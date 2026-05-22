Parents Demand Rich Daughter’s Money Since She Decided She’s Never Having Kids

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Many childfree people have more money at their disposal than their parental counterparts, for obvious reasons. They get to spend it however they want while they’re alive, and they can decide who to leave what’s left to once they’re no longer around.

A woman says she’s the only well-off one in her family, but has received a lot of flack for not having children. Her siblings have even called her selfish for not having kids. Now, those same siblings are demanding that she leaves all of her money to their offspring “in equal portions.” When she told them she’d be leaving her wealth to charities, all hell broke loose.

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She’s successful, wealthy, and childfree but her siblings think she’s selfish for not having kids

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Now, they want her to leave her money to their children and she’s flat-out refusing

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Image credits: Tim Mossholder (not the actual photo)

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Image source: I_love_me39

She then revealed that she might get a restraining order

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“Jolt of satisfaction”: many felt the family was getting what they deserved

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