When you enter an international competition, you feel like you have to do your best to represent your country and when you get the chance, to make the world know where you come from. Miss Universe gives its participants such an opportunity by organizing an entire show dedicated to their national costumes.

The 71st Miss Universe Competition National Costume Show was held on January 11 and people still can’t stop talking about the outfits as they appreciate the effort and thought that went into making them.

So we present to you all the participants that joined the National Costume Show and where the inspiration for their costumes came from as described by themselves.