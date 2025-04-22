Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Partner Of 10 Years Plots Against Fiancée Who Just Gave Birth, She Exposes Him To His Family
Couples, Relationships

Partner Of 10 Years Plots Against Fiancée Who Just Gave Birth, She Exposes Him To His Family

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

What you need the most after giving birth to your child—aside from plenty of rest—is the unwavering support of your partner. You need them not just to be there for you physically but also emotionally. If that support isn’t there when it’s needed the most, the foundations of your relationship might start crumbling.

In some cases, it takes a shock like this to make you realize that your partner isn’t the person you thought they were. Reddit user u/Puzzled-Stable-8001 asked the AITAH community for help with an extremely sensitive situation at home. The woman, who had recently given birth, opened up about how she realized that her fiancé was cheating on her. She then sent the evidence to his parents, effectively ruining his life. You’ll find the full story below. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

RELATED:

    It’s a horrible thing to realize that the person you love has been cheating on you

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato (not the actual photo)

    A new mom begged the internet for advice and support after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend who showed his true colors

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: leikapro/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the woman shared an update about how things developed with her ex

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: voronaman111/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Puzzled-Stable-8001

    Some individual factors can increase the likelihood that a person might cheat on their partner

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the author of the post, her (now ex) fiancé also had a “diabolical plan” to take money from her via child support. Meanwhile, in an update to her story, she shared even more details about his behavior and character.

    Many internet users who read the story were appalled by the man’s actions, as well as how he tried to pin the blame for his cheating on his ex. What’s more, he seemed to want nothing to do with their child.

    Infidelity is a very sensitive issue. There are many factors that might make it more likely that someone who is already in a relationship might cheat on their partner. Though, of course, just because these explanations exist doesn’t excuse the infidelity itself.

    Being unfaithful can have devastating consequences for the person who is being cheated on, especially when they’re feeling even more vulnerable after having given birth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Verywell Mind explains that some individual factors that may increase a person’s chance of infidelity include substance misuse issues, poor self-esteem, insecurity, childhood trauma, mental illness, a history of cheating, narcissistic traits, and others.

    What’s more, problems in the relationship itself can also increase the risk that one or both partners become unfaithful. This risk increases if there’s physical or emotional violence or disconnection at home, financial pressure, a lack of communication and respect, as well as low compatibility.

    With easy access to the internet, some individuals cheat online

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other major reasons why someone is unfaithful to their partner or spouse include unmet needs, unhappiness, dissatisfaction, feeling unappreciated, lacking commitment, basic boredom, wanting to be desired by others, or revenge.

    In other cases, someone can have a physical or emotional affair simply because… they can. Ubiquitous access to the internet means that so-called ‘online cheating’ is easier now more than ever. Other people cheat because they have the opportunity to do so while traveling for work for a long time.

    Healthline notes that the intensity of falling in love with someone fades over time, which, in some cases, might push someone to search for it outside of their relationship.

    “Once the glitter fades, you might realize that the love just isn’t there. Or maybe you realize you’re in love with someone else. This can make it harder to leave a relationship that still provides a sense of family, friendship, stability, and safety. But staying in a relationship without romantic love may lead to a desire to experience love again and motivate infidelity.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Victims of infidelity shouldn’t be scared of asking for help, whether from their family and friends or by reaching out to a mental health professional to start the healing process. Therapy can be invaluable during these tough periods.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The story shocked many internet users. Many readers rushed to offer the mom some honest advice

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    4

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope he rots in hell. Can't believe he gave up his parental rights. Disgusting pos.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nabin avatar
    Nabin
    Nabin
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Themaevastore.com is a leading online retailer specializing in high-quality candles, home decor, and lifestyle products. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Themaevastore.com aims to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience and premium products that enhance their everyday lives. Website: https://www.themaevastore.com/collections/candles

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm, how he talked in the update about how his 'female' earning more is an attack on his 'masculinity' and how his friends giving him c**p about that, sounds quite red pill. Has he been listening to Andrew Tate or smth?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope he rots in hell. Can't believe he gave up his parental rights. Disgusting pos.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nabin avatar
    Nabin
    Nabin
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Themaevastore.com is a leading online retailer specializing in high-quality candles, home decor, and lifestyle products. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Themaevastore.com aims to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience and premium products that enhance their everyday lives. Website: https://www.themaevastore.com/collections/candles

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm, how he talked in the update about how his 'female' earning more is an attack on his 'masculinity' and how his friends giving him c**p about that, sounds quite red pill. Has he been listening to Andrew Tate or smth?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda