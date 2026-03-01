Javier Bardem: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Javier Bardem
March 1, 1969
Las Palmas, Spain
57 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Javier Bardem?
Javier Ángel Encinas Bardem is a Spanish actor, known for his intense performances and magnetic screen presence across diverse roles. His versatile approach consistently turns complex characters into compelling on-screen figures.
He first burst into the public eye with his chilling portrayal of Anton Chigurh in the Coen brothers’ *No Country for Old Men*, winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. This landmark achievement cemented his status as a formidable international talent.
|Full Name
|Javier Ángel Encinas Bardem
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$30 million
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Escuela de Artes y Oficios, Madrid
|Father
|José Carlos Encinas Doussinague
|Mother
|Pilar Bardem
|Siblings
|Carlos Bardem, Mónica Bardem
|Kids
|Leo Encinas Cruz, Luna Encinas Cruz
Early Life and Education
Growing up, Javier Bardem was immersed in a family deeply rooted in Spanish cinema, with his mother, Pilar Bardem, being a respected actress. This artistic lineage provided an early, natural exposure to the world of performance.
He initially pursued a passion for painting, studying for four years at Madrid’s Escuela de Artes y Oficios before finding his true calling in acting to support his artistic endeavors.
Notable Relationships
On the set of *Vicky Cristina Barcelona*, Javier Bardem reconnected with Penélope Cruz, with whom he had first worked on *Jamón Jamón* years earlier, sparking a romance that led to their private marriage in July 2010.
Bardem and Cruz share two children, a son named Leo Encinas Cruz and a daughter named Luna Encinas Cruz, with whom they maintain a low-profile family life in Madrid, Spain.
Career Highlights
Javier Bardem has earned significant critical acclaim throughout his career, including an Academy Award for his terrifying performance as Anton Chigurh in *No Country for Old Men*. He also received a Cannes Film Festival Best Actor Award for *Biutiful*.
Beyond his iconic roles, Bardem expanded his reach by portraying the memorable villain Raoul Silva in the James Bond film *Skyfall* and advocating for environmental protection as a Greenpeace ambassador.
To date, he has collected numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and seven Goya Awards, cementing his status as one of Spain’s most celebrated actors.
Signature Quote
“I don’t think I am a good actor. I think I am a worker.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 28, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 27, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 26, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0