Julia Fox Replicates Bianca Censori’s Grammys Look At Oscars After Party, Sparks Controversy

Julia Fox channeled Bianca Censori at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. The actress and model, who had a short-lived romance with Kanye West, wore a completely sheer mesh dress that left little to the imagination.

Julia seemingly completed the translucent look with a long brunette wig to cover her privates.

Speaking with Nylon, the Italian-American star described her fashion style as “freakish” and “crazy.”

“I always have to look in the mirror and be like, ‘Do I look bada**?’ And if the answer is no, then I have to change,” she said. “It’s a feeling. You just know. It has to be bada**.”

“I like clothes to tell a story,” Julia continued. “I like them to be indicative of who a person is. I think when you’re jumping on every trend that comes along, it shows a lack of authenticity or identity.

“‘I’ve always been drawn to the freaks, people that dress crazy. I find that those people are more my cup of tea.”

While many netizens compared the look to Bianca’s revealing outfit, InStyle magazine said Julia’s Dilara Findikoglu design was a nod to Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, which depicts the Roman goddess of love with her long locks flowing in all the right places.

The 35-year-old actress had a whirlwind relationship with Kanye from December 2021 to February 2022.

In her memoir, Down The Drain, she accused her ex of trying to exert control over how she dressed.

“He appoints a team to work on my wardrobe. I immediately think of an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where he did the same thing for his estranged wife in their early stages of dating. This is all so surreal,” she wrote.

“I watch powerless as my life shrinks to fit inside cardboard boxes. The new clothes he got me won’t fit inside my small place.”

The actress, who previously dated Kanye West, wore a translucent dress with a wig that barely covered her privates

Kanye, referred to only as “the artist” in the book, allegedly went as far as to call one of her stylists in the middle of a date to give Julia new outfit options because he disliked her look.

At this year’s Grammys, Ye’s wife, architect Bianca Censori, made headlines when she removed her fur coat on the red carpet to reveal a mesh dress that left her bare body exposed while the rapper stood beside her in an all-black outfit.

The stunt was reportedly performed to recreate his Vultures album cover, which features Kanye dressed in all-black with a hockey mask, joined by a topless Bianca.

Julia and Kanye had a whirlwind relationship from December 2021 to February 2022

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) following the event, Kanye claimed that he had “dominion” over his wife, stating, “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING. SHE DOESN’T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.”

In her memoir, Julia revealed that her former partner gave her unsolicited opinions about her body in addition to controlling her outfits.

When they were in a hotel room playing Uno, she wrote, the controversial rapper told her, “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.”

“The artist’s words cut through the air, sharp and unexpected,” she penned. “I look at myself in the mirror, taking in my post-baby body. They’re not so bad, I think to myself.”

Julia felt like Ye was using her “as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife,” Kim Kardashian, from whom he had recently separated.

“That’s humiliating,” she said. “That’s a really sh*** position to be in.”

The plan allegedly involved showing affection only when the camera was on. “The only time he engages is when the camera is on us,” she wrote, “when he will grab me and kiss me passionately.”

In her memoir, Down The Drain , the Italian-American star accused Kanye of trying to control how she dressed

The mother of one, who has appeared in several films, including Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move, and Presence, said her problematic relationship with Ye did not tarnish her career.

“A lot of people were like, ‘Oh, she’s only famous because of Ye.’ It’s like, no, I’ve been around, and I’ve been in a full fu**ing movie, and I did a lot of things before that, too. It’s that you’re just hearing about me now. That relationship doesn’t define me. It’s one little blip.”

She also believes in the power of karma. “I can be very spiteful and vengeful. I love getting a good revenge, it makes me salivate. But I also have the wisdom to know: don’t do anything; it’ll do it on its own.”

Social media users disapproved of Julia’s revealing look, comparing it to Bianca Censori’s stunt

