Wife Of CEO Accused Of Cheating At Coldplay Concert Deletes Social Media Profiles Mid-Scandal
A man and woman outdoors wearing casual clothes and hats, related to wife of CEO accused of cheating scandal.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Of CEO Accused Of Cheating At Coldplay Concert Deletes Social Media Profiles Mid-Scandal

It took just one single video from a Coldplay concert to break the internet, and possibly a marriage.

Megan Kerrigan Byron had a strong reaction to claims about her husband Andy Byron allegedly cheating on her at the concert.

“Imagine THIS is how you find out your husband likes Coldplay,” the internet joked.

    Megan Kerrigan Byron had a strong reaction to claims about her husband Andy Byron allegedly cheating on her

    Middle-aged man with gray hair wearing a blue checkered blazer in an indoor interview setting.

    Image credits: New York Stock Exchange

    Highlights
    • Megan Kerrigan Byron reacted to claims about her husband Andy Byron allegedly cheating on her.
    • Andy attended the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts on July 16.
    • He was caught on the "kiss cam" getting handsy with Kristin Cabot, an employee in his company.
    • Megan and her now-infamous husband share two children.

    The entire world got a peek into Andy’s love life after he was captured attending the Coldplay gig on July 16 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

    Foxboro is not too far away from the small Massachusetts town where Megan and Andy live. But the husband had another woman on his hand as he swayed to the British band’s hit tunes.

    Couple at a Coldplay concert amid scandal involving wife of CEO accused of cheating and social media profile deletion.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    At one point during the show, the “kiss cam” panned across the crowd and focused on Andy, whose arms were firmly wrapped around a woman, identified as Kristin Cabot.

    “Whoa, look at these two. Alright, come on. You’re OK,” the band’s frontman Chris Martin said.

    Andy and Kristin awkwardly scrambled about to hide their faces on the “kiss cam”

    @instaagraace trouble in paradise?? 👀 #coldplay#boston#coldplayconcert#kisscam#fyp♬ original sound – grace

    Andy and Kristin awkwardly scrambled about to hide their faces, but the “kiss cam” had already done its job.

    “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do,” said the Fix You singer as he broke the internet.

    Couple outdoors wearing casual clothes and hats, related to wife of CEO accused of cheating at Coldplay concert.

    Image credits: Meg Kerrigan/Facebook

    Netizens quickly Sherlocked the video and found that Andy and Kristin both work for the New York-based software firm Astronomer.

    He serves as the CEO, while she works as the chief human resources officer for the AI and data-based companyvalued at $1.2 billion.

    Andy’s wife Megan quietly rage-quit from social media after her husband was captured canoodling with another woman

    Social media profile of wife of CEO accused of cheating at Coldplay concert before deleting accounts amid scandal.

    Image credits: Meg Kerrigan/Facebook

    Andy’s wife Megan had a strong reaction to her husband canoodling with another woman in public.

    She initially deleted her surname from her account.

    Eventually, she deactivated her Facebook account and deleted her Instagram as people began bombarding her social media profiles.

    Wife of CEO accused of cheating at Coldplay concert smiling in a crowded stadium setting.

    Image credits: Meg Kerrigan/Facebook

    Megan, aged 50, is currently the Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at Bancroft School in Massachusetts.

    She shares two children with her tech tycoon husband.

    Andy and Megan share two children and live not far from Foxboro, where the concert took place

    Coldplay concert with large crowd and stage view amid wife of CEO accused of cheating scandal discussion.

    Image credits: calebu2

    Reports reveal that Kristin has been divorced from ex-husband Kenneth Thornby since 2022. It is unclear whether she went on to remarry.

    Some netizens claimed they were both married and cheating on their partners.

    “I don’t know much about her but he is married with two kids,” one said, while another claimed, “They both are!”

    Tweet expressing mixed emotions about wife of CEO accused of cheating scandal at Coldplay concert.

    Image credits: SYNOD1C

    Tweet showing a humorous news segment about a Taylor Swift fan hiding identity, linked to wife of CEO accused cheating scandal.

    Image credits: TheAmazingBeck

    Former employees who used to work for Andy opened up about his “toxic” behavior after the concert video reached every corner of the world.

    “The text groups and chains of former employees are like…everybody’s laughing their ass off and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed,” the former colleague told the New York Post.

    The woman in the video, Kristin Cabot, was previously married and works in Andy’s company as the chief human resources officer

    Smiling woman with blonde hair wearing a black jacket, related to wife of CEO accused of cheating scandal.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    Screenshot of a tweet suggesting a real housewives contract amid the wife of CEO cheating scandal at Coldplay concert.

    Image credits: RealBravoholic

    Scene from a TV show with a woman accusing another woman of cheating, related to wife of CEO cheating scandal.

    Image credits: sxweetchild

    The former colleague claimed that Andy has a reputation for being aggressive and “toxic” at the workplace.

    Now, fellow ex-employees are “laughing their a** off” at the infamous video and believe he deserves the shame, the former employee said.

    A former colleague said Andy was known to be aggressive and “toxic” at their workplace

    Middle-aged man with gray hair smiling, wearing a dark shirt, representing the wife of CEO accused of cheating scandal

    Image credits: Astronomer

    No official statement has been released by Andy so far. But his firm was forced to acknowledge a fake apology letter that began circulating online.

    “I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and my team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader,” read the letter, which was falsely touted as a message written by the Astronomer CEO.

    Couple wearing safety vests sharing a joyful hug, highlighting wife of CEO accused of cheating at Coldplay concert.

    Image credits: druski

    Banner reading welcome home cheater displayed outside house amid wife of CEO accused of cheating at Coldplay concert scandal.

    Image credits: souleilblanc

    “I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent,” the message continued. “I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle.”

    Andy’s company said the letter was fake and “not a real statement” from the boss.

    “Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money,” the internet said in support of the wife

    Image credits: calebu2

    The internet rallied in support for Megan and wondered if she knew about her husband’s parallel love life before the concert.

    “I really hope if she sees all this and it’s new to her that she is surrounded by people who truly love and support her to help her get through this,” read one comment online. “This is so wrong and so hurtful.”

    “What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money,” another wrote.

    “His wife is so pretty. I wish her the very best,” one commenter wrote online

    Screenshot of social media post mentioning wife of CEO accused of cheating at Coldplay concert amid scandal.

    Comment by Nikolay Stoyanov saying a wife discovers her husband likes Coldplay during a scandal involving cheating accusations.

    Facebook comment by Marcus Hill saying "The lawyers are going to lovvvve this" with laughing reactions during scandal discussion

    Comment by Steve Nguyen about CEO's expensive concert and wife possibly consulting a lawyer amid cheating scandal.

    Comment on social media mentioning wife of CEO amid cheating scandal during Coldplay concert.

    Comment by Steve Kiefer sarcastically about deleting accounts amid wife of CEO accused of cheating scandal online.

    Comment by social media user Angel Isla reacting to scandal involving wife of CEO accused of cheating at Coldplay concert.

    Text message from Brian Bradshaw questioning his wife's late night, related to cheating scandal at Coldplay concert.

    Comment about lawyers chasing the wife of CEO accused of cheating at Coldplay concert during scandal.

    Comment on social media praising the wife of CEO amid cheating scandal at Coldplay concert.

    Social media comment expressing sympathy for the wife of CEO accused of cheating at Coldplay concert.

    Comment from Darren Lockie discussing the CEO and his wife related to a Coldplay concert scandal involving cheating.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

