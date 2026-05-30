As a reminder that first impressions don’t always tell the full story, we’ve put together some of the most confusing local images and the explanations behind them.

One curious Redditor made a post on r/AskTheWorld , asking people to share pictures from their countries that outsiders often misunderstand, and they were immediately flooded with hundreds of replies.

Cultural context matters. And it might take us just a five-minute walk through a foreign city to realize how different its norms are from the ones we grew up with.

#1 United Kingdom Chasing a block of cheese down a hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 USA ICP (Insane Clown Posse) wears clown makeup when they perform, and for some reason, were once associated with being in a g*ng.



When I was in high school (late 1990s), you couldn't have their symbol displayed at school because it was considered "g*ng wear." There were certain football teams that were restricted, too.

#3 Austria "Perchten" or krampus runs are really funny and sometimes scary.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Mexico It’s the dance of the devils. It’s a traditional Afro-Mexican, syncretic ritual originating in the Costa Chica region. Symbolizes the taking of the souls of the defeated Moors. Those unfamiliar with it might mistake it for something satanic.

#5 Slavic Countries I mean… I didn’t get it first either. But this is a some weird variation of sauna rituals when a woman is surrounded by various plants for aromatic purposes besides the main. Naked people beating each other with oak branches is an honourable mention.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 USA Armored MMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 United Arab Emirates This is posted to r/UrbanHell every week. In Dubai we won't even blink since this style of house is very common, most communities built in the last 20 years have identical houses. I do agree tho its ugly.

#8 UK Lord Buckethead during the 2017 UK general election declaration in Maidenhead.

Lord Buckethead is a novelty candidate who has stood in four British general elections since 1987, portrayed by several individuals. He poses as an intergalactic villain resembling the Star Wars character Darth Vader.

#9 Poland It's "lany poniedziałek" (watery Monday). Part of Easter. All people pour water on each other as a sign of purification.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 France Most French people know this image. A boss sequestered by his employees. (article)

#11 Czechia Easter is every Czech woman's favorite holiday. 😅.

#12 Spain Any from “La Tomatina” party (don’t worry, it’s tomato sauce)

#13 Poland These guys running around Kraków for some reason. Allegedly its origins are people dressing up as Tatars once.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Norway Gotta burn once a year, people.

#15 Spain Capirotes, during Holy Week

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Türkiye Oil wrestling...

#17 Thailand This charcoal donut ad. No one had a problem here, only westerners did.

#18 Belgium Sinterklaas, our version of Santa. Instead of elves he got black people working for him. It is a big thing here and in the Netherlands. Every year there is a big ceremony where we paint white people black to play the helpers. Great fun.



Edit: This was written to sound as bad as possible. For an actual context:



The tradition stems from celebrating saint Nicholas from around 300 AC. He is a saint who stands for taking care of the poor and less fortunate. The tradition changed a lot throughout the centuries. When the dutch settlers went to America, they took the tradition with them and it became Santa. The raindeer, elves, sled, northpole etc were all added later on by that American branch of saint Nicholas. In the original dutch (belgium and Netherlands) version, he was a tale to frighten children who will kidnap you if you don't behave. This evolved into giving you presents if you do behave. Around 1850, the tale was evolving and the addition of a poor black kid bullied by white kids was added. Sinterklaas took him under his protection and they formed a team to do the duties Sinterklaas did solo in the start. This helper was not even alway depicted black. Throughout the years, at some point this became an army of helpers. The helpers got the status of kindervriend, "friend of children". During this time, it also became canon that sinterklaas lived in spain, traveled by horse troughout belgium and Netherlands and by steam boat to spain. A lot of children songs exist about both sinterklaas and his helper. The tradition grew so much that every year There is an entire ceremony, with the steamboat arriving in Antwerp, the saint greeting all the children and declaring everyone has been good that year. All schools organize officially sinterklaas visits, a bit like mall santas. The helpers throw candy at the kids. On the eve of December 5th, every childs puts down their shoe at the chimney with a carrot for the horse, and the next day they wake up to presents and candy.



About 15 years ago, this whole tradition started being questioned. The giant ceremony and school visits all had helpers that were painted black (we are quite a white country) which is essentially blackface. This opened a huge debate. A lot of people knew this all their lives. It was a big part of their childhood, their parents childhood and their grandparents childhoods and so on. A lot of people never really thought about the racial connotations before it became questioned and really felt like the only reason it got that bad connotation was the fact that people questioned it in the first place. The time it originated from it was quite progressive even, but obviously not any more at this point. The blackface is now being replaced by some black smears which supposedly come from the white helpers going trough chimneys, but a lot of people are still not happy with this, feeling like they are losing a part of their identity over a manufactured problem.

#19 Belarus In some regions, on the day of remembrance of the passed, people eat at the cemetery.



Tall-Total-6077:

Some Appalachian communities in the US do this too- they'll host family reunions with food at family plots and then spend time maintaining the family's graves afterward.



Ok_Walk9234:

We do in Poland too, but we mostly have small snacks (pańska skórka for example) instead of full meals.

#20 Brasil Carreta Furacão.



You pay to go on a party bus and these guys go running around the bus and doing acrobatics.

#21 The Philippines Moro Islamic Liberation Front, an Islamic armed group in the south of the Philippines.

#22 Germany In our culture, it's a positive gesture. But in some countries, it's considered an insult.



Hot-Scheme4289:

Countries where a thumbs-up is a serious insult:

Only in a traditional context.

• IRAN & AFGHANISTAN: Known as "Bilakh," it is a severe offensive gesture.

• IRAQ: A rude sign of hostility and rejection.

• GREECE: An aggressive gesture of disrespect.

• SARDINIA (ITALY): Traditionally viewed as a hostile and rude affront.

• WEST AFRICA (e.g., NIGERIA): A heavy sign of disrespect and contempt.

• RUSSIA: An indecent and impolite signal.

• EGYPT: A gesture expressing deep disrespect.

• THAILAND & BANGLADESH: A sign of mockery and looking down on others.

#23 Romania This.

#24 I know it isn't Taiwan but it was a big thing in Taiwan when it happened.

But from what I heard, the actual story is not nearly as bad as the photo depicts.

#25 South Africa South Africans call Traffic Lights "Robots"

#26 Latvia Interesting pattern...

#27 Sweden Swedish road sign indicating an entrance / exit (usually for garages). Honourable mention is s**t, which in Swedish means end or stop.

#28 The Netherlands In the Netherlands we celebrate King's Day ‘koningsdag’ and then everyone wears orange and there is orange everywhere.

#29 Argentina This is the oath to the flag that Argentinians take in elementary school. I always think that if someone from another country saw it, they wouldn't understand it.

#30 India That jerk ruined it. We still do use it by the way. Just not out of the country or temple.

#31 India JaiBaba108: It and symbols like it have been used by cultures all over the world for millennia. For tons of them it’s used as a solar symbol, maybe to call upon the blessings of the sun god (Surya for the Hindus). For Jains it’s represents one of their “Tirthankars” or fully enlightened masters that belonged to the Solar dynasty of kings before he renounced the world.

#32 Mexico Some Catholic thing we inherited from Spain.

#33 Brazil THIS IS ZÉ GOTINHA!



Also he's sort of retired since we (and several other countries) have stopped giving Sabin to kids. Now they get 4 shots of Salk.

#34 Finland Finnish Air Force flag.

#35 Philippines Philippines. The letters stand for: Kataastaasan, Kagalanggalangang Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan or in English: Supreme and Venerable Association of the Children of the Nation.



Basically the nationalist group in the 1890s who aimed to achieve independence from Spain via armed guerilla.



It was original done in secret but when authorities discovered them, open warfare broke out against the Spanish.



Basically now a symbol of historical national pride and unity.

#36 The Philippines This name.

#37 United States Of America The name means “you fish on your side, I fish on my side, and no one fishes in the middle”.

#38 France Boy Scouts used to salut like this during special events, like the ceremonial for Scout Oath. Did it this way back in the 90s. It’s banned now, as too many outsiders were still misinterpreting it (that, plus the uniforms).

#39 Chile "I (name and rank) pledge, to God and this flag, to serve my country with loyalty, whether in the sea, on land or anywhere else, preparing thus, if needed, to sacrifice my life, to fulfill my military duties and obligations, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force, to obey quickly and punctually the orders of my superior officers, and thus invest my efforts in being a brave and honorable soldier no matter what, for my country's sake!"



Every Chilean soldier from every branch, from conscripts to junior officers must take this oath, sometimes multiple times in their career.

#40 Germany It’s only specific to some regions but where I grew up people dressed like that would go around on fasnacht and ‘kidnap’ the kids in attendance, put them in a barrel/wagon and drive them along the street with them. I imagine seeing parents laughing as they watch their kids be carried away by creepily dressed masked strangers is probably quite odd for people unfamiliar with the practice (the witches only very rarely eat the kids tho so it’s all fine).

#41 Venezuela Negritas de Carnaval.



It might be seem as racist, but is more about allowing guys be women for a day or two in a VERY homophobic society.

#42 Czechia Czechs spank their women on a certain day i forget why.



In the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and some parts of Hungary, the Easter whip is used as part of a tradition in which women are whipped with a decorated willow branch — and/or splashed with water — on Easter Monday.

#43 Québec Its not THAT weird I guess. Quebec Winter Carnival

#44 UK Morris dancers

#45 Serbia A traditional Balkan custom known as Zadušnice (All Souls' Day)

#46 Poland Dancing with paintings of saints. It's a regional tradition in Poland and I've never seen it with my own eyes but when I first watched a video, I thought it was a joke. Turned out, it wasn't.



I strongly recommend watching any video on YouTube, search for "pokłon feretronów". It's absolutely hilarious.