83 Pics Of This Year’s Miss Universe Pageant National Costume Competition
The Miss Universe National Costume Competition never disappoints with originality. And the 2023 contest is no exception. This contest is a way to represent a country and spread a meaningful message through the medium of fashion.
For example, back in 2022, the contest was won by Ukraine’s representative, who wore a costume called ‘'The Warrior of Light'. This costume was a personification of the inner strength, courage, determination of Ukrainians, and their love for freedom.
So, let’s take a look at this year’s costumes and what kind of messages they were meant to send.
Ukraine
This costume is a dedication to the unconditional love of a mother and the defenselessness of children in the face of war. Mothers all over Ukraine are begging and dreaming of a sky without missiles.
This is absolutely gorgeous, and what a beautiful message behind it too!
El Salvador
Introducing the volcanic and empowerment costume. It honors the transformative power of nature and the human spirit. It features an eruption of volcano elements symbolizing the rebirth of the country.
Girl on fire. I can't help but think of the Hunger Games when I see these.
Peru
Brazil
This costume is a tribute to the majestic blue macaw. As a wing guardian this delegate brings a message of conservation as danger threatens these birds and the biodiversity they represent.
Malta
In Malta there used to be nearly 50 species of butterflies but overdevelopment caused that number to dwindle. This is both an ode to the insect and an homage to Euro Pride which was recently held in the country.
Mexico
This mystical heroine with a Mexican heart protects the lives of magic beings in her world. The mask headpiece and wings present the perfect fusion of an owl and a deer - animals that represent wisdom and focus.
Myanmar
In Myanmar Buddhist culture there's a tradition called virtue tree, where donations from savings are collected for the monasteries during festivals. This costume represents a lady dressing up for the ceremony prepared to do good deeds.
Iceland
This costume represents the midnight sun - a natural phenomenon that occurs during certain months in Iceland. There are several days in which the sun never sets dramatically affecting the country's summer daylight hours.
Honduras
This look pays tribute to the working spirit of Lenca women - a group dedicated to crafting the colorful designs haven't changed much in the past 500 years, thanks to ancestral knowledge passed down from mother to daughter for generations.
Angola
The Mumuhuila women manage their husbands' fortunes and beads necklaces they wear are symbols of their wealth. These women are a vital part of Angolian culture, even wear their many necklaces to sleep.
I’m really wondering how they took that second photo - it looks like her skirt folds out, but it’s behind her, and my arms don’t bend that far in that direction, so…anyone?
Denmark
This Nordic ocean dragon is a fusion of fantasy and reality portraying a mythical creature that peacefully resides within the depths of the Nordic Ocean. The costume symbolizes the enduring spirit of the Vikings
Well, it doesn’t exactly scream ‘Denmark” - but if we’re drawing on mythology, ‘water dragon peacock’ does sound exactly like something Loki either seduced or gave birth to 😅
India
Behold a resilient modern India who stands tall with grace her diversity and integrity and strength are embroidered in this armored goddess look. Powerful shoulders highlight the feminine form and the Lotus Halo carries religious symbols.
Saint Lucia
This look is a tribute to Nobel Prize winners from her country as St Lucia has the highest number of Nobel laureates per Capita. The laurate Insignia is embedded in this gold and bronze costume.
Bolivia
The Bolivian Amazonian Warrior sent to defend against the extinction of the blue-bellied wildbird. The bodice and skirt were embroidered with seeds and the whole costume is made from recyclable materials. Behold this bird defender and all of her splendor Bolivia
France
This la vie en rose costume was custom made for youth at Moulin Rouge, French singer Edith Piaf sang at the world-famous Cabaret in 1944 and this look pays homage to the iconic figure on an international stage.
Guyana
80% of Guyana is covered in rainforest, so this costume represents the country's abundance of wildlife. Aside from the array of animals, the skirt features lilies - a beautiful aquatic plant that's native to South America.
She's a whole walking flower-garden. Ngl it's stunning
Nicaragua
Check out this great tailed Grackle. The costume consists of a tight fitting leotard, a plume decorated with feathers, two immense shiny wings and an extensive tail decorated with thousands of crystals.
Chile
Inspired by the condor and made with feathers to create an impressive wingspan this look represents the majestic bird that's native to Chile. Humans are the greatest threat to condors so this delegate wants to raise awareness and prevent extinction.
Humans are the greatest threat to almost everything, ultimately - including ourselves 😅
The Bahamas
This costume pays homage to a 19th-century doll, a souvenir from the Bahamas world famous international straw market. Woven in burlap and straw accents its gems and stones feature the patriotic colors of gold black and aquamarine.
Bahrain
This costume is called a beat of pearl and is a please to preserve by Bahrain's pearl heritage. The glistening objects are one of the world's great treasures and a key part of the gulf country's culture and economy.
Great Britain
Great Britain gave the world English - the official language of 67 countries. This national costume is a tribute to both the English language and the Oxford Dictionary - an unsurpassed guide that documents around 600,000 words.
Not terrible. I think they could have done something a little more regal, maybe without the golden words popping out everywhere?
Ireland
Celtic goddess of the sea, protecting Irish waters from pollution. made from recycled plastic lids and reclaimed wool, this costume reminds us that the future of our planet depends on sustainability.
Panama
She honestly looks like a firework that just went off
South Africa
Gorgeous. She wears that soooo well. I love the simplicity too.
Thailand
Behold The Mother Earth goddess highly revered in worship throughout Thai history. She's often depicted twisting her long hair and producing holy water, which is eventually used to nourish mankind.
Venezuela
This handcrafted ensemble is a masterpiece of embroidery and crystal beating. It features red flames, orange and gold and a mass paying homage to the Dancing Devils - a set of popularreligious festivals.
Australia
Drawing on one of Australia's most prized assets, this dress is a celebration of its incredible and unique native wildflowers. On display the flowers symbolizing the land, sea, sun and people.
Norway
This costume pays tribute to Queen Sonia of Norway, a great artist who studied dressmaking and is known for wardrobe recycling. inspired by old folk styles using modern techniques and upcycled materials, this look features the national colors of red white and blue.
Puerto Rico
Switzerland
This ensemble honors the Swiss guard steadfast protectors of the Pope. The Renaissance style uniform is adorned with stones to make it more feminine and comes complete with a bedazzled weapon.
Albania
The eagle is a symbol of Albanian nobility. And it's no coincidence that its wings are golden, as in the country it represents beautiful and prosperous. This proud, graceful bird is not afraid to soar to new heights.
Proud to be from Albania, the country of Mother Theresa. More upvotes, please.
Costa Rica
Costa Rica is a small country with diverse ecosystems located between two bodies of water that irrigate the land. This dress represents the rich marine spaces and beautiful beaches while the trident is an ode to coral reef.
Netherlands
The tulip is the most famous flower in the Netherlands, and every color has meaning. The orange represents enthusiasm but this delegate is enthusiastic about all the colors, as she has evolved into the proud woman you see here.
Poland
Here we see white and red, the colors of Poland's flag, but the costume's unique design is meant to represent all the other contestants' homelands as well. It's an ode to pageantry and the world's most beautiful women.
Trinidad And Tobago
Tobago the Scarlet Abyss is a small bird with long legs to help it wave through water. as they grow the bird's color intensifies and that brilliant red you see embodies the vibrance and passion of the people in this delegate’s country.
Also, note that she's on stilts which another part of our culture. The Scarlet Ibis goes through many color changes during it's life cycle. It's got white at a younger age while it's red (due to it's diet) with black as it gets older...which are all the colors of our flag too.
Bulgaria
Handmade using faux feathers it's the golden owl - Bulgaria's largest nocturnal bird of prey. It personifies courage and fearlessness - a perfect reminder to pursue and achieve our goals.
Mongolia
This look draws inspiration from 13th century Mongolia. in those days women's hair stood so tall it reached for the heavens, and their head was topped with Hats like that, much like their aspirations reach Skyward.
Portugal
This swan inspired costume features a white lace corset and a long fluffy gown made of bell fabric. The dress embodies a rich mix of Russian culture, inspired by artwork that can be seen at a gallery in Moscow.
Ohhh elegant. I'm loving it. She looks like a goddess
Cameroon
This costume honors women who've made an impact on the women's empowerment movement in Cameroon. It's meant to inspire girls who may not yet believe in themselves that they too can change the world.
Canada
This costume is a testament to the values of diversity and acceptance that Canada upholds. It features elements from countries competing at Miss Universe intertwined with Canada's Flag
It's not bad (I'm Canadian, so I feel like I can critique haha). The slogan on the back is not my favorite...
Egypt
When flooding the Nile River used to leave behind silt that was rich in minerals allowing crops to flourish. These days the river is tainted due to tons of waste being dumped in it, so this costume is a call to stop the pollution.
Equador
Behold the Ecuadorian Railway completed in 1908. On the back is a wagon featuring a steam-producing chimney and on top you'll find a crown representing the lanterns used by the rail world workers.
Finland
Growing up as a redhead Paula admired Scandinavian and fairy tale characters with red hair. they gave her confidence so this costume is an ode to Finish children and the characters that inspire them to succeed.
Germany
Rapunzel is a German fairy tale about a girl crossing borders and looking for the light. This brave German princess never stops believing in the force for good, inspiring this delegate to keep fighting.
Personally I think they should have not done the Disney Repunzel and gone with a more original approach
Greece
Behold o the Priestess of the Goddess Aphrodite. This costume consists of an all-silk tunic brown to symbolize Mother Earth. A handmade metal piece was designed above the tunic which symbolizes vegetation.
Guatemala
This outfit was inspired by the national flower of Guatemala - the white nun orchid. These delicate beauties inhabit the cloud forest of her country. So, the back of this costume features its gorgeous petals.
Indonesia
This costume pays homage to the characters in an interpretation of the epic saga Mahabharata. It highlights resilience and wisdom in the face of adversity, encouraging virtuous living and justice.
Italy
This dress chronicles Italian scientific history. It represents the light of reason illuminating the great female minds of the past and present. From the darkness of illiteracy at the bottom to the bright sun on top.
Jamaica
Port Royal was the wealthiest city in the Caribbean, destroyed by the great earthquake of 1692, the sunken city still boasts a vivid profusion of marine life and breathtaking treasures.
Japan
Here we see a kimono that was crafted by a female leader in Japan's beauty industry. Made in a traditional style with a sprinkle of sparkle, the red represents the sunrise of a new day, while the white signifies pureness.
Kazakhstan
Queen Tomiris is a significant figure in Kazakh history. This costume celebrates the courage and bravery of the great ruler of the past. while the details and patterns symbolize the country's culture.
I'm loving the colors. Most other countries did something really bold with colors...this is subtle and gorgeous.
Korea
This outfit was made by the same designer who crafted looks for the girl group blackpink, who performed at Coachella this year. It's a modern interpretation of a tire worn by royalty at a coronation ceremony.
Lebanon
Malaysia
Sonet is a decorative handwoven fabric made by interesting gold or silver thread in between the base design. traditionally worn by royalty today it is used all over the country for weddings and other festive occasions.
Namibia
Nepal
A world flawed by conflict often leads us to confine the peaceful dove to a cage. This attire embodies Nepal's desire to promote peace, both as an enduring legacy within their country and around the world.
Spain
Vietnam
This costume was inspired by the worship of the Tom Fu mother, which was recognized by UNESCO in 2016. Combined with the Lotus it showcases the temperament and soul of the Vietnamese people. In case you didn't notice she's a fan of the lotus in Vietnam.
Zimbabwe
Covered in cowry shells to represent womanhood, the orange fabric on the back of this outfit symbolizes Zimbabwe Setting Sun. On the shoulders you'll notice Mighty Lions covered in Gold, a mineral found beneath their land.
Stunning. She went through a lot of social hate (mostly on social media) to represent her country.
Aruba
This indigenous queen safeguards what matters most – our planet. In her care she defends not just her people, but the very earth beneath our feet. Standing firm against the threat of climate change.
Cayman Islands
One of five subspecies found only on Cayman Island the pygmy blue butterfly is one of the smallest in the world. About the size of a pinky nail they have black and white banded antennae and despite their name, they are primarily copper brown.