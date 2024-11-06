“Disgusting”: Bodybuilder Joey Swoll Slams OF Model For Grinding On Barbell In A Gym

ADVERTISEMENT

Famous bodybuilder and fitness influencer Joey Swoll has called out a Brazilian model for posting a controversial video of herself grinding her private parts on a barbell to advertise her OnlyFans.

The content creator, Sarah Caus, posted the clip on her TikTok profile. In it, she is “resting” between deadlift sets in a public gym, squatting with the training equipment between her legs suggestively.

“This is one of the most disgusting videos I’ve ever seen in the gym,” Swoll, known for advocating proper gym etiquette and culture, said in a post on X, which has amassed over 22 million views.

“Gyms need to start kicking people out for this!” he demanded.

The bodybuilder and influencer Joey Swoll publicly shamed a model for recording herself “grinding her parts” on a public gym’s barbell, labeling the act as “disgusting”

The bodybuilder expressed his frustration with an increase in videos featuring influencers behaving inappropriately at gyms to elicit strong reactions online and increase their presence on social media.

“Videos like this are popping up all over the internet. People are sick and tired of this; it needs to stop,” he said. Urging gym chains to take more decisive action against such actions, he emphasized the need for influencers such as Caus to be permanently banned.

Swoll angrily asked his viewers, “How did things get to the point where I have to cover a video that shows a woman squatting, putting her parts on a barbell, spreading her legs, and then rubbing herself on it?”

The bodybuilder then clarified that, while he has nothing against women making money by taking adult pictures of their bodies on sites like OnlyFans, he asked them to “keep it at home and out of the gym.”

“If you can’t have self-respect or dignity, at least have some for the other people in the gym that have to use that same equipment,” he stated.

Following the backlash, the model proceeded to delete both of her Instagram accounts, as well as most of her TikTok videos

Due to the extent of the backlash received after Swoll’s video denouncing her behavior, Sarah Caus proceeded to set both of her Instagram accounts, @sarinhacaus and @iamsarahcaus, to private and removed most of her content on TikTok, leaving just three videos of her performing various training routines in revealing outfits.

On the other hand, her X profile remains active, with explicit images of Caus posing nude. One particular post labels her local training facility as a “p-rn gym,” and features a topless selfie, with her anatomy fully visible below her shirt.

While the model hasn’t officially replied to Swoll’s comments, she posted a video of herself modeling for the camera at her gym with the caption, “Hello haters.”

“But you deactivated your Instagram and came to Twitter to get praised by the pot belly incels,” one user mockingly wrote.

“What happened to your Instagram page?” another asked.

Gym workers have reported an increase in inappropriate behavior at training facilities motivated by social media platforms

In 2023, the US Center for SafeSport conducted a survey that revealed that while 12% of respondents stated that they had experienced inappropriate behavior, including harassment and indecent exposure at sports facilities, close to 90% of cases go unreported.

“This could be due to fear, shame, or lack of trust in the system,” the survey explained.

“There has been an increase in incidents related to OnlyF-ns in every type of gym, even high-class ones,” Franco Betancourt, who holds a master’s degree in high-performance training and has 10 years of experience, explained to Bored Panda.

“Gyms have already started to implement various restrictions to ‘filter’ people,” he said, explaining that while he disagrees with bans on phones or other recording devices, he nevertheless urges trainers to be more alert and restrict the access of proven offenders.

Betancourt believes the issue ultimately comes down to gym etiquette and that both men and women are responsible.

“We had to ban one of our clients for recording a female gym goer without her consent. Cell phone usage can become problematic when it interferes with proper training,” he added.

Joey Swoll’s comments received widespread acceptance online, with netizens thanking him for bringing attention to the issue and criticizing the woman for her behavior

“I’m kinda surprised this doesn’t violate some criminal statute about indecent behavior,” one follower wrote.

“Videos like this make me weep for civilization. It’s not only her, it’s the men who see this and sub to her OF,” another stated.

“Welcome to 2024, where you need to tell adults not to rub their junk on things they aren’t theirs or in public,” wrote one viewer.

“Just watch; gyms will start banning phones and forbid photos or videos because of these people,” another user predicted.

