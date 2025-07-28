Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Past Of Coldplay HR Executive Unveiled As Friends Expose Her “Elite Sorority” Days
Coldplay HR executive smiling indoors with blurred person beside her and decorative wallpaper background.
Couples, Relationships

Past Of Coldplay HR Executive Unveiled As Friends Expose Her “Elite Sorority” Days

19

Friends who went to college with wild child Kristin Cabot spoke about her sorority days, which took place years before she made headlines for canoodling a married CEO, Andy Byron, at a Coldplay concert.

The former Astronomer HR executive was recently captured in a “sad state” outside the $2.2 million home she recently bought with her current husband, wealthy Boston heir Andrew Cabot.

Highlights
  • Kristin Cabot was pictured outside her home in New Hampshire in the wake of the Coldplay controversy.
  • Her old college friends spoke about her sorority days.
  • Kristin was part of the Delta Gamma sorority, known for its “pearls and parties.”
  • She hung out with girls from “affluent” families and maintained an aura of affluence herself.

While her wedding ring was missing, the very same pearls she wore to the Coldplay gig were seen around her neck during her recent sombre appearance.

    Yearbook photos captured wild child Kristin Cabot during her college days

    Blonde HR executive smiling in professional attire, highlighting past and elite sorority days in Coldplay context.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    Twice-married Kristin, whose workplace romance with Andy was busted at a Coldplay show, lay low until she was spotted looking downcast outside her home last week.

    She was noticeably not wearing her wedding ring, which was also missing when she and Andy were being touchy-feely at the concert. Her husband Andrew was reportedly away in Japan for a work trip at the time.

    “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” lead singer Chris Martin said when the front-row lovers awkwardly tried hiding their faces.

    Coldplay HR executive smiling indoors, wearing a pink blazer and colorful scarf, highlighted by friends from elite sorority days.

    Image credits: Maud Cabot/Facebook

    Days after the scandal unfolded, Kristin was pictured in her garden wearing pearls and a heart pendant around her neck. She was wearing the same necklace in her viral PDA footage with the former Astronomer CEO.

    “You can tell she’s in a sad state,” a netizen wrote online.

    It is unclear whether the pearl necklace was a gift from her CEO lover, her current rich CEO husband, or a calculated message. But sources revealed that pearls might have a special meaning for Kristin because of her sorority phase.

    Kristin wasn’t wearing her wedding ring during the Coldplay concert but had the same pearl necklace and a heart pendant on

    Coldplay band performing live on stage with guitars in front of a large excited concert audience.

    Image credits: tina959518//TikTok

    Text comment by Carolynn Meyer stating no sympathy for the homewreckers revealing coldplay hr executive past and elite sorority days.

    Known as “Kristi” back in the day, the HR exec went to Gettysburg College, Pennsylvania, and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority.

    She went by her maiden name Stanek at the time, and majored in political science.

    “She was definitely confident, and had a very biting sense of humor. But she wasn’t super ambitious from what we remember,” one friend told the Daily Mail.

    Two smiling individuals in casual and formal attire revealing Coldplay HR executive past and elite sorority connections.

    Image credits: Salesforce Ventures

    Comment by Emjay Allan discussing the promotion of a start up company and share distribution online.

    Insiders said the Delta Gamma sorority is known for its “pearls and parties.”

    “She was a member of the sorority that was characterized by pearls and parties, an elite sorority,” a friend told the outlet.

    College mates described her as someone who appeared to have a wealthy background and hung out with girls from “affluent” families.

    Netizens claimed she appeared to be in a “sad state” during her recent appearance outside her $2.2 million home in Rye, New Hampshire

    Former Coldplay HR executive seen outside her home without wedding ring, linked to concert and Astronome CEO Andy Byron incident.

    Image credits: RashticReport

    Comment from social media about Coldplay HR executive's past, highlighting her elite sorority days and status ambitions.

    An anchor with pearls is the symbol of Delta Gamma, which was founded at Mississippi’s Lewis School for Girls in 1873 and now has 151 collegiate chapters.

    “She was certainly a member of the more elite circles. We always thought she would do well career wise, but sleeping with the CEO? No one would have expected that,” they said.

    Andrew Cabot, an heir to the Cabot family’s $15.4 billion fortune, was on a work trip in Japan when the Coldplay controversy unfolded

    Man in a white shirt standing next to industrial equipment reflecting on the past of Coldplay HR executive days.

    Image credits: Andrew Cabot/Facebook

    Comment by Eleanor Doucette mentioning CEOs and names Andy/Andrew in a social media conversation revealing Coldplay HR executive past.

    Friends said Kristin maintained an aura of affluence or “at least presented that way.”

    “We were all under the impression that she came from affluence, or at least presented that way. She was never promiscuous or anything, so this situation came as a bit of a surprise,” they continued.

    Coldplay HR executive smiling in denim shirt, arms crossed, highlighting past revealed by friends from elite sorority days

    Image credits: kristincabotofficial/Instagram

    The insider said they weren’t “surprised” to see Kristin being part of a wealthy, affluent circle today. But they were surprised by the recent events that transpired.

    “Kristi was never on social media at all, apart from LinkedIn, so we were really surprised to see her finally and see how far she has come,” they said. “No one was surprised to see where she ended up socioeconomically, but definitely surprised to see her in that situation.”

    Kristin, who resigned from her role as HR executive of Astronomer in light of the scandal, is currently married to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot.

    Andrew has been married thrice so far and is an heir to the $15.4 billion fortune of the Cabot family—one of the oldest and wealthiest families in Boston.

    Kristin and Andrew took out a mortgage for their New Hampshire home, but have apparently been having “marriage troubles for several months”

    Family photo in a warmly decorated room highlighting the past of Coldplay HR executive and her elite sorority days exposed by friends.

    Image credits: Maud Cabot/Facebook

    Comment by user Jazzo Kent expressing anticipation for a TV show featuring celebrities like Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here or Celebrity Survivor.

    The Cabots belong to the clan of “Boston Brahmins,” which refers to a class of wealthy, educated, elite members that held a prestigious place in Boston society in the 19th century.

    The Cabot family legacy is so popular in Boston that it made its way into a local poem that says: “This is good old Boston/ The home of the bean and the cod/ Where the Lowells talk only to Cabots/ And the Cabots talk only to God.”

    White house surrounded by greenery in a rural setting representing Coldplay HR executive past and elite sorority days.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    Kristin first tied the knot in 2007 to Ken Thornby and welcomed two children with him before their divorce was finalized in 2020.

    Andrew tied the knot with his first wife Maud in 1993 and also shares two children with her. They separated in 2011 and jointly filed for divorce in 2013.

    His second marriage to his wife Julie was in 2014, and he filed for divorce in 2018.

    Andrew is the CEO and COO of Privateer Rum, and Kristin has served as an “advisory board member” for the company since September 2020.

    Both Andy and Kristin resigned from their positions at software and AI company Astronomer in the wake of their viral PDA footage

    Couple embracing closely indoors, illustrating Coldplay HR executive past and elite sorority days revealed by friends.

    Image credits: instaagraace/TikTok

    Kristin and Andrew bought a two-story home for $2.2 million in Rye, New Hampshire, in February this year.

    They took out a $1.6 million mortgage with Morgan Stanley to buy the house and had plans of renovating the “fixer-upper” property, sitting on 1.42 acres of land.

    “The family is now saying they have been having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating, which I find interesting since, as of a month ago, they were saying how in love they are,” a source told the New York Post last week.

    Andy, on the other hand, is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron and shares two children with her. He also resigned from his position as Astronomer CEO in the wake of the Coldplay controversy.

    “Karma has a way of catching up,” one netizen commented online

    Comment by a user named Desi Ramos discussing the past of Coldplay HR executive and her elite sorority days revealed by friends.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing details about a Coldplay HR executive’s past and elite sorority days.

    Comment by Donna Garcia discussing the past of Coldplay HR executive and her elite sorority connections revealed by friends.

    Comment highlighting the impact of the Coldplay HR executive and CEO on making the company a household name.

    Comment from Brett Alton about jobs, politicians, and celebrities, displayed as a social media post with black and white profile icon.

    Comment from Kelvin Weeding about kiss cam and viral moments in a social media post discussing Coldplay HR executive's past.

    Comment on social media revealing past of Coldplay HR executive linked to elite sorority days shared by friends.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Michelle Smith reflecting on the past of Coldplay HR executive and her elite sorority days.

    Comment by Samij Karp saying karma has a way of catching up, related to Coldplay HR executive past revealed by friends.

    Comment by Suzy Schneider expressing surprise about Coldplay HR executive's elite sorority past revealed by friends.

    Comment by Greg Kellock criticizing past actions of Coldplay HR executive, revealing her elite sorority days and controversies.

    Text message from Maria Antonieta Castello Proffer saying if they are still together, love heals all, related to past of Coldplay HR executive and elite sorority days.

    Comment by Neda Delpino saying like say when play you pay on a light blue background with 16 reactions visible.

    Comment on social media about Coldplay HR executive’s past, mentioning friends exposing her elite sorority days.

    Screenshot of Catherine Meekcoms commenting about Coldplay HR executive’s past and elite sorority days on social media.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

