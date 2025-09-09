Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Of Woman Caught With CEO At Coldplay Concert Breaks His Silence Amid Divorce
Husband of woman caught with CEO at concert breaking his silence amid ongoing divorce, wearing casual jacket indoors.
Couples, Relationships

Husband Of Woman Caught With CEO At Coldplay Concert Breaks His Silence Amid Divorce

Amita Kumari News Writer
Andrew Cabot, now the ex-husband of the infamous woman caught red-handed at a Coldplay concert, has finally shared his side of the story as the scandal continues to unfold. 

The Massachusetts entrepreneur shed light on his ongoing divorce proceedings from Kristin Cabot, the former HR chief at Astronomer.

After making headlines in July 2025 over her kiss cam scandal with her then-boss, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin filed for divorce a month later in August. 

Highlights
  • Andrew Cabot finally broke his silence on his divorce from Kristin Cabot following her viral Coldplay kiss cam scandal.
  • A spokesperson claimed the former couple had been “privately and amicably separated” before the incident, but netizens aren’t convinced.
  • “Don’t believe that BS. She paid him…” wrote one user online.

“He looks defeated, I get it,” wrote one social media user.

    Kristin Cabot's ex-husband opens up about their divorce as her scandal continues to unfold

    Man leaning against wall indoors, casually dressed, representing husband breaking silence amid divorce news.

    Image credits: Joanne Rathe / The Boston Globe / Getty Images

    Blonde woman smiling in black jacket, representing husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce news.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    The former HR chief and the CEO of Astronomer were caught canoodling during the concert’s kiss cam segment, which was aired on the big screen. 

    The footage sparked a massive controversy, as at the time, both Kristin and Andy were reportedly married to their respective partners. 

    It was recently revealed that the former Mrs. Cabot filed for divorce on August 13 at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

    Husband of woman caught with CEO at Coldplay concert seen embracing her amid divorce rumors.

    Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

    As the divorce news surfaced, a representative for Andrew shared surprising details about the former couple’s marriage, stating that the two “were privately and amicably separated several weeks before” the concert scandal. 

    Kristin and Andrew were already “separated” before her Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal with Byron

    Coldplay band members performing on stage at a concert with a large crowd in the background.

    Image credits: tina959518 / TikTok

    The Privateer Rum CEO’s spokesperson told People, “Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening.”

    Emphasizing the Cabots’ desire for privacy and freedom from constant public scrutiny, the rep shared that Andrew believes the divorce news will help achieve this.

    Man and woman posing separately indoors, related to husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce news.

    Image credits: salesforceventures.com

    “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.”

    The statement concluded with, “No further public comment will be made.”

    Man in white shirt holding a glass, breaking his silence amid divorce after woman caught with CEO at Coldplay concert.

    Image credits: The Royal Spotlight / YouTube

    Comment from Jamie Cole expressing support for husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce news.

    Comment by Brian Leska saying he can do better, discussing husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce.

    Kristin and Andy’s reaction to being caught on the kiss cam was so unusual and dramatic that, along with controversy, it sparked a wave of memes and online skits.

    Andrew is not “husband material,” shared his second ex-wife, Julia Cabot, while discussing his ongoing divorce

    Middle-aged man in casual clothing preparing bottles, representing husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce news.

    Image credits: privateerrum / Instagram

    Cabot and Byron immediately broke their hug, and she turned her back to the camera with her hands covering her face, while he completely ducked out of the frame. 

    It even prompted Chris Martin to playfully comment, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” 

    Husband of woman caught with CEO at concert posing with family in a warmly decorated living room.

    Image credits: Maud Cabot / Facebook

    Andrew’s ex-wife, Julia, to whom he was married for four years prior to his marriage to Kristin, confirmed that her ex-husband and the HR chief were already separated before the Coldplay concert. 

    She told The Daily Mail, “I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said, ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating.”

    “I wouldn’t say he’s husband material, but she doesn’t seem like wife material either.”

    Social media users are not convinced by the Cabots’ separated-before-controversy plotline

    White two-story house with black shutters surrounded by greenery under a cloudy sky in a suburban setting.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    “That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get,” shared Julia about Andrew, as she referred to him as not “a nice person.”

    While neither Kristin nor Andy have directly addressed the scandal or the nature of their relationship, property records obtained by The Post revealed that the Cabots had shared an address in Rye, New Hampshire, since at least 2023. 

    They also purchased a $2.2 million two-story, four-bedroom house near the Atlantic coast in February 2025. 

    Blonde woman with glasses speaking indoors about husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce news.

    Image credits: Loaf Tube / YouTube

    Comment discussing the husband of woman caught with CEO at Coldplay concert amid divorce and relationship issues.

    Netizens were not buying Andrew’s claim of having been “separated” from Kristin before the controversy came to light. 

    One user commented, “Nope just trying to save face…they had just bought a house 5 months before the incident and you were divorcing anyway? Nope ain’t buying it.”

    “Don’t believe that BS. She paid him to try and squash the publicity by saying they were already separated,” wrote another. 

    Both Kristin and Andy resigned from their positions at Astronomer

    Middle-aged man wearing a camo cap and gray shirt indoors, related to husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce news.

    Image credits: The Royal Spotlight / YouTube

    Shortly after the scandal, both Kristin and Andy’s public image and reputation were damaged beyond repair. 

    As a result, they resigned from their respective roles at the company.

    Following Byron’s removal, Pete DeJoy, the interim CEO of Astronomer, publicly addressed the incident and released a statement. 

    Man holding large scissors cutting red ribbon at event, related to husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce news.

    Image credits: privateerrum / Instagram

    “The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention… The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”

    Man standing in a distillery setting, breaking his silence amid divorce related to woman caught with CEO at concert.

    Image credits: Andrew Cabot / Facebook

    “If she was separated she shouldn’t have tried to hide her face, hiding her face made her look like something was very wrong…” wrote one netizen. 

    Others bashed Kristin as a “home-wrecker” and a “disgrace.”

    “Imagine your marriage’s shortcomings made public,” commented one social media user

    Comment by Terry Bolte expressing disbelief and referring to a woman hiding from the camera amid divorce news.

    Facebook comment by Dora Rivas questioning the amicable separation amid divorce involving husband of woman caught with CEO.

    Comment by Lisa Girimonte expressing support for husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce news.

    Comment by Evelyn Estipona discussing a husband's right to speak up amid divorce involving CEO and Coldplay concert.

    Comment by social media user Marissa Celeste expressing sympathy for husband amid public divorce news.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce news.

    Facebook comment by Tina Durbon expressing sadness with a crying emoji about a woman's situation with CEO amid divorce.

    Comment from Mariama Senescall discussing divorce and disbelief about house purchase amid scandal involving CEO and husband.

    Comment from Louise Nanberg discussing public reaction to husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce rumors.

    Comment by Diane Strauss expressing opinion about husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce, shown in a social media post.

    Comment on social media post discussing resemblance of two men, related to husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce news.

    Comment by Cynthia Sepulveda about Kristin, related to husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce discussion.

    Comment by Sheri Frederick mentioning a woman aware her boss was married, related to husband of woman caught with CEO SEO topic.

    Comment by Angela Hernandez reacting to infidelity, mentioning Andy as the husband breaking silence amid divorce news.

    Comment by Goldie Robinson on social media, mentioning resemblance with casual tone and laughter.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading she got confused maybe, related to husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce.

    Husband of woman caught with CEO speaks out amid divorce following Coldplay concert incident.

    Text comment by Holly Wilson on social media, reacting to husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce news.

    Comment from Angela Low expressing hope for peace amid husband of woman caught with CEO at Coldplay concert divorce situation.

    Comment from Tracy Colantonio expressing opinion on husband of woman caught with CEO amid divorce and Coldplay concert scandal.

    Comment from Belinda Ballard Ford responding to a husband breaking silence amid divorce over Coldplay concert CEO incident.

    Divorce
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

