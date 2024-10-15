Kanye West’s Office Was An X-Rated “Playground And Wife Bianca Censori Coordinated Everything

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye “Ye” West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, updated her lawsuit against him. Pisciotta is now accusing Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, of acting as his “orgy coordinator” and participating in his sexual fantasies. The ex-assistant also claims that Ye used his office as a “sexual playground.” The updated lawsuit comes amid rumors of Ye and Censori’s relationship troubles.

Trigger warning: sexual abuse and exploitation, physical abuse – Pisciotta, who is suing Ye for sexual harassment and stalking during her employment in 2021-22, updated her lawsuit on Friday night (October 11), The Daily Mail reported on Monday (October 14).

The 36-year-old now claims the hip-hop star used his Yeezy offices as a “sexual playground” to make him “feel powerful and secure.”

Pisciotta currently alleges a “makeshift bedroom”—a mattress, pillows, and blanket in a private room or closet—was often set up for Ye.

Image credits: laurenpisciotta

The suit also states the 47-year-old artist frequently hosted “sex parties” at luxury hotels and tried to “expose” Pisciotta to them, The Mail reported.

According to Pisciotta, Censori was his “former sex-party participant and coordinator.” Additionally, shortly after she stopped working for Ye in November 2022, Pisciotta says she encountered him and Censori at a Post Malone concert in California, USA.

During their brief interaction, Ye allegedly grabbed Pisciotta by the throat and put his tongue in her ear, saying, “I always knew what I would do to you if I ever saw you again,” The Mail reported.

During the awkward interaction, Censori allegedly stood nearby, watching “unfazed” and seemingly accustomed to Ye’s behavior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY GAP ARCHIVE (@yeezyxgap)

The lawsuit newly alleges that Censori would consensually engage in “twisted and bizarre sexual behavior, fantasy, and foreplay” that mirrored Ye’s actions at the concert.

Pisciotta also claims that West hosted multiple “sex parties,” with Censori attending as an “on-call sex party participant/employee,” as per The Mail.

Censori was subjected to other sexual servitude for Ye long before they married, including in the Yeezy offices in Los Angeles, California, Pisciotta alleges.

The updated lawsuit alleges that the musician used his connections at companies like Adidas and Gap to get work visas to traffic women into the US for sex, The Mail reported.

Image credits: Peter White/Getty Images

They were given “obscure job titles” at his companies and had them sign NDAs about their experiences. Censori was initially a typical example of this, as per the British outlet.

Pisciotta now alleges that Ye often had sex with employees and a “rotating list of guests” in his Yeezy company’s offices.

Moreover, Yeezy workers were allegedly ordered to construct makeshift bedrooms consisting of a mattress on the floor, pillows, and a blanket in a room or even just a closet.

Pisciotta newly alleges that Ye sent her a slew of questionable texts about Censori behind her back.

Image credits: arkangel

One text allegedly sent by the rapper to Pisciotta on June 25, 2022, read: “I feel like Bianca came into LA to f**k as many people as possible and break marriages and turn other girls into hoes.

“Something more to it with her. She’s too smart. And she said she was pretending to be an architect.

“[Name withheld] hit me and she’s a full-blown h** after Bianca befriended her. She’s a different person.

“[Yeezy employee] fell in love with her. She been doing damage… What’s her potential… She was really inappropriate at the Adidas office. Her moves are too obvious.”

In another text, Ye allegedly sent to Pisciotta on May 17, 2022, the superstar wrote: “I was literally just reading this story she (Censori) wrote me about.

“The story was bout a guy pulling out his d**k on her after she showed her bbl and it was the width of a coke can. And I was thinking about you getting f**ked by [name withheld].”

Pisciotta further details being at Ye’s beck and call 24 hours a day, as the updated lawsuit reads: “On one such occasion, in August 2022, after [Pisciotta] had arranged an Uber ride, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye and Bianca Censori called [her] wanting to discuss the orgy (five-some) they had participated in the day before.”

Image credits: laurenpisciotta

Censori began working for Ye at Yeezy in November 2020, and their relationship intensified while Pisciotta was still employed.

The rapper subsequently released his Censori Overload song in December 2022, shortly before they married, and around the time Pisciotta was fired and claimed Ye withheld her $3 million severance.

The lawsuit now claims that on August 7, 2022, Ye asked Pisciotta to arrange an Uber ride for a female employee to attend one of his sex parties.

The next day, both Ye and Censori confronted Pisciotta, upset that the woman didn’t show up. Later, Ye allegedly told Pisciotta it was “okay” because the woman was on her period.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LP✨ (@laurenpisciotta)

Pisciotta’s bombshell 80-odd-page-long lawsuit initially accused Ye of being a “premeditative and sadistic groomer,” who told Censori, that he wanted to have sex with her mother while she watched.

The former assistant filed a lawsuit in June for wrongful termination and instances of sexual assault.

The amended lawsuit filed last week included more horrifying allegations against the artist, Bored Panda reported on Monday.

On September 28, 2022, Ye allegedly sent Pisciotta a screenshot of text messages with Censori which read: “I wanna f— your mum. Before she leaves.”

Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

Pisciotta also accused Ye of drugging and raping her during a studio session he co-hosted with the disgraced music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs in Santa Monica, California.

Amid the unfolding scandal, Ye’s mother-in-law, Alexandra Censori, was spotted for the first time on Monday.

When approached by The Daily Mail Australia while running errands in Ivanhoe, Melbourne, Australia, Censori’s mother said she wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims about her son-in-law and asked for privacy.

During the outing, the mom-of-three reportedly showed off her svelte figure in a tight Alexander McQueen dress which featured colourful patterns flecked against black.

Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Pisciotta has switched the comments on her Instagram page off. Nevertheless, she offered a cryptic update on Saturday (October 12).

Taking to her Instagram page, the viral plaintiff shared a photograph of a soft pastel-colored sky with hues of pink, orange, and blue blending into clouds, creating a calm and serene atmosphere.

She captioned the picture: “What’s done in the dark will always come to light.”

Pisciotta’s updated lawsuit reportedly surfaced just days after rumors of Ye and Censori’s potential split, only for the couple to be seen together in Japan shortly after, according to The Mail.

