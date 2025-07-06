Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kanye West Snaps Pics Of Newly Blonde Bianca Censori In Sheer Nightie After His Visa Gets Revoked
Blonde Bianca Censori poses in a sheer nightie indoors with curtains in the background, linked to Kanye West.
Celebrities

Kanye West Snaps Pics Of Newly Blonde Bianca Censori In Sheer Nightie After His Visa Gets Revoked

Bianca Censori has made yet another underclothed offering, this time photographed exclusively by her husband, Kanye West.

The images follow an earlier sighting of her in New York wearing an underwear set made of edible candy.

It has also since been leaked Ye’s Australian travel visa was canceled over his with officials  from the island country accusing him of “promoting Nazism.”

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori posted sultry polaroids shot by Kanye West, featuring her in a see-through nightie.
  • The posts surfaced just days after Australia revoked Ye’s travel visa over his controversial lyrics.
  • Australia’s Home Affairs Minister said Ye’s ‘Heil Hitler’ track contributed to the visa cancellation.
RELATED:

    Bianca Censori’s latest stunt shows her in a see-through nightie

    Kanye West and newly blonde Bianca Censori posing against a stone wall, wearing dark and sheer nightie attire.

    Image credits: ye

    The three polaroids of Censori’s latest fashion exploits depict the model at a distance in a room with nothing more than drapes and a carpet.

    She can be seen wearing a transparent nightie with nude underwear under it, with matching heels.

    Unlike her usual sleek or minimalistic jet-black style, her hair this time around is blonde and unruly.

    Newly blonde Bianca Censori posing in sheer nightie in indoor setting, styled with leopard print leggings.

    Image credits: ye

    The photo dump, posted to her Instagram account on July 6, drew mixed commentary from fans.

    Fans are saying they love Ye’s rollout so far

    “Please tell me this is not pre a Freak Off session?” and another posted a suggestive image of someone lathering themselves with baby oil for emphasis.

    Blonde Bianca Censori in sheer nightie posing indoors in a blurred photo, tied to Kanye West and visa revocation news.

    Image credits: biancacensori

    “Do you think it’s normal to share your wife with the whole world? You even said “I’m a Christian” one day,” criticized another.

    But not all the commentary was negative and one person wrote: “Thank you for making Ye happy, he really deserves that.”

    “When is the new fashion show? I would love to be there,” another fan wrote.

    Newly blonde Bianca Censori kneeling in a sheer nightie indoors, photographed by Kanye West after visa revocation.

    Image credits: biancacensori

    One person referred to Ye’s latest album, In A Perfect World, saying, “Tell your husband we love the rollout so far.”

    The same rollout that got him into trouble with the Australian authorities.

    The same rollout that has him banned from Censori’s home country, Australia

    On July 2 this year, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke, toldABC News that the rapper’s travel visa had been cancelled.

    Newly blonde Bianca Censori posing in a sheer nightie indoors, photographed by Kanye West.

    Image credits: biancacensori

    “He’s been coming to Australia for a long time,” Burke confirmed as a nod to Censori and Ye’s visits to the model’s family in Melbourne.

    “He’s got family here. And he’s made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released the ‘Heil Hitler’ song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia.

    “We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry,” Burke said.

    Ye’s Track has since been banned on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube

    Kanye West speaking in a casual black shirt with a light background in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: ye

    Social media had words for this decision too, with one netizen slamming Ye: “This guy is about as useful as a c*ndom machine backstage at a Cliff Richard concert.”

    “They can never make me hate you,” quipped another in support of the rapper.

    The track that has him banned from Australia is not allowed on Spotify and Apple Music. YouTube representatives told NBC News on May 10, “We removed the content and will continue to take down reuploads.”

    Kanye West wearing sunglasses with Bianca Censori in a white sheer nightie posing closely indoors.

    Image credits: wiretales

    But not everyone is taking the track as seriously. Despite the controversial song, Ye will be headlining a Slovakian music festival. 

    Bianca Censori’s clothes stunts pale in the face of Ye’s latest demeanor

    Three thousand locals in the Eastern European country have since telegraphed their displeasure for the upcoming event with a 3,000-signature petition  that reads: 

    “He trivializes the crimes of the totalitarian dictatorial regime and the war atrocities that also affected the Slovak population.”

    Kanye West taking mirror selfie while Bianca Censori poses in sheer nightie and leather coat in hallway.

    Image credits: ye

    The organizers, Rubicon, appear unperturbed by the uproar and announced:

    “Hip-hop visionary, cultural icon and controversial genius YE will perform July 20, 2025 exclusively at the Rubicon Festival in Bratislava. It will be his only confirmed live performance in Europe in 2025 — and first show in Slovakia in history,” perDeutsche Welle.

    Notably, his wife’s tendency to dress down in public—as seen with her most recent escapade when she was seen entering a building in New York wearing nothing but a two-piece candy bikini set—has drawn harsh criticism, but it has yet to get her banned or penalized.

    Comment by Kenequa Hernandez expressing humorous opinion about attention on Bianca Censori after Kanye West snaps pics.

    Comment by Grace Perry asking if someone is another Diddy, displayed on social media with 29 likes.

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing frustration about seeing someone else's coochie.

    Comment by Leslie Gorde Howerton reacting to Kanye West snapping pics of newly blonde Bianca Censori in sheer nightie.

    Comment on social media post by Danielle Kohr reacting humorously to Bianca Censori's sheer nightie after Kanye West snaps pics.

    Comment on social media post about Bianca Censori’s new blonde look after Kanye West’s visa revoked situation.

    Comment from Tammy Lohf-clark saying Nothing new to see there, with reaction icons below, referencing Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

    Comment from Nancy Baker questioning if she smartened up and left him, related to Kanye West snaps pics of newly blonde Bianca Censori.

    Kanye West snapping photos of newly blonde Bianca Censori wearing a sheer nightie outdoors.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s photos after his visa was revoked.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Bianca Censori's revealing nightie in a post related to Kanye West.

    Comment from Dian Payne reacting to a discussion about clothing in a social media post.

    Comment from MK Wins expressing frustration with emojis, related to Kanye West snaps pics of newly blonde Bianca Censori.

    Comment from Rochelle Otten mentioning a comparison about Bianca Censori's appearance in relation to Kanye West's photos.

    Kanye west
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

