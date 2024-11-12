Miss Universe Contestant Disqualified After Alleged Unauthorized Visit To Boyfriend’s Hotel Room

ADVERTISEMENT

A Miss Universe contestant has been expelled from the beauty pageant amid rumors she allegedly made an unauthorized visit to her boyfriend’s hotel room.

Italy Mora, who was set to represent Panama in the competition, was dismissed after Miss Universe officials conducted an “exhaustive evaluation by [their] disciplinary commission” due to a reported “personal error.”

Mora claims her expulsion followed an argument over the event's organization and finances.

The model claims her boyfriend assisted her due to the pageant's failure to cover her costs.

The 19-year-old’s expulsion from the competition—scheduled for Saturday (November 16) in Mexico City—comes amid speculations that she joined her boyfriend, Juan Abadía, in his separate hotel room in Mexico without permission from organizers, Jam Press reported via the New York Post.

Instead, Mora claims that she was dismissed following a heated argument with Miss Universe Panama’s Director César Anel Rodríguez over disagreements regarding the event’s lack of organization.

The Panamanian model insists that her boyfriend was there to help her with needs that the renowned beauty pageant failed to provide.

Following the disagreement, Mora allegedly paid an unauthorized visit to Abadías’ hotel room on November 1, which made organizers even more furious.

“There’s a lot of speculation that needs to be cleared up because it’s impacting my reputation, and emotionally, it’s been difficult,” Mora said, joined by Abadía, a businessman and trainer, for an interview with HOLA! Magazine.

“If I weren’t with my boyfriend, I’d be struggling even more.”



Abadía claims he had to cover Mora’s hotel fees, food, and clothing for the pageant, including a $7,000 Carolina Herrera dress.

Mora alleges that Rodríguez, also the head of Señorita Panamá, which produces the most important beauty pageants in the country, was aware of her visit to her boyfriend’s room and even encouraged it, given that he lacked the financial resources to pay for Mora’s hotel room fees.

“César said that he did not have money to pay for it and how would we do my makeup? Well, the room was paid for, and everything was planned to do my makeup at dawn,” she said, referencing her look at the Catrina’s Gala, the first Miss Universe event held on November 2.



In a statement shared by the New York Post, Miss Universe representatives noted the decision to dismiss Mora was made “with the utmost respect for all parties involved.”

“Our No. 1 priority remains the welfare and transparency for all of our candidates, who exemplify diversity, talent and dedication,” the statement continued. The organization hasn’t provided specific details about Mora’s dismissal.

The organization for Miss Universe Panama stated that the candidate had been expelled “due to repeated breaches of contract” with the organization.

Though Mora reportedly attempted to overturn the ruling, organizers declined her request.

Ultimately, the young model said she agreed to “take responsibility for [her] actions and accept the consequences.” However, on social media, Mora reportedly claimed that her rights had been “violated” and that she had suffered “extortion” prior to her dismissal.

“I am NOT the first Miss Universe to be dismissed for exposing my violated rights and the extortion we faced from national and international bodies,” she wrote.

The beauty pageant won’t have a new delegate representing Panama at the competition and will instead focus on finding a contestant for next year’s edition.

Scandals are not uncommon in the Miss Universe organization. In fact, they date back to 1957, when Mary Leona Gage, who was supposed to represent the United States in the competition, was disqualified after organizers discovered she was married, had two children, and had lied about being 18 when she was actually 21. Until 2023, Miss Universe contestants could neither be married nor have children.

In 2022, Miss Bolivia Maria Fernanda Pavisic was dismissed after saying (two months before the 71st Miss Universe competition took place) that two of her Miss Universe competitors—Miss Venezuela and Miss Peru—looked like “transsexuals,” while three others—Miss Paraguay, Miss Brazil, and Miss El Salvador—resembled “old ladies.”

Pavisic defended her remarks at the time, insisting they were part of a social experiment designed to “generate change” and encourage others to spread positivity on social media.

Bored Panda has contacted Miss Universe Panama, César Anel Rodríguez, and Italy Mora for comment.

