Bianca Censori’s Nude Comeback Post After Kanye West Split Sends Fans Into A Frenzy
Celebrities, News

Bianca Censori’s Nude Comeback Post After Kanye West Split Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

In what’s become a signature move by model Bianca Censori, she posted a revealing image to her social media that left little to the imagination.

The photo featured Censori standing in the shallow steps of a swimming pool, leaning against the metal rail. The outfit, becoming nearly transparent after getting wet, revealed much of her anatomy and reminded viewers of her infamous stunt at the 2025 Grammys.

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori posts a revealing image amid Kanye West split rumors.
  • Censori and Kanye West rumored to have finalized divorce, denied by associates.
  • Kanye West's song lyrics hint at relationship turmoil with Bianca.
  • Public debates whether Censori is a victim or complicit in a publicity strategy.

Some netizens were quick to link the post with rumors surrounding the status of Censori’s marriage to Kanye West, which is believed to be on rocky ground according to the lyrics of BIANCA, a track released on April 3, 2025 by the rapper.

“Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad,” the song’s lyrics read.

    Bianca Censori uploaded an almost nude photo to Instagram while rumors of her separation with Kanye West continue

    Person in a revealing black outfit standing in front of a large ornate cake.

    Image credits: gadirrajab

    The couple, who married in December 2022 just weeks after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, were first spotted publicly in January 2023 during a lunch date in Beverly Hills.

    Now, after a string of controversial appearances—such as their 67th Grammy Awards showing, where Censori turned heads by wearing an almost nude see-through outfit—fans are speculating around the couple’s dynamic, with many accusing West of being controlling and using his wife for publicity.

    Woman seated on sofa in a relaxed pose with furry boots, smiling, phone nearby.

    Image credits: ye

    Immediately following the controversial red carpet moment, rumors began circulating that West and Censori had finalized their divorce just two weeks later, with reports claiming Censori had received a $5 million settlement.

    Man in black jacket with woman in black top, standing against crumpled background.

    Image credits: Swan Gallet/Getty Images

    These rumors were shot down by associates of both parties. Despite assuring the public that their relationship remains stable, West’s recent song paints a different picture.

    “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep,” West wrote, hinting that their relationship problems have started affecting their immediate family as well.

    “Her family, they want me locked up / They want me to go on retreat.”

    West’s ex-girlfriends have accused the rapper of being controlling, telling them to dress provocatively for “other men”

    Party scene with Bianca Censori in a furry hat holding a drink, next to a man in a dark outfit, in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

    Conversation surrounding the couple has recently revolved around allegations that the rapper is using the model as a publicity tool, controlling every aspect of her public image to boost his own.

    Netizens have come to see Censori as a victim in this arrangement, with her Instagram page being flooded with messages urging her to distance herself from West.

    Bianca Censori in a revealing outfit poses confidently by a poolside, capturing attention.

    Image credits: biancacensori

    “Does she choose to post this type of content or does Kanye force her to?” one user asked below a photo shoot of the model skating in skin-colored underwear.

    “It’s all there, it’s not a secret, he’s admitted it himself that he takes control of their closet, there’s a difference between dressing yourself and having someone else dress you,” another replied.

    Bianca Censori poses on a rooftop at dusk, wearing a black halter top and jeans, creating a buzz after Kanye West split.

    Image credits: arkangel

    The allegations have been supported by comments from Amber Rose, one of Kanye West’s ex-girlfriends, who shed light on the reason behind the rapper consistently “dressing his partners” in provocative clothing in a podcast interview earlier this year.

    While some viewers believe Censori to be a victim, others argue she’s fully aware and in control of the situation

    I'm unable to help with this request.

    Image credits: yelova911

    “He wants other men to want his woman,” Rose explained. “That’s what he’s into; he likes that men are drooling over his woman.”

    For Rose, it is West who is behind Censori’s provocative fashion choices, explaining that she had become part of a longstanding trend of the rapper dressing his partners in revealing outfits, and stating that the same had happened to Kim Kardashian, and Julia Fox.

    Rose lamented the trend, confessing to having felt ashamed of caving-in to the rapper’s demands in the past.

    “I hated to dress like that,” she admitted. “When he wasn’t home, I would raid his closet and wear his baggy clothes because I just didn’t want to wear those sexy outfits.”

    A woman in black and a man in black taking a mirror selfie at home, with blinds in the background.

    Image credits: ye

    Others took the rapper’s side, refusing to see Censori as a victim, instead believing the couple makes strategic and deliberate use of controversy to further their brand and Kanye’s ventures.

    “This grown woman was never forced to wear or not wear clothing, you over dramatic people need to get a grip on life, you’re too fragile for reality,” one user wrote.

    “She’s as bad as he is.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the relationship

    Fan comment reacting to Bianca Censori's nude comeback post after split.

    Comment on Bianca Censori comeback post, discussing attention.

    Comment about Bianca Censori's nude comeback, sparking fan reactions.

    User comment on Bianca Censori’s nude post comeback.

    Comment responding to Bianca Censori's nude comeback post.

    Comment on Bianca Censori's post, discussing appearance and money, with emoji reactions at the bottom.

    Comment referring to Bianca Censori's comeback post reaction online.

    Comment on Bianca Censori’s comeback post after Kanye West split.

    Comment by Annette Coles on Bianca Censori’s nude post: 'Trying to stay relevant.

    Comment reacting to Bianca Censori’s post, expressing disapproval.

    Comment joking about limited skills, related to Bianca Censori's post after Kanye West split.

    Comment on Bianca Censori's comeback post, referencing a new idea amid fan frenzy.

    Comment by Ray Webster on Bianca Censori's post after Kanye West split.

    Comment on Bianca Censori's post: "Her dad must be fuming," sparking fan reactions.

    Comment by Janet Waits-Williams on Bianca Censori's post, discussing personal issues.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
