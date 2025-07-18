Wife Of CEO Accused Of Cheating At Coldplay Concert Deletes Social Media Profiles Mid-Scandal

It took just one single video from a Coldplay concert to break the internet, and possibly a marriage.

Megan Kerrigan Byron had a strong reaction to claims about her husband Andy Byron allegedly cheating on her at the concert.

“Imagine THIS is how you find out your husband likes Coldplay,” the internet joked.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Megan Kerrigan Byron had a strong reaction to claims about her husband Andy Byron allegedly cheating on her

Share icon

Image credits: New York Stock Exchange

Highlights Megan Kerrigan Byron reacted to claims about her husband Andy Byron allegedly cheating on her.

Andy attended the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts on July 16.

He was caught on the "kiss cam" getting handsy with Kristin Cabot, an employee in his company.

Megan and her now-infamous husband share two children.

The entire world got a peek into Andy’s love life after he was captured attending the Coldplay gig on July 16 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Foxboro is not too far away from the small Massachusetts town where Megan and Andy live. But the husband had another woman on his hand as he swayed to the British band’s hit tunes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: instaagraace

At one point during the show, the “kiss cam” panned across the crowd and focused on Andy, whose arms were firmly wrapped around a woman, identified as Kristin Cabot.

“Whoa, look at these two. Alright, come on. You’re OK,” the band’s frontman Chris Martin said.

Andy and Kristin awkwardly scrambled about to hide their faces on the “kiss cam”

Andy and Kristin awkwardly scrambled about to hide their faces, but the “kiss cam” had already done its job.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do,” said the Fix You singer as he broke the internet.

Share icon

Image credits: Meg Kerrigan/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens quickly Sherlocked the video and found that Andy and Kristin both work for the New York-based software firm Astronomer.

He serves as the CEO, while she works as the chief human resources officer for the AI and data-based company—valued at $1.2 billion.

Andy’s wife Megan quietly rage-quit from social media after her husband was captured canoodling with another woman

Share icon

Image credits: Meg Kerrigan/Facebook

Andy’s wife Megan had a strong reaction to her husband canoodling with another woman in public.

She initially deleted her surname from her account.

Eventually, she deactivated her Facebook account and deleted her Instagram as people began bombarding her social media profiles.

Share icon

Image credits: Meg Kerrigan/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Megan, aged 50, is currently the Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at Bancroft School in Massachusetts.

She shares two children with her tech tycoon husband.

Andy and Megan share two children and live not far from Foxboro, where the concert took place

Share icon

Image credits: calebu2

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports reveal that Kristin has been divorced from ex-husband Kenneth Thornby since 2022. It is unclear whether she went on to remarry.

Some netizens claimed they were both married and cheating on their partners.

“I don’t know much about her but he is married with two kids,” one said, while another claimed, “They both are!”

Share icon

Image credits: SYNOD1C

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TheAmazingBeck

Former employees who used to work for Andy opened up about his “toxic” behavior after the concert video reached every corner of the world.

“The text groups and chains of former employees are like…everybody’s laughing their ass off and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed,” the former colleague told the New York Post.

The woman in the video, Kristin Cabot, was previously married and works in Andy’s company as the chief human resources officer

Share icon

Image credits: Astronomer

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RealBravoholic

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sxweetchild

The former colleague claimed that Andy has a reputation for being aggressive and “toxic” at the workplace.

Now, fellow ex-employees are “laughing their a** off” at the infamous video and believe he deserves the shame, the former employee said.

A former colleague said Andy was known to be aggressive and “toxic” at their workplace

Share icon

Image credits: Astronomer

No official statement has been released by Andy so far. But his firm was forced to acknowledge a fake apology letter that began circulating online.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and my team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader,” read the letter, which was falsely touted as a message written by the Astronomer CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: druski

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: souleilblanc

“I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent,” the message continued. “I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle.”

Andy’s company said the letter was fake and “not a real statement” from the boss.

“Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money,” the internet said in support of the wife

Image credits: calebu2

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet rallied in support for Megan and wondered if she knew about her husband’s parallel love life before the concert.

“I really hope if she sees all this and it’s new to her that she is surrounded by people who truly love and support her to help her get through this,” read one comment online. “This is so wrong and so hurtful.”

“What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money,” another wrote.

“His wife is so pretty. I wish her the very best,” one commenter wrote online

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT