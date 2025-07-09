#1 I'll try to keep it short: They were sleeping as I got home in the morning after working all night. I grabbed a guitar, sat on the edge of the bed, and played a really bad country song that I made up on the spot. She was yelling at me. I'm just singing at the end of the bed really badly and loudly. He had the cover over his head probably wondering if I was going to hit him over the head with the guitar.

In a piece in Psychology Today, psychologist Mark Travers, PhD, explains that, based on a recent study, cheaters have been found to use over 53 different strategies to hide their infidelity. Up to 70% of unfaithful individuals use 7+ of them at the same time. Some of the most common strategies that people use to hide affairs include things like: Showing you more interest than usual and being more affectionate Deleting digital evidence of the infidelity, including messages, emails, and call logs Having a burner phone or email account to hide their online infidelity Using passwords to keep their online activities hidden Being discreet in meeting their affair partners in a very calculated way ADVERTISEMENT

#2 Found them on the floor of her office... physically picked him up and threw him off of her.



Asked her if she wanted a divorce? she said "yes", and that she "loved me but was not in love with me".



Sat there in disbelief for 15 minutes before I went home, packed up the kids and went to a hotel.

#3 In college, wearing a suit and on my way to a job interview on campus. I walked by my girlfriend's house and used my key to let myself in. I had had a drink with her the night before at a bar with her friends, and knew something bad was going to happen, I could just feel it. I let myself in, walked upstairs, and found her sleeping naked in bed with a guy from the bar. I started hitting him in the face, he woke up and we tussled for a second then I demanded he get out. he got his things together and left. She followed me down the street back to my house in her pajamas crying, and I just locked her out. Then I walked straight to my interview and crushed it. Still working here 2 years later.



EDIT: It was a college bar, the guy went to school with us and knew we were dating.



TL;DR: fought a naked guy while I was wearing a suit on the way to my job interview.

Other common ways that cheaters try to hide their infidelity, according to Travers, are the following: Trying to ‘disguise’ their affair partners as new friends or coworkers Keeping the affairs brief to minimize the risk of being found out Creating the appearance of being invested in your relationship Using friends as alibis in order to cover up absences Appearing calm and collected in order to avoid raising suspicion Acting in a way that seems ‘normal,’ including sticking to routines and usual behaviors A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is to analyze your partner’s recent behavior. Drastic changes in their behavior, routine, and communication can indicate that they’re being unfaithful to you. (That being said, these changes can also be brought about by other things, like major stress at work or other issues.)

#4 Backstory: My boyfriend was addicted to c*****e -- like disappear all weekend, blow his entire paycheck/tax refunds and show up at my house on Monday with flowers -- addicted.



We were fairly young, and had been dating for about three months. His house was party central, so my sister, friend, and I where there drinking one day with him and his friends. He goes outside to smoke a cigarette (which he only did when drinking) and my friend goes out there too. I remember having this awful, gut wrenching feeling a couple minutes later, I just knew... and then he walks back in. An hour later my sister tells me that my friend and him kissed (hurt worse than if he would've just fcked her), and all I kept saying was "I know, I knew it." I punched him in the face and left.



Seven years later. He's been clean for about five years (he just quit one day after Christmas, said he was tired.) He's a completely changed man, so it always pisses me off when people say "once a cheater, always a cheater" because that's b******t. I went through two years of hell with him, but I absolutely completely trust him now. We're engaged and expecting our first ;).

#5 Went to a party with my girlfriend. She was doing her own thing with her friends and I was just drinking with mine having a good time. Later in the night I went looking for her and couldn't find her. Oh well, it was a bigger house. Went into one of the bathrooms and saw her blowing some random dude in the shower. My first reaction was to punch him but instead, I just laughed and walked out. She ran after me and tried to apologize. I just ignored her out the door and my sober buddy drove me home. We were her ride, but f**k it at that point. I haven't said a word to her since, almost 2 years ago.



Edit: Glad alot of people agreed with my decision, as I think it really was the best course of action. I didn't even know the guy and I'm positive he didn't know me. The look on his face was priceless and the sound of her saying "oh f**k" with a d**k in her mouth was even better. When I told my friends what I saw that's when I got driven home. I wonder if she went back to finish? Probably did, w***e.

#6 I got married far too young and for all the wrong reasons (tip for all men: jack off before making any important decisions) - we immediately went into a troubled marriage phase.



I was working long hours to make up for the loss of what little income she was making when she quit her job to play online games all day. What little time we spent together we spent fighting or ignoring each other.



A couple of months later, things are...better. Not good, but better. I decide to knock off work early to take her out on a "date" - I open the door and hear the unmistakable sound of my wife being f****d.



I walk into the bedroom and see some dude f*****g my wife and going at it good, so I just lean on the door and watch for a minute, then finally I clear my throat and panic ensues. He grabs his clothes off the floor and BOLTS out the window and runs bare added to the car parked in my neighbors driveway. My now ex wife starts crying and begging and pleasing. I just say "I'm going to my best friends house for a few days, be gone when I get back"



She decided she doesn't want to have an amicable, uncontested divorce. What she doesn't know is the dude that f****d her called me like two weeks later, wanton to meet and talk. He told me she had been flirting with a bunch of dudes in chat rooms, and was pretending she was single, which is why he was there. I asked him if he'd testify to that under oath, and he said he would.



When she saw him in court, her face went white and she immediately started talking to her lawyer. After the guy testified, the judge gave her a "you're such a w***e" look and awarded me an annulment. Haven't spoken to her since.

As per Choosing Therapy, some of the most common signs of cheating to look out for include things like your partner suddenly having drastic changes in mood and behavior, and them appearing extremely stressed all the time. What’s more, cheaters tend to switch up their routines massively, begin acting secretive, change how they communicate with you, and are either more or less intimate with you. It’s also very suspicious if they suddenly disappear and can’t be reached.

#7 Few years back I lived with a buddy in a large apartment and we always had parties. I was flying back from Florida and wound up getting home when the party was "winding down". Everyone was under blankets on the living room floor. Saw my "buddy" with what was obviously a figure halfway down his sleeping bag doing SOMETHING to him. He gave me a wide-eyed look and I cracked a smile at him until my girlfriend of two year's head popped out from the sleeping bag. I was in shock for a few seconds, and Tyler went to talk. I cut him off and said "you can keep her". Drove across town to my moms that night, dun cried like a b***h too.

#8 Came home early from my 2nd job to spend time with her and our infant son. I noticed an extra pair of shoes in the entryway so I creeped in and up the stairs. I hit a creaky one and I hear them both jump up and she meets me at the door zipping up a sweater, her pants still unbuttoned. He is still putting his pants on as I look into the room and start yelling. She pushed at me to go downstairs so we could argue somewhere other than outside our sleeping sons room and once we are in the living room I started yelling harder than I ever had before.



I don't remember what I said, I kinda blanked it, but I'm sure I referenced how we were engaged and he was my best man and them trying to calm me down. I stormed out of the house and walked up the street to where his wife (her maid of honor) was working and calmly asked her to come outside to talk. I told her what happened and left her to deal with him as she saw fit. I then called up a buddy of mine and told him to meet me at the bar so I could get drunk but not alone.

#9 S**t this just happened to me not even 2hrs ago. So it was her birthday tonight and she was having a get together with a couple of friends. When I get there she is messing around with this guy like nothing. Just f*****g touching, holding, and kissing each other like they are a couple. I can tell she is drunk out of her mind, but that is and never will be a valid excuse for cheating. We had only been dating for a couple of weeks, but god d**n does it still sting. I had even gotten her a cool little necklace she had seen at a store we used to frequent. I just f*****g left I don't even know if she saw me or not, but I could give two f***s. A person like that is not worth wasting my energy on getting mad for or my time on. So yeah I have not had a good night, but this thread has really helped me vent, even if only one person reads it. Thank you.

Cheaters also start lying about how they spend their time and money, might always appear to be busy, are less interested and less romantic with you, and gaslight you. Some unfaithful people feel so guilty that they actually accuse their partners of being the ones who are lying and cheating on them. And it’s not a good sign if they’re overprotective of their electronic devices or constantly complain about you or compare you to others.

#10 My boyfriend and I were hanging out at our apartment and some girl came over. He'd met her on craigslist looking for a friend. A bit weird, but okay. Talked to her a bit, then went to bed. I THOUGHT I heard her leave not long after that.



At 4:20 am, the cats came in b******g about something and woke me up. I figured, what the hell, I'm kinda thirsty, so I got up and went to the kitchen to get some water.



They were in the front room kissing. In disbelief and shock (we'd been together nearly 5 years!) I made a racket getting a drink of water. They quickly separated and pretended they'd been talking.



I went back to the bedroom, and waited a few minutes. Should I confront him? How?



A few minutes passed, and she didn't leave. So I confronted him.



"It's 4 in the morning." I said.



"Oh, she doesn't have a car and the busses aren't running."



"So you can drive her home then."



"I'm to drunk to drive. See? Are my eyes shut? Everything is fuzzy. I just can't tell." And he sat there, looking at me with his eyes wide open.



"It sure didn't look fuzzy to me when I saw you kissing her." I said.



I wanted to scream at him, but his kid from an ex was visiting and was sleeping on the couch.



"She'll go home when the buses run again." He said.



I went to the bedroom and cried for a bit. Then I called my mother and told her I was moving back home.



After a while he came back in and asked if he could sleep in the bed. Since it was either that or out front with the w***e I said yes.



I moved my stuff into my car while he was sleeping.



When he woke up, he asked if I was leaving. "Take her home and we'll talk about it." I said.



"If you're leaving why haven't you packed up your stuff?"



"I have! But I can't get to the xbox when SHE'S sleeping in front of it!"



"So I'll move her to the bed."



"EXCUSE ME?"



"You're leaving... so why should she?"



And so then I had to spend several hours in her company being civil because his kid woke up, and move out while she was there.



What was worse was the whole time I was moving out he was so paranoid that I would take something that was his. "Are those my pills?" "No! They're mine!"



"Hold on! What game is that?" "It's the game I PAID FOR." "But you bought it for me!" "I did not! I bought it and you started playing it!"



Ugh. This was only a month or so ago. I'm still in the process of getting my name off the lease.



I know this will never get read, but it feels good to vent.



tl;dr; boyfriend cheats on me with a craigslist w***e while I sleep in another room. I have to move out with her there because he has utterly no respect for me even after 5 years.

#11 I was 16 years old and had been with my boyfriend for 6 months. He was my world. I was typically 16, madly in love and of course i thought we would be high school sweethearts forever and ever. He was 17 about to turn 18.



So we go to a girls 16th birthday party and we're all having a good time. I've never been a drinker, so I'm hanging out looking after my drunk girlfriends. I can't find my dude, so I go with my best friend looking for him.



Open the door of the bedroom of the girl who's party it was, to find them f*****g. Of course. They didn't notice us. Walk into another room with my best friend and discuss this issue.



I decided to go for the metaphorical jugular. I went and found her dad. He burst in the door, saw exactly what I did and lost his s**t. My then ex boyfriend got a hit to the head and was literally thrown out in his underwear. The party was over after that, everyone had to leave, she wasn't allowed to see him anymore and wasn't allowed to go to parties for months afterwards.



I dumped him the next day (he'd taken off after being thrown out) and of course, he blamed me for the trouble he was in because I told her dad, who got hold of his conservative Christian mother, who grounded him too.



I was on cloud nine knowing I'd caused the both of them so much misery.

#12 This is about my buddies gf. So I went to my buddy daves house one night and thought he was home from work and as I was walking up to his house I seen his gf on her knees in front of some guy standing there with his pants down so I hid behind the bush next to there front window to get a better look but unfortunately I couldnt get a good view of the both of them. So I called my buddy dave and was like "Dude your gf is blowing some guy in your house" and he flipped out like any normal guy would do, so he's heading home and I got in my car and met him at the end of his street and and followed him up his driveway, and its only been 5 minutes since I called him so we both get out of our cars creeped up to the window....so this time his gf is bent over with her head to his d**k now with both hands in the general area...but we both happen to look at the dudes face and it looks like hes f*****g crying and me and dave look at each other like WTF...so dave gets up bust in the house and says what the f**k are you doing and walks closer...end then it all unfolds he gets a better look and finds out this guy is her real close GAY friend and he zipped his d**k in his pants zipper in the bathroom and it was like bleeding and s**t and he asked her to try and get his d**k free while screaming and crying. I went outside with my buddy and we both laughed our asses off.

Has anyone ever cheated on you, dear Pandas? Have you ever caught your partner being intimate with someone else? Were there any overt or subtle warning signs that something wasn't quite right with your relationship?

#13 I found my exboyfriend in the same bed with my ex-best friend. I was suppose to be at work, but they said they needed to cut hours and let me go home early. Wanting to surprise my boyfriend, I stopped at his house with some tacos and beer. I noticed my best friend's car in the parking lot, but I didn't really think much of it because they were friends and we all hung out from time to time.



He had given me a key to his house a week earlier, with the instructions to just "stop by and let myself in." So that's exactly what I did. Found them on his bed in the living room (yeah, he was weird, kept his bed in the living room), naked, sweaty and clearly just finished s**y times.



I freak and yell. He says they had gotten drunk the night before and rather than drive home, she crashed there. Would have been cool, if it weren't for the fact both were BUTT A*S NAKED! I looked at her, told her we had been friends since 7th grade, and that I deserved the truth. She said they f****d and had been f*****g for several months at that point.



I threw the tacos and beer at my ex-boyfriend, grabbed a garbage bag and packed up whatever c**p I had left at his house before. I hadn't spoken to him since then.



I decided to forgive my friend. We had been best friends for far too long, but then I found out she was f*****g with my next boyfriend, and I wrote her off as a slutty w******g. She still tries to talk to me occasionally, but I tell her to f**k off every time.

#14 My dad walked in on my mom and his best friend f*****g in my mom and dads bed. his best friend pulled a gun on him. my dad grabbed me and left. i do d***s now.



update: i was 8. im guessing the gun was in his pants? The guy died a few years later from a heart attack.

#15 I saw my (then) girlfriend on the street with some guy. They were physically comfortable, holding hands, butt touching, etc. After a while I decided to confront her. She tells me he's only her cousin. Turns out he was actually her cousin.

#16 I did. We'd been together for over two years and had been out drinking quite heavily. Sat in a friend's bar after hours we realise we haven't seen her or another friend in a while. We tracked them down in the disabled toilets. Her excuse was that she was drunk and doesn't actually remember doing anything. We broke up soon afterwards. I didn't actually feel that hurt. I think the relationship was over before it happened anyway, and it wasn't the nicest thing to see but it made it easier for me to finsih with her.



tl;dr caught her in the toilet in a bar.

#17 Seen my mom giving a neighbor a b*****b, my dad threatened him. The next week he sold his house and moved cities. Parents are still together but don't sleep in the same bed.



Edit for details: He was over for a heavy night of drinking. About 2 am I went to get a drink. I noticed the door was open still so I turned on the light outside to see if anyone was out there so I dont lock anyone out. As soon as I do I see my mom on her knees and she quickly gets up and he zips up. I say "what the f**k are you doing?" they both say nothing and my mom goes inside and he just sits there. I ask him "why did you zip up your pants, what the f**k were you doing?". He sits in silence, and I tell him to get his kid and get the f**k out before my dad gets up. I go downstairs for a second and when I came back he was gone and I never seen him again.

#18 I once missed out on a party at my friends house that my girlfriend was was at. We had the same friends. D**n homework. Anyway, I just had the feeling things were going on since she wouldn't text back or answer her phone. Then my phone goes off and its my buddy. Turns out its a video of my ex in the bedroom with some guy. My buddy c*****d the door and got like a full 15 seconds of it without her knowing.Her excuse was that it wasn't her. She cried when I sent her the video of herself.

#19 So this happened Monday, the 8th of this month.



It's 10:45 at night, and we have class at 7:30 the next day. She comes up to me and asks "Do you want anything from the store, I'm going to pick up some coffee for tomorrow morning."



I replied, "You're going for coffee? At 10:45 at night?"



Her: "Yes, I'm wired"



Me: "Whatever floats your boat. Don't need anything, thanks."



As soon as she left, I went to my handy dandy SMS tracker that I have on her phone. Why do I have an SMS tracker on her phone, you may ask? I've already caught her violating our marriage before, twice. Not s*x (that I know of), but sexting basically. I've (foolishly) forgiven her, but put that on her phone so if I ever get suspicious I can just check it out.



Anyways, lo and behold, the last guy I caught her sexting with was texting her.



Him: "Hey why did you block me on FB"



Her: "*some b******t excuse because she didn't want to admit she got caught*"



Him: "Oh, well wanna bang?"



At this point, I laughed. Who the f**k just out and asks "wanna bang"? Like that's going to work...



Her: "Sure, when?"



What the f*****g f**k



Him: "Can you come now?"



Her: "Yeah let me try to slip away for a few minutes. Where do you live again?"



Him: *address*



*picks up phone* *says address* .8 miles away. Really now. I put on my long pants and put my Glock on my belt. Went to grab my keys, and oh...she took MY keys. Gotcha. It's a nice night for a walk.



So I walked to his place and stood by her car. It was about 11:45 when they came out. Since it was dark, I guess they couldn't see me. He came out in his boxers and nothing else. They walked to the car, maybe 5 feet away from me without seeing me. Right when they were about to kiss goodnight, I said "HAVE FUN?"



I have never in my entire life seen two people turn whiter. He looked at me, then looked at the Glock on my hip, and nope'd the f**k out and went inside without saying anything. She didn't speak for a good 20 minutes.



She was on her way to her mother's house with most of her s**t by noon the next day.



**tl;dr: 10:45 at night to get coffee means "I'm going to f**k some guy".**.

#20 Christmas day 2004. I left work early, and come home to grunts and moans coming from the bedroom. I had suspected him of cheating, and so wasn't surprised. I quietly picked up our glass coffee table and even more quietly carried it to the bedroom. Walk in to find him with another man. The other guy saw me first and as he cries out in surprise, I throw the glass table onto both of.them. There was no time for excuses. Just screaming and blood. I drag the other dude by the ankle, and throw.him down the back.stairs. I then throw his clothes out the front door. By then my partner is crying and apologizing. So I take the bloody frame from.the table and hit him with it. By now.I'm starting to realize the gravity of what I'd done. I get in my car and leave, leaving them both cut up and bloody to do what they will. Fully expecting to be arrested, I head to the corner bar and proceed to get s*******d drunk. I closed down the bar and took a cab home. Get home to my partner asleep on the couch. I awoke the next day to a letter of apology. He'd taken his clothes and dog and gone to his grandmother's. Still, he offered no excuses, only apologies. Last I heard they were still living together, but that was in 2010.

#21 Not red handed, but I was working one night while my roommate was throwing a party. A buddy picked me up after my shift and told me we needed to talk... takes me to the pool hall, pulls off buying us a couple of beers even though we were underage, and tells me my girlfriend was cheating on me at the party... in my bed.



When I get there the part is over, everyone is gone, and she's drunk in my bed. I wake her up and tell her I already know what happebed, and she's freaking out. I tell her to calm down, that I'm not going to blow up on her,but we need to talk.



We end up having an hour long conversation about her drinking, her life choices, her promiscuity before we were a couple. She says that this is rock bottom for her, and she's ready to sober up and lead a grown up life. I commended her for the first honest assessment of herself I've ever heard her speak and tell her I can't wait to see her get back to being the kickass girl she was when we were in high school together. And then she leans in for a kiss.



I back up, and right into her open mouth say "whoa, that doesn't mean we're not over after this though."



She freaks, and I tell her to sleep it off on the couch because I didn't want her driving home like this, give her keys to my roommate, and take off for the night. It's twelve years later now... I'm married to the girl of my dreams with two kids and a big house with a pool, so despite my heartbreak it all worked out for me. I hear she's got several kids herself, but is doing alright with husband number two.



Still felt great when, last year, a mutual friend told me that she still talks about that night being her wakeup call, and that losing me was the worst mistake she ever made.

#22 Married to my wife 6 months.



I work a lot (own a small business) so I'm gone a lot.



But I came home from the office part of my day to grab something I needed for a job I was headed to, heard noise in the bedroom, walked in and there she was, riding another guy.



They both looked at me, I looked at them, I grabbed what I needed and left quickly, telling her as I turned around that she better be gone when I got back.



I called a friend of mine who waited about 2 hours and then went to my place. She had left, taking essentials with her. The following weekend he stood in for me while she removed the rest of her stuff.



One mistake I made is that I didn't cancel the credit cards of mine that she had cards of also. She went out that evening with that guy and ran them all up (about 5k or so, they were not major limit cards, I had only had them to help my credit score earlier and because I was making good money now, had been on a cash-only basis for a long while, which is probably why I forgot).



That was basically the end of the finding out.



Hiring an attorney for the divorce, who then hired a PI when she replied to my filing with a request for 2k in Alimony a month revealed that she had been cheating through the entire marriage and prior. 2 guys she had been with but dumped agreed to sign affidavits with the attorney, the PI took a crapload of pictures as well. She didn't get the 2k a month once the judge saw all this at the final hearing to finalize the divorce.



After we had parted ways but were not divorced yet (this was 6+ years ago-took 6 months and a day in CA then from start to finish, its now something like 6 weeks) she went to a club and g********d about 10 guys in a back room.



After the divorce was final I haven't seen her again. But I know she is in AZ because shes tried to get credit in my name there 3 times.



I've told this story many times, but didn't elaborate on the actual catching. So there you go.



The attorney all told cost about 12 grand, or 6 months of Alimony. The attorney told me I'd probably have to pay her about 5 years monthly, so I saved quite a bit on that, for sure. Its possible it could have gone longer than that, had the Judge ruled for it-basically his call.



EDIT: Fixed some typos and bad english.

#23 I now a guy who was on his way to his mother's funeral, realized he forgot his wallet, and stopped back home, to find his wife in bed with another man..



That's a rough day.

#24 About four years ago a mutual friend of ours(Mine and my fiance) came to stay for a while because he fell on hard times out of state. I met him through her when we were teens but never knew the story behind them. Well I was working a s****y McJob to support myself, my 1 year-old, and both of them at he time and worked close to 50 hours a week(had no car, walked rain or shine 3 miles a day to work) One night I got off early cause we were slow and headed home. I tried to call but no one answered. I walk in and right there on my brand new couch was her and our mooch of a "friend". I got so enraged I just started kicking the s**t out of him(he was a typical do-nothing out of shape loser), My neighbor woke up and came over from hearing us and tackled me(it was 2am, he was trying to save me from killing him) after the cops came and cooler heads prevailed I found out that they dated before we met and they felt it was true love so they couldn't help themselves. I got an a*****t charge and a night in jail. The next day they were gone, They moved to Oregon with his mom and left my daughter at my uncles house. Haven't seen them since and my daughter who is 5 now enjoys her life with me and my now wife of 3 years(who has been very faithful) Last I heard they were living off the state and bouncing between housing, I am now gainfully employed and happy with life. Moral of the story is always know who you are with.

TL;DR I got McFucked with a side of jail.

#25 Not me but a friend. I'm missing a few details, but basically the couple was at a party together when he left the room everyone else was in. She went to go look for him and found him and his ex totally naked in bed together. She actually just left the room and told everyone they were getting changed or something really dumb. Poor girl was in complete denial, and they're still together.

#26 There is actually a TV show that is about real life couples who want a divorce and their reason for wanting a divorce. The couples fight in court because usually one person wants a divorce while the other one doesn't.



This one particular story about a couple will always be imbedded in my head because of how epic it was.



The beginning of the episode started off with the husband treating the wife like absolute c**p because according to him she was too naggy and ugly and whatever other reason he had. They had one daughter together, and he gave her s**t for that too because he wanted a son.



Then one day, he BRINGS HOME his mistress (who, by the way, is considerably younger than both of them) because she was pregnant with his child and has the audacity to tell his wife that she's living with them from now on. He kicks his wife out of their bedroom and she's stuck sleeping on the couch and he adores and treats his mistress like a princess because she's pregnant with a boy, like he always wanted.



He orders his wife around like a maid and she basically is a maid for the mistress. The wife didn't want a divorce because she was extremely poor with a daughter, and she didn't have a job money or a place to live if she left him. It is important to note that the husband is very wealthy from his business. Then one day, the husband started to physically *abuse* the wife and that was when she decided she had enough.



She sought out her husband's company's biggest rival group and asked to talk to the CEO of the company. She made a deal with the CEO telling him that she would leak all of her husband's illegal trades as well as business secrets and partners in exchange for a huge amount of money. He agreed, and the wife earned a s**t ton of money while her husband lost his company, ended up completely broke AND in debt (with a kid on the way too, lulz).



He kept begging her to stay and "work things out together" and she was like lol nope and wanted a divorce immediately. She ended up getting what little he had- house, car, land property. All in all, I'd say it went down very very well.



There were a LOT of stories for different reasons for divorce that had to do with cheating, but this was the best episode yet.

#27 I once found out my ex boyfriend had had s*x with my best friend on new yr eve.. in the same bed as me while I was asleep.. His justification.. "Thought we were having a t*******e".

#28 We were at a party, she got drunk, I randomly walked around a corner to see her making out with some dude. I walked up, calmly told her we were done and walked off. About an hour later she found me and begged forgiveness and pleaded with me. Saying she got too drunk. I drove her home, held her hair while she puked, got her water and lied awake on the couch all night. Then in the morning when I decided I could forgive her, she dumped me.

#29 Got into a fight with my at-the-time gf on my way to work. Had a mutual "friend" sleeping on the couch. Came back about an hour later(work was 3 minutes away. With traffic) and found my ex in a teddy. Not the sweatpants and tanktop i had left her in. Noticed some clothes(NOT mine) on MY side of the bed. I ask if im interrupting something. She tells me i should leave. The toilet flushes. The bathroom door opens, i turn to see who is brave enough to plant their clothes on MY side of MY bed. Lo and behold the m**********r on the couch was giving me the deer in the headlight oh s**t look. In. My. Towel. She begins to panic and tell me to leave as he tucks tail back into the bathroom and locks the door. Still. In. My. Towel. The apparent sound of the boiling of my blood kept him from opening the bathroom door and her from opening the bedroom door. I take a deep breath, shout out "this b***h better only have MY s**t in it when i get back. But take the towel." And went back to work, turned off my phone, bought a new towel and bedset, burned the old sheets, and lived happily ever after with my new towel.

#30 ,,I was on my way home from work one afternoon many a night ago. I loved my downtime with the wife after a long shift as a heart surgeon. I was particularly excited for that night because it was a sunday and the kids were with their grandparents until monday. Walk into my home and greet the wife, all was well...huh, was I naive or what. But ill get back to my naivety later. Anyways, we're sitting and drinking in our dining room, its about 21:00 and I'm getting a good buzz going from the delicious wine and cheese we were snacking on. I suggested playing a game to pass the time. She says no.



This is where it gets weird. I love board games. They're my life blood. I once finished a game of axis and allies in 5 hours, but anyways, it's weird because my wife knows better than to get in front of Dr.Gadzooks_sean and his game boards. She was complaining that "you always win bla bla bla" "why dont we play shoots and ladders? Im good at that game".



BOOM! Red flag . F**k shoots and ladders, what am I , 18? Laugh it off and skip to the game closet where I proceed to scavange through my library of good times to find what I'm looking for, and I find it.



"TWISTER, B***H"

"get to stretchin."



She sighs. She knows she cant win, and I know I can, all easy peezy like. I Set the mat out flat and clear the room for what would be thee heaviest game of twister I have ever played... EVER.. So I'm Doing some basic stretches for my ripped Biceps and rock hard hammys. Feelin that goood burn. Demand wife to do some kagel exercises.

D**n she looks good kageling. Dont let her see my attraction to dat juicy a*s, that would be a sign of weakness, and heart surgeons are anything but weak.

Finish warming up and play a round of ro-sham-bo to see who is master spinner. She wins and smiles at me.



"Enjoy it while it lasts h*e", I tell myself.



Proceed 4 or 5 spins and I'm locked up like a chinese finger trap. Crane neck to the left to see wife practically on all fours, not even breaking a sweat. This is when I start to catch onto her b******t. Watch her next spin. She conveniently moves her body in front of the spinner as to block my view, and she does a pretty s****y job at it. See dial slow to a halt on blue. Wife yells "both hands on red!"



I don't even move, and not just because it was physically impossible for me to do so, but because I was just so f*****g mad.



*We could have been beautiful together*.



Ask wife calmly to roll me over so I can untangle myself. Become unpretzeled and stand up, look at cheating w***e of a wife and scream at her in ancient latin tongues until she gets the f****n message that she needs to back the f**k up. She apologizes profusely and starts crying. "I just wanted to win for a change waa waa waa".



"Save it for someone who isnt a doctor" I scream at her at a frequency that literally makes the bones in her ears bounce around like a bongo.



I Run upstairs to grab suitcases. Run downstairs and start packing my true loves. At this point she's practically begging for me to come back to her.



I Crouch next to her and whisper "It was left hand blue, not both hands red you cheater cheater pumpkin eater".



Walk away with favo board games and mental image of wife savagely stuffing her fat face with pumpkin



Leave cheating wife one of my copies of shoots and ladders because I'm a good guy and I dont need 5.



Pack hummer, drive, and never look back. I couldnt go back, nothing really to go back to I guess except a broken home, and Shoots and Ladders... F**k Shoots and Ladders. Peace b***h. I caught you cheating red handed.



EDIT: Grammar.

#31 My gf and I were busy a lot. We both worked full time and had a toddling daughter. I was also in school full time learning graphic design. It was hectic, and from time to time our apartment needed a lot of work keeping it clean. One day, my ex asks me to take the baby out and spend the day gone so she can clean the house. Not unusual, a two year old baby and an exhausted daddy from his five 7a-11p days just get in the way. So, me a Floppy hop in the car and go spend the lovely spring day together. Hang out with grandma, go to the park, whatever.



We text off and on through the day and talk a few times. After being gone most of the day, it's dinner time o I ask if she wants some help, some dinner and let her know grandma offered to watch the Flopster. "No, I'm getting close to being done, just a bit longer."



Okay, no biggie, it's about six, so I feed the kid, we do bath at grandma's, and around 8:30, she's out. I hang out for a bit, lay the girl down in her bed at grandma's and figure, what the hell, I'll head home and see hats up.



I pull into the drive. Now, each building had eight apartments. Each apartment ten spots. Two visitor/extras. Our building only had one other resident with two cars. First thing I notice is a car I've never seen before. A black Oldsmobile Alero. Nothing strange, we have neighbors, it's Saturday. Any one of the other seven residents could have a guest. But something just isn't sitting right. A lump begins to form. I don't know why, it just does.



I park on the street and walk up to the door. Locked. I don't hear anything. Odd, when she cleans she always has the TV or music playing. I unlock the door and the apartment is spotless. Best it's looked since we moved in. Yet, no sign of the girlfriend. I don't hear anything unusual. So I start down the hallway. I'm not being loud. The lump's growing. I get two steps down the hall and she bursts out of our bedroom, naked as the day she was born and shuts the door behind her. My eyes reflexively narrow.



"You need to leave."

"Excuse me? This is my g*****n home. I'm not going anywhere. What the f**k's going on?"

"You just need to leave," she says it again. I knew. I knew when I pulled in. I walk purposely down the hall. I brush by her. I open my door. There, quickly getting his shoes on is a guy. Scruffy, out of shape, ugly son of a b***h roughly our age. "D**n, I know I'm not the best looking dude, but seriously? You cheat on *me* with *that*?" I say out loud.



"I'm sorry, man. I didn't know, I'm sorry. I didn't know." Fatty McFucked My GF gets his cane (yes, cane, and not one would use trying to look dapper, but a cheap aluminum one from the d**g store) and awkwardly tries to slip by me. I only know realize what he sees. Fury. Unadulterated, ice cold, the type of anger that loops past destroy everything into eerie calm. The type of anger that creates true fear in a person when they see it. My eyes are pinholes, my head cocked down. My fists are clenched so tightly I can feel blood from my, admittedly past due for a trim fingernails. I turn so he can pass. Skankatron locks herself in the bathroom to the right of our bedroom door. Fatboy Brokeback lumbers towards my door stumbling twice in fear of being hit in the back. He leaves.



"Just go!" I hear from the bathroom. I walk into our tiny kitchen and make a sandwich. I sit at the table and eat my salami and Colby cheese sandwich. Spicy mustard and just a dab of mayo. Her phone sits on the table. I flip it open and start reading. At least three guys she had been hitting on throughout the day. Fatty Fuckstick telling her how he hurt his back years ago backyard wrestling. Her telling him she's single and I'm a deadbeat and complications meant she can't get pregnant so he can go bareback if he wants.



Eventually she comes out, gets dressed and sits down. "I'm sorry." I barely even acknowledge her. "Get out." She leaves. I call my mom and tell her not to let Floppy leave with her.



I'd like to say I sent her back home to her trash life in her small town of one closed factory. I'd love to say that. But we had a kid and I didn't want that for her. So I forgave her. She'd cheat on me. I'd catch her. Sometimes before it went past texting. Sometimes before she snuck away. She'd spend months proving herself, earning my trust back just to smash it. Oddly, it was always summer after this incident. Something about July and August.



Eventually, we had a second child, my lil man, George. A year or so after that we got married. That summer after marriage was the worst. Eventually, I snapped. I saw myself in the mirror one day and I hated the person staring back at me. He was fat and ugly. He looked defeated. He looked old and tired and broken. He had all but given up, and he wasn't far off from that. I sat on the floor and cried that night. I knew something had to change. My wife came in and bitched. I worked at 5am, but would stay up to see her when she got home at 11p. I realized that's all she ever did. Never even acknowledged I was living on six or less hours sleep, getting through an afternoon with two small children while she worked. She'd have grandma come and help with the kids each morning, and take Lil Man with her. Who knows how she spent her mornings.



I packed up the kids, and left her pretty much everything else. I try not to look back. She hasn't seen them since Mother's Day, now. Before that it was February. Hasn't had them overnight since last December. I do my best. Being a single dad is hard, but I have an amazing family who saves me so much.



I still don't really like the guy in the mirror, but he's getting more likable every day.





EDIT: I just want to thank everyone for their kind words. You all are awesome. And a special thanks to the two redditors gave me Gold.

#32 Backstory: I had been with my girlfriend for seven years and we planned on getting married. I got a job in a city about two hrs away from her, though, but she'd move down with me after a month because she had/wanted to finish up a big project at work. (Or so she said)



I planned on going up there to stay with her for a weekend and just romance her up completely in prep for the next weekend when I was going to propose.



On Thursday I decided id just surprise her by going up there a day early, because things were slow at work and I was too excited to see her. And so I left work, bought flowers and dressed up, and got in the car and was off.



Long story short, when I got there I found her hooking up with my best friend. They noticed me right away, and I freaked out and left. Two days later she called and asked me to talk things out, so I met her at a restraunt. Left the restraunt confused, regretting the past seven years, angry and single.



Resorted to drinking, and... Well, s**t.

#33 Well I was in college and I walked into my dorm and she was in my bed with my black best friend. Their excuse was they had a water balloon fight and were soaked and cold so they his under the covers. Worst part was there weren't even water balloons on the ground.

#34 About 5 or 6 years ago I ended my 4 year relationship to my high school sweet heart. I came back from basic training about 2 months before she cheated on me. She was also in the Military. It was a late night, about 1AM and I was just having this horrible feeling. Earlier in the night everytime I walked by my computer she would quickly exit out of what she was doing. So when she finally went to bed I jumped on, "I had a gut feeling something was going on, will go into this at the end." Anyways I checked my internet history. Didn't see anything out of the ordinary at first and closed it down. As I walked away a spark went off in my little dumb a*s mind. MSN Messenger. I ran back to my computer checked msn. I was still logged in. Something about me at the time was that I would always keep my msn history saved. I started going down through my logs. I noticed that she was talking to another girl earlier in the evening. A good friend to both of us. I started to read down through and the further I read the more my heart started to rip out of my chest.

This is basically what it said.

FRIEND: So does he know?

GIRLFRIEND: He knows that he keeps calling me but doesn't know I had s*x with him.



Now I read this 3 times trying to make sure I read it right. I couldn't believe what I was reading. I ran into the bedroom, kicked the door open and just started yelling. I still can remember her f*****g face. She denied it all. So I showed her to logs and she still tried to deny it. I asked for her engagement ring back. She gave it. Grabbed a long sleeve shirt and threw it on, went to door and acted like I threw the ring into the field. In reality I let that b***h slip down my sleeve. That baby was eventually pawned. I then took off to my cousins house an hour way only to have to return to work in 4 hours. I couldn't be around her. The next day I went back for some of my things and grabbed the guys number out of her phone. He was also in the military, and about 20 years older. Called his number and to my surprise the answering machine picked up. Guess whose voice was on it? His wife and kids. I immediately left the following message, Hey a*****e I just wanna thank you for f*****g my fiancee'. It's also nice to know you are married and have kids. Your a great role model. I had one mission after this and that was to f**k as many of her friends as possible. Managed to snag 4 of them.



My ex soon started to date him shortly after. But...... I met up with her about a month after they were dating and sweet talked her into screwing me. I rage f****d the s**t out of her. 2 months later she called me crying saying he cheated on her. All I did was laugh my f*****g a*s, told her to go f**k her self and peaced the f**k out. I'm now married and have three of my own kids. Things happen for a reason even if at the time they may seem like the worst moments of your life.



---------------------

I should of caught on to her cheating ways when the following happened first.

--- She took a two hour ride south and wouldn't let me go with her. Found out later she met up with him

---I randomly seen text message from him telling her, he missed her. Acting pervy. I just ignored it.

---We started to argue, we never really had an argument before hand.



On a side note. When I was moving my things her step dad called me and told me he was gonna beat my a*s if I didn't finish getting my things out within the next hour. I don't think she told him the truth. So I got everything out and before I left I went into the middle of our bedroom, picked the bed out of the way. Looked at my nice shinny hard wood floor my dad and I just put in a month earlier. Grabbed a crow bar and ripped up 6 pieces from the middle of it.



Never really caught her in the act, but I had to make an account and share.

#35 Was dating a guy for almost a year and just found out i was pregnant. We had planned to have lunch together at his house but morning sickness had kicked in so I told him I would have to wait till dinner time. He sounded super disappointed so an hour later I felt well enough to surprise him with a sub for lunch.

When I got to his house I found the door wide open so I walked in. As I opened his bedroom door I found him in bed with two girls.

Pissed off I tossed the sub at him, called him some choice words and ran out the door.

He follows me and tries to get me to calm down. I tell him I'm done and want to leave but he begs me to hear him out claiming he has a good reason for what he was doing.

He then tells me the biggest crock of p*o I have ever heard in my life.

He tells me that he dated this girl before me for a short time. Being a middle eastern girl she was very set on the no s*x rule before marriage for fear of what her family would do to her. However, one night they ended up sleeping together anyway and he broke her cherry. Pan forward to the present, she calls him in a panic saying her life was in danger. She tells him she was going on a trip over seas soon to see family and for fear of being s****d to death she begged him to meet her parents and claim they had married secretly to save her.

His next words were the craziest part of my story.

"...so if i dont keep sleeping with her, they will stone her to death. The other girl was just her sister making sure it was legit. Do you get it now? I am saving this womans life!"

I just turned around and walked away. Almost 8 years later and I still cant tell this story without giving him some props for creativity. Kills me to do so but even I could not have told that line of c**p as straight faced as he did.

#36 This happened to my sister-in-law.



My brother in law (wife's brother) loses his job just after they have a kid. He says it's because of layoffs, I think he just f****d up, but whatever. For the next year he looks for a job but can't find anything (also b******t - we live in oil country).



So he decides to go back to school. Queue second kid. She's working full time and taking care of the kids because he's "not good at it". She cuts maternity leave short because they're broke. In the span of 3 years they amass 80k in debt because of his schooling, but he promises they'll pay it all back afterwards (he's in a nursing program, so he's probably right).



Two months after he graduates, he gets "caught" cheating with a girl he's been seeing for the last 6 months. (he let her find out - we're all pretty sure...)



So, they split up just as he gets a job making 120k per year. He sticks her with half the debt from when he went to school. And, as if this needed a f*****g cherry on top, he threatens to sue her for half custody of the kids because "he can't afford to pay full child support".

#37 My girlfriend and I had been together for a year.



Woke up hungover the day after my birthday because her cat was kneading on my face.



She wasn't in bed which was confusing since it was 7 am. I started wandering around looking for her, went out to the living room to check on my buddy (one of my best friends at the time) she was sucking his d**k.



Saw red, screamed a lot, cussed a lot, cried a lot. Ended up punching a hole in her wall and splitting my knuckles open. Tried to fight my friend but he was a giant p***y and wouldn't stand up and at the beginning pretended to sleep.... Dude I just saw her throttling your c**k I know your awake.



Packed my s**t in a garbage bag and bounced the f**k outta there.



It's been 3 years now and I am in an amazing relationship with someone I trust completely (which was really hard at first but she stuck with me) but god d**n I still get misty eyed when I think about it.



Her excuse was that "it felt right" she had just been to this weird f*****g mind washing seminar called "landmark forum" that taught her to be selfish if she wanted to succeed. He didn't have an excuse cause he's a giant floppy synthetic v****a.





Tl;dr best friend was enjoying my then girlfriends tonsils scraping his d**k, and I hate cats but hers was kinda a bro.

#38 We were hanging out in a friends' dorm room, i lived next door. We were all going out at 2am to a charity thing, she fell asleep on my friends' bed. He obviously knew we were dating and i thought nothing of it.



I later found out they hooked up after i left the room, but the bad thing is that another friend was in the other bunk from them, and i had walked into the room 2 other times to see if anyone was awake, and had i turned on the lights, i would have seen everything. They're dating now, 5 months later.

#39 Family friend suspected her husband of cheating. Husband is staying at a hotel and she got the room number from downstairs and knocked on his door, which he refused to open.



She ran downstairs frantically yelling for help because she "believed her husband was having a heart attack and couldn't make it to the door." Security immediately rushes up and opens the door to display him in bed with a woman half his age.



They're still married.

#40 Went to my gf's house of over 2 yrs, around 2:30 am after a night out with my friends. Strangely, her front door was open (I have a spare key). The house is dark, I call out her name, worried maybe there were burglars or something. I go up to the bedroom to see some guy scrambling to put his pants on, and my gf naked in the bed. I snapped. I charged at the guy and punched him in the face several times. My gf was screaming. After he was down on the ground, I got up and left.



The next day police came to my work. I guess the guy called the police and reported the incident. My gf must have told them where I worked. I explained the incident to the police officer, apologizing and saying I didn't know what came over me. The officer said, "I would have done the same thing." After he wrote his report he shook my hand and wished me luck.



Nothing else happened. No ticket, nothing. Oh and I broke up with the gf.

#41 Caught my boyfriend and my best friend f*****g in my living room.



They didn't see me, went to my boyfriends and my room. Locked the door packed all up his s**t. Cannot sleep. Come 7am in the morning he finally decides its a great idea to come to our room. Knocks. I open the door I see him at the door and her in the living room at the end of the hallway. I say "Your s**t is in the hallway, leave and bring you w***e with you."



Yep and that is how a 3 year relationship ended. I had caught him sexting other girls, and there were other things before and let those slide when I shouldn't have. This was the last straw I suppose.

#42 Was going out with girlfriends after work. Got off early and ran home to change. I thought it was odd my husband was asleep so early. Crept in the bedroom with the light off to change. Sat on the bed and he started saying I need to go wait in the living room. I was not catching on at all. He had to explain he had someone one in the bed with him. I left, got very drunk, then terribly sad. Went home second night because we'd been together since I was 15 and I was confused.



I walk in day two and hear the bed springs squeaking. The first night I was calm and kind of laughed about how ridiculous it was. Day two. ...not so much. That chick stayed in my bed for three hours while my husband and I argued and I broke everything I could get my hands on.



I sent her a Christmas card at her parents house for several years that said, "ho, ho, ho." Now I know she did me a favor. Any woman who can take my man can have him.

#43 About 4 years back, had my then gf over for the night (usually came over the night before we had uni, she lived about 45 minutes drive from it, I lived about 5).



Anyway, she went for a shower, her phone went off with an SMS. I knew she was expecting an SMS from her friend, shouted through the door saying she got one, she asked me to read it out to her.



It was the guy she was doing behind my back, saying how good the Friday night was, wishing he was balls deep in her again.



I read it out, heard the shower stop, she comes out crying and apologising. Tell her to get dressed, throw her stuff in my car, and then drive her to her parents. Her mother asks what's going on, explain it to her. She tells me I'm more welcome in her house than her daughter, but I just leave, go get a litre of Jacks, and smash it that night. Take a bottle of rum to uni the next day, drinking it in my chem lecture. Been about 4 years since then, and find it hard to trust someone like that again. Seems small compared to others, but that's my story.

#44 Freshman year of college I came home from visiting my family a day early. I walk into my dorm roomto find my girlfriend topless making out with my roommate/ good friend with his d**k in her hand. Worst part about it was that he had always told me how much of a botch she was and that I should break up with her. Anyway I immediately ran up, pulled him out of the bed, slammed him to the ground and started dropping heavy blows to the face while my girlfriend screamed at me to stop. I stopped and walked out the door and went to my other friends room to chill for a while. I ended up dumping my girlfriend and my friend/ roommate apologized profusely saying he deserved to get his a*s kicked. I kind of forgave him but it was still a very awkward rest of the year sharing a room with him.

#45 Probably late on this but I was finally dating the girl I had wanted to date for about 3 years, she told me one night she was going to a party and I didn't think anything of it because she always said how she would never cheat. Ha well anyway I get to hanging out with some of my friends and they suggest we go to a party outside of town, I agree an on the way there one of my buddies is telling me who all is there, he glossed over my girlfriends name and I was like oh sweet ill get to see her tonight after all. Well he tells me that she's there with some other guy and when I get there she sees my best friends before she sees me and starts freaking out asking if I was with them. I walk inside and sure enough she's there with some guy and whoring herself out. I just said f**k it and blew it off, by time I got back into cell service that night I had a few texts from her saying that I should have seen it coming. It still confuses me as to how she showed no remorse for doing exactly what she hated.

#46 My roommate, a girl I had been seeing for two months, and I all took MDMA at a party we were throwing. She started to feel overwhelmed and a little freaked out so I was comforting her for a good portion of the night. I then let my roommate take care of her while I checked on the party. I went into his room to make sure she was alright. I then went back out to the party. 10 Min later I came back to his room to make sure she was still alright and they were both naked f*****g with the lights on. That image was burned into my retinas and it was all I could think about for the rest of the night. I also ended up being the only person to sleep alone that night and it was a very lonely night for me.



The best part is is that my roommate came into the bathroom after having s*x with her and told me that he was very sorry and felt really bad about it. After he left the bathroom he went back into his room and f****d her again.



I was incredibly mad and depressed for the next couple of days because I had such low levels of serotonin left due to the molly.



This happened exactly a week ago and they have f****d multiple times since that night even though they know how it makes me feel.



Edit: Also when I started seeing her my roommate told me that he wouldn't hook up with her because "that would be really f****d up and I wouldn't do that to you".

#47 I caught him cheating, but not red-handed. I had known something was up for a while and collected my proof. I confronted him and got a little crazy... We had been together 6 years. Common law marriage in other states. The girl was about 18 where he was 27.She lived up north and they communicated through text and phone (he said it was his cousin), and a fake Facebook he made up. Anywho. He's an unemployed b*m battling a*******n at this time, so I decide to live with my sister and let him run out the lease on our apartment which I paid for. I needed something from the apt one day and headed over. The chain is on the door and he won't let me in. She's there. Living. My apartment. Sleeping in my bed. Petting my g*****n cats. I lose my s**t a little and call the cops. His name is on the lease, too, so they can't help me.

A few days passed. I asked my sister to come with me. I'm getting my stuff. I went in the early afternoon. They're both lazy f***s, so I assumed they were asleep. I opened the door, chain is still on, but there's no sound or movement. Yep. Asleep. I know the hardware on the chain and just popped it off with a screwdriver. My sister and I systematically and quietly grabbed all my stuff... TV, Xbox, cats, dishes, modem, router, anything we could fit in the car. Finally, just to be an a*s, I snuck in the bedroom and ripped the blankets... my blankets... off of both of them. My ex tried to get gruff and follow me out the door, but stopped dead when he saw the TV was gone. The sound of astonishment was priceless. If I could go back, I would have handled it differently, but crazy me is satisfied.

#48 I didn't catch my SO in the act, but I caught my mother.

I was in eighth grade and it was getting really late in the evening. My stepdad has to wake up early for work so he was asleep in his bedroom already. I got really thirsty so I went downstairs so I could go to the kitchen and grab a drink. Well my mom thought we were all sleeping and when I stepped down the last stair my mom was sitting in the chair in the corner with her shirt off Skyping with this guy she met online. I flipped out. I stayed in my room until the next day when my step dad got home. I told him and he keyed the webcam of her laptop and that was the end of it. I'm in utter disbelief that they're still together.

#49 Went to house (were split up but still very much married). Had been working on the marriage, trying to get back together. Wanted to see kids and say goodnight. No one home. Sat in front of house.



Her car comes down road, goes by me/driveway, keeps going. I start car and follow. They are GONE..., speeding. I go around a couple of blocks and back to house (this was before cell phones). I get there, lights on, they are inside, wtf?... she must have lured me around the block then hustled back home. Why?? I knock on door. No answer. Knock harder.



She comes to door, acting all sweet and innocent. No explanation for car tricks. I go in, see kids, say goodnights, etc. I ask again what's going on, why isn't the car in the garage, I get a story like "something about door garage door problems". I decide to go fix door (it's still my house).



Get to basement (split level) go into garage, there is my best friend standing there. Took about 3 seconds for the whole things to register. The look on his face said it all.



I grabbed him and started throwing him around, roughing him up, tossing him against the walls, stuff like that. I had 130 pounds on the guy, I was a buff 6'1" 270 and he was a scrawney 5'9" 140...



Threw him around about 10 minutes, wife (not yet ex) was screaming, calling cops. I went outside and waited on the trunk of my car for them. They drove up, I told them what happened. One went in and got the other side. "Best friend" was in there whining about getting his a*s kicked. Cop looked at me, looked at him, and asked him "what did you expect??" Priceless!



They let me go and told him to get the f**k out of my house. I left.



BUT...



3 hours later after simmering and stewing, I went back. around midnight, I snuck up to the garage door. "Best friend's" car was in there. I went to door, rang bell, not-yet-ex came to door and told me to leave. I told her to either open the door or get away from it because either way I was coming in. She moved, I kicked in the door just like a f*****g super hero... roamed the house looking for "best friend while not-yet-ex screamed and called cops again.



Found the little sack of s**t hiding from me IN MY CLOSET! Pulled him out, threw him around the room for about 3 minutes, then went back outside to wait for the cops again.



This time they let me go again but told me they would bust my a*s if I came back.



I was liberated that night. It was the first time I could finally clearly see who she was and how OVER the marriage was. I have never looked back.

#50 So I got a story about a guy I used to work with, who was engaged to marry his high school gf. They really didn't date too much in high school, because he was a senior and she was a freshman. He's a arrogant rich kid btw, and she was a pretty, sweet girl.



Anyway, this guy decides to start a real estate company after failing to graduate college. So in 2008, he borrows some money from his dad, gets engaged, and then proceeds to lose the money hand over fist during the housing bubble. As his investment properties start getting foreclosed on, and his business partners become increasingly disgruntled, it soon becomes clear that his fairytale wedding on a beach in a 3rd world country might not work out so well.



So late, late one night, I get a phone call. It's the girl's father, trying to locate the girl. The girl and the guy had been downtown drinking with friends, and the guy had abruptly called the wedding off and stormed out into the night. The reason being he went to the restroom and came back to see her making out with their gay next door neighbor. She had been dared/pressured into it by their drunken friends, and had herself been curios on what it would be like to make out with a gay guy.



Anyway, his business partners decide to kick him out of the company that same weekend, while he's distracted with the foreclosure and his broken engagement. So it was interesting to see that fall from grace.



Later, the girl comes by to clear some of their stuff out of the office, when she lays this gem on me. She was relieved to be out of the engagement, but she couldn't get over how unfair it was that the guy got so upset. See, she thought it was incredibly unfair, because a few weeks ago at a party, she has walked in on the guy blowing the same gay neighbor. Don't ask me to explain any of this, I just report the facts.



TDLR: In the same week he gets foreclosed on and booted out of his company, a colleague of mine breaks off his engagement after seeing his fiancé making out with the gay neighbor on a dare. The kicker was that his fiancé did not expect the reaction, as she had caught him blowing the same gay neighbor just weeks before the disengagement.

#51 I was married while in the military. Right before going on deployment my wife switched jobs to work on the Army base selling cell phones for T-Mobile. I went on deployment and when I returned she wasn't on the pier waiting. I called her and she said she was working. Got home the next morning and was playing with her new phone, took a picture, went to go look at it...bam pictures of a naked dude in my house.



Proceed to go batshit crazy, throw her out. She comes by the next day to talk. Tells me she can't leave because she doesn't have money and no where to go. So being the nice guy I am I let her stay...in the master bedroom while I move to one of the guest rooms. She goes to "work" and I stop in to get a new phone (I turned mine off before deployment). Lo and behold she isn't there, not even scheduled to work that day. I tell her co-workers what is going on, and they tell me she was telling everyone we were in an open relationship. I am dumbfounded. One of the girls tells me Rachael (my-ex) slept with her now in the middle of a divorce husband and would love to help me get at her. Not one to turn down an attractive little Asian girl that turns out had hidden tats...everywhere.



Rachael walks in while we are going at it on the couch and drops her s**t on the floor, I guess to be dramatic or something. I don't even stop pounding away and ask "Hey, when you go to the store will you pick up some red wine? I'm making dinner for CC later." She immediately starts to cry and runs upstairs. At this point CC has an overly loud orgasm and gets the couch wet too. So I yell upstairs "Rach, can you bring me some towels we made a mess!"



We were divorced a year later. She refused to sign the papers and was trying to sue me for housing allowance and cost of living.



TL;DR: Saw some naughty photos on her phone, cheated with one her co-workers got caught, asked for wine and towels.

#52 I'm extremely late to this party, but I'll share anyways! Brace yourselves, it's gonna be long.



Met my ex while on a trip to Asia. Yes, I've got a thing for the Asian girls, and we met through a mutual friend (who lives here in Canada) and had a great time. I met her in Malaysia, and it was love at first sight for me. This girl was f*****g stunning. We (3 other girls were there also) hung out for 2 days, and while nothing happened, there was a lot of flirting. That should have been my first red flag, as her "flirting" was more like teasing. I'm telling you I would have bet anything that we were gonna hook up on those 2 days, but she was clearly not about to give it up... Frustrating to say the least.



Anyways I left pretty pissed that nothing happened between us. Let me stop right here and say that I would have been OK with that, if not for her constant, blatant flirting, and leading me on for 2 days. Like if nothing's gonna happen between us, then stop acting like that!



To continue, later I was back in Canada, and her and I started talking on MSN. That progressed into phone calls, cam shows, and professions of love for each other over the next 5 months. Then comes talking about her coming to see me in Canada. I didn't realize this, but to come from Malaysia to Canada you need a visa, and have to provide proof of employment, and so on to be allowed to visit. Wouldn't you know it, she doesn't work... Anyways she pulls some strings over there and gets help from someone (probably a guy she's leading on) to falsify some documents for her, and she gets her visa to come see me for a month.

She comes here and it is magical. I'm just crazy about her. Her one month stay turns to six months, then a year. It was such a sweet story... We met for 2 days, half a world away from each other, and fall in love. All the while I'm so in love with her, oh and fully supporting her financially. She is getting a totally free ride here on me.



Fast forward to about the one year 9 month mark. She's acting weird, and is all of a sudden very secretive with her phone. Password protected, hiding it, all that b******t. This was going on for months. She ignores me when I confront her about it, brushing me off with some s**t about having her phone protected if she loses it etc. I f*****g know what's up. One day she was in the other room, and I take her phone and plug it into the computer. I can't access her stuff on there through the phone because it's all password blocked, but you better believe I can look through the files on my computer. I opened one photo. It was all I needed to see. She's been cheating on me for months with this Chinese dude, leaving me to pick up the tab for her, and her still living with me, rent and worry free. That's what she was doing when I was at work.

I was crushed, I kicked her out of my house immediately and she moved straight in with him. I just felt like a piece of s**t, and very stupid. She's a good f*****g scammer for sure. I was a mess.

Two months later I met a way more awesome girl, who lives here, and works, and is not a c**t, and we are still together!



Also a side note, my dad passed away early this year, and I was heart broken again, and for whatever reason, I felt the need to contact this b***h and let her know what happened. Obviously in our almost 2 years together she knew my dad very well. She told me she didn't care and to go f**k myself. Class act all along.





TL;DR Almost imported a girl from Asia, who turned out to be a lying piece of s**t who is only looking for a free ride.

#53 There are so many comments so I doubt anyone will see this but here goes...



One day my bf and I got into a bad fight over the phone and I felt bad afterwards. So, I stopped by McDonalds at around midnight and decided to surprise him with an iced tea (he loves that s**t)

Got to his place, he wasn't there, and noticed his blonde and black frohawk in the backseat of a parked car in the dimly lit section of the apartment complex's lot. I got closer to the vehicle and LO AND BEHOLD some Asian chick who he claimed was "only a friend" was full on sucking his d**k as if it were the last popsicle on a hot day.

I just stood there in shock before bursting into tears. When he finally noticed me there he immediately pulled up his pants, got out of the car, and started apologizing. He claimed he was high and that I made him upset so he had no choice but to do this. B******t.

I ended up just getting back in my car and leaving. I didn't make a scene or attack that girl (even though, looking back, I wish I had) because I'm really beta. When I got home I cried for hours while sipping his tea.

TL;DR caught my bf getting his d**k eaten so I drank all his iced tea.