#1 I don't know if it counts but here it goes. Once i was in a party at my friends house. We were REALLY drunk, and my friend (the host) was going upstairs with a random girl (he had a gf...). He opens the bedroom and there is his gf having s*x with a another dude... So basically they both cheated on each other, and found out the same time...

#2 How about years after the fact, when you find out the kid you have been raising isn't biologically yours..

and everybody but you knew it and nobody wanted to be the one to tell you..

#3 I caught my dad cheating on my mom. I was 18 and the girl he was cheating with was only a few years older than me. For some reason Apple linked his phone number to my laptop, I saw all the texts and photos of her. I’m still mad about the whole thing, and he still blames the divorce on me. Turns out it’s okay to have a gf half your age while married but showing your mom the proof is the worst possible thing you can do.

#4 My parents and I went to a hibachi restaurant once. They sat us next to my sister-in-law and her date.

#5 My best friend of 25 years was trying to f**k my husband. She was hitting on him, sending him nudes, blatantly assaulting him sexually like trying to force herself on him when I wasn’t around or nearby. He didn’t know how to tell me so he ended up screenshotting her texts and showing me. I haven’t spoken to her in Over a year. In the process I lost my other best friend of over 25 years because she stuck up for her and they tried to blame me somehow. Birds of a feather stick together though, and I realized that although they were like sisters, they never really cared about me at all. I sent all my friend’s nudes back to her husband, and he left her. Revenge is so sweet. 😘

#6 I caught my good friend from Bible study having an affair with my husband. I introduced them at a new year's eve party.



I was clueless and blind to it all. He and I had been in marriage therapy for a couple years and I thought maybe we'd make it. Friend was supportive and praying for us.



I began to get suspicious and asked my other close friend about it. She told me to stop asking - she would NEVER do something like that!



Suddenly, I found my husband going from begging and pleading and fighting for our marriage, to literally pushing me out with his escalated a***e.



I filed for divorce and moved out the next day.



Since that was done in a hurry, I got court approval to go back to the marital home when he would not be home (restraining order against him). I checked the house phone caller ID to see if I missed any calls that he certainly would never forward to me.



Well well well. Calls to and from "friend" every day, several times a day, starting with the hour after I was gone.



So I called her from the marital home phone. She answered all s**y, like Marilyn Monroe calling JFK on his birthday. So I immediately hung up. Cleary, my hunch was worth looking into.



About 30 minutes later, I saw "friend" at the elementary school where we'd normally wait for our kids together.



She asked me if I called her. I said no. She said, "That's weird, because (my ex) said it wasn't him..."



I said, "What's weirder is that you assumed it would be him who called you and not automatically think it was me. I mean, I don't have a daily phone conversation habit with my friends' husbands...why do you?"



Her face got bright red, she started to glisten with sweat on her forehead.



She admitted to it. Just then, the bell rang and the hallway got louder and I said so loudly so everyone could hear, "YOU'RE HAVING AN AFFAIR WITH MY HUSBAND?!!!!"



All the adults heads turned. The kids were oblivious. I walked out with my kids and left her embarrassed, ashamed, guilty as hell, and totally unable to make up any story that countered the truth.



With 15 other moms in the room, it was as good as letting the entire town know in one instant.



She would later marry my ex. She would also be a***ed. She would divorce him after 18 months of marriage.



Stupid b***h.

#7 When I was about 3-4, I caught my dad cheating with the sister of my mom’s best friend. I told my brother “I saw daddy kissing Barbara.” He told my mom who confronted my dad. He said I was a liar and beat me until I recanted. He beat me to within an inch of my life.



Punished me for his f**k-up.



Never been able to tolerate cheaters since.



As a side note, I never recanted.

#8 The one time I was cheated on made no sense.



It was first year uni, I was 'dating' a girl casually for like a week, maybe two, and she was talking about getting more serious. She seemed cool, I was down.



Next thing I know I come home unexpectedly early from class.



There she is getting railed on the couch by my roommate.



Thankfully there were only very early feelings that were destroyed in that instant, so it was pretty easy to be cold and just tell both to "F**k off" or "F**k yourself" or whatever.



But it just made no sense she pushed to be exclusive, then did THAT.



I let the guy hear about it all rest of the term before I decided not to live with him the next year.

#9 Came home and caught my ex-wife banging her co-worker. Told him to get out, told her to pack and get out. Divorced and much happier now. Looking back she was sketchy from early on in the relationship. But at the time I NEVER thought she would cheat.

#10 I dated a girl for three years and lived with her for two. Turned out she had another, longer relationship she maintained the entire time we were dating. When I broke up with her for unrelated reasons, she ended up in a mental health unit. I started contacting her friends and family to help get her support. I ended up on the phone with the other guy, who had never heard of me because my ex told him she was living with another girl. We realized what had happened, met up, talked, and went to visit her in the mental health ward together. She had had no contact with the outside world so you can imagine her surprise and horror when we walked in together.

#11 Cheated on my wife. Wasn’t caught but eventually owned up to it because I felt it was right to do so. We have had our ups and downs over the past 14 years but are still getting through it. Three amazing kids later and still going strong, although there is certainly still some residual impact to our relation because of it. I think the honesty was for the best, but sometimes I still question it. Ultimately, It’s kept me more straight. Life is tough.

#12 Had it happen and it sucks, she'd always blow me up "when are you leaving to come home?" "what time are you going to show up?" type of texts and I didn't think anything of it. I had a surgery and came home from pt and her phone was going nuts from texts. Normally I wouldn't snoop but it was one after another. Apparently it was some dude that she was banging when I was at the hospital and texts were pretty vulgar, asking when I was leaving next etc. I confronted her about it and she tried to blow it off as a friend except I was able to read them all. I packed my s**t and left that moment.

#13 I had a professor no show for a class one time so I packed up my stuff and went back to my apartment that I shared with a good friend.



Walked in to find her bent over the coffee table getting railed by someone who was very much not her long term boyfriend. I didn't know what to do so I just beelined it to my room.



I gave them plenty of time, heard someone leave and assumed it was both of them. Went back out to grab my backpack and there was my roommate sitting on the couch. She burst into an explanation about why, who and when.



I basically told her I thought it was s****y and she didn't need to explain it to me, I wasn't going to tell on her, but she should probably tell her boyfriend. She did and they ended up breaking up. Her new boy toy lasted like a month before getting bored.



She regretted it. She told me often how much of a s**t head she felt like for ending her relationship that way.

#14 Looked through my boyfriends email and found a picture he sent to himself of him f*****g another woman(his client, was a personal trainer)

#15 I went out with a guy for a year and it was a horrible relationship. It went from cute clinginess to me not being allowed to hang out with my own friends or family without begging for permission.



He was terminally ill, liver failure. My grandmother who raised me died of the same thing a year prior. Every argument would end on "this is how you want to spend my last months? " "when I die you will regret the time we spent fighting" "I'm a dying man and you can't even give me what I want. " "Your time should be spent with me because I don't know how long I have"



After a year of this, I found out that he was completely healthy. I locked myself in our room and went through all of his devices after a heads-up from his aunt. Every medical document, faked.



Turns out every time he had a doctors appointment, an MRI scan, an inpatient overnight stay to run tests, he was going to sleep with other women.



NINE other women. Consistently.



From what I saw he had a variety of lies for each of them as well, each appearing to be tailored to how one of their family members had died/been abused etc.



I sent them all a genuinely calm message of warning, about what I'd discovered, and he lost 10 hoes in one day lol.

#16 Came home from work at about 2am. Ex wife's phone suddenly lit up as I came through the door. Walked over and the text message said "I miss you." I walked into the bedroom and asked if I had anything to be concerned about. The response was "Denny? Wouldn't that be funny." 1 month later on January first she told me she was leaving me. Did a bit of digging, it was for denny.



Big shock, much wow.

#17 When I was 19 I was dating this girl. We got along so well and the s*x was amazing. I actually lost my Virginity to her. Anyway her parents loved me and allowed me to stay overnight with her. We were together for about 6 months. One morning around 2AM I get a call from her father asking if She was with me. I was staying at home by myself that night and decided I would drive over to her place and wait down the street. About 30 minutes later I see a car pull up and it's her and some dude. She pops open the door and I can see them kissing because the interior lights were on. My heart sank. I waited until she was walking up to her house and I confronted her. I was 19 and I was crushed. The next day she tried to explain herself but I was too angry to listen. Found out later that afternoon she had swallowed a bottle of caffeine pills and was in the hospital. I walked into the emergency room and I saw her in a bed, with black vomit all over her face. Im guessing it was charcoal they gave her. Anyway, that was that.

#18 I had always suspected my dad was cheating on my mom, never had concrete evidence just a hunch because he is a big extrovert and gets a long with everyone.

As a teenager I always told myself one day I'm going to ask him if he ever did...



Well didn't have to ask, as apparently he was having an affair on my mother with a young 20 something piece.

My mom found out when the woman's husband came to our house and told my mom what was happening, ehile she was just outside gardening



My poor mother not only tried to make it work afterwards because she didn't think she'd find love again (she has and is happier then ever). I told her that wasn't a reason to stay around as tough as it might be



Even worse, my mom was a maternity nurse and had to deliver the b***h's baby a couple years later! (And no my dad was not the father)



Since their divorce I have had numerous women tell me that my dad had texted them or tried getting with them ... so at the end of the day my hunch was very much spot on

#19 Honest to dog, I just caught my partner cheating today. An Instagram recommended page, followed by my partner, was an old “friend” of his who now sells her nudes. You get it. I messaged her and told her my story, and she sent me screenshots. I’m waiting until he gets home from work to confront him. If this blows up I’ll update



UPDATE 5/18

He admitted to everything, turns out he was subscribed to my best friend’s OF as well. LSS He’s sleeping on the couch but we aren’t breaking up. Yet. Sorry this isn’t the most exciting update, I believe in second chances. Who knows, maybe I’ll be updating this is five years, we’ll see. Thanks for the comments everyone, a good laugh and some support really do help a lot.

#20 My ex used to save girls phone numbers under dudes names in his phone. One night, "Steve" wouldn't stop blowing up his phone. My ex was passed out drunk after coming home from the bar so I went to silence his phone, obviously being curious because I didn't trust him that much to begin with, I read some of "Steve's" messages. "Steve" couldn't wait to get on top and make him forget about his girlfriend again.



Obviously it was not Steve behind that phone number.



Without waking my boyfriend, I used my own phone to call that number, and when some girl answered, I got the confirmation I needed. She told me they'd be sleeping together for "only a month" and she felt really bad and blah blah blah. So I woke my boyfriend up with a cell phone blow to the face and he first lied to me, telling me he didn't know her. Then it was "we only kissed". Then it was "okay, it only happened once" Then he tried blaming me, telling me I'm not as attractive as when we got together. Cool 😎



We broke up and he's still the main reason I hate myself.

#21 Apparently i got cheated on but i never physically caught them? He never wanted to spend time with me even when he had an off day. I was used to people who liked me wanting to see me a lot, so that was red flag number 1. Number 2 was when i figured out he would spend his off days with his girl best friend. Now idgaf if dudes im seeing have girl best friends, my trust is with them until they f**k up so i never put the dots together until after i broke things off and his new girl friend (girl best friend) randomly texted me for no reason and told me everything. It was like three months later and all i could do was laugh. He texted me later on after they broke up asking to hang out and whether i hated him or not. I told him i didnt care enough to feel one way or the other, which actually seemed to hurt him. I had already started to date my now husband, so losing out on seeing that waste of time wasnt bad. As far as i know, he still hasn’t grown up and hes like 40+.

#22 I was dating a guy for 5+ years at that point. He never really let me post him on social media or “get into a Facebook official relationship”. Found out one day because I posted and tagged him in something, the girl messaged me. She didn’t know he had a girlfriend and they were sleeping together for the past 3 months. Mind you he was having unprotected s*x with both of us. I put all his stuff on the porch of our apartment building and never talked to him again. The girl and I are best friends 5 years later.

#23 I was 19 and in my first ever relationship for 2 and a half years. Never had s*x with another girl. Started uni and met loads of new people who also had limited sexual experiences and were all interested in the same thing. Looking back it was a really s****y thing to do but I felt an excitement I hadn’t felt in a long time.



I had a single one night stand with a girl and, consumed with guilt, told my gf a week later. That was the end of my relationship. The pain I caused my ex and our mutual friends was horrible, something I would never wish on anybody. Cheating sucks and I was a selfish little s**t and I’ll never do it again

#24 Caught my ex because he was a d*****s. He was out of town on a hunting trip and asked me to check his email for something from his dad. (Pre smart phone days) No big deal, we always had an open phones/emails policy.



Opened his email and didn't find one from his dad, but did see one from his ex f**k buddy titled "can't wait for this weekend!" That had been sent the day before he left for his hunting trip.

I opened it and was treated to a lengthy letter describing all the things she couldn't wait to do with him on this hunting trip. Things like f*****g him in the river, in the woods, and in the back of his truck, just like "the old days"



I took an hour to process what I had read, fed my 2 week old daughter and put her down for a nap before calling him. I let him know that he didn't get an email from his dad but he had gotten one from f**k buddy.



He didn't bother to deny it. Just blamed it on me because I wouldn't have s*x with him.

Did I mention I had a 13 day old baby? Or that I had a traumatic near death experience giving birth?

#25 In 2006 My boyfriend of 2 years left his email account open on our shared laptop, and I....just....started to poke around. What I found was pictures of him and a mutual friend f*****g in MY APARTMENT. She had sent them to him. I was furious and devastated. I took all his clothing and dumped it at the door, waiting for him to come home. When he did, oh boy was he sorry....but....I heard him out because I still loved him, he said he was depressed and said I bullied him. We talked all night, just addressing issues one after the other. I gave him another chance because I could see where he was coming from (don't come for me, I did the right thing at the time)



.......Until a year later I found out he was still texting and calling her. I broke up with him then.

#26 Wife went on a deployment to Korea for 1 year, which is challenging enough. But she decided to have extracurriculars with a few guys and one of them formed a s****y relationship with her. He was married with 5 kids.

There were flags leading up to me finding out, 2 months into her deploy we got to see each other for a weekend. She kept asking about trying an open relationship, I said I dont think we are in a good enough standing for experiment. She asked about 5x. Looking back I know now she was trying to get me to say yes in order to clear her conscience...

After that she gaslighted me, stopped communicating, wouldnt make time to call or anything.

At her 6 month mark we book a vacation in a tropical paradise, I flew 18 hrs to meet her. As soon as we get in the hotel she says "i don't want to have s*x"... it's been 6 months.

Later that night I get on the kindle I bought her for xmas, found a conversation she was having right before I arrived with the dirtbag. They had been f*****g each other for months, said they loved each other all the time.

She refused to apologize, said I was to blame, I booked a ticket home.

On my way out the next day she did give a heartfelt apology, she was sorry she hurt me... not sorry she did it. I knew right then she would just do it again.

Filed for divorce, gave her everything, told her to keep the cursed ring and restarted.

Living my best life now! Havent spoken to her in 4 yrs, got a great career and a woman who lifts me up.

It gets better, you just have to put in work and give it time.

Seek counseling if you feel s******l (like I did).

#27 I came home after a long shift at the office and the door was slightly opened.

I was concerned first but then I saw my best friend who I’ve known since I was 10.

I stood leaning against the frame of the door watching and waiting for them to notice me, my friend looked over at me and full of fear said “no no no!”



Basically they both stopped, she begged for me to forgive her with excuses like “I’m just really h***y I’m sorry”

“I was just drunk that afternoon”

It’s been 2 years since it happened and I’ve completely shut her out of my life and discriminate against her the very few times she’s around.

#28 I (F) was working construction and had all male co-workers. My boyfriend of 2 years was a nurse at a hospital in a different city. On our way to a get together I asked him to look up an address in my phone. Instead, he went through my text messages and found one that a co-worker who drove me to a job site sent me that was inappropriate. I didn't respond and he told me that was cheating. We ended up not going to the get together because he was mad and instead went back to his apartment and argued with each other for about an hour. As we are arguing, I notice him deleting g a bunch of text messages out of his phone from "Ashley". Ashley is a nurse that he works with, but not closely. I knew St that moment he was projecting. I called Ashley and she confirmed. He had told her that we had broken up and that they have been dating for about 6 months. I noted out of that apartment and she called him and told him it was over. Ashley and I are still friends. Three years later I get a Facebook message from a girl I went to high school with. He did the same exact thing to her and she needed someone to talk to about it.

#29 Girl at work was shagging a colleague we suspected prior but as she had a family kid husband so we needed to be sure. Fast forward to Xmas party and she disappears towards the smoking area but didn't smoke. Few of us went to the accommodation area and discovered that in the staff overnight room she was bent over being drilled by this guy. The husband was at home looking after their child so she could go as he worked with us too. The next day while she was at work she was forced into the bosses office with her husband and forced to confess.

#30 Not cheating but...well read first



I was seeing this chick for a few months and Valentimes day was the next day so I got her a card and some stuff. I was at a friends house before and hung out with him and his wife who's name was Jen.



When I got home I had a few drinks and started to sign the card. On the outside of the card I signed her name on the card as "Jen", the problem is that her name was not Jen. I didn't even realize I signed it that way and I am assuming I did because I was just over at my friend's house talking to him and his wife.



I give her the card the next day and she's like "Who's Jen???"



She left and never came back.



Don't Drink & Sign cards

#31 This one will be a reverse one because, i’m sure all the s****y people who have cheated won’t say anything, i’ve scrolled down far and haven’t seen a single person so I figured what the hell.



I’ve been in multiple relationships and i’ve cheated everytime, obviously because of some deep rooted internal problems I don’t face.



The kicker is i’ve never been caught, i’ve always just ended the relationship sooner or later. I’ve since stopped trying to be in any relationship for an obvious reasons being a self reflection, why would I be in a relationship when I know fully i’ll just hurt the other person. But yes I am a s****y person.

#32 I dated my high school sweetheart for 3 years when we went to college. That's when I decided to marry her. So I got a job and busted my a*s working and going to college.



I bought her an amazing ring (spent way too much). Got permission from her parents. Told them when I was going to propose and how. Her sisters all knew too.



So they day I was going to propose I got all dressed up, set up the date and everything, told her what she needed to know about our date.



I had gotten over to her dorm room early so I took a nap while I was waiting for her to get back from class and to get ready.



When she got back from class she was with a dude and I had happened to wake up when they got there, but for whatever reason I decided to pretend to still be asleep.



They talked about class and mundane stuff. Then she pulled him into the room. He asked if I would wake up, but she said that I was a heavy sleeper and not to worry.



They started to make out and were feeling each other up.



That's when I "woke up" and asked if they were having a good time.



He looked like a deer in the headlights and I asked him if he was going to leave on his own or if I was thing to have to make him. He was out the door in a blink of an eye.



She was instantly crying and apologizing. Pleading with me to stay and that it was a one time thing (it wasn't).



I looked at her and pulled the ring out to show her and I said something along the lines of thanks for not letting me make a mistake. She became was crying so hard after that that she had a snot bubble thing strong and you couldn't understand anything besides "no."



I walked out and back to my place. I changed my Facebook relationship status to single and her sisters instantly blew my phone up about what happened. I told them everything. Her parents heard it all also.

#33 My ex-GF was a serial cheater and would gaslight me so much, I thought I was having a mental health episode. She and her friends literally made me feel crazy for thinking certain things.



One time she invited me over her dorm after she got back from a college party. I was not in college and was not invited to this party, even tho we were the same age. I texted her when I arrived outside her dorm, but she wasn't answering, and I thought maybe she fell asleep. I drove the 45 minutes there and didn't want to turn around and leave, so instead I slipped inside the dorm building when another student used their card to buzz in.



I walk into her door room without knocking (cause I thought she was asleep). And her best friend at the dorm (who was a dude), was "helping her undress and get her pajamas on" because she was too drunk to do it herself. It looked bad, and I knew it looked bad.



But her and her friends insisted that I was overreacting and that I was a bad person for not trusting her. Then they all turned the tables on me, and said I was the unstable one in the relationship and if I was this "immature" that I shouldn't be in a relationship to begin with and I'm wasting her time.



Three weeks later it was April Fools day, and for her "April fools Prank" she pretended she was "straight" and her and this dude "pretended" they were dating and would hold hands and act all lovey dovey all over campus. When I expressed my concern for this, she told me to grow up and to learn to take a joke.



Turns out they hooked up a lot during our relationship. And she also hooked up with like 4 other girls that she told me "not to worry about" over the course of our relationship. It took a serious toll on my mental health.

#34 Oh boy,



My friends all dated her before me and when they learned i was dating her they tried to get me out of it. A few days later i was sent a video of her making out with one of my old friends. I was upset but i only dated her for 2 days. Big shout out to her friend for sending me the video. Also f**k that girl. I started listening to my friends a lot more

#35 Girlfriend at the time and I shared a laptop. I went to use it one day and she's left a messenger window open with a chat in which she was bragging to her friend about f*****g some bartender.

#36 What a night this was...



I had met this local guy off of an app years ago (I was like 19 or 20 and had only had one serious relationship before so hookup culture was new to me). We kept it really casual. We hooked up a couple times at his work and hung out a few times. He was a good texter and he kept in touch all the time. I enjoyed his company but wasn't deeply into him.



One night we drove out to the back woods to park and get busy. Put the seats down and got busy. We are almost finished and he gets a phone call.



It was his girlfriend asking where he was.



He told her he was at Walmart getting her something. She started crying and asked him to send her pics of where he was or the store to prove it. He called her crazy in the nicest way and said he would be home soon. ALL WHILE STILL IN ME. I was just in utter shock. He said he loved her and hung up. Finished seconds later where he wasn't supposed to and hopped back off.



Karma was that he got stuck driving out of where we were and his s****y driving caused him to drive into this hole which snapped something on the axle. This meant he wasn't going anywhere soon or without a tow. I got out and walked the mile home alone to get my car and buy some Plan B. He was single shortly afterwards and his reputation spread quickly.

#37 I was with this girl for just over 6 months, when me and one of my best friends were talking, and we got to the subject of who we were with, I tell him my gf (ex) name, and he says hold on, and proceeds to describe her in and give her full name.





And to further confirm my suspicions, I showed him a picture of her. Turns out for 3 months, she was just using me and him for money, and I was too lonely and sympathetic to see what was going on. She kept saying that she needed money for rent or insurance or groceries or something.





And I was just going along with it because I didn't and still don't have much experience dating. I can't believe how naive I was.

#38 The one thing some people don't know is that there can be layers to unravel when your SO is cheating. My doubts started when I took my SOs phone on accident, unlocked it, and BAM texts that were pretty inappropriate. I confronted her about it and she tried to talk her way out of it. But they were just texts, so I told her to just stop doing it and everything would be fine.



Unfortunately I found out a pretty annoying way. I was chilling at home and I get a message from a really good friend if I wanted to go Laser Tag. (We are in college, it's what boring college kids do) I decline, and just go about my evening. The next day I am talking to that exact friend and he lets me know that my SO and this other guy (That everyone also knew, the guy she was ending the texts to) were being a little bit too close. I confront her and BINGO she was cheating on me. Ended soon after that.



I am 99% sure she will see this, but she still talks to some friends of mine from time to time, and hearing about how much hell she is going through, and how miserable she is just makes me feel so much better. Her getting out of my life was the best thing to happen to me. The s*x was not great either.

#39 Didn't cheat myself, but busted a guy accidentally. Was at a dinner party when this vaguely familiar guy walks in with his smoking hot SO. We are introduced and I said that we had actually met before. It basically went like this:

" Yes, we've met before"

"no, I don't think so"

"Sure, you went to X University, right?"

"Yeah"

"You used to date my old neighbour - Jenna"

"No, no.. that wasn't me"

"Sure it was. You transferred from Y university and played basketball. We had a couple of chats because you know Tim and Ed"

At this point his SO is seething and storms out of the house. He gives me a 'wow did you just f**k me' look and heads out after her. Turns out he was cheating with my neighbor for years.. she always suspected, but never had any proof... until I came along.

#40 I didn't catch him. He called me the next morning crying and told me everything. I respected his honesty, recognized his remorse, and truly believed it would never happen again so I decided to forgive him. But after he cheated he became incredibly paranoid. He started checking my phone, accusing me of revenge f*****g people behind his back, even got mad when I was assigned to work with a man on a group project in school. I couldn't stand by the fact that he was the one who'd cheated and I was the one being punished. I had *really* forgiven him. I wasn't holding his mistake over his head and my attitude toward him didn't change after the fact at all but he was driving me away more and more every day. After about a month of this I broke up with him and he completely lost it.

#41 My girlfriend was out with a friend, we'll call her Susan, on a 'girls night' until all hours, and told me she was staying at Susan's place for the night. The next time I see Susan, she pulled me aside and told me that they actually went to the house of a guy my girlfriend worked with - we'll call him Patrick, because that's his name.



Susan goes on to tell me that she woke up in the middle of the night and found my girlfriend having s*x with Patrick on the couch (while Patrick's girlfriend was asleep in the bedroom). I thanked her for letting me know, then went home and told my gf to pack her s**t.

#42 I found out while I was deployed. The guy she cheated on me with emailed me and told me everything. Every detail. He apologized and told me he had no idea we were together.



I put a hole in the wall. Went to smoke an entire pack at the smoke pit.



Went back to my laptop. And I thanked the guy.

#43 My ex-boyfriend and I had been dating for 2 years when he cheated on me. It was his birthday and we're supposed to be going out for dinner that night. I decided to surprise him with his birthday present earlier that day. Went over to his house since he was off from work, and saw that he had left the door unlocked so I went in and called out for him but he didn't answer. His TV volume was turned up really loud so I went up to his room just to catch him pile driving my cheer captain. There was no confrontation, I left quietly. Though I did come back to stick nails in his tires out of spite.



He begged me to forgive him but I declined. I won't lie I was tempted but it really hurt. To give him everything and I mean everything (he was my first, lucky me) I could emotionally for him to turn around and betray me like that really hurt. I will say that holding grudges did me no good. I was able to forgive him just for closure purposes.

#44 I have an interesting story here. One day out of the corner of my eye I caught my then g/f text "Ill always love you." Seemed a bit too strong for family and it bothered me. Eventually curiosity took over and I checked her phone. She was texting her ex including pictures... buuut she didnt physically cheat on me. He was many states away and unemployed with no car. I told her she had two choices, call and tell him they were done and she could try to rebuild my trust or I could dump her on the spot. She called him. Apparently he didnt know about me so he did the work for me. Calling her a b***h etc leaving me as the white knight.



She eventually left me a year later but things were still pretty good. Left me for her math tutor but told me they grew close and therefore wanted to break things off with me. No cheating, they are getting married now and I still see her from time to time. We mutally respect eachother so in the end things turned out ok.



Summary: gave a second chance, turned out ok

#45 I found out after my girlfriend dumped me. All my friends were like "Well that's what happens when you're in an open relationship with three other guys"



I was not in an open relationship to my knowledge.



Apparently my girlfriend had told all my friends that we were open so they knew about it and just assumed I was ok with it.

#46 The guy she was cheating on me with had a GF. The GF keyed my car by mistake. There was surveillance video everywhere, took police less than an hour to solve it. The police broke the news to me. They were very cool about it.

#47 I was buying a house at the time, and was touring one with the realtor. The homeowner came home early, and we got to talking.



Turns out she worked with my girlfriend. I told her I was the boyfriend, and she said "Oh so you are Tom! She told me all about you!"



I am not Tom.



The homeowner went to her car and got on her phone. Twenty minutes later I got a call saying my girlfriend wanted to break up.



Couldn't agree more. Never saw her again.

#48 Suddenly having herpes a year into the relationship. Gave him the benefit of the doubt, that he may have had it before we got together since a lot of people never show symptoms. Then, at some kind of church group thing we went to, seeing another girl wearing one of my shirts. It was a guys Metallica shirt, that he sometimes wore. Turns out he wore it to this girls house, and left it there.

#49 I got cheated on, but never actually "caught it"( lot's of gaslighting involved). I found out a few weeks after we broke up. Thinking retrospectively, there were red flags (he was always excessively jealous and had a habit of lying to get out unpleasant situations). Honestly though, it doesn't make me feel any type of way anymore. Get cheated on hurts, obviously, but it doesn't say much about *us*, as it does for *them*. I've been told by a few friends in common that he is doing the same s**t with the new girl (you know, the one he cheated with)... I don't know if its supposed to make me feel "avenged" or something like but it just makes me feel sad for her, because I've been there myself. I truly hope she gets to see through his act before I did.

#50 We tried to work through it. I was willing to forgive her as long as we addressed the issues that lead to the cheating. After all, **I** had cheated before (not a proud moment in my history), and **I** managed to change for the better. If I can put that life behind me, then maybe she can too if I give her the chance.



She never wanted to talk about it though. She always dismissed it as being a "one time thing" that was done in "the heat of the moment" because she was "feeling lonely and vulnerable".



Anywho, I ended up being way more patient that she deserved. Patient to the point that she ended up cheating again a few months later and tried to pin it on me because she "wasn't feeling loved" despite months of support and patience while she worked through her emotions.



At that point I hit my breaking point and told her to never talk to me again. It's been 5/6 years since then and I still stand by the decision; she was an a*****e c**t.

#51 My brother f****d my first girlfriend in my bed. Her best friend told me a month or so after it happened.

#52 I’m an idiot. Dated a girl who lived with her ex, enough said.

#53 Alright, I don't know if this counts or not. I and this girl had been dating for a few months like 2-3, one day she just starts ignoring me, she blocked all of my social media, I did wait like 5 months for her to unblock me (Long Distance relationship btw). So after waiting for that long, I thought she indirectly broke up with me, I was upset, she was the one who made me feel better, the person I loved. Well whatever I move on, I start talking to some other girl and she's super kind, everything about us matches, we share a lot of the same interests, so eventually we get together life's good, Then the girl who blocked me unblocks me and says Hey, I said hey back, we talk for a while, she then asks "Are you in a relationship", well, of course, I said yes cause you blocked me and stuff. She then throws a tantrum about how I'm a cheater, whilst she blocked me and didn't respond for 5 months, I was already getting red flags, so I blocked her, was this my fault though



TL;Dr: Girl blocks my social media I move on and forget about her, she unblocks me we talk, she finds out I'm in a new relationship, she throws a tantrum and I block her

#54 I found out that two of my friends were dating the same guy. I was having lunch with one of them and a mutual and he came up in conversation, so I casually mentioned that I knew his girlfriend. I was quite confused about the looks they gave me and why they kept asking if I meant his brother. Then I found out that my friend was dating him as well and had been for a few months. My other friend had been dating him for 6 months at that point.



Ended up calling my other friend so that the two of them could talk about it. Turned out that they’d actually met each other at his house. But he’d played it off to each of them as the other girl just being a friend.



My friend broke up with him after one last night in his bed, and my other friend stayed with him for another month before she caught him deleting messages to another girl who was well known for only going after guys with partners.



She broke up with him and spent a day at home. Went back the morning after that to get her stuff and when she knocked on the door, it was answered by one of her good friends, who was naked except for his T-shirt that she was wearing.

#55 I rarely remember my dreams and when I do they are usually just insignificant events. So it was very odd when I had a very vivid, detailed dream of my girlfriend cheating on me. Soon as I woke up I told her about it then we both just brushed it off. Later when I found out that she was actually cheating on me, she said it was very weird that the details of my dream were accurate. We both thought it was pretty crazy.

#56 We went to a Halloween party at a friend's place, I'd known she's had a bit of a crush on one guy who was to attend. At one point late in the night she was quite drunk, she lined up at the washroom immediately after he went in.. I kept a bit of an eye on her and when the bathroom door opened, she went in but he didn't come out.. I stood at the door and waited. When it opened and he stumbled out, I immediately went in and confronted her about it. I'm proud of myself for not committing murder that night.



We're going through divorce now, 10 years married with 2 kids.

#57 He was my first proper boyfriend, and in hindsight he was a pretty s****y boyfriend. But at the time I thought the sun shone out of his a**e. So I was crushed when out of the blue he dumped me, with no reason. A week later a group of his friends who'd taken a liking to me contacted me with the real reason for our break up, because apparently they'd seen what was happening and they were sick of his s**t.



Basically he'd been seeing another girl behind my back, and when she found out about me she refused to sleep with him. So he dumped me in the hopes he'd get into her pants. She inevitably told him to get lost, at which point he tried getting back with me. I did not take him back.

#58 Surprise visit from out of town, she's not home. Well, it was a surprise and I wasn't sure of her plans for the evening, so I go to my mom's house to wait awhile. A few hours later I go back to my gf's apartment, but she's still not there. On a hunch I drive by her (male) friend's place and sure enough her car is there. I get an uncomfortable feeling about it, but try not to worry. So I go back to my mom's place to get some sleep. Up early, I go over to gf's again. Not there. Drive around the block, she's still at f**knugget's place (I never like that POS).



At this point I'm pissed. I go back to my mom's and call my gf's home phone. The message was something like "I came into town last night and we need to talk." A few hours later she rings the doorbell and we go upstairs to talk. She confesses that she cheated.



I was in love with this woman, so I accepted her apology and gave her another chance. We stayed together for a few months, but I came to realize I couldn't forgive her so easily. Especially since she was still hanging around that guy. So we broke up, the end.

#59 I had a boyfriend who died in a wreck. At his wake I had an even dozen women tell me they shared my pain because they had been his lover too. No second chance, not even to k**l him.

#60 Spent the night at her place. Something was awry with her. We had s*x and went to bed. We woke up and she went to get into shower. The weird thing was that she powered down her phone while in bed and took it with her and charged it in the living room... ok something the f**k is up. F**k this I am looking (usually dont but too many signs). She gets in shower. I turn on phone and find her sexting and sending photos to another dude. Doesnt seem like things are happening yet but are planned. I text him and say "hey bro not mad at you but she has a bf"... he says "ohh f**k lol" and nothing else. She turns off shower. I crack door "so whos ?" she says "f**k"... I call her a c**t and leave and proceed to get drunk all day in bed ....

