The Miss Universe National Costume Competition never disappoints with originality. And the 2023 contest is no exception. This contest is a way to represent a country and spread a meaningful message through the medium of fashion.

For example, back in 2022, the contest was won by Ukraine’s representative, who wore a costume called ‘'The Warrior of Light'. This costume was a personification of the inner strength, courage, determination of Ukrainians, and their love for freedom.

So, let’s take a look at this year’s costumes and what kind of messages they were meant to send.

More info: YouTube