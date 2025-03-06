Kanye West’s Ex Amber Rose Explains Why He Insists On Provocative Outfits For His Partners

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Rose, one of Kanye West’s ex-girlfriends, has shed light on the reason behind the rapper consistently “dressing his partners” in provocative, X-rated clothing.

During an interview for the Club Shay Shay podcast, the 41-year-old went into detail about her experiences with West, whom she dated from 2008 to 2010.

Rose explained that the main reason behind the revealing outfits, plastic surgery offers, and other aesthetic choices have nothing to do with his own pleasure and arousal, instead being all about the perception of other men.

Highlights Amber Rose claimed Kanye West dresses partners provocatively for other men's attention.

Rose described West's controlling behavior and its emotional toll on her.

Kanye allegedly focuses on partners' transformations to enhance his image.

West's behavior matches narcissistic personality disorder symptoms, as per experts.

“He wants other men to want his woman,” Rose explained during the interview. “That’s what he’s into; he likes that men are drooling over his woman.”

RELATED:

Amber Rose, Kanye West’s ex, revealed the reason behind the rapper’s insistence on having his girlfriends dress provocatively

Share icon

Image credits: amberrose

The topic arose when Rosewas asked about Kanye’s current wife, Bianca Censori, who has been criticized for wearing increasingly revealing outfits, culminating in the see-through, skin-colored dress she wore to the 67th Grammys in February.

The moment was deemed controversial, not only for Censori’s outfit but for the dynamic the couple displayed during the stunt. West appeared to be “directing” his wife, ordering her to turn around and undress at specific moments for maximum media exposure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Club Shay Shay

Netizens reacted with concern, debating whether Censori had become a victim of the artist’s “narcissistic tendencies” or if she was acting of her own volition.

For Rose, it is West who is behind Censori’s provocative fashion choices, explaining that she had become part of a longstanding trend of the rapper dressing his partners in revealing outfits, and stating that the same had happened to Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox.

Share icon

Image credits: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images

Rose lamented the trend, confessing to having felt ashamed of caving into the rapper’s demands in the past.

“I hated to dress like that,” she admitted. “When he wasn’t home, I would raid his closet and wear his baggy clothes because I just didn’t want to wear those sexy outfits.”

Rose delved into the emotional toll her relationship with the rapper took as he forced her to wear increasingly revealing outfits

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

In an emotional and disturbing moment, Rose explained how she broke into tears at one point while traveling with Kanye as the rapper forced her to wear a revealing, skin-tight, sheer dress despite her refusal.

“He said, ‘You don’t understand, it’s fashion, I’m a genius,’” she recalled.

For Rose, West slowly molds his partners into his vision, loving them not for who they are but for who they could become and, more importantly, for how “good” they are able to make him look in front of other men.

Share icon

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“When I was young, I just went along with it, but it wasn’t who I was,” she said.

Rose’s account is in line with Julia Fox’s experiences with the rapper. In her memoir, Down The Drain, the Italian-American star recounted how, at one point, while both were playing cards in a hotel room, the rapper suggested that he could “get [her] a boob job if [she] wanted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“[His] words cut through the air, sharp and unexpected,” she wrote. “I look at myself in the mirror, taking in my post-baby body. They’re not so bad, I think to myself.”

According to experts, the rapper’s behavior aligns with symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder

Share icon

Image credits: Club Shay Shay

The model lamented the lingering emotional impact of her relationship with West. Describing him as “narcissistic,” she explained how the artist engages in manipulative tactics involving a cycle of praise and shame.

According to Daniela Sepulveda, a psychologist specializing in personality disorders, West’s behavioral pattern coincides with clinical definitions of narcissistic personality disorder.

Image credits: Club Shay Shay

ADVERTISEMENT

“People with the disorder have trouble seeing people as individuals, instead relating to them as ‘accessories’ to themselves,” she explained to Bored Panda.

“As a result, they have problems recognizing and validating the needs and feelings of others and can engage in destructive behavioral patterns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the psychologist, a person in a relationship with an untreated narcissist is at risk of having their sense of self-worth diminished over time as they enter a dynamic in which they are constantly seeking and failing to meet the narcissist’s standards.

“It makes sense now.” Netizens were inclined to believe Rose’s claim, noting similar behavior in Kanye’s past relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT