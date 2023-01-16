When you enter an international competition, you feel like you have to do your best to represent your country and when you get the chance, to make the world know where you come from. Miss Universe gives its participants such an opportunity by organizing an entire show dedicated to their national costumes.

The 71st Miss Universe Competition National Costume Show was held on January 11 and people still can’t stop talking about the outfits as they appreciate the effort and thought that went into making them. 

So we present to you all the participants that joined the National Costume Show and where the inspiration for their costumes came from as described by themselves.

#1

Miss Ukraine, Viktoriia Apanasenko

Miss Ukraine, Viktoriia Apanasenko

This Warrior Of Light costume symbolizes Ukraine’s fight for freedom. The Warrior Of Light protects her country like archangel Michael who is guardian of soldiers and considered to be the patron of Kyiv, the capital city.

Okay, that's a cool costume.

#2

Miss Greece, Korina Emmanouilidou

Miss Greece, Korina Emmanouilidou

This costume depicts the goddess Hera. you’ll notice, Greek mythology’s protector of family has some peacocks by her side. The eyes aim to turn the all the world’s gaze on this costume.

Why does she have light up boobs? Is this a new feature women can have?

#3

Miss Netherlands, Ona Moody

Miss Netherlands, Ona Moody

This look was inspired by a Dutch sweet called stroopwafel. This cookie with caramel is very popular in the Netherlands. The hat is a cup of tea that helps the stroopwafel melt making it even more delicious.

Cannot upvote stroopwafels enough!

#4

Miss Paraguay, Lia Aymara Duarte Ashmore

Miss Paraguay, Lia Aymara Duarte Ashmore

This bold look pays homage to the Paraguay flag, the only one in the world that has two national coats of arms. The star in front represents hope and the lion in the back symbolizes bravery.

#5

Miss Argentina, Barbara Cabrera

Miss Argentina, Barbara Cabrera

The Goosey Falls are one of the 7 Natural Wonders Of The World. Completely handmade this creation combines embroidery with crystal rhinestones, beads and fringe in back. The waterfall is represented by synthetic bows.

#6

Miss Armenia, Kristina Ayanian

Miss Armenia, Kristina Ayanian

This costume brings attention to Armenia’s genocide history. Something this delegate’s refugee family is all too familiar with. The design shows the resilience and strength of her people and the white carpet throughout is a call for a peaceful future.

#7

Miss Aruba, Kiara Arends

Miss Aruba, Kiara Arends

This mermaid set is made out of recycled materials used in the Grand Carnival Parade. It celebrates the great work Aruba does with its Ocean Action Plan and the country’s return to celebrating Carnival post Covid.

#8

Miss British Virgin Islands, Lia Claxton

Miss British Virgin Islands, Lia Claxton

The White Cedar is the national flower of the British Virgin Islands. They are often pink and can be found in clusters throughout the spring and summer. The costume has 5 petals highlighted by the yellow splash in the center.

#9

Miss Costa Rica, Maria Fernanda Rodriguez Avila

Miss Costa Rica, Maria Fernanda Rodriguez Avila

Maria is a hummingbird meant to remind us of perseverance, stamina, strength and tenacity. This costume features a recycled corset and wings as a way to protest against disposable fashion.

#10

Miss Germany, Soraya Kohlmann

Miss Germany, Soraya Kohlmann

This national costume was inspired by German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Chanel’s creative director was an advocate for animal rights just like this delegate. The piece recreates Lagerfeld’s look with an endless number of Swarovski crystals.

Is she a part time Bond villain

#11

Miss Nigeria, Hannah Iribhogbe

Miss Nigeria, Hannah Iribhogbe

This look represents Igbo masquerade and embodies the mannerism and significance of Igbo Bird. This African eagle is highly respected as it is pride, grace and an aura of confidence as she lays her precious eggs.

#12

Miss Cambodia, Manita Hang

Miss Cambodia, Manita Hang

This contemporary design combines prehistoric and of the Funan eras. This look represents a goddess who educates people to love humans, animals and nature.

#13

Miss El Salvador, Alexjandra Guajardo Sada

Miss El Salvador, Alexjandra Guajardo Sada

This look represents El Salvador’s history of currency. For a long time cocoa was used and then the sucre until it was replaced by the US dollar. In 2021 El Salvador became the first country in the world to use Bitcoin as legal tender. 

Oh yeah didn’t they adopt bitcoin as their national currency?

#14

Miss Guatemala, Ivana Batchelor

Miss Guatemala, Ivana Batchelor

This national costume is an ode to Guatemala. As a foundation it features the pyramid El Gran Jaguar and the Mayan calendar. You’ll also notice a jade necklace and the face of a jaguar, the universal symbol of mayan culture.

#15

Miss Jamaica, Toshami Calvin

Miss Jamaica, Toshami Calvin

Meet Green Nanny. She expertly commanded her people in the fight against oppression and for freedom against slave masters. As Jamaica celebrates 60 years of independence, we celebrate this female icon.

#16

Miss Nicaragua, Norma Huembes

Miss Nicaragua, Norma Huembes

This detailed piece of art turned costume features colors of the Nicaraguan flag. It’s a personification of a woman exalting the national flower as a symbol of patriotism and the struggle that reflects female empowerment.

#17

Miss Trinidad And Tobago, Tya Jane Ramey

Miss Trinidad And Tobago, Tya Jane Ramey

The history of her homeland’s carnival is both jarring and inspiring. It was born out of necessity, mockery, pride and revolution. To celebrate all the carnival stands for, behold this educated jester wearing an embellished golden gown of layered strips of fog.

#18

Miss Belize, Ashley Lightburn

Miss Belize, Ashley Lightburn

This costume represents the first and only Jaguar Reserve in the world located in the luscious rainforest of Brazil. It’s a reminder of the beautiful natural resources found in the Central American nations.

#19

Miss Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal

Miss Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal

Feel the strength of the Phoenix Queen representing a country of beautiful landscapes and breathtaking sunsets. She emerged from the ashes and was adorned in 1,100 Swarovski crystals.

#20

Miss Great Britain, Noky Simbani

Miss Great Britain, Noky Simbani

In 2022 Great Britain lost its much revered head of state Queen Elizabeth. Her Platinum reign from 1952 to 2022 inspired this national costume. It pays tribute to the incredible mother, wife and role model.

She looks like a Disney princess.

#21

Miss Japan, Marybelen Sakamoto

Miss Japan, Marybelen Sakamoto

This look is called Origami Senbazuru or 1,000 paper cranes. It’s a symbol of peace and hundreds of cranes were made sustainably for this dress. The stick is also decorated with cranes and the message is clear: no more war.

#22

Miss Korea, Hanna Kim

Miss Korea, Hanna Kim

This hanbok shows the beautiful Korean sunset and features elegant lines throughout. Magnificent colors flow through the 27 different layers of the skirt. The outfit has been naturally dyed with flowers and plants.

#23

Miss Laos, Payengxa Lor

Miss Laos, Payengxa Lor

This costume represents different ethnic groups in Laos. The unity of Lao people was conveyed through incorporating decorations featuring tribal fabrics and silk patterns. At the center of it all it’s the Lao flag.

#24

Miss Albania, Deta Kokomani

Miss Albania, Deta Kokomani

The costume represents the Albanian flag: it’s red and black and it features two-headed eagles. The red symbolizes the blood of martyrs who saved the country from invasions and eagles represent freedom, strength and glory.

#25

Miss Bhutan, Tashi Choden

Miss Bhutan, Tashi Choden

It is a kingdom steeped in history with a gaze fixed on the future. This is Bhutan's moment of evolution. The country sees a bright future and believes in its ability to shine as a beacon of possibility in the world.

#26

Miss Bolivia, Maria Camila Sanabria Pereyra

Miss Bolivia, Maria Camila Sanabria Pereyra

In the mountains of Bolivia's city Potosí lies the world’s largest silver deposit that has been mined since the 16th century. Maria’s costume features silver plating and coins paying homage to this region.

#27

Miss Brazil, Mia Mamede

Miss Brazil, Mia Mamede

This goddess of the ocean is half-fish and half-woman. The pearl on her head is a symbol of the wealth and diversity of Brazil's marine ecosystem. From head to toe this costume is an ode to Brazilian folklore and fame.

#28

Miss Bulgaria, Kristina Plamenova

Miss Bulgaria, Kristina Plamenova

The Bulgarian folk costume varies based on the season and region. Kristina is dressed in a modernized white northern costume made of neoprene and carries with her a basket of red roses.

#29

Miss Cameroon, Mouketey Lynette Monalisa Jelly

Miss Cameroon, Mouketey Lynette Monalisa Jelly

Inspired by her country in Central Africa, this costume’s baskets represent the nations’ agricultural movement. The necklace features Mount Cameroon, a volcano known as the mountain of the gods. The crown features her country map and flag colors.

#30

#31

Miss Czech Republic, Sara Mikulenkova

Miss Czech Republic, Sara Mikulenkova

Czech painter Alphonse Mucha was known for a distinctive work of art featuring women with flowers and ornaments. Sara has been transformed into a goddess based on the work of master of art Nobu.

#32

Miss Honduras, Rebeca Rodriguez

Miss Honduras, Rebeca Rodriguez

This costume is an ode to Francisco Morazán, a Honduran politician in the 1800s whose objective was to keep all Central American countries united. This suit represents strength and empowerment.

#33

Miss Iceland, Hrafnhildur Haraldsdottir

Miss Iceland, Hrafnhildur Haraldsdottir

Its inhabitants continue to witness the devastating effects of climate change and global warming. The costume reminds us that as a world we need to act now for a better future.

If Boredpanda taught me anything, this is Harald's daughter.

#34

Miss India, Divita Rai

Miss India, Divita Rai

Ancient Romans referred to India as the Golden Bird symbolizing the country’s vast wealth. This mythical being was the inspiration for Divita’s national costume. Of course, India’s true wealth lies in its deep spirituality and essence of unity and diversity.

#35

Miss Italy, Virginia Stablum

Miss Italy, Virginia Stablum

This costume was inspired by the carnival of Venice. Since ancient times carnival allows anyone to be who they want to be without being judged. The dress is made of red silk adorned with gold and sequins applied by hand.

#36

Miss Kosovo, Roksana Ibrahimi

Miss Kosovo, Roksana Ibrahimi

This costume is called The Red Kerchief. In Kosovan culture when a woman gets married a sad house is left behind. No food is prepared for 3 days, sad songs play and a red handkerchief is placed on the daughter’s face.

#37

Miss Mexico, Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela

Miss Mexico, Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela

Serenada Mexicana is inspired by the charro suit, a style of dress originated in Mexico. The costume is a mermaid cut. A wide-brimmed hat and a jacket complete the look.

#38

Miss Nepal, Sophiya Bhujel

Miss Nepal, Sophiya Bhujel

This costume takes inspiration from shakti, the dynamic feminine principle that is often personified as a goddess. It reminds us of our own strength and reiterates the fact that each woman is a boundless source of energy.

#39

Miss Saint Lucia, Sheris Paul

Miss Saint Lucia, Sheris Paul

We are witnessing a modern-day queen of La Marguerite Flower Festival. This costume made of sparkly sheer fabric has beadwork throughout, a modern corset and a bag decorated with flowers completes the look.

#40

Miss Seychelles, Gabriella Gonthier

Miss Seychelles, Gabriella Gonthier

Behold the Payanke, the tropical bird found in the Seychelles. The name means ‘straw in the tail.’ A reference to its prominent tail streamers. This delegate’s country is working hard to protect the species as they are only found in a few Indian Ocean islands.

#41

Miss Singapore, Carissa Yap

Miss Singapore, Carissa Yap

Using 3D printing technology we present the national flower of Singapore, Vanda Miss Joaquim Orchid. The 5 petals of the orchid compose an unmistakable silhouette of the island of Carissa’s home country.

#42

Miss Slovak Republic, Karolina Michalcikova

Miss Slovak Republic, Karolina Michalcikova

This national costume is an ode to blueprinting, the practice of dyeing fabrics with indigo. Blueprinting is an importantSlovakian technique as well as a European tradition of textile decoration.

#43

Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri

Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri

Behold the celebration of Ndavi’s strong South African heritage. The costume was made using vibrant colors reflective of a country’s nation rainbow. The wings showcase light and represent the ascension of African women in the world.

#44

Miss Spain, Alicia Faubel

Miss Spain, Alicia Faubel

This look represents Flamenko, the national dance of Spain. The costume was inspired by the colors of the Spanish flag and is in an ode to the passion and culture of her country’s people.

They were talking about her dress the other day on tv. They said it was discreet and were laughing at the adjective till they saw some of the rest. They’d look good in Rio or Santa Cruz de Tenerife for the Carnival.

#45

Miss Switzerland, Alia Guindi

Miss Switzerland, Alia Guindi

This national costume celebrates chocolate in all its splendor. A light veil surrounds the fruity part of the dress, which is represented by colored pearls. The shoulders are an ode to coca leaves, without which the chocolate would never exist.

#46

Miss Thailand, Anna Sueangam-Iam

Miss Thailand, Anna Sueangam-Iam

This look was inspired by one of the 7 goddess’ daughters who was part of a festival celebrating Thailand’s New Years. The dress is a hand woven fabric complemented by the silver bowl used to splash water during the festival.

#47

Miss The Bahamas, Angel J. Cartwright

Miss The Bahamas, Angel J. Cartwright

In 1973 the island of Bahamas gained independence. On that night the flag was raised into the bahamian sky and their historic Clifford Park was surrounded b y fireworks. Tonight this delegate celebrates 50 years of independence.

#48

Miss Uruguay, Carla Romero

Miss Uruguay, Carla Romero

This costume is an ode to candombe, a style of music and dance that originated in Uruguay among the descendents of liberated African slaves. It represents the diversity of carnivals, something that brings everyone together.

#49

Miss USA, R'bonney Gabriel

Miss USA, R'bonney Gabriel

When Americans stepped on the moon in 1969 it was one small step for man. Today women are involved more as leaders and returning the US to the Moon. This delegate is representing NASA’s Johnson Space Center in her hometown of Houston.

Why are we (USA) so fixated on the flag?

#50

Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel

Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel

This costume brought inspiration from the burgundy uniform used by athletes to represent Venezuela in international tournaments. The color is a message that Venezuelan blood runs through their veins.

#51

Miss Angola, Swelia Da Silva Antonio

Miss Angola, Swelia Da Silva Antonio

Towery shells were once used in Angola as both currency and has important symbol of wealth. This delegate’s original costume was a tree but it was too big to ship to New Orleans so she went with this one instead.

#52

Miss Bahrain, Evlin Khalifa

Miss Bahrain, Evlin Khalifa

This costume represents the golden celebration of the establishment of Bahrain as a nation. The smallest in the Middle East is among the richest countries in the world with the second-highest millionaire density on Earth.

#53

Miss Belgium, Chayenne Van Aarle

Miss Belgium, Chayenne Van Aarle

This costume represents the Belgian window. A window of light that helps astronauts recognize Belgium from space. Chayenne wants the world to stop using so much electricity because you don’t need much light to make yourself visible.

#54

Miss Canada, Amelia Tu

Miss Canada, Amelia Tu

This ruby red costume pays tribute to the Canadian art scene. Institutions like the National Ballet of Canada shines nearly as bright as Amelia, the delegate joining the ensemble.

#55

Miss Chile, Sofia Depassier

Miss Chile, Sofia Depassier

This look was inspired by Chile's Atacama Desert. Once a year the driest desert in the world is filled with flowers. A rare phenomenon that attracts thousands of tourists. The costume includes multiple flowers and the headpiece represents the rising sun.

#56

Miss Croatia, Arijana Podgajski

Miss Croatia, Arijana Podgajski

This look was inspired by the traditional costumes of the northern part of Croatia. The region’s slogan is “a fairytale within reach” and their outfit features hand-beaded wooden houses and pollution-free clear blue sky.

#57

Miss France, Floriane Bascou

Miss France, Floriane Bascou

This look is a tribute to Bastille Day. July 14th commemorates the storming of the Bastille, marking the end of the monarchy. Feathers from head to toe represent the country’s national flag–the rooster.

#58

Miss Ghana, Engracia Mofuman

Miss Ghana, Engracia Mofuman

This woman of wonder costume is an elegant hybrid of royalty and courage. It features golden armor, a ball gown and a trident, depicting the bravery displayed by Ghana’s first and only known female war leader.

#59

Miss Haiti, Mideline Phelizor

Miss Haiti, Mideline Phelizor

This costume was inspired by Haiti’s biodiversity, a representation of the country’s natural vibrancy and beauty. Their national tree, the Royal Palm is a symbol of Haiti’s political independence.

#60

Miss Indonesia, Laksmi De Neefe Suardana

Miss Indonesia, Laksmi De Neefe Suardana

This costume was inspired by the Indonesian motto “at sea we are victorious.” All Indonesians are said to be the world’s first sailors so this look symbolizes navigating a strong steady course through today’s turbulent world.

#61

Miss Kyrgyzstan, Altynai Botoyarova

Miss Kyrgyzstan, Altynai Botoyarova

The white swan is a symbol of a pure and faithful love so its image is used in the traditional bride costume. The designer felt an image of a gentle white swan emphasized this delegate’s inner beauty and peace.

#62

Miss Lebanon, Yasmina Zaytoun

Miss Lebanon, Yasmina Zaytoun

This look represents the cedar tree, which stands for Lebanon’s land and resilience. The bodysuit is made of metal characterizing a female warrior who believes in bringing strength to a war torn country.

#63

Miss Malaysia, Cheam Wei Yeng

Miss Malaysia, Cheam Wei Yeng

This costume was inspired by the tallest mountain in Malaysia, Mount Kinabalu. The use of silver symbolizes the slabs of granite along the mountain while the costume is made out of recycled items. A reminder to be kind to the environment.

#64

Miss Malta, Maxine Formosa

Miss Malta, Maxine Formosa

The inspiration behind this costume is the Lira, which was the official currency of Malta before being replaced by the Euro. The dress depicts a banknote and a large back piece the shape of a coin that fixed the country's coat or arms.

#65

Miss Mauritius, Alexandrine Belle-Etoile

Miss Mauritius, Alexandrine Belle-Etoile

Just like New Orleans, Mauritius was once a French colony. This national costume brings that French heritage back but with a modern twist: sophisticated crystals and the tropical flare of Mauritius’ national flower.

#66

Miss Myanmar, Zar Li Moe

Miss Myanmar, Zar Li Moe

This look was woven with thread from the region known as Queen Of Lotus and portrays the royal dressing style of Myanmar princesses. White and pink are the natural base colors of the glorious lotus flower.

#67

Miss Namibia, Cassia Sharpley

Miss Namibia, Cassia Sharpley

The African Fish Eagle represents strength, dignity and authority. It is Namibia's national bird and can be found in the country’s coat of arms. Color used in this costume symbolizes resources distributed in Namibia such as copper and gold.

#68

Miss Norway, Ida Hauan

Miss Norway, Ida Hauan

Norway is known for its natural beauty. This outfit made from repurposed wedding dresses symbolizes the Norwegian fjords in winter from outer space under the Northern lights. The inspiration came from a photo released by NASA.

#69

Miss Panama, Solaris Barba

Miss Panama, Solaris Barba

This costume called Bridge Of The World Heart Of The Universe highlights Panamanian culture. Body painting is a tradition of indigenous people and the heart on the back symbolizes love for all people who visit the country.

#70

Miss Peru, Alessia Rovegno

Miss Peru, Alessia Rovegno

Behold the Amazonian dawn as sunlight rises over the Amazon. We celebrate women all around the world. Beautiful and bright as the sun. This costume was designed with recycled materials.

#71

Miss Philippines, Celeste Cortesi

Miss Philippines, Celeste Cortesi

Darna is the ultimate philippina superhero and part of this country’s pop culture. She transforms from an ordinary woman with the help of a white stone. Standing up for those who cannot defend themselves.

#72

Miss Poland, Aleksandra Klepaczka

Miss Poland, Aleksandra Klepaczka

This look was inspired by Polish national colors: the white meaning loyalty and honor is intertwined with red poppies. Red stands for love, sacrifice and courage. Poppy flower symbolizes Poland’s struggle for independence.

#73

Miss Portugal, Telma Madeira

Miss Portugal, Telma Madeira

Thai costume celebrates Saint Peter’s night, a Portuguese summer festival. In the city where Telma was born this look was considered mainstreet from the 1920s to the ‘60.

#74

Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino

Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino

This look was inspired by Puerto Rico’s Arecibo Observatory radio telescope. They used to study Earth and it was the world's largest single-aperture telescope until 2016. The costume celebrates the scientific community.

#75

Miss Turkey, Aleyna Sirin

Miss Turkey, Aleyna Sirin

This outfit was produced using recycled materials. Skirt and tail were made of garbage bags. Body and embroidery design come from recycled fabrics. The artist used the needle lace technique, a craft unique to Turkiye.

#76

Miss Vietnam, Neuyen Thi Ngoc Chau

Miss Vietnam, Neuyen Thi Ngoc Chau

This costume was inspired by the image of a long-standing handicraft village located in the south of Vietnam. Associated with patriotic traditions and full of vitality, it is made entirely from a natural and environmentally-friendly material.

#77

Miss Australia, Monique Riley

Miss Australia, Monique Riley

This look was inspired by Australian beaches. Featuring hand-dyed fabrics. Soft pinks, yellows and oranges of the sunset cascade into the beautiful ocean blues of the skirt. A goddess headpiece signifies the sun.

#78

Miss Cayman Islands, Chloe Powery-Doxey

Miss Cayman Islands, Chloe Powery-Doxey

Behold this costume inspired by the Blue Iguana. From the doorstep of extinction resurgence existence, the majestic Blue Iguana is indigenous to the Cayman Islands and represents the resilience of the island people.

#79

Miss Curacao, Gabriela Dos Santos

Miss Curacao, Gabriela Dos Santos