“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym
Fitness, News

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

Interview With Expert
Famous bodybuilder and fitness influencer Joey Swoll has called out a Brazilian model for posting a controversial video of herself grinding her private parts on a barbell to advertise her OnlyFans.

The content creator, Sarah Caus, posted the clip on her TikTok profile. In it, she is “resting” between deadlift sets in a public gym, squatting with the training equipment between her legs suggestively.

Highlights
  • Joey Swoll criticizes Sarah Caus for inappropriate gym behavior linked to her OnlyFans promotion.
  • Swoll demands gyms take action against influencers creating inappropriate content.
  • Caus deletes most social media content after backlash over her gym behavior.
  • Survey reveals 12% encounter inappropriate behavior in sports facilities, often unreported.

“This is one of the most disgusting videos I’ve ever seen in the gym,” Swoll, known for advocating proper gym etiquette and culture, said in a post on X, which has amassed over 22 million views.

“Gyms need to start kicking people out for this!” he demanded.

The bodybuilder and influencer Joey Swoll publicly shamed a model for recording herself “grinding her parts” on a public gym’s barbell, labeling the act as “disgusting”

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

Image credits: joeyswoll

The bodybuilder expressed his frustration with an increase in videos featuring influencers behaving inappropriately at gyms to elicit strong reactions online and increase their presence on social media.

“Videos like this are popping up all over the internet. People are sick and tired of this; it needs to stop,” he said. Urging gym chains to take more decisive action against such actions, he emphasized the need for influencers such as Caus to be permanently banned.

Swoll angrily asked his viewers, “How did things get to the point where I have to cover a video that shows a woman squatting, putting her parts on a barbell, spreading her legs, and then rubbing herself on it?”

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

Image credits: sarahcaus

The bodybuilder then clarified that, while he has nothing against women making money by taking adult pictures of their bodies on sites like OnlyFans, he asked them to “keep it at home and out of the gym.”

“If you can’t have self-respect or dignity, at least have some for the other people in the gym that have to use that same equipment,” he stated.

Following the backlash, the model proceeded to delete both of her Instagram accounts, as well as most of her TikTok videos

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

Due to the extent of the backlash received after Swoll’s video denouncing her behavior, Sarah Caus proceeded to set both of her Instagram accounts, @sarinhacaus and @iamsarahcaus, to private and removed most of her content on TikTok, leaving just three videos of her performing various training routines in revealing outfits.

On the other hand, her X profile remains active, with explicit images of Caus posing nude. One particular post labels her local training facility as a “p-rn gym,” and features a topless selfie, with her anatomy fully visible below her shirt.

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

While the model hasn’t officially replied to Swoll’s comments, she posted a video of herself modeling for the camera at her gym with the caption, “Hello haters.”

“But you deactivated your Instagram and came to Twitter to get praised by the pot belly incels,” one user mockingly wrote.

“What happened to your Instagram page?” another asked.

Gym workers have reported an increase in inappropriate behavior at training facilities motivated by social media platforms

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

In 2023, the US Center for SafeSport conducted a survey that revealed that while 12% of respondents stated that they had experienced inappropriate behavior, including harassment and indecent exposure at sports facilities, close to 90% of cases go unreported.

“This could be due to fear, shame, or lack of trust in the system,” the survey explained.

“There has been an increase in incidents related to OnlyF-ns in every type of gym, even high-class ones,” Franco Betancourt, who holds a master’s degree in high-performance training and has 10 years of experience, explained to Bored Panda.

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

“Gyms have already started to implement various restrictions to ‘filter’ people,” he said, explaining that while he disagrees with bans on phones or other recording devices, he nevertheless urges trainers to be more alert and restrict the access of proven offenders.

Betancourt believes the issue ultimately comes down to gym etiquette and that both men and women are responsible.

“We had to ban one of our clients for recording a female gym goer without her consent. Cell phone usage can become problematic when it interferes with proper training,” he added.

Joey Swoll’s comments received widespread acceptance online, with netizens thanking him for bringing attention to the issue and criticizing the woman for her behavior

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joey Swoll (@joeyswoll)

“I’m kinda surprised this doesn’t violate some criminal statute about indecent behavior,” one follower wrote.

“Videos like this make me weep for civilization. It’s not only her, it’s the men who see this and sub to her OF,” another stated.

“Welcome to 2024, where you need to tell adults not to rub their junk on things they aren’t theirs or in public,” wrote one viewer.

“Just watch; gyms will start banning phones and forbid photos or videos because of these people,” another user predicted.

“Gyms are filled with content creators.” While most users agreed with Swoll, others believed he may’ve benefitted the model by making her go viral
“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

dan_sprague avatar
Eldridge
Eldridge
Eldridge
Community Member
53 minutes ago

If it had been a guy this would be national news and he'd find himself on the sex offenders list. But go ahead ladies, tell us how oppressed you are.

dan_sprague avatar
Eldridge
Eldridge
Eldridge
Community Member
53 minutes ago

If it had been a guy this would be national news and he'd find himself on the sex offenders list. But go ahead ladies, tell us how oppressed you are.

