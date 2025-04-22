Partner Of 10 Years Plots Against Fiancée Who Just Gave Birth, She Exposes Him To His Family

ADVERTISEMENT

What you need the most after giving birth to your child—aside from plenty of rest—is the unwavering support of your partner. You need them not just to be there for you physically but also emotionally. If that support isn’t there when it’s needed the most, the foundations of your relationship might start crumbling.

In some cases, it takes a shock like this to make you realize that your partner isn’t the person you thought they were. Reddit user u/Puzzled-Stable-8001 asked the AITAH community for help with an extremely sensitive situation at home. The woman, who had recently given birth, opened up about how she realized that her fiancé was cheating on her. She then sent the evidence to his parents, effectively ruining his life. You’ll find the full story below. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

It’s a horrible thing to realize that the person you love has been cheating on you

Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato (not the actual photo)

A new mom begged the internet for advice and support after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend who showed his true colors

Image credits: leikapro/Envato (not the actual photo)

Later, the woman shared an update about how things developed with her ex

Image credits: voronaman111/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Puzzled-Stable-8001

Some individual factors can increase the likelihood that a person might cheat on their partner

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

According to the author of the post, her (now ex) fiancé also had a “diabolical plan” to take money from her via child support. Meanwhile, in an update to her story, she shared even more details about his behavior and character.

Many internet users who read the story were appalled by the man’s actions, as well as how he tried to pin the blame for his cheating on his ex. What’s more, he seemed to want nothing to do with their child.

Infidelity is a very sensitive issue. There are many factors that might make it more likely that someone who is already in a relationship might cheat on their partner. Though, of course, just because these explanations exist doesn’t excuse the infidelity itself.

Being unfaithful can have devastating consequences for the person who is being cheated on, especially when they’re feeling even more vulnerable after having given birth.

Verywell Mind explains that some individual factors that may increase a person’s chance of infidelity include substance misuse issues, poor self-esteem, insecurity, childhood trauma, mental illness, a history of cheating, narcissistic traits, and others.

What’s more, problems in the relationship itself can also increase the risk that one or both partners become unfaithful. This risk increases if there’s physical or emotional violence or disconnection at home, financial pressure, a lack of communication and respect, as well as low compatibility.

With easy access to the internet, some individuals cheat online

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Other major reasons why someone is unfaithful to their partner or spouse include unmet needs, unhappiness, dissatisfaction, feeling unappreciated, lacking commitment, basic boredom, wanting to be desired by others, or revenge.

In other cases, someone can have a physical or emotional affair simply because… they can. Ubiquitous access to the internet means that so-called ‘online cheating’ is easier now more than ever. Other people cheat because they have the opportunity to do so while traveling for work for a long time.

Healthline notes that the intensity of falling in love with someone fades over time, which, in some cases, might push someone to search for it outside of their relationship.

“Once the glitter fades, you might realize that the love just isn’t there. Or maybe you realize you’re in love with someone else. This can make it harder to leave a relationship that still provides a sense of family, friendship, stability, and safety. But staying in a relationship without romantic love may lead to a desire to experience love again and motivate infidelity.”

Victims of infidelity shouldn’t be scared of asking for help, whether from their family and friends or by reaching out to a mental health professional to start the healing process. Therapy can be invaluable during these tough periods.

The story shocked many internet users. Many readers rushed to offer the mom some honest advice

