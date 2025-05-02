Kanye West’s Friend Quickly Covers Camera As Bianca Censori Struts In With Barely Any Clothes On

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear to have returned to their normal lives after getting back together following an apparent split.

And keeping in line with the “normal,” Bianca has gone back to wearing barely-there outfits while stepping out in public with her husband, 47.

Photos of the Australian model, 30, surfaced just as Kanye shared yet another disturbing post suggesting he was Bianca’s “master.”

“I can’t tell if she’s wearing clothes or not,” one commented on one video.

This week, pictures of the Australian model wearing just a g-string and no bra under a see-through catsuit were shared on social media.

One X user named Gregor Estevan also shared a headless picture of her wearing a black fitted t-shirt and tiny shorts with the caption, “Bianca Censori West 🖤 (2025).”

In a video recorded by content creator Sneako, the streamer immediately covered the camera with his hand when he noticed that Bianca was walking past him in the frame with Kanye.

“He censorid her?” one commenter said, while another wrote, “I can’t tell if she’s wearing clothes or not.”

“How is her divorce going? Can we get a welfare check?” another asked.

Earlier this week, Kanye shared a disturbing post that suggested his wife since 2022 was a “subservient extension.”

He shared a screenshot of a tweet written by another X user that said, “Every man needs himself a bianca.”

“She is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master,” read the original tweet that the Donda rapper reposted on X with a black heart.

Kanye’s repost sparked a flurry of comments.

“So every man need a woman with low self esteem?” one asked.

Another wrote, “You took a brilliant architect and turned her into nothing.”

“Can we ask Bianca what she thinks about this?” commented another.

Bianca seemed to have reconciled with the Heartless rapper just weeks after reports claimed they were heading for a split.

The Grammy winner rapped about his wife leaving him in a song titled Bianca from his WW3 album.

“My baby she ran away,” rapped Kanye, who also goes by Ye.

“But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” he rapped on.

The Grammy winner alluded to his controversial social media tweets as the reason behind Bianca leaving him.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at,” read the lyrics.

Sneako immediately covers his camera as Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori walks into the room 👀 pic.twitter.com/nu0w5gapql — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 1, 2025

Bianca Censori accidentally walks into Kanye West’s stream 😭😭pic.twitter.com/vKaoHNhN6M — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 24, 2025

The controversial couple tied the knot in 2022, just weeks after his divorce with Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, was finalized.

Kanye and Bianca’s relationship appeared to have taken a hit after the model’s scandalous appearance at the 2025 Grammys, when she wore nothing but a see-through sheer dress and no lingerie.

Lip-readers claimed at the time that Kanye instructed the Yeezy-employee-turned-wife to “make a scene” right before she dropped her coat to put her entire body on display.

Human behavior and relationship expert Patrick Wanis, PhD, previously told Bored Panda that the rapper seems to exert some control over his wife.

There are signs pointing towards Kanye possibly “exerting control over her,” an expert said

“There appears to be a significant power imbalance, with Kanye West exerting control over her,” he said.

Wanis said the couple’s appearance at an after-party also showed signs of red flags in their relationship.

“It seems as if we are watching a little girl vying for her father’s attention and validation by trying to perform for him while he completely ignores her and treats her as insignificant and invisible,” the expert said.

A social media user called Bianca “a woman who has no dignity nor self worth or respect”

