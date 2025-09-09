Husband Of Woman Caught With CEO At Coldplay Concert Breaks His Silence Amid Divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Cabot, now the ex-husband of the infamous woman caught red-handed at a Coldplay concert, has finally shared his side of the story as the scandal continues to unfold.

The Massachusetts entrepreneur shed light on his ongoing divorce proceedings from Kristin Cabot, the former HR chief at Astronomer.

After making headlines in July 2025 over her kiss cam scandal with her then-boss, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin filed for divorce a month later in August.

Kristin Cabot’s ex-husband opens up about their divorce as her scandal continues to unfold

Image credits: Joanne Rathe / The Boston Globe / Getty Images

Image credits: Astronomer

The former HR chief and the CEO of Astronomer were caught canoodling during the concert’s kiss cam segment, which was aired on the big screen.

The footage sparked a massive controversy, as at the time, both Kristin and Andy were reportedly married to their respective partners.

It was recently revealed that the former Mrs. Cabot filed for divorce on August 13 at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

As the divorce news surfaced, a representative for Andrew shared surprising details about the former couple’s marriage, stating that the two “were privately and amicably separated several weeks before” the concert scandal.

Kristin and Andrew were already “separated” before her Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal with Byron

Image credits: tina959518 / TikTok

The Privateer Rum CEO’s spokesperson told People, “Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening.”

Emphasizing the Cabots’ desire for privacy and freedom from constant public scrutiny, the rep shared that Andrew believes the divorce news will help achieve this.

Image credits: salesforceventures.com

“Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.”

The statement concluded with, “No further public comment will be made.”

Image credits: The Royal Spotlight / YouTube

Kristin and Andy’s reaction to being caught on the kiss cam was so unusual and dramatic that, along with controversy, it sparked a wave of memes and online skits.

Andrew is not “husband material,” shared his second ex-wife, Julia Cabot, while discussing his ongoing divorce

Image credits: privateerrum / Instagram

Cabot and Byron immediately broke their hug, and she turned her back to the camera with her hands covering her face, while he completely ducked out of the frame.

It even prompted Chris Martin to playfully comment, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Image credits: Maud Cabot / Facebook

Andrew’s ex-wife, Julia, to whom he was married for four years prior to his marriage to Kristin, confirmed that her ex-husband and the HR chief were already separated before the Coldplay concert.

She told The Daily Mail, “I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said, ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating.”

“I wouldn’t say he’s husband material, but she doesn’t seem like wife material either.”

Social media users are not convinced by the Cabots’ separated-before-controversy plotline

Image credits: Google Maps

Dawg. Former HR Chief Kristin Cabot spotted for the first time outside her house without her wedding ring after Coldplay concert situation with former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron 😭 pic.twitter.com/eBnDPb8rNB — RashticReport (@RashticReport) July 26, 2025

“That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get,” shared Julia about Andrew, as she referred to him as not “a nice person.”

While neither Kristin nor Andy have directly addressed the scandal or the nature of their relationship, property records obtained by The Post revealed that the Cabots had shared an address in Rye, New Hampshire, since at least 2023.

They also purchased a $2.2 million two-story, four-bedroom house near the Atlantic coast in February 2025.

Image credits: Loaf Tube / YouTube

Netizens were not buying Andrew’s claim of having been “separated” from Kristin before the controversy came to light.

One user commented, “Nope just trying to save face…they had just bought a house 5 months before the incident and you were divorcing anyway? Nope ain’t buying it.”

“Don’t believe that BS. She paid him to try and squash the publicity by saying they were already separated,” wrote another.

Both Kristin and Andy resigned from their positions at Astronomer

Image credits: The Royal Spotlight / YouTube

Shortly after the scandal, both Kristin and Andy’s public image and reputation were damaged beyond repair.

As a result, they resigned from their respective roles at the company.

Following Byron’s removal, Pete DeJoy, the interim CEO of Astronomer, publicly addressed the incident and released a statement.

Image credits: privateerrum / Instagram

“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention… The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”

Image credits: Andrew Cabot / Facebook

“If she was separated she shouldn’t have tried to hide her face, hiding her face made her look like something was very wrong…” wrote one netizen.

Others bashed Kristin as a “home-wrecker” and a “disgrace.”

“Imagine your marriage’s shortcomings made public,” commented one social media user

