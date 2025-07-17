Chris Martin Exposes Office Couple Seemingly Cheating On Their Partners At Coldplay Concert

ADVERTISEMENT

What was supposed to be a dreamy night out under the stars—a Coldplay concert during their record-breaking Music of the Spheres tour—quickly spiraled into a life-destroying nightmare for a couple after frontman Chris Martin unintentionally aired their secret affair in front of tens of thousands.

The moment unfolded at Gillette Stadium in Boston, where Coldplay was playing to a packed crowd. During a light-hearted segment involving a “kiss cam,” Martin spotted a couple on the jumbotron.

“Oh look at these two!” he said excitedly, causing the couple to hide immediately in shame.

“Oh what?” he said playfully, as the audience cheered. “They’re either having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

RELATED:

Chris Martin accidentally revealed a couple’s affair by putting them on a concert’s jumbotron

Share icon

Image credits: Penske Media/Getty

The pair immediately and literally tried to disappear. The woman stepped out of the camera’s view, while the man crouched behind the barrier in an awkward attempt to hide.

Making matters worse were Martin’s comments, which made the entire audience ridicule the couple.

Share icon

Image credits: NDZ/Star Max/Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment went massively viral online, racking up more than 5.8 million views and thousands of comments. And as is often the case, going viral invited internet sleuths, whose collective efforts have a way of uncovering the truth.

Within hours, the couple’s identities were exposed.

Share icon

Image credits: Astronomer

Widely circulated threads revealed that the man in question was none other than Andy Byron, the CEO of tech company Astronomer.io. The woman, seated beside him, was reportedly Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer.

Share icon

Image credits: PopBase

ADVERTISEMENT

Worse still, some users alleged both Byron and Cabot are married to other people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His name is Andy Byron and her name is Kristin Cabot. They are CEO and CPO of astronomer.io,” one comment read.

“I don’t know much about her but he is married with two kids.” Another added, “They both are!”

Netizens also identified the company’s Human Resources VP, hinting at the affair being an open secret

Share icon

Image credits: PopBase

Users were quick to note the irony of an HR executive being entangled in a potentially unreported workplace relationship.

“HR accompanying the staff having an affair (likely unreported as per company relationship policies) to outside events? That’s… a HR nightmare!” a user wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: AquaMetaX

ADVERTISEMENT

Making matters worse, online users began piecing together signs that the affair may have been an open secret among colleagues—and possibly even tolerated by those around them.

One woman, recently promoted by Kristin to VP of HR, was reportedly seen accompanying the couple to the concert.

Share icon

Image credits: kimmoonsoon

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Kristin posted about the promotion on LinkedIn, she mentioned how she had worked with the woman at several other companies and was delighted to be promoting her,” one user pointed out. “Surely now this is proof of a conflict of interest?”

Share icon

Image credits: anuibi

Some online users expressed sympathy for the families caught in the fallout, recognizing the personal pain caused by the scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many voiced disgust at the apparent cover-up within the company. People in leadership positions seemed to have enabled the affair, creating an environment where it could continue without consequence.

“It’s one thing to cheat,” one commenter wrote. “It’s another to have half the office covering for you.”

“A moment of silence for their families this morning,” another added.

Neither the couple nor the company have made any public statements on the matter

Share icon

Image credits: anuibi

Neither Astronomer.io nor the people involved have made any public statements, but the company’s ethics policies and rules on workplace relationships are now facing serious questions.

Meanwhile, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour presses on across North America, with upcoming shows in Madison, Nashville, and Miami before heading back to the UK in August. The tour remains one of the year’s top-grossing live acts.

Share icon

Image credits: Andy Byron

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Chris Martin, he’s likely still unaware that his offhand comment about the couple being “very shy” has upended lives and shaken a company’s leadership—all in a single viral moment that provided viewers with as much entertainment as the music itself.

Share icon

Image credits: Jisu Han/Unsplash

“I would love to be an employee at their company today, you know the work tea is piping hot, I mean CEO with the head of HR?!” one noted. “And they looped ANOTHER employee in on their affair!?”

“Love the commitment of our internet detectives and reporters. Thank you for your service!” another added.

Never underestimate the power of internet sleuths in the era of social media.

“They deserved it.” Netizens expressed no sympathy for the couple

Share icon

Image credits: yasscorrset

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gnomeo5000brat

Share icon

Image credits: urs_viju

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TheCryptoGrit

Share icon

Image credits: curtislepore

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: FCBSol_ket

Share icon

Image credits: simplemellie

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sandromuse

Share icon

Image credits: DannyWxo

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RIRIMETAX

Share icon

Image credits: DiabloIncognit0

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sanfornow_2040

Share icon

Image credits: GambitMeta

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ParvezKhan4286