeAmerica4

    Another muso, Lizzo, weighed in on the furore and, like Doja Cat, conveyed her displeasure at the ad with an image of her striking the same posture as Sweeney. 

    She captioned the photo: “If the Democrats won the election,”  and then added “My jeans are black…” 

    “My jeans are Black. My genes built this country. My jeans are made from the same cotton this country was built on,” wrote one fan, mirroring the songstress’s view. 

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney in a discussion about genetics and denim ads.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney genes controversy amid fans calling out singer’s denim ad.

    But not everyone agreed, and one person asked, “Where’s Beyoncé’s ad? Isn’t there one with her blonde hair and denim ad???”

    Fans from both sides are now disseminating a popular comparison of Beyoncé to Sweeney

    On July 31, Fox News posted a photo of singer Beyoncé with blondish hair, kitted out in denim, holding a pose almost identical to Sweeney’s.

    Beyoncé posing in a denim outfit including vest, wide-leg jeans, and embroidered denim coat in a fashion ad.

    Image credits: levis

    Superimposed over the image, it quoted one medical journalist, Nicole Saphier, who it hosts regularly, saying:

    “Just going to leave this pic from Beyoncé Levis campaign right here for those saying Sydney Sweeney with her blonde hair/denim/sultry look is racist.”

    One appreciative supporter weighed in on take, claiming: “There’s always double standards with the left. Their way or the highway.”

    The outlet’s post also drew a fair amount of dissent, with many pointing out that it completely missed the point.

    Beyoncé wearing a blue denim coat with white embroidery, posing against a plain white wall for a denim ad campaign.

    Image credits: levis

    “Um, it’s not the denim, it’s the eugenics reference,” quipped one, capturing the sentiment. “But good for you guys for totally missing the point!”

    A netizen who tried to explain the reason for the left’s dissent was slammed and subjected ridicule

    One user on X took time to break down the prevailing controversy when he wrote:

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment mentioning upset fans reacting to a gene comment in Beyoncé denim ad controversy.

    Comment from Tyler Bruner discussing genealogy related to a controversy involving Sydney Sweeney and denim jeans.

    Beyoncé posing in denim outfit for a jeans advertisement amid Sydney Sweeney genes controversy and fans' reactions.

    Image credits: levis

    “At what point will it be fully understood that proclaiming or implying ‘my genes (jeans) are better’ is frightening to any race whose ancestors for long generations have had to suffer at the hands of the very same race of people with the same kind of thinking—that their genes are superior?” he asked rhetorically.

    “No. Such statements are not benign; they are echoes of a violent and dehumanizing history and the fact that you involve Beyonce explains very well how you’re still unable to comprehend what’s being felt,” he wrote.

    Beyoncé posing in denim outfit with long blonde hair, featured in denim ad amid Sydney Sweeney genes controversy.

    Image credits: levis

    As can be seen from responses in the comment section, this individual’s explanation was not well received.

    While there controversy continues between left and right, a faction of the public are trying earnestly to make sense of it

    Tweet text on a social media platform disputing eugenics undertones in Beyoncé's denim ad controversy.

    Image credits: blockianism

    Tweet discussing the controversy over the use of the word gene in a denim ad involving Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney fans.

    Image credits: PGadapaBooks

    Tweet from Tom Foolery Show replying about Beyoncé genes controversy and fans calling out singer’s denim ad.

    Image credits: TomFooleryP

    Screenshot of a tweet addressing Beyoncé and a controversy over her denim ad linked to Sydney Sweeney genes debate.

    Image credits: B7Album

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the controversy over Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney genes message in denim ad.

    Image credits: NoDemLeftBehind

    Tweet screenshot showing a discussion on Beyoncé dragged into Sydney Sweeney genes controversy over a denim ad.

    Image credits: actingliketommy

    Parul Wadhwa responding to controversy about jeans, discussing context and history behind denim in a social media post.

    Image credits: parul_bachi

    Tweet criticizing fans accusing Beyoncé in Sydney Sweeney jeans controversy, defending Beyoncé’s denim ad involvement.

    Image credits: mmdisney200

    Tweet from user A_Research_Guru responding to a debate about Beyoncé's denim ad, commenting she wears it better.

    Image credits: A_Research_Guru

    Tweet by Karoline Leavitt discussing denim controversy with a laughing emoji about double standards in the house.

    Image credits: KLeavittNews

    Tweet criticizing Beyoncé in controversy over Sydney Sweeney genes mention and fans calling out singer's denim ad.

    Image credits: Pro__Trading

    Tweet discussing Beyoncé and cultural appropriation in relation to a denim ad controversy with Sydney Sweeney fans responding.

    Image credits: Dragonboy155

    Tweet discussing skin tone comparison amid Beyoncé denim ad and Sydney Sweeney genes controversy, with fan reactions included.

    Image credits: Rox15139

    Screenshot of a tweet calling out Beyoncé in the Sydney Sweeney genes controversy related to a denim ad backlash.

    Image credits: KingKota1st

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning identity in a denim ad amid Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney genes controversy.

    Image credits: ChiefNiftyswell

    Tweet screenshot showing a discussion about Beyoncé and cultural appropriation amid Sydney Sweeney denim ad controversy.

    Image credits: EXPANDINGIT

    Tweet showing user commenting on Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney in relation to the denim ad and genes controversy.

    Image credits: TheElmoJew

    Tweet by Carlos America criticizing hypocrisy amid Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney denim ad controversy on social media.

    Image credits: CarlosBtnoCigar

    A social media post highlighting racism concerns amid Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney denim ad controversy.

    Image credits: LundThomad

    Social media user commenting on Beyoncé's denim ad amid Sydney Sweeney genes controversy and fan reactions.

    Image credits: mamacita4life2

    User avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Wow, Dave... give it a rest. That's six articles on this already.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Jason
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    There was nothing wrong with the original ad. There is nothing wrong with having pride about your heritage. Black people do that all the time but when the whites do it they get all bent out of shape. Enough already.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Ursula S.
    Ursula S.
    Ursula S.
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Why isn't Beyoncé being called out for cultural appropriation due to her blond hair? I actually despise people using the term but I'm just pointing out the double standard across different levels of society, culture, and the media.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
