Bianca Censori’s Nude Comeback Post After Kanye West Split Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

ADVERTISEMENT

In what’s become a signature move by model Bianca Censori, she posted a revealing image to her social media that left little to the imagination.

The photo featured Censori standing in the shallow steps of a swimming pool, leaning against the metal rail. The outfit, becoming nearly transparent after getting wet, revealed much of her anatomy and reminded viewers of her infamous stunt at the 2025 Grammys.

Highlights Bianca Censori posts a revealing image amid Kanye West split rumors.

Censori and Kanye West rumored to have finalized divorce, denied by associates.

Kanye West's song lyrics hint at relationship turmoil with Bianca.

Public debates whether Censori is a victim or complicit in a publicity strategy.

Some netizens were quick to link the post with rumors surrounding the status of Censori’s marriage to Kanye West, which is believed to be on rocky ground according to the lyrics of BIANCA, a track released on April 3, 2025 by the rapper.

“Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad,” the song’s lyrics read.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

Bianca Censori uploaded an almost nude photo to Instagram while rumors of her separation with Kanye West continue

Share icon

Image credits: gadirrajab

The couple, who married in December 2022 just weeks after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, were first spotted publicly in January 2023 during a lunch date in Beverly Hills.

Now, after a string of controversial appearances—such as their 67th Grammy Awards showing, where Censori turned heads by wearing an almost nude see-through outfit—fans are speculating around the couple’s dynamic, with many accusing West of being controlling and using his wife for publicity.

Share icon

Image credits: ye

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately following the controversial red carpet moment, rumors began circulating that West and Censori had finalized their divorce just two weeks later, with reports claiming Censori had received a $5 million settlement.

Share icon

Image credits: Swan Gallet/Getty Images

These rumors were shot down by associates of both parties. Despite assuring the public that their relationship remains stable, West’s recent song paints a different picture.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep,” West wrote, hinting that their relationship problems have started affecting their immediate family as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her family, they want me locked up / They want me to go on retreat.”

West’s ex-girlfriends have accused the rapper of being controlling, telling them to dress provocatively for “other men”

Share icon

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

ADVERTISEMENT

Conversation surrounding the couple has recently revolved around allegations that the rapper is using the model as a publicity tool, controlling every aspect of her public image to boost his own.

Netizens have come to see Censori as a victim in this arrangement, with her Instagram page being flooded with messages urging her to distance herself from West.

Share icon

Image credits: biancacensori

ADVERTISEMENT

“Does she choose to post this type of content or does Kanye force her to?” one user asked below a photo shoot of the model skating in skin-colored underwear.

“It’s all there, it’s not a secret, he’s admitted it himself that he takes control of their closet, there’s a difference between dressing yourself and having someone else dress you,” another replied.

Share icon

Image credits: arkangel

The allegations have been supported by comments from Amber Rose, one of Kanye West’s ex-girlfriends, who shed light on the reason behind the rapper consistently “dressing his partners” in provocative clothing in a podcast interview earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some viewers believe Censori to be a victim, others argue she’s fully aware and in control of the situation

Share icon

Image credits: yelova911

ADVERTISEMENT

“He wants other men to want his woman,” Rose explained. “That’s what he’s into; he likes that men are drooling over his woman.”

For Rose, it is West who is behind Censori’s provocative fashion choices, explaining that she had become part of a longstanding trend of the rapper dressing his partners in revealing outfits, and stating that the same had happened to Kim Kardashian, and Julia Fox.

Ye in Spain today with Bianca 😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/dUj1luqaYb — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) April 18, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Rose lamented the trend, confessing to having felt ashamed of caving-in to the rapper’s demands in the past.

“I hated to dress like that,” she admitted. “When he wasn’t home, I would raid his closet and wear his baggy clothes because I just didn’t want to wear those sexy outfits.”

Share icon

Image credits: ye

Others took the rapper’s side, refusing to see Censori as a victim, instead believing the couple makes strategic and deliberate use of controversy to further their brand and Kanye’s ventures.

“This grown woman was never forced to wear or not wear clothing, you over dramatic people need to get a grip on life, you’re too fragile for reality,” one user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s as bad as he is.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT