The news of Kanye West and Bianca Censori allegedly ready to sign divorce papers led to mixed reactions online, with many calling it a “publicity stunt.”

Days after Kanye bragged about having “dominion over [his] wife,” sources claimed that the couple were ending their two-year marriage.

The news led to some people questioning whether the couple “orchestrated” the divorce narrative to continue getting attention.

Netizens called Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s divorce news a possible “publicity stunt”



This week, a source close to West claimed that he and the Australian-born model broke up.

The Gold Digger rapper would be paying her $5 million as they close the chapter on their marriage in a few days, the source claimed to the Daily Mail.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the news, with one saying: “Something isn’t right about the Kanye thing. All of it seems orchestrated.”

“Cloud [sic] just be a lie for attention,” read one comment, while another said, “Lol He is trying to manipulate us and get attention. These 2 people will stay together for a very long time.”

“She wants to get money while he’s got money…” another wrote.

“I don’t think they are. It’s a publicity stunt most likely cause of all the negative press they been getting,” speculated another. “They want to stay relevant that’s all. They just want people to keep talking about them. She crazy to stay with him though.”

Social media users claimed the move was a “lie” to get the public’s attention

Some felt it’s possible that the Heartless rapper is getting “dumped” after their shocking red carpet appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Kanye is believed to have told his wife to “make a scene” before she took off her black fur coat and put her body on display for the entire world to see.

“She didn’t want to drop the coat you could tell. She needs to get away and get her morals back,” a commenter said.

Another wrote about the alleged split, “It could also just be true. Not hard to believe that a crazy lunatic like Kanye keeps getting dumped.”

It was only about a week ago when Kanye shared a fiery rant on X about his wife walking around without clothes on.

“I have dominion over my wife. This ain’t no woke as feminist sh**,” he said. “She’s with a billionaire.”

“Why would she listen to any of you dumb a** broke b****es,” he added.

The Grammy winner claimed he doesn’t make the Yeezy architect do anything she doesn’t want to but asserted that she “definitely wouldn’t have been able to” without his “approval.”

Image credits: Suffragent_

He went on to say that people calling the Grammy look a “stunt” is “dumb.”

“She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt,” he said.

“Every single b**** on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression,” read his tirade on the now-deleted X account.

“There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen,” he added.

“I have dominion over my wife,” the rapper claimed on X before his account was deleted

Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in 2022. Not long after their union began, the model was captured walking around in barely-there outfits.

The couple’s appearances in public have triggered massive speculation about whether the rapper was controlling his scantily-clad wife’s fashion choices.

An expert raised red flags about their relationship after watching Kanye’s behavior at a Grammy afterparty with his wife.

“There appears to be a significant power imbalance, with Kanye West exerting control over her,” human behavior and relationship expert Patrick Wanis previously told Bored Panda.

The source that spoke to the Daily Mail about the couple’s alleged divorce said Bianca was staying at their $35 million house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, while details about Kanye’s current address were unknown.

However, following tabloid claims about their alleged separation, a representative for Kanye said the divorce rumors were false.

A representative claimed the divorce news was fake and that the couple was preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day together

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together,” rep and controversial political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos told Entertainment Weekly.

“Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” said the longtime rep.

Milo claimed that he “lost track” of how many times the press erroneously reported that the couple were separating, saying this may be the fifth or sixth time.

After several outlets claimed the couple were headed for divorce, Kanye reportedly left a cryptic message on Instagram that was soon deleted.

The post included the definition of coercion, saying: “Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation. It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail, or sexual assault.”

This isn’t the first time split rumors have swirled around the couple. The couple were said to have split last September but later confirmed they were still with each other.

At the time, the move was described as a “stunt,” with insiders suggesting the split rumors were part of a ploy to distract the public attention from a bombshell lawsuit filed against Kanye by his former assistant, former OnlyFans star Lauren Pisciotta.

News outlets have claimed a number of times in the past that the couple was headed for divorce

The ex-employee accused the rapper of stalking, sexually harassing her, and also drugging and sexually assaulting her on one occasion.

Lauren had described Bianca as Kanye’s “o*gy coordinator” and said they used his Yeezy offices as a “sexual playground” to make him “feel powerful and secure.”

Kanye denied the “baseless” allegations and branded Lauren’s lawsuit as an attempt to “blackmail” him.

TMZ also reported in October that the couple had been telling people they broke up, but within weeks of the news, they were seen all cuddly with each other during their trip to Japan.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” read a social media comment about the divorce claims

