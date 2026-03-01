Javier Bardem in a casual blue shirt, outdoors with greenery in the background, highlighting his bio and career.

Javier Bardem

Born

March 1, 1969

Died
Birthplace

Las Palmas, Spain

Age

57 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Javier Bardem?

Javier Ángel Encinas Bardem is a Spanish actor, known for his intense performances and magnetic screen presence across diverse roles. His versatile approach consistently turns complex characters into compelling on-screen figures.

He first burst into the public eye with his chilling portrayal of Anton Chigurh in the Coen brothers’ *No Country for Old Men*, winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. This landmark achievement cemented his status as a formidable international talent.

Full NameJavier Ángel Encinas Bardem
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$30 million
NationalitySpanish
EthnicityWhite
EducationEscuela de Artes y Oficios, Madrid
FatherJosé Carlos Encinas Doussinague
MotherPilar Bardem
SiblingsCarlos Bardem, Mónica Bardem
KidsLeo Encinas Cruz, Luna Encinas Cruz

Early Life and Education

Growing up, Javier Bardem was immersed in a family deeply rooted in Spanish cinema, with his mother, Pilar Bardem, being a respected actress. This artistic lineage provided an early, natural exposure to the world of performance.

He initially pursued a passion for painting, studying for four years at Madrid’s Escuela de Artes y Oficios before finding his true calling in acting to support his artistic endeavors.

Notable Relationships

On the set of *Vicky Cristina Barcelona*, Javier Bardem reconnected with Penélope Cruz, with whom he had first worked on *Jamón Jamón* years earlier, sparking a romance that led to their private marriage in July 2010.

Bardem and Cruz share two children, a son named Leo Encinas Cruz and a daughter named Luna Encinas Cruz, with whom they maintain a low-profile family life in Madrid, Spain.

Career Highlights

Javier Bardem has earned significant critical acclaim throughout his career, including an Academy Award for his terrifying performance as Anton Chigurh in *No Country for Old Men*. He also received a Cannes Film Festival Best Actor Award for *Biutiful*.

Beyond his iconic roles, Bardem expanded his reach by portraying the memorable villain Raoul Silva in the James Bond film *Skyfall* and advocating for environmental protection as a Greenpeace ambassador.

To date, he has collected numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and seven Goya Awards, cementing his status as one of Spain’s most celebrated actors.

Signature Quote

“I don’t think I am a good actor. I think I am a worker.”

