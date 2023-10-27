From “Josh Safdie’s Muse” To “Divisive Fashion Icon”, Here’s Julia Fox’s 14 Most Controversial Looks
Ever since Julia Fox was propelled to international fame specifically following her iconic interview meme, where she confirmed being “Josh Safdie’s muse”, and rising above infamy for being Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, the 33-year-old has become one of the most divisive fashion icons.
The Italian-American actress gained momentum in the public eye after making her debut performance in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, for which she was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2019 Gotham Awards, playing Julia De Fiore, alongside Adam Sandler.
Julia Fox's Dry-Cleaning Bag Dress
Kanye and Julia broke up a few months after dating, launching the first of many notable moments where the model was repeatedly used as a meme and trending TikTok sounds.
But according to Harper’s Bazaar, the mom-of-one has now evolved to become a personality known for having the most polarizing personal styles of any modern celebrity.
In fact, Julia appears to have arguably become one of this generation’s most divisive fashion icons, displaying some outfits more eye-catching than others.
New York’s 2023 Fashion Week Life-Sized Black "Body Bag"
As the starlet has been busy with her press tour for her tell-all memoir, Down the Drain, Julia has taken the paparazzi by storm throughout this entire month, earning a mention on CNN’s Look of the Week last week (October 19).
Julia was photographed stepping out in London wearing an actual plastic dry-cleaning bag, suspended with a loop around her neck resembling a halter-style dress.
The Eccentric Bird In A Cage
Externally, the bag displayed the logo of Figura Services, an innovative UK-based fashion brand while inside, a pristine white button-down shirt hung neatly on a wire hanger.
The attire itself was reportedly fresh from the brand’s Autumn-Winter 2023 runway collection, debuting at London Fashion Week earlier this season.
The fashionista complemented the attire pouch with what seemed to be elastic-waist shorts, stiletto knee-high boots, and a well-defined cream-colored handbag.
Giant Furry Monster Leg Boots For Paris' Fashion Week
Morgan Fargo, a freelance beauty and wellness editor, wrote in Cosmopolitan that Julia’s “sinister-looking handbag” was “undeniably artistic” and the entire look was “non-confirming".
She wrote: “Fox has repeatedly expressed a love for fashion that extends beyond just looking nice.
“In my very humble opinion, the best thing about Fox, outside of her powerful self-love mantras and no-BS attitude, is that she makes a moment out of anything. That’s really fun.”
Julia's Cartoon Poodle Dress For Nyfw
Attending The Wiederhoeft’s Spring/Summer 2024 Show
I dare all bridezillas to be this fashion forward in their wedding gowns
Last month, the author made a striking entrance at the New York premiere of her movie Something You Said Last Night in a bold outfit that included a revealing ribbed metal corset, a flowing black skirt, and see-through opera gloves.
Yet one delightfully eccentric element in her attire appeared to convey Julia’s desire for unrestrained freedom: her choice of handbag.
The handbag, designed in the likeness of a crow or raven, dangled alongside her attire inspired by a cage theme.
The $3,300 Thom Browne Fox Bag
"The Idol" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
honey where did all the cellophane i bought to wrap those presents go?
The Google-Pixel Sponsored Instagram Dress
Them collarbones could cut glass she doesnt look like a well women to me she's needs to eat somet she looks ill imo but whatever my maybe brutal opinions are and im.not perfect nowhere near and im.good with it im sure shes a lovely gal . I feel pain looking at them.put um.away love ffs it's all fake anyway fillers lips and face and abs fat removal n fake chest on some it really suits them and they carry it real well and the work is almost seamless but hers isnt she looks in desperste need of a pie n some chips to me she just looks a little.sad and desperate who was she again ? she never would be wearing none o that stuff if it hadn't been for Ye imo
Platforms And Feathers
"In my very humble opinion, the best thing about Fox, outside of her powerful self-love mantras and no-BS attitude, is that she makes a moment out of anything. That’s really fun," Fargo wrote.
Adorned In Blumarine
A Mowalola Tiktok Moment
"I Made It Myself" 2022 Fall Dress
Yeah, that’s not a “dress.” It’s a craft project. (At least she has eyebrows here! I don’t understand removing ‘em; not only does it look incredibly weird, but rows keep stuff from falling into your eyes.)
All Leather For An Outing In Los Angeles
I imagine a lot of people are going to judge her knowing nothing of her, her films & tv, her book, her new tv show about up/recycled high fashion (and subverting the ridiculousness of the whole concept) and her thoughts on being a neurodivergent celebrity. They’re gonna take the vapid tabloid moments & form highly critical opinions & be disgustingly judgmental and demeaning with no factual basis to do so. Then they’ll turn around & comment on every other BP human interest post and b***h about bullies and second guessing or prejudging people in their typical superficial sanctimonious ways. Hate to be cynical, but judging a beautiful sweet human being based on irreverent & untrue narratives is some serious Donald Trump vibe. If you wouldn’t say it about someone you love, you sure as s**t shouldn’t say it about someone you don’t even f*****g know.
nah, downvote anything to do with pointless celebrifluencers
Don’t bother reading the whole article and commenting then. You’re giving BP more traffic for this kind of content.
Who? and what?
More to the point... WHY????
I gave up on why a long time ago. but fair enough.
I know I'm getting old when all the posts about celebs are about people I've never heard of before.
