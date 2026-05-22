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Parents Demand Rich Daughter’s Money Since She Decided She’s Never Having Kids
Young woman with glasses holding a tablet, representing parents demanding rich daughteru2019s money due to no kids decision
Entitled People, Relationships

Parents Demand Rich Daughter’s Money Since She Decided She’s Never Having Kids

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Many childfree people have more money at their disposal than their parental counterparts, for obvious reasons. They get to spend it however they want while they’re alive, and they can decide who to leave what’s left to once they’re no longer around.

A woman says she’s the only well-off one in her family, but has received a lot of flack for not having children. Her siblings have even called her selfish for not having kids. Now, those same siblings are demanding that she leaves all of her money to their offspring “in equal portions.” When she told them she’d be leaving her wealth to charities, all hell broke loose.

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    She’s successful, wealthy, and childfree but her siblings think she’s selfish for not having kids

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Now, they want her to leave her money to their children and she’s flat-out refusing

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    Image credits: Tim Mossholder (not the actual photo)

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    Image source: I_love_me39

    She then revealed that she might get a restraining order

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    “Jolt of satisfaction”: many felt the family was getting what they deserved

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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