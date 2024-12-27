“AITA For Not Getting My Ex’s Affair Child A Christmas Gift?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Infidelity can destroy entire families. When your partner cheats on you, it’s not just you who gets hurt. If you had children together, the fallout can affect them, too. Meanwhile, if your ex had any kids outside your marriage, then it could complicate any interactions with them even further. That being said, it’s no child’s ‘fault’ that they were born because someone cheated.

An anonymous woman, a mother of three, went viral after asking the AITAH online community for help regarding a very sensitive situation. She explained how her ex-husband tried to guilt-trip her into buying gifts for his “affair child.” Then, when she refused, he lashed out. You’ll find the full story as you scroll down. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for further comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Co-parenting can be incredibly difficult with an ex who cheated on you. Boundaries are essential, no matter what

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

An anonymous woman shared how she refused to buy her husband’s “affair child” an Xmas present, and how this made him lash out

Image credits: volodymyr-t / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: NovelDot112

Losing your job is very stressful, but there are solutions if you’re struggling, from temporary work to charity

The woman’s story went viral on the AITAH subreddit. At the time of writing, it had 11k upvotes and got a whopping 5.4k comments. Later, the story spread to other corners of the internet.

Most internet users who read the woman’s post were very supportive of her and how she handled the entire situation. They thought it was unfair of her cheating ex-husband to blame her for his own financial shortcomings.

Many readers pointed out that if money was tight, the man could have gotten temporary work to save up at least some money for Xmas. Others noted that desperate parents can also reach out to local charities for support.

In short, there are always plenty of options for parents in need, but it requires them to set their pride aside. Accepting charity, whether from an organization or the local community, can be difficult—but if your goal is for your child to have a wholesome Christmas celebration, then that should be the priority, not how you feel about the situation.

It’s also obvious that it’s not fair for anyone to blame their ex for their own financial problems. Losing your job is tough. It’s one of the most stressful things that can happen to anyone. And it can be even tougher when you’re a single parent with a small child to look after.

If you’re struggling to find a new job, you may need to develop new skills in order to change career paths

It’s difficult to get out of a situation like that, but not impossible. The author mentioned that her ex lost his job in January, meaning that he’s been jobless for nearly a year. This indicates that he might be working in an industry that’s struggling or that he’s not putting in ‘enough’ effort into the job search.

This is easier said than done. Changing jobs is hard. But if you can’t find work, you may need to upskill or look for work in other towns, areas, and even states. If you’re an incredibly skilled worker in an industry that is losing its steam, you will need to adapt sooner or later.

There are various government programs and charitable labor-oriented organizations that offer tools, guidelines, and advice for anyone hoping to change jobs. That’s on top of all the free online sources that everyone with an internet connection has access to.

The internet is full of free and paid courses that can help you develop new skills, and you can always study independently, too. It’s a question of focus, perseverance, discipline, and will, not of resources.

The job market in the US is in a peculiar situation right now. Unemployment is up, but wage growth is outpacing inflation

As reported by CNN, the US government’s latest employment figures indicate that the nation’s job market “remains in good shape overall.”

On average, in the six months through November 2024, employers added around 143k jobs a month. Though unemployment is up from a year ago, it’s still historically low. Meanwhile, wage growth continues to outpace inflation. But some numbers are worrying.

Average hourly earnings rose 4% in November 2024 compared to the year before. Though, to be fair, in November 2023, average hourly earnings rose 4.3%. Meanwhile, the number of Americans unemployed for 26+ weeks rose to 1.66 million last month, the highest since January 2022.

Furthermore, the labor market may still not have fully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, the labor force participation rate (how many Americans are employed or actively looking for a job) fell in November 2024 to 62.5%.

What are your thoughts about the entire situation, dear readers? Do you think the author handled the situation right? Would you have done anything differently if you were in her shoes? What do you think her ex should do to get back on his feet and take better care of his daughter? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

The author shared some additional context while interacting with her readers

Most internet users were supportive of the woman. Here’s how they saw the situation

A few people thought that everything could have been handled differently

