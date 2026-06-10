ADVERTISEMENT

When you come across a post on social media, what's the first thing you do? Do you watch the video, read the post, or look at the photograph? Or do you reach for the comment section immediately? If you do the latter, you're not the only one: research shows that people often treat the comment section as a synopsis of a post.

Sure, the comment section can give you an idea of what to expect, but the comments can sometimes be even better than the post itself. Bored Panda has collected some instances of people going off in the comments in such hilarious ways that had the entire Internet cracking up. Scroll down and see the funniest comments from people who deserve to compete for the "Best Comment Ever" award.