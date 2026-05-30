ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural context matters. And it might take us just a five-minute walk through a foreign city to realize how different its norms are from the ones we grew up with.

One curious Redditor made a post on r/AskTheWorld, asking people to share pictures from their countries that outsiders often misunderstand, and they were immediately flooded with hundreds of replies.

As a reminder that first impressions don’t always tell the full story, we’ve put together some of the most confusing local images and the explanations behind them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

United Kingdom

Man dressed in traditional attire with a top hat and decorated drum outdoors Chasing a block of cheese down a hill.

goghbottomsky , wikimedia Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    USA

    Crowd at a concert with people wearing face paint and holding signs ICP (Insane Clown Posse) wears clown makeup when they perform, and for some reason, were once associated with being in a g*ng.

    When I was in high school (late 1990s), you couldn't have their symbol displayed at school because it was considered "g*ng wear." There were certain football teams that were restricted, too.

    Heatmap_BP3 , Amaury Laporte Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Austria

    Krampus parade with people dressed in horned furry costumes during snowy weather "Perchten" or krampus runs are really funny and sometimes scary.

    da_Pr0 , Holger Uwe Schmitt Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Mexico

    Traditional dance with performers wearing horned, furry leg costumes and masks It’s the dance of the devils. It’s a traditional Afro-Mexican, syncretic ritual originating in the Costa Chica region. Symbolizes the taking of the souls of the defeated Moors. Those unfamiliar with it might mistake it for something satanic.

    UmbraWolfG2T , Fresno State Focus TV Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Slavic Countries

    Traditional sauna massage using birch leaves in a wooden room I mean… I didn’t get it first either. But this is a some weird variation of sauna rituals when a woman is surrounded by various plants for aromatic purposes besides the main. Naked people beating each other with oak branches is an honourable mention.

    AdMaleficent6374 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    USA

    Modern armored knights fighting in a medieval combat sport Armored MMA.

    Independent-Win3086 , armoredmma Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    United Arab Emirates

    Aerial view of densely packed residential houses in a grid layout This is posted to r/UrbanHell every week. In Dubai we won't even blink since this style of house is very common, most communities built in the last 20 years have identical houses. I do agree tho its ugly.

    peachgothlover Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    UK

    Political event with people clapping and a person in a black costume raising arm Lord Buckethead during the 2017 UK general election declaration in Maidenhead.
    Lord Buckethead is a novelty candidate who has stood in four British general elections since 1987, portrayed by several individuals. He poses as an intergalactic villain resembling the Star Wars character Darth Vader.

    FunPresentation1207 , NBC News Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Poland

    Man throwing large bucket of water on person in urban area It's "lany poniedziałek" (watery Monday). Part of Easter. All people pour water on each other as a sign of purification.

    brownkrecha , Piotr Hukało Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    France

    Casual indoor gathering with people sitting and chatting around a table with snacks Most French people know this image. A boss sequestered by his employees. (article)

    Spectanda_Fides , Luke Laissac Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Czechia

    Group in traditional folk costumes performing a cultural dance outdoors Easter is every Czech woman's favorite holiday. 😅.

    fresasfrescasalfinal Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Spain

    People covered in tomatoes participating in traditional tomato festival Any from “La Tomatina” party (don’t worry, it’s tomato sauce)

    JinxFae , Dahon Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    Poland

    Man dressed in colorful traditional costume riding a fake decorated horse in street parade These guys running around Kraków for some reason. Allegedly its origins are people dressing up as Tatars once.

    Ok_Walk9234 , Von Zygmunt Put Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Norway

    Large bonfire with wooden pallets burning during a local festival Gotta burn once a year, people.

    Nordic_Elysium , Jarle Aasland Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Spain

    Display of small figurines labeled Spanish tradition in a store window Capirotes, during Holy Week

    durcaranie , lavozdigital.es Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Türkiye

    Two men wrestling shirtless wearing traditional leather pants outdoors Oil wrestling...

    Alozy11 , Vladimir Pomortzeff Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Thailand

    Dunkin Donuts charcoal donut ad with woman holding black donut and styled hair This charcoal donut ad. No one had a problem here, only westerners did.

    H345Y Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Belgium

    Traditional Dutch Sinterklaas celebration with blackface Zwarte Piet characters Sinterklaas, our version of Santa. Instead of elves he got black people working for him. It is a big thing here and in the Netherlands. Every year there is a big ceremony where we paint white people black to play the helpers. Great fun.

    Edit: This was written to sound as bad as possible. For an actual context:

    The tradition stems from celebrating saint Nicholas from around 300 AC. He is a saint who stands for taking care of the poor and less fortunate. The tradition changed a lot throughout the centuries. When the dutch settlers went to America, they took the tradition with them and it became Santa. The raindeer, elves, sled, northpole etc were all added later on by that American branch of saint Nicholas. In the original dutch (belgium and Netherlands) version, he was a tale to frighten children who will kidnap you if you don't behave. This evolved into giving you presents if you do behave. Around 1850, the tale was evolving and the addition of a poor black kid bullied by white kids was added. Sinterklaas took him under his protection and they formed a team to do the duties Sinterklaas did solo in the start. This helper was not even alway depicted black. Throughout the years, at some point this became an army of helpers. The helpers got the status of kindervriend, "friend of children". During this time, it also became canon that sinterklaas lived in spain, traveled by horse troughout belgium and Netherlands and by steam boat to spain. A lot of children songs exist about both sinterklaas and his helper. The tradition grew so much that every year There is an entire ceremony, with the steamboat arriving in Antwerp, the saint greeting all the children and declaring everyone has been good that year. All schools organize officially sinterklaas visits, a bit like mall santas. The helpers throw candy at the kids. On the eve of December 5th, every childs puts down their shoe at the chimney with a carrot for the horse, and the next day they wake up to presents and candy.

    About 15 years ago, this whole tradition started being questioned. The giant ceremony and school visits all had helpers that were painted black (we are quite a white country) which is essentially blackface. This opened a huge debate. A lot of people knew this all their lives. It was a big part of their childhood, their parents childhood and their grandparents childhoods and so on. A lot of people never really thought about the racial connotations before it became questioned and really felt like the only reason it got that bad connotation was the fact that people questioned it in the first place. The time it originated from it was quite progressive even, but obviously not any more at this point. The blackface is now being replaced by some black smears which supposedly come from the white helpers going trough chimneys, but a lot of people are still not happy with this, feeling like they are losing a part of their identity over a manufactured problem.

    NewryBenson Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Belarus

    Eastern European people sharing food at a gravesite during a memorial In some regions, on the day of remembrance of the passed, people eat at the cemetery.

    Tall-Total-6077:
    Some Appalachian communities in the US do this too- they'll host family reunions with food at family plots and then spend time maintaining the family's graves afterward.

    Ok_Walk9234:
    We do in Poland too, but we mostly have small snacks (pańska skórka for example) instead of full meals.

    DasistMamba Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Brasil

    Group of people dancing outdoors in unusual superhero and cartoon costumes Carreta Furacão.

    You pay to go on a party bus and these guys go running around the bus and doing acrobatics.

    Crane_1989 Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    The Philippines

    Newspaper headline showing M**F won't give up men in controversial news Moro Islamic Liberation Front, an Islamic armed group in the south of the Philippines.

    palantathraiel Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Germany

    Smiling young man giving thumbs up wearing black t-shirt In our culture, it's a positive gesture. But in some countries, it's considered an insult.

    Hot-Scheme4289:
    Countries where a thumbs-up is a serious insult:
    Only in a traditional context.
    • IRAN & AFGHANISTAN: Known as "Bilakh," it is a severe offensive gesture.
    • IRAQ: A rude sign of hostility and rejection.
    • GREECE: An aggressive gesture of disrespect.
    • SARDINIA (ITALY): Traditionally viewed as a hostile and rude affront.
    • WEST AFRICA (e.g., NIGERIA): A heavy sign of disrespect and contempt.
    • RUSSIA: An indecent and impolite signal.
    • EGYPT: A gesture expressing deep disrespect.
    • THAILAND & BANGLADESH: A sign of mockery and looking down on others.

    Hot-Scheme4289 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Romania

    Group in traditional masks and costumes in snowy setting This.

    kettykitten Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Man standing in front of line of military tanks on street I know it isn't Taiwan but it was a big thing in Taiwan when it happened.
    But from what I heard, the actual story is not nearly as bad as the photo depicts.

    taiwanluthiers Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    South Africa

    Green road sign warning of robot ahead in rural area South Africans call Traffic Lights "Robots"

    TopIndependent2344 Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Latvia

    Traditional textile with red and white geometric patterns and fringes on wooden surface Interesting pattern...

    mrcolleslaw Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Sweden

    Yellow no parking sign with Swedish text indicating entry and exit restriction Swedish road sign indicating an entrance / exit (usually for garages). Honourable mention is s**t, which in Swedish means end or stop.

    True-Statistician339 Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    The Netherlands

    Crowds wearing orange celebrating on boats in city canal festival In the Netherlands we celebrate King's Day ‘koningsdag’ and then everyone wears orange and there is orange everywhere.

    Noor_just_Noor , Carmelrmd Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Argentina

    Children in white uniforms participating in an unusual local school ceremony This is the oath to the flag that Argentinians take in elementary school. I always think that if someone from another country saw it, they wouldn't understand it.

    Ill_Present_4145 Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    India

    White ceramic pot with green plant featuring blue traditional swastika symbol That jerk ruined it. We still do use it by the way. Just not out of the country or temple.

    fancypantsmiss Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    India

    Colorful floral rangoli design with traditional swastika symbol and yellow flowers JaiBaba108: It and symbols like it have been used by cultures all over the world for millennia. For tons of them it’s used as a solar symbol, maybe to call upon the blessings of the sun god (Surya for the Hindus). For Jains it’s represents one of their “Tirthankars” or fully enlightened masters that belonged to the Solar dynasty of kings before he renounced the world.

    Ekavya_1 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Mexico

    Religious procession with people in black robes and cone-shaped hoods on street Some Catholic thing we inherited from Spain.

    Ponchorello7 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Brazil

    Woman in white administering medicine to child while person in white costume holds the child THIS IS ZÉ GOTINHA!

    Also he's sort of retired since we (and several other countries) have stopped giving Sabin to kids. Now they get 4 shots of Salk.

    DistantSoulThrowaway Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Finland

    Military parade with soldiers marching and holding a blue flag Finnish Air Force flag.

    HeimoH Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Philippines

    Filipino historical monument celebrating local heritage with K*K flags Philippines. The letters stand for: Kataastaasan, Kagalanggalangang Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan or in English: Supreme and Venerable Association of the Children of the Nation.

    Basically the nationalist group in the 1890s who aimed to achieve independence from Spain via armed guerilla.

    It was original done in secret but when authorities discovered them, open warfare broke out against the Spanish.

    Basically now a symbol of historical national pride and unity.

    whencometscollide , Chris Griffin Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    The Philippines

    Map highlighting Negros Island and surrounding Philippine cities This name.

    sirmiseria Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    United States Of America

    Green sign for Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg in Webster MA The name means “you fish on your side, I fish on my side, and no one fishes in the middle”.

    thespacepyrofrmtf2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    France

    Vintage photo of boys in scout uniforms saluting outdoors Boy Scouts used to salut like this during special events, like the ceremonial for Scout Oath. Did it this way back in the 90s. It’s banned now, as too many outsiders were still misinterpreting it (that, plus the uniforms).

    Foggia1515 Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Chile

    Uniformed soldiers marching in formation with rifles and helmets during parade "I (name and rank) pledge, to God and this flag, to serve my country with loyalty, whether in the sea, on land or anywhere else, preparing thus, if needed, to sacrifice my life, to fulfill my military duties and obligations, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force, to obey quickly and punctually the orders of my superior officers, and thus invest my efforts in being a brave and honorable soldier no matter what, for my country's sake!"

    Every Chilean soldier from every branch, from conscripts to junior officers must take this oath, sometimes multiple times in their career.

    BlueStarBaron_131 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Germany

    Festival participants wearing masks carrying person in unusual costume It’s only specific to some regions but where I grew up people dressed like that would go around on fasnacht and ‘kidnap’ the kids in attendance, put them in a barrel/wagon and drive them along the street with them. I imagine seeing parents laughing as they watch their kids be carried away by creepily dressed masked strangers is probably quite odd for people unfamiliar with the practice (the witches only very rarely eat the kids tho so it’s all fine).

    Julia-Nefaria Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Venezuela

    Person in blackface costume with bright accessories at local cultural event Negritas de Carnaval.

    It might be seem as racist, but is more about allowing guys be women for a day or two in a VERY homophobic society.

    mundotaku Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Czechia

    Whip decorated with colorful ribbons used in cultural celebration ritual Czechs spank their women on a certain day i forget why.

    In the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and some parts of Hungary, the Easter whip is used as part of a tradition in which women are whipped with a decorated willow branch — and/or splashed with water — on Easter Monday.

    AdministrativeFig816 , Chmee2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Québec

    Mascot in snowman costume in front of ice castle showcasing winter festival tradition Its not THAT weird I guess. Quebec Winter Carnival

    InterestingWind3272 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    UK

    Group dressed in colorful traditional costumes and blackface for cultural event Morris dancers

    batch1972 Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Serbia

    Traditional food offering on snowy gravesite showing unique cultural customs A traditional Balkan custom known as Zadušnice (All Souls' Day)

    bekabekica Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Poland

    Crowd watching women swinging a religious icon in an outdoor local celebration Dancing with paintings of saints. It's a regional tradition in Poland and I've never seen it with my own eyes but when I first watched a video, I thought it was a joke. Turned out, it wasn't.

    I strongly recommend watching any video on YouTube, search for "pokłon feretronów". It's absolutely hilarious.

    nensha90 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Poland

    Group of men with dark body paint smiling during a local cultural event I'm guessing some people may take it as a black face but this rapper (2nd from left) is from Silesia, a full of coal region and it's a reference to miners covered in coal dust.

    Zdzisiu Report

    3points
    POST
    Follow