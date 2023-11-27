ADVERTISEMENT

As good old Shakespeare once said: “Beauty is but a vain and doubtful good”, but in this year’s Miss Universe pageant, all contestants were anything but doubtfully gorgeous.

In fact, this year’s 72nd edition of the famous beauty pageant featured several historic firsts, with one woman seemingly winning viewers’ hearts, rather than the competition’s crown.

22-year-old Miss Nepal, Jane Dipika Garrett, has risen to fame this month after becoming the first-ever plus-sized contestant to take to the prestigious stage.

22-year-old Miss Nepal, Jane Dipika Garrett became the first-ever plus-sized contestant in Miss Universe

Image credits: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Image credits: Miss Universe

Jane had won the title of Miss Nepal earlier this year before representing her nation at the Miss Universe competition at the Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 18.

Jane said: “As a curvy woman who doesn’t follow certain beauty standards, I’m here to represent all women,” Indy100 reported.

Image credits: jadedipika_

Clips showing the Nepalese model taking to the stage in El Salvador sparked praise on social media, as a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “OH WOW Nepal’s Jane Dipika Garrett is SUCH A BEAUTY and defies stereotype in Miss Universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I LOVE that the crowd is cheering for her.

“Finally a representation of plus size women in the Ms. U!!! GOO GOO JANE cheering for you.”

Another person commented: “Jane Dipika Garrett, you’ve broken barriers.

“Many women around the world see themselves in you.

“Congrats on Top 20, my sentimental fave.”

“Pleased to see Miss Nepal in the Miss Universe Competition which is dominated by slim ladies,” a separate individual chimed in.

Jane advocates for mental health as a result of her own battle with PCOS, which led to depression

Image credits: jadedipika_

They added: “It’s refreshing to see all body types there too.

“Women have all sorts of bodies and every kind of body is beautiful.”



Erica Robin was the first Pakistani woman to represent her country at the famous beauty pageant

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Miss Universe

Jane has used her platform to advocate for body positivity, hormonal health, especially polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and mental health.

The beauty queen was inspired to motivate others after her own battle with PCOS, which led to depression.

Jane previously told Hola Magazine, as per VT: “A few years ago, I was a very insecure person and had very low self-esteem.

“Now, I love myself, and that’s success to me.”

Athenea Pérez made a groundbreaking appearance as the first Black woman to win the Miss Spain title

Image credits: Miss Universe

But the top 20 Miss Universe semifinalist isn’t the only contestant to break the numerous barriers Miss Universe has traditionally upheld.

This year’s pageant saw Miss Pakistan take to the Miss Universe stage for the first time.

Erica Robin, the 24-year-old representing the South Asian country, walked the swimsuit category donning a stunning pastel pink burkini that covered much of her body.

Nevertheless, her modesty didn’t suffice to protect Erica from certain conservative critics, as some Pakistan politicians called her participation “shameful” and even the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar ordered an investigation, BBC News reported.



Miss Colombia, Camila Avella, was the first mother and married woman to place in Miss Universe

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Miss Universe

Erica reportedly responded to the critics: “It feels great to represent Pakistan.

“But I don’t understand where the backlash is coming from.

“I think it is this idea that I would be parading in a swimsuit in a room full of men.”

Prior to the competition, the beauty queen had reportedly said she hoped to “change [the] mindset that Pakistan is a backward country”.

It is interesting to note that Erica has previously revealed in her Miss Universe bio that she is among the 1% of Christians in Pakistan.

She reportedly opened up regarding backlash for being a Christian representing a predominantly Muslim country: “Despite these criticisms, I was ready to face any challenges ahead of me while maintaining my values as a young modern Pakistani woman, representing our rich culture and heritage, and showing the world that Pakistan can celebrate the success of women.”

Miss Portugal, Marina Machete, stood out as the first transgender contestant to place at the 2023 pageant

Image credits: Miss Universe

Meanwhile, Athenea Pérez, who placed in the top 10, made a groundbreaking appearance as the first Black woman to win the Miss Spain title.

Advocating for racial equality in Spain, Athenea said in her Miss Universe introduction video that she was raised by a single immigrant mother, and she hoped her story could “inspire people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She further stated: “Diversity is here, and diversity is now, it’s today.”

Athenea ended up winning the Miss Congeniality title.



Guatemala’s Michelle Cohn became the first married mother of two to compete in the pageant

Image credits: Miss Universe

Another trailblazing moment emerged when Miss Portugal, Marina Machete, stood out as the first transgender contestant to place at the 2023 pageant.

Prior to competing, the 28-year-old flight attendant wrote on Instagram that she was “proud to be the first trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Universe Portugal”.

“For many years I wasn’t eligible to compete, and now it’s such an honor to be a part of this incredible group of candidates,” she added.



Rikkie Valerie Kollé was the first transgender woman to represent The Netherlands

Image credits: Miss Universe

All in all, the Miss Universe 2023 crown was won by Miss Nicaragua, 23-year-old Sheynnis Palacios, who became the first woman from Nicaragua to earn the prestigious title.

During the final round, Business Insider reported that the top three contestants were all asked the question: “If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who would you choose and why?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Miss Universe 2023 crown was won by Miss Nicaragua

Image credits: Miss Universe

Accordingly, Sheynnis chose the women’s rights advocate Mary Wollstonecraft.

The Nicaraguan beauty has used her Miss Universe platform to open up about her struggles with anxiety, starting the project “Understand Your Mind” to advocate for women who experience mental health issues.

Miss Universe brought many happy viewers this year