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‘Cape Fear’ Cast Guide: Who Stars In New Remake Of Martin Scorsese’s Classic Film?
Actor from Cape Fear cast smiling and adjusting shirt sleeve indoors in a warmly lit room setting.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘Cape Fear’ Cast Guide: Who Stars In New Remake Of Martin Scorsese’s Classic Film?

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Martin Scorsese‘s 1991 classic Cape Fear returns this week as a new television series featuring a star-studded lead cast.

Based on John D. MacDonald’s novel The Executioners, the series follows attorneys Anna and Tom Bowden, whose lives are upended when Max Cady, a violent criminal they helped send to prison, returns to seek revenge.

Highlights
  • The classic psychological thriller Cape Fear returns as a chilling new TV adaptation.
  • The new series reimagines Scorsese's classic with fresh characters and secrets.
  • Javier Bardem leads a star-studded cast with a darker and more sympathetic take on Max Cady.

The psychological thriller, created by Nick Antosca, has earned positive early reviews, with critics praising its performances. Here’s a complete guide to the cast and characters.

RELATED:

    Who is in the main cast for Cape Fear?

    Javier Bardem as Max Cady

    Actor wearing white shirt in Cape Fear remake cast guide

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Javier Bardem leads the cast as the menacing criminal Max Cady. Following acclaimed villain turns as Anton Chigurh and Raoul Silva, Bardem takes on one of cinema’s most infamous antagonists. 

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    Robert Mitchum originated the role in the 1962 adaptation of MacDonald’s novel, while Robert De Niro famously portrayed Cady in Scorsese’s 1991 film, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

    Unlike earlier versions of the character, Bardem has suggested audiences may find his portrayal more sympathetic, describing Cady as a “man who has been betrayed.”

    “The price he had to pay has been very significantly painful and huge. So when he comes out of jail, you care for him,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

    Amy Adams as Anna Bowden

    Woman in pink blouse featured in Cape Fear film cast guide

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Amy Adams stars as Anna Bowden, an attorney and mother who is determined to protect her children from the growing threat posed by Cady.

    The character was known as Peggy Bowden in the 1962 film and was portrayed by actress and singer Polly Bergen. In Scorsese’s adaptation, Jessica Lange played a version of the character named Leigh Bowden.

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    In an interview with EW, Adams described her character as someone with “a lot of secrets” whose motivations won’t be immediately clear to the audience.  

    Patrick Wilson as Tom Bowden

    Man sitting at bar in Cape Fear remake cast guide

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Patrick Wilson plays Tom Bowden, Anna’s husband, who is partially responsible for Cady’s imprisonment.

    Known as Sam Bowden in the source material, Gregory Peck portrayed the role in the first adaptation, with Nick Nolte starring as Samuel G. Bowden in the 1991 film. 

    Joe Anders as Zack Bowden

    Young man in black shirt in Cape Fear film cast guide

    Image credits: Apple TV

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    Joe Anders plays Zack Bowden, the son of Tom and Anna. His previous credits include the war drama 1917, in which he appeared as Private Willock.

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    Lily Collias as Natalie Bowden

    Woman sitting outdoors in Cape Fear remake cast guide

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Lily Collias plays Natalie Bowden, the teenage daughter of Tom and Anna. She is best known for starring as Sam in the 2024 film Good One.

    Other cast members in Cape Fear

    Actors in intense scene from Cape Fear remake discussing at table

    Image credits: Apple TV

    CCH Pounder (Carol Christine Hilaria Pounder) plays Noa Toussaint, Anna’s boss and law partner. Her recent credits include shows such as 3 Body Problem and Chicago Med.

    The series also features Jullian Dulce Vida as Byron French, Malia Pyles as Nevaeh Valentine, Anna Baryshnikov as Tabitha, and Jamie Hector as Ray Rawlins. 

    Additional cast members include Samantha Clifford, Ron Perlman, Ted Levine, and Patrick Fischler.

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    Who’s behind the camera in Cape Fear?

    Cast member posing at Cape Fear movie premiere event

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

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    Nick Antosca, known for shows such as Chucky and Hannibal, serves as showrunner. Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg executive produce the series.

    Stephen Williams (Lost), Amanda Marsalis (The Pitt), and S. J. Clarkson (Succession) are among the episode directors. 

    How to watch Cape Fear for free?

    Four Cape Fear cast members standing outside a house

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Cape Fear premieres on June 5, 2026, on Apple TV+, with its first two episodes debuting that day.

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    The service costs $12.99 per month, though new subscribers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial to watch the series.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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