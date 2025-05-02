Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kanye West’s Friend Quickly Covers Camera As Bianca Censori Struts In With Barely Any Clothes On
A man quickly covering the camera while Bianca Censori walks in barely dressed in a room with curtains.
Celebrities, News

Kanye West’s Friend Quickly Covers Camera As Bianca Censori Struts In With Barely Any Clothes On

Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear to have returned to their normal lives after getting back together following an apparent split.

And keeping in line with the “normal,” Bianca has gone back to wearing barely-there outfits while stepping out in public with her husband, 47.

Photos of the Australian model, 30, surfaced just as Kanye shared yet another disturbing post suggesting he was Bianca’s “master.”

Highlights
  • After a brief split for a few weeks, Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear to have returned to their normal lives.
  • Photos of Bianca wearing barely-there outfits have once again surfaced online in recent days.
  • One video captured the Australian model walking with Kanye in a barely-there outfit in front of others.
  • “I can’t tell if she’s wearing clothes or not,” one commented on one video.
RELATED:

    Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear to have returned to their normal lives after an apparent brief split

    Kanye West's friend in black jacket stands next to Bianca Censori wearing corset and thigh-high boots.

    Image credits: staygroundeadtv / X

    This week, pictures of the Australian model wearing just a g-string and no bra under a see-through catsuit were shared on social media.

    One X user named Gregor Estevan also shared a headless picture of her wearing a black fitted t-shirt and tiny shorts with the caption, “Bianca Censori West 🖤 (2025).”

    Kanye West's friend taking a mirror selfie with Bianca Censori wearing a revealing outfit in a modern indoor setting.

    Image credits: KanyeUpdated / X

    In a video recorded by content creator Sneako, the streamer immediately covered the camera with his hand when he noticed that Bianca was walking past him in the frame with Kanye.

    “He censorid her?” one commenter said, while another wrote, “I can’t tell if she’s wearing clothes or not.”

    “How is her divorce going? Can we get a welfare check?” another asked.

    Photos of Bianca wearing barely-there outfits have surfaced online in recent days

    Bianca Censori wearing a sheer black top and beige shorts posing against a dark background in a fashion-forward look.

    Image credits: gregor_estevan / X

    Earlier this week, Kanye shared a disturbing post that suggested his wife since 2022 was a “subservient extension.”

    He shared a screenshot of a tweet written by another X user that said, “Every man needs himself a bianca.”

    “She is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master,” read the original tweet that the Donda rapper reposted on X with a black heart.

    Bianca Censori wearing sheer white outfit and heels, captured from behind, showcasing bold fashion choice at night.

    Image credits: gregor_estevan / X

    Kanye’s repost sparked a flurry of comments.

    “So every man need a woman with low self esteem?” one asked.

    Another wrote, “You took a brilliant architect and turned her into nothing.”

    “Can we ask Bianca what she thinks about this?” commented another.

    Bianca was briefly seen walking with Kanye in streamer Sneako’s recent video

    Kanye West's friend covering camera quickly while Bianca Censori struts in wearing minimal clothing indoors.

    Image credits: gregor_estevan / X

    Bianca seemed to have reconciled with the Heartless rapper just weeks after reports claimed they were heading for a split.

    The Grammy winner rapped about his wife leaving him in a song titled Bianca from his WW3 album.

    “My baby she ran away,” rapped Kanye, who also goes by Ye.

    “But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” he rapped on.

    Kanye West's friend quickly covers camera as Bianca Censori walks in wearing minimal clothing in a casual room setting.

    Image credits: FearedBuck / X

    The Grammy winner alluded to his controversial social media tweets as the reason behind Bianca leaving him.

    “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at,” read the lyrics.

    “I can’t tell if she’s wearing clothes or not,” one commented on Sneako’s video

    The controversial couple tied the knot in 2022, just weeks after his divorce with Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, was finalized.

    Kanye and Bianca’s relationship appeared to have taken a hit after the model’s scandalous appearance at the 2025 Grammys, when she wore nothing but a see-through sheer dress and no lingerie.

    Image credits: badazn / X

    Lip-readers claimed at the time that Kanye instructed the Yeezy-employee-turned-wife to “make a scene” right before she dropped her coat to put her entire body on display.

    Human behavior and relationship expert Patrick Wanis, PhD, previously told Bored Panda that the rapper seems to exert some control over his wife.

    There are signs pointing towards Kanye possibly “exerting control over her,” an expert said

    Kanye West with Bianca Censori in a stylish setting, Bianca wearing a revealing black outfit.

    Image credits: kanyewestCA / X

    “There appears to be a significant power imbalance, with Kanye West exerting control over her,” he said.

    Wanis said the couple’s appearance at an after-party also showed signs of red flags in their relationship.

    “It seems as if we are watching a little girl vying for her father’s attention and validation by trying to perform for him while he completely ignores her and treats her as insignificant and invisible,” the expert said.

    A social media user called Bianca “a woman who has no dignity nor self worth or respect”

    A friend of Kanye West quickly covers the camera as Bianca Censori walks in wearing barely any clothes.

    Kanye West's friend covering camera quickly as Bianca Censori walks in wearing revealing clothes.

    Comment from Josephine Wellman asking if they had split up, related to Kanye West's friend and Bianca Censori incident.

    Comment from Ken Yetz claiming the situation is just a publicity stunt without a split.

    Comment by Adam Keys in a social media post, mentioning getting ready to promote something new.

    Text comment on social media expressing concern about someone needing help, related to Kanye West's friend and Bianca Censori.

    Person commenting on Kanye West’s friend covering the camera as Bianca Censori struts in revealing outfit.

    Kanye West's friend quickly covers camera as Bianca Censori walks in wearing minimal clothing.

    Comment from David Jewell suggesting someone needs therapy and distance from Kanye West's friend and Bianca Censori.

    Comment on social media post expressing disappointment in a woman's dignity and self-respect.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Kanye West's children amid family dysfunction and adult selfishness.

    Comment reading So sad for this woman, expressing concern likely related to Kanye West's friend and Bianca Censori situation.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

