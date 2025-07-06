Kanye West Snaps Pics Of Newly Blonde Bianca Censori In Sheer Nightie After His Visa Gets Revoked

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori has made yet another underclothed offering, this time photographed exclusively by her husband, Kanye West.

The images follow an earlier sighting of her in New York wearing an underwear set made of edible candy.

It has also since been leaked Ye’s Australian travel visa was canceled over his with officials from the island country accusing him of “promoting Nazism.”

Highlights Bianca Censori posted sultry polaroids shot by Kanye West, featuring her in a see-through nightie.

The posts surfaced just days after Australia revoked Ye’s travel visa over his controversial lyrics.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister said Ye’s ‘Heil Hitler’ track contributed to the visa cancellation.

Bianca Censori’s latest stunt shows her in a see-through nightie

Image credits: ye

The three polaroids of Censori’s latest fashion exploits depict the model at a distance in a room with nothing more than drapes and a carpet.

She can be seen wearing a transparent nightie with nude underwear under it, with matching heels.

Unlike her usual sleek or minimalistic jet-black style, her hair this time around is blonde and unruly.

Image credits: ye

The photo dump, posted to her Instagram account on July 6, drew mixed commentary from fans.

Fans are saying they love Ye’s rollout so far

“Please tell me this is not pre a Freak Off session?” and another posted a suggestive image of someone lathering themselves with baby oil for emphasis.

Image credits: biancacensori

“Do you think it’s normal to share your wife with the whole world? You even said “I’m a Christian” one day,” criticized another.

But not all the commentary was negative and one person wrote: “Thank you for making Ye happy, he really deserves that.”

“When is the new fashion show? I would love to be there,” another fan wrote.

Image credits: biancacensori

One person referred to Ye’s latest album, In A Perfect World, saying, “Tell your husband we love the rollout so far.”

The same rollout that got him into trouble with the Australian authorities.

The same rollout that has him banned from Censori’s home country, Australia

On July 2 this year, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke, toldABC News that the rapper’s travel visa had been cancelled.

Image credits: biancacensori

“He’s been coming to Australia for a long time,” Burke confirmed as a nod to Censori and Ye’s visits to the model’s family in Melbourne.

“He’s got family here. And he’s made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released the ‘Heil Hitler’ song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia.

“We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry,” Burke said.

Ye’s Track has since been banned on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube

Image credits: ye

Social media had words for this decision too, with one netizen slamming Ye: “This guy is about as useful as a c*ndom machine backstage at a Cliff Richard concert.”

“They can never make me hate you,” quipped another in support of the rapper.

The track that has him banned from Australia is not allowed on Spotify and Apple Music. YouTube representatives told NBC News on May 10, “We removed the content and will continue to take down reuploads.”

Image credits: wiretales

But not everyone is taking the track as seriously. Despite the controversial song, Ye will be headlining a Slovakian music festival.

Bianca Censori’s clothes stunts pale in the face of Ye’s latest demeanor

Three thousand locals in the Eastern European country have since telegraphed their displeasure for the upcoming event with a 3,000-signature petition that reads:

“He trivializes the crimes of the totalitarian dictatorial regime and the war atrocities that also affected the Slovak population.”

Image credits: ye

The organizers, Rubicon, appear unperturbed by the uproar and announced:

“Hip-hop visionary, cultural icon and controversial genius YE will perform July 20, 2025 exclusively at the Rubicon Festival in Bratislava. It will be his only confirmed live performance in Europe in 2025 — and first show in Slovakia in history,” perDeutsche Welle.

Notably, his wife’s tendency to dress down in public—as seen with her most recent escapade when she was seen entering a building in New York wearing nothing but a two-piece candy bikini set—has drawn harsh criticism, but it has yet to get her banned or penalized.

