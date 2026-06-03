Cape Fear: Everything To Know About Martin Scorsese’s New Remake

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Thirty-five years after Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed remake turned Max Cady into one of cinema’s most unforgettable villains, Cape Fear is returning with a new television adaptation.

Executive-produced by Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, the psychological thriller series reimagines the story of a convicted criminal seeking revenge on the lawyer who imprisoned him. Created by Nick Antosca and featuring a star-studded cast led by Javier Bardem, it is poised to be one of this year’s biggest prestige releases.

Here’s everything to know about the Cape Fear release schedule and how to watch the series.

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Cape Fear release date, time, and full schedule

Image credits: Apple TV

Cape Fear premieres on June 5, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT.

The first season comprises ten episodes, with the first two premiering on launch day. The remaining episodes will be released weekly, every Friday.

Here is the complete release schedule for Cape Fear:

Episode 1: Fingers & Toes on June 5, 2026

Episode 2: Why Would I Want to Hurt You? on June 5, 2026

Episode 3: Phantom Sensations on June 12, 2026

Episode 4: Pierced on June 19, 2026

Episode 5: Faith on June 26, 2026

Episode 6: Possum on July 3, 2026

Episode 7: Mongrel on July 10, 2026

Episode 8: Los tiempos de Dios son perfectos on July 17, 2026

Episode 9: The Scar on July 24, 2026

Episode 10: TBA on July 31, 2026

Where to watch Cape Fear?

Image credits: Apple TV

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Cape Fear will stream exclusively on Apple TV. The show is part of the platform’s original programming and will not be available on other streaming services.

A basic subscription to the service costs $12.99 per month, while the annual subscription is billed at $99.00. New subscribers can also take advantage of a 7-day free trial to watch the series.

What is the plot of Cape Fear?

Image credits: Apple TV

The show is loosely based on John D. MacDonald’s 1957 novel The Executioners.

The novel was first adapted as the 1962 film Cape Fear, directed by J. Lee Thompson. Scorsese later revisited the story with his 1991 remake, starring Robert De Niro as Max Cady.

An official synopsis for the series reads:

“Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna and Tom Bowden when Max Cady, the notorious ki*ler they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison, and he wants vengeance.”

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Cape Fear cast & characters

Image credits: Apple TV

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The series stars Javier Bardem as the dreaded criminal Maximilian “Max” Cady. Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson play the attorney couple, Anna and Tom Bowden.

Lily Collias and Joe Anders appear as Natalie and Zack Bowden, Tom and Anna’s children. CCH Pounder rounds off the main cast as Noa Toussaint.

The rest of the support cast includes:

Jullian Dulce Vida

Anna Baryshnikov

Jamie Hector

Margarita Levieva

Malia Pyles

Samantha Clifford

Ron Perlman

Ted Levine

Patrick Fischler

Where was Cape Fear filmed?

Image credits: Apple TV

Cape Fear began principal photography on April 30, 2025, and wrapped on October 15, 2025. The series was almost entirely filmed in and around Atlanta, Georgia.

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A majority of the indoor scenes were shot at Assembly Studios, an expansive production facility in Doraville, Greater Atlanta.

Is there a trailer for Cape Fear?

Image credits: Apple TV

Apple TV released the first official trailer for the series on May 7, 2026.

It largely focuses on Bardem’s Max Candy, highlighting the criminal’s cold and calculated nature. The trailer shows him terrorizing the Bowden family as he embarks on a relentless quest for revenge.

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Will there be Cape Fear season 2?

Image credits: Apple TV

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At the moment, there appear to be no plans for a second season.

Neither the studio nor the creative team has commented on the possibility of a second season.

Additionally, the project is being billed as a limited series, which typically suggests a self-contained story with no plans for continuation.