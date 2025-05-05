But even when you view your partner through rose-colored glasses, it’s important not to allow blind spots to form in your relationship . Redditors have recently been discussing the red flags that they either missed or chose to ignore while they were being cheated on, so we’ve gathered some of their most heartbreaking stories below. No one ever wants to imagine that their partner could betray them, but if you do find yourself in that situation, you’ll want to notice the writing on the wall.

When you’re in love , you always want to see the best in your partner . Nobody else on the planet could be as funny as they are, smell as sweetly as they do or wrap you up in a blanket burrito quite as snugly.

#1 She was sleeping with her phone under her pillow.

#2 Showering as soon as they got home.

#3 She had a workout buddy and kept gaining weight.

#4 Her pregnancy.



I'm a woman.

#5 Always accused ME of cheating even when I had done nothing to make him believe that. He kept constantly telling me how being cheated on was his biggest fear. Ended up cheating on me with multiple girls throughout our relationship.

#6 She was too loving after coming back from work, and not loving at all any other time. Turns out she would sleep with someone at work and then come back to me….

#7 My best friend of 10 years cried on my shoulder, multiple times. In my house. I knew it was about a girl but he didn't want to give any details, told him I'm always there if he wants to talk. Turns out he and my wife (who was my carer through chronic illness) were making plans to run off together. They're married now.

#8 He suddenly treated his phone like it was a newborn baby.

Slept with it face-down, brought it to the bathroom, got twitchy if I even glanced at it. One time it buzzed at 2 AM and he mumbled, “It’s just work.”

Girl, it was not work.

#9 Never a story about her job that didn't include this m**********r.



Abject_Ad2708:



Same here, kept hearing stories about how nice and thoughtful he is. When I expressed my concerns, she brushed it away saying he is like that with everyone and he is dating someone as well. Ended up cheating a week later

#10 A ton of time playing “words with friends” and the smiles she’d show while playing while I was getting our daughter ready for school.

#11 She packed the lingerie I bought for her on the girls weekend trip.



It was absolutely not the sort of thing you would wear under something else either.

#12 Started hanging out with long lost friends from high school….i feel so stupid believing that s**t but that’s what happens when you fully trust someone. But hey, it changed me to a point where I will never trust someone 100%, maybe 98% but never again fully. Lesson learned….even the people that say they love you and sleep right next to you will f**k you over if they can.

#13 He became extremely cold and argumentative towards me, everything I did would set him off. He threatened to leave multiple times over small things.

#14 When she started shaving her pubic hair after leaving it natural for 7 years.

#15 She called me by the other guys name while we were talking on the phone. I didn't catch on until some weeks later we were all at a meeting and I saw their interaction.

#16 She changed the password on her phone. Said it was because the kids were using all of her data.

#17 My at the time best friend seemed to go from super awkward and quiet to extremely cocky, and specifically belligerent towards me. My partner at the time was spending a lot of time with him (we were part of the same larger friend group so it never really seemed weird at the time) and it just never added up in my head. I ended up being the one that got shunted out of the larger group despite being the victim.

#18 He got so happy when he talked about her. I had a sinking feeling, but I brushed it off as I was being paranoid. Should have trusted my gut.

#19 Their friends got weirdly awkward around me. Turns out, they knew everything.

#20 Constant napping. We were long distance, she was a chronically tired person, and she was on a depressive stint, so I assumed she needed the sleep. I found out far too late once the lies stopped adding up that there was something else going on. Looking back, I should’ve realized it when the naps started ramping up and our time together was interrupted at every turn for a little sleep.

#21 Having to work overnight when you make your own schedule smh 🤦🏻.

#22 Oh God, everything. I was so blind and stupid. He talked his way out of everything so casually. Socks in our bed, long blonde hair on my pillows, shampoos that weren't mine, work schedules, he had an answer for everything. This man was living two completely different lives, one with me [gay] for 8 years, and one with his girlfriend of 2 years. I've never in my life have been through the hell that man caused me. POS.

#23 He always wanted to know my location so that I never crossed paths with him and his side piece.

His friends started giving me weird looks like they felt sorry for me. They also started to be nicer and more gentle with me instead of teasing or joking. The atmosphere was suddenly serious.

He would get calls from unsaved numbers late at night, but he'd brush them off and say he didn't answer numbers he didn't recognize. Left his phone on silent or DND and it was always glued to him.

#24 I told him I was itchy after s*x and he got nervous and defensive.

#25 I think I knew, and it wasn't just one thing.

Long time spent on the phone, sometimes the whole day.

Sleeping in the other room "to get better sleep".

The little smile you see when they check a message, and the speed at which they're checking them.

When you open a door and suddenly the volume of a conversation drops. Or it switches to just typing.



I saw all of it, and I chose to ignore it as I see myself as a jealous person sometimes, and maybe I'm just being paranoid. I thought we had something stronger than that, and at a minimum I figured she would leave me before she no longer cared for me enough to do that in my face.



I saw the signs, chose to ignore them, and I was wrong.

#26 Hiding the phone. Barely messaged. No interest in talking to me. Stopped caring or being interested in me. Stopped saying I love you like usual. Holding hands became just me holding a limp hand. Using social media to acknowledge others but not me. No compliments. Gaslighting and manipulating. Saw more of a distance between us. Them pulling away.



The worst was asking if we were ok. Asking if he was with someone else. And the hand in the lap saying no, none of that.

Asked him to open his phone and he refused.



There was someone else. There had been more than 1.



Edit- forgot the others.

He had started going to the gym morning and night. Started getting rid of his body hair.

Now he was away and came back freshly shaved. I said oh how come you're freely shaved? He said he felt like feeling all clean. Then he said he had to see the Dr about a mole on his back. But before he replied he kinda froze. There is no way he would have seen this mole unless someone was looking closely at his back. I didn't see it so someone else ( yes one affair) was the one who saw it.

#27 She started sleeping in another room because of my snoring and then sleeping in later. I thought she just needed better sleep. Really she was staying up all night s*xting the other guy.

#28 She changed. Dress, haircut, style, it was really a change.

#29 A romantic song came on the radio and he had this faraway look in his eyes, the moment I knew he wasn't thinking about me and I was right next to him.

#30 Haven't been cheated on (my wife is about as sneaky as a sledgehammer). But two big signs I've observed in others:



-Sudden changes of schedule on prime date times (Sat night etc.).



-Going the extra mile to "proove" you're doing something innocent.

#31 He had no interest in s*x!!! seems so obvious now but d**n.

#32 She bought a new dress that I never once seen her wear.

#33 He became more attentive than normal. But the first sign was wanting to check in more often (he was trying to track my movements).

#34 It wasn't one sign...it was multiple.



Ex had recently joined a gym and had a 'gym buddy' who was helping him stay accountable.



He went out at night and didn't tell me where he was going, when he'd be back or if he did, he lied about it.



Refused to let me have any access or information to our joint bank account, which my paycheck was direct deposited into.



Would freak the f**k out if I even LOOKED at their phone, let alone touched it.



I found out he was cheating 2 weeks after our 24th wedding anniversary when I knocked his phone off the night stand while kissing him goodbye one morning on the way to work. I got home that night and was having a panic attack so I started cleaning (which is not an uncommon response for me when I'm panicking) and he started yelling at me (for the 1,000th time) because I picked up his phone off the floor because I was concerned he would step on it by accident and break it. I yelled back, "What you don't want me to see pictures of your girlfriend?" and he went white as a sheet.



M**********r.



It's been a serious clown show ever since (which I will elaborate if anybody wants) and thankfully, my boyfriend is letting me move into his place so I get away from this toxic b******t.

#35 She suddenly became weirdly supportive of me going out with the boys. Like, not just okay with it, excited. I thought she was just being chill. Turns out, she was scheduling my 'fun nights' to line up with hers. While I was out drinking she got pounded by her co-worker.

#36 The phone suddenly being on **Do Not Disturb** 24/7, like it had a more important mission than NASA. At the time I thought, “Wow, they must really be prioritizing their mental health.”Turns out they were just prioritizing someone else’s genitals.

#37 Brushed off how Buddy Buddy he was with our roommate (my best friend of 11 years, proud Lesbian so she thought!). She’d come in our room to hang out with all three of us and by the time I awoke in the middle of the night they’d be on the ground together, close and always touching one another in some way. I thought it was just friendliness!



Until I caught them making out.



Tldr; too touchy feely.

#38 One sign I overlooked was sitting in the car for a while after arriving home. One I missed totally not wanting to have s*x, but when she did complaining she felt like a piece of meat. Context, she was cheating with multiple people.

#39 Mine had a good relationship with her brother, they talked on the phone weekly and texted often. 3am rolls around one day and brother texted her, i almost never pried into her phone as im not the jealous type but brother texting at 3am i wanted to make sure it wasnt an emergency. Brothers name in phone qas indeed not him and rather the guy she was cheating on me with for 8+ months asking when she can get away to f**k him again. Maybe best case is she is now married to him with kids? Glad she found her one i guess.

#40 The random crying at night and to some extent the petty bickering that always seemed to come out of nowhere.

Turns out it wasn't directly her low self esteem and anxiety materializing, it was guilt and deflection.



Realizing that long after the fact was a double dose of pain, considering I tried to empathize and make her feel better at the time.

#41 She was always talking about the guy as her "work bff". We worked opposite schedules, I would get home late and small things would be different but I didn't want to put 2 and 2 together.



She used to stay up and wait for me before going to bed, then she just stopped and would be passed out. Things in my game room would be slightly moved around and she had her own room so it's not like she needed my computer.



The biggest thing I ignored was that almost every night when I crawled in bed I could swear that my side was already just a little too warm and my pillows a little too messed up for her to have just been moving around.. I thought I was just being paranoid.



Two weeks later I was at work and just had a deep pit in my stomach like everything just clicked in my subconscious, got home and she was on the couch waiting for me and we broke up then and there after 3y because she literally told me i wasnt good enough. The next day I moved out, she went on a vacation with him the next weekend. It was supposed to be our anniversary trip that I thought we'd been planning together, she made me help plan her vacation with her new guy..

#42 She’d always tell me that she was just having “Girls Nights” with her friends, which didn’t really bother me considering i have boys nights occasionally with my friends.

Turns out she’s gay and the whole time she was dating me she was seeing other girls, i’m still friends with her and i still talk to her because i was also cheating on her with other guys and i am also gay as hell. its good lol.

#43 She had a hickey on her neck and told me it was a skin rash from an insect. I was too gullible 😔.

#44 When we hadn’t used c**doms in years and one night before s*x she said “don’t forget the c**dom”.



thefapncapn:



Happened to me. We were on vacation together at the time. I ignored all the other red flags until this one. We broke up soon after and she was pregnant and married within 6 months.

#45 I figured it out when my sister-in-law slapped me with a book named “co-dependent no more.” Everyone else knew it, but I was emotionally blind. 28 years of marriage and four kids.



She had multiple partners over our entire marriage, including my best friend.



Divorcing and pulling our lives apart was like trying to separate two phone books with interlocking pages. Had to move out of state to make it happen.



But happen it did - and I’m better for it.

#46 I had an instinct something was off. Nothing tangible. I remember he came back from working abroad for a week and I said to him “You seem different somehow”. Well, he’d been in a hotel shagging some woman - there were no visible signs, just something…off.

#47 I think in almost all cases, there are clear indicators of bulls**ery going on.



I could list them, but I don't think the signs themselves are that important.



Ignoring any specific signs for a second, I think it is important to point out that being treated like s**t and being cheated on go hand-in-hand.



You don't have to bother Nancy Drew-ing out the possible implications of wearing perfume to go to the gym or the reasons behind a sudden string of late work nights.



If you are paying attention to how the relationship feels and how you are being treated, you can remove yourself from the relationship before actually catching your person doing squat thrusts in the neighbor's cucumber patch.



With hindsight, you will see that your partner was pulling away long before you caught them. With hindsight, you will see that your partner created distance and was actively disconnecting from you.



You were just too busy trying to get things back to where you thought they should be to notice that their interests were elsewhere and that the person sitting right in front of you didn't give a s**t anymore.



So, long story short, focus on the sudden disconnection. Focus on the aloofness and their air of not giving a s**t.



Not in the frantic "How do I fix this" kind of way but in the "I don't like how I am being treated and this needs to change" kind of way.



Then bounce if your feelings aren't being addressed.

#48 They start being disrespectful Ik their words towards you. They also are not into s*x as often.

#49 This one girl kept popping up on his phone and he'd block her, next day it happened he'd block her again and so on.

#50 Well, the second time she did it was because I didn't make a big deal out of the first time. So, my fault I guess, I should have caught my mistake.

#51 I caught the red flags and told him I was suspicious and things felt weird because he kept texting an ex and smiling at his phone. He told me I could check his phone anytime and had nothing to worry about and even though she was his ex, she was just a friend. I believed him and didn't check his phone. Anyways, not checking his phone was a mistake. Two weeks later, he made plans for an event we were going to attend and then randomly mentioned while I was getting ready that she was gonna be there and offered to drive us. I quickly put things together on my own and demanded to see his phone because it was very weird for her to make that kind of offer. He froze up. He wouldn't let me see the texts but he confessed that he had been cheating for two weeks (since I became suspicious).

#52 Never let a cheater be forgiven.



My now ex cheated on me once, I forgave.



She cheated again married him.



6 years relationship, in 3 months of long distance relationship, some d**k head helped with her homework and that's it.



Cheaters will always cheat so yeah never bother forgiving them.

#53 How much time she was spending with her.

#54 Came back from a business trip acting weird as hell. No evidence though. Then he waited 7 years to confess. Unwitting captivity. His mother even told him not to tell me.

#55 They get in their head and not communicating. On top of that they probably start texting a little different compared how they usually do.

#56 The “don’t worry about it”.



Don’t worry about it, I won’t be late… it’s no big deal… we’re just friends….

#57 The neighbors commenting on "our new car that parks in the driveway and blocks the street mailbox during the day 😆 🤣

#58 “You need to claim me.” I kept responding that I had no idea what that meant. Turns out it meant I needed to tell her not to sleep with other guys.

#59 Started trying to take care of his coworker… find her a rental closer to our house “so she could get away from her a*****e ex” and brought her around for our coed baby shower and eventually invited her over to see the baby, trying to get us to be friends and even asked about a hypothetical t*******e at some point to which i said no because i had a newborn and felt gross. Stopped coming home for lunch.

#60 I didn’t realize he was projecting his actions onto me. Always accusing me for no reason when I was an open book. He always hid his phone; had literally no interest in me. I just didn’t put it all together until the end.

#61 So in my defense the people she was cheating with wouldn’t have been options if we were dealing with normal people. But here goes.



Sometimes when I was working late the busboy at her job would drive her home. Dude was in high school so I didn’t think anything of it (we were both mid-20s).



She also went to hang out with her cousin (yes, she was actually at her cousin’s place) late at night. Told me not to tell his girlfriend. I didn’t think anything of it because he was her FIRST COUSIN.



Turns out she cheated with both. I swear she was speed running the rice purity test or something. Still waiting to hear through the grape vine that she did something with an animal.

#62 The fact that i was the meticulously timed and watched. Meanwhile, he’s keeping tabs on me so he can f**k around. I will never be in another relationship because of it. It almost ended my life.

#63 Two phones and would be unreachable for a few days or completely when they were on vacation.

#64 The s*x was horrible (worse than usual). They clearly wanted it but it was obvious their mind was elsewhere.

#65 Two wine glasses on the coffee table.



The first two times, I just sequestered that curious detail to the back of my mind. The third time, I realized something was off and decided to come home from work early.

#66 She (mutual friend) became his best friend, the one he would always suggest we invite, the one he would go out for lunch dates with, the one that he would talk about all the time, when she'd stay over I'd go to bed and wake up in the wee hours of the morning and they'd still be up hanging out.

#67 He started becoming very excited to attend certain events. Didn’t realize until after that his ex was also at each once and they had “rekindled the flame”.

#68 The biggest sign I missed was his sudden need to spend more time apart, claiming he had plans with “the boys.” Turns out, it was actually another girl—lol. Besides that, I (stupidly) ignored other red flags, like him hiding his phone, finding Hinge on it (lol), discovering he had a secret Instagram account where he was only following one person—yep, the other girl—and, for his birthday, he told me he didn’t want me to be part of the celebration.

#69 I was getting UTI’s nonstop for months.



Never had a UTI with other partners.

#70 She wasn’t home at the normal time. checked her location: off. called: straight to VM. texted boss and coworker to see if she was in a meeting late or something just to make sure everything was okay. they said she wasn’t there but her car (tesla (has tracking info)). she eventually called but said her phone was on airplane accidentally.



i later found out she was cheating on me and i brought up that incident and she confirmed she was with the guys she cheated on me with.

#71 I caught them all I just didn’t want to believe it.



But the stomach aches I would get in the middle of the night made sense once I found out. Mind you my stomach was fine at night when I was at home, it only got upset and woke me up with excruciating pain when I was at his house.

#72 He stopped making me breakfast in the morning when he made his.

