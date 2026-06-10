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When you come across a post on social media, what's the first thing you do? Do you watch the video, read the post, or look at the photograph? Or do you reach for the comment section immediately? If you do the latter, you're not the only one: research shows that people often treat the comment section as a synopsis of a post.

Sure, the comment section can give you an idea of what to expect, but the comments can sometimes be even better than the post itself. Bored Panda has collected some instances of people going off in the comments in such hilarious ways that had the entire Internet cracking up. Scroll down and see the funniest comments from people who deserve to compete for the "Best Comment Ever" award.

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#1

A Woman Made Him

Social media post joking about men making vehicles and witty comeback

1Question4PCMR Report

16points
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    #2

    I Don’t Even Know Where Salami Lives

    Funny social media comment about hunting meat and salami location

    ElectricSliderz Report

    16points
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    #3

    I Can Feel His Pain

    Funny YouTube comment about screaming females in public anomalies

    SrDaniel007 Report

    15points
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    #4

    Finland

    Pregnancy test showing positive result with funny Finland comment

    axolguard Report

    14points
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    #5

    You Could Say She Got "Toasted"

    Family group chat joke about sister's 4th divorce with dad's funny comment

    tufdave Report

    14points
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    #6

    Once You See It, You Can't Unsee

    Close-up of man's eye with light eyebrow hairs and comment about doctor signature

    PsychoKatzee Report

    14points
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    #7

    Gpt

    Funny Twitter thread questioning GPT meaning with witty reply

    Available-Zombie1208 Report

    13points
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    #8

    We Aren't So Different After All

    Funny internet comment about penguins proposing with rocks and humans doing the same

    FlimsyBlood330 Report

    13points
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    #9

    I Don't Think

    Social media comment exchange about hair damage and waiting for a knowledgeable reply

    Adept_Locksmith_8083 Report

    12points
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    #10

    Meirl

    Tweet about parents' reaction to mental illness disclosure

    JollySimple188 Report

    12points
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    #11

    I Just Can’t Unsee Now

    Man portrait with comment comparing him to garlic

    unknown Report

    12points
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    #12

    Send This To Lebron

    Tweet about U.S. Army increasing enlistment age humorously mentioning LeBron

    unknown Report

    12points
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    #13

    I Think A Few Animals Can Count Too, But Their Point Still Stands

    Person holding mini watermelon with comments on counting fruits versus people

    Darkime_ Report

    12points
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    #14

    Human Of Human

    Couple posing with comments complimenting their organic looks

    Beneficial_Passion40 Report

    12points
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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gluten free. We couldn't be friends.

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    #15

    It Is Indeed Not Very Safe

    Reddit post about most NSFW thing seen at job involving forklift safety

    Octopuswastaken Report

    12points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Think The Question Mark Is The Most Odd

    Display of humorous birthday candles including a zero and other numbers

    zaracraves Report

    12points
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    #17

    The World Was Better Before He Was Born

    Reddit conversation about when society was better with a sarcastic reply

    Majahzi Report

    12points
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    #18

    Angela

    Woman reading humorous comment about a lost sock under Ikea chair

    trumpdump409 Report

    12points
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    #19

    Could You Imagine

    Tweet discussing surviving on 7500 dollars a month as generational wealth

    MicV66 Report

    11points
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    #20

    The Last Comment Though

    Discussion about how many holes are in a straw with different opinions and humor

    MyNameGifOreilly Report

    11points
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    #21

    Americans Live In The Gnostic Saturnine Cube Of Inferno

    Chicago street grid illuminated at night showing perfect city layout

    big_papa_geek Report

    11points
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    #22

    I’m Definitely Using This One

    Humorous meme on work hours being longer due to commuting time

    Joseph_Blaze Report

    11points
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    #23

    Her French Kiss Includes Belgium

    Funny social media comment about French kiss including Belgium

    EinartheF Report

    11points
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    #24

    Intelligence Is Not Dangerous

    Twitter exchange about intelligence and dangerous things, mentioning volcano

    tamjidtahim Report

    11points
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    #25

    Meirl

    Reddit discussion on signs of pretending not to be intelligent

    Ill-Instruction8466 Report

    11points
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    #26

    Acting Like A Business Man

    Reddit post discussing Adderall making someone boring with comments about school and behavior

    IloveRamen99 Report

    10points
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    #27

    As Seen On A Vegan Facebook Group. The Comment Is A+

    Humorous vegan group post about unsubscribing complaints

    supercopyeditor Report

    10points
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    #28

    Me_irl

    Reddit post asking darkest desire with comment about disappearing behind bus

    Anteraji Report

    10points
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    #29

    Gunn Is So Funny With His Replies

    Social media discussion on Superman Legacy characters and screen time

    Slingers-Fan Report

    9points
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    #30

    Comment My Elderly Aunt Made On My Young Pregnant Cousin's Status

    Confusing social media post about '17 tomorrow' with comment asking years or weeks

    Lemonade6055 Report

    9points
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    #31

    Cursed Rock Paper Scissors

    Funny internet comment about beating yourself in rock paper scissors late at night

    BlueElephephant8 Report

    9points
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    #32

    Ok Thats A Well Thought Comment

    Text urging to learn difference between canon and cannon with humorous comment

    tamjidtahim Report

    9points
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    #33

    Slay

    Social media exchange about an all female rock band called king and a hit titled fat bottomed girls

    Justthisdudeyaknow Report

    9points
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    #34

    Yeah

    Reddit post about earning money from rejection with top comment asking for 100 dollars

    Wide-president Report

    9points
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    #35

    Everything Else Is Wet Except For The Ladies

    Street flooding visible at Austin I-35 and Cesar Chavez with humorous comments

    give-me-the-cheese07 Report

    9points
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    #36

    My Extremely Religious Step Father's Bizarre Over The Top Comments Have Peaked

    Fried chicken drumstick pants trending as a must-have fashion item

    Jesseoo Report

    9points
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    #37

    I See 9 Of Them

    Math riddle finding letter a in algebraic equation solved with arrows

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #38

    Cursed_design

    Image of a futuristic New York skyscraper defying engineering

    E_ternalEclipse Report

    9points
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    #39

    A Considerable Overlap

    Reddit post with witty comments on intelligence and bear-proof garbage

    Nushuktan_Tulyiagby Report

    9points
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    #40

    Smells

    Funny comments about the absence of smells and nose observations

    Starlaite Report

    9points
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    #41

    Telling Them To Grow Up While Acting Childish Is Ironic

    Office note about bringing Kid Cuisine and adult work environment

    whitemike40 Report

    9points
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    #42

    Meirl

    Twitter reply about working in food, retail, and call centers

    worldwide762 Report

    9points
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    #43

    Too African

    Funny comment about mental health issues and schizophrenia on social media

    AtThePointOfNoReturn Report

    8points
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    #44

    "Chatgpt, How Do I Let People Know I'm A Tough Guy?"

    Comic illustration of AI GENERATED knuckle tattoo missing a letter

    IAmTheLowRider Report

    8points
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    #45

    Play Stupid Games

    Tweet describing a 12-year-old comedian handling a heckler at talent show

    BarelyLegalSeagull Report

    8points
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    #46

    "It's Very Anti-Pancake To Criticize Me For Saying We Have To Eradicate The Waffles For The Safety Of Pancakes Everywhere"

    Funny Twitter exchange about pancakes and waffles debate

    Illustrious-Lead-960 Report

    8points
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    #47

    That Means A Divorce Would Be A Subscription Cancellation

    Tweet about wishing relationships had free trials for dating experience

    TheWebsploiter Report

    8points
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    #48

    My Predecessor Was A Goat

    Reddit post about using deceased pet names for children

    IOnlySeeDaylight Report

    8points
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    #49

    Stay Out Of My Lane

    Tweet about door size difference with humorous highway sharing reply

    SparkPlug3 Report

    8points
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    #50

    Meirl

    Advice tweet about first office job and handling free time

    EfficiencySerious200 Report

    8points
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    #51

    Cursed Zeros

    TikTok video discussion about adding zero to numbers in life with various comments

    DarkShadow_99 Report

    8points
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    #52

    Mobile Autistic Doom Pile

    Tweet humor about men being scared of purses and mobile clutter

    SuspiciousExtinction Report

    8points
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    #53

    Do They Lay In Bed, Kick Their Feet, Being Excited To Get A Reply?

    Online conversation about male yearning and making playlists for a crush with a dramatic reply

    waffleste Report

    8points
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    #54

    That's Gotta Hurt

    Reddit discussion about skin on palms and humor about eyebrow skin type

    MIAUofDOOM Report

    8points
    POST
    #55

    They Didn't Lie

    Humorous comments chain about someone falling at Walmart

    Maxpowah1 Report

    7points
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    #56

    Fastest Delivery In Town

    Comment about pizza turning liquid when driven and losing job at pizza hut

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #57

    Don’t Let The Thing Happen

    Reddit thread asking if anyone fears drinking Capri-Sun and responses about effects

    nitroguy2 Report

    7points
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    #58

    No Excuses

    Comment thread on push ups challenge with wheelchair no excuses reply

    RareDarkIcyFox Report

    7points
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    #59

    Hiroshima & Nagasaki

    Social media joke about Japanese equivalent of emergency number 911

    zyx_mma Report

    7points
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