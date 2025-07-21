Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Coldplay Cheating Scandal HR Executive Married Into One Of Boston’s Oldest And Richest Families
HR executive involved in Coldplay cheating scandal pictured with family in a Boston home linked to wealthy old families.
Couples, Relationships

Coldplay Cheating Scandal HR Executive Married Into One Of Boston’s Oldest And Richest Families

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

Being publicly embarrassed was just the beginning for Kristin Cabot.

The twice-married woman, who was caught getting handsy with another married man at a Coldplay concert, walked into a massive PR crisis. And she dragged one of Boston’s oldest and wealthiest families into the scandal with her.

“If the cheated on CEO husband needs a shoulder… call me!” a netizen said as the internet continues to watch the controversy unfold.

Highlights
  • Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron walked into a massive PR crisis after their viral Coldplay concert moment.
  • They awkwardly hid their faces when they were seen canoodling on the “kiss cam.”
  • The once-divorced Kristin is currently married to her second husband and wealthy Boston heir Andrew Cabot.
  • Andy, meanwhile, is also married with a wife and two children.
    Kristin Cabot walked into a massive PR crisis after being filmed with another man at a Coldplay concert

    HR executive involved in Coldplay cheating scandal, connected to one of Boston’s oldest and richest families, smiling portrait

    Image credits: Astronomer

    Kristin was one among a crowd of 50,000 fans who attended the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on July 16.

    She appeared to be enjoying herself when lead singer Chris Martin interacted with the crowd during the gig.

    Couple embracing at a concert with a blurry effect, related to Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive Boston families.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    At one point, the “kiss cam” panned across the audience and focused on Kristin as she was canoodling former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. They awkwardly scrambled around to hide their faces, but the damage had already been done by then.

    “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do,” the band’s frontman said.

    The HR executive finalized her divorce from Kenneth Thornby in 2022 and is currently married to her second husband, Andrew Cabot

    HR executive involved in Coldplay cheating scandal, photographed in a casual setting with soft lighting and a neutral background.

    Image credits: Privateer Rum

    Following the headline-making spectacle, Kristin has been on leave from her job as HR executive of Astronomer, a New York-based software company.

    Reports revealed that she is currently married to Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation heir of the Cabot family.

    The couple bought a two-story home for $2.2 million in Rye, New Hampshire, just months back, in February.

    Bottles of Privateer rum on a bar counter, unrelated to Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive SEO keywords.

    Image credits: Andrew Cabot/Facebook

    Text screenshot discussing a rumored cheating scandal involving Coldplay HR executive married into a wealthy Boston family.

    Kristin was reportedly first married to Kenneth Thornby, and their divorce was finalized in 2022. It is unclear when she and Andrew got married, but it is believed to be the Cabot heir’s second marriage as well.

    Andrew runs the Massachusetts-based spirits company Privateer Rum and serves as the CEO and COO.

    Andrew Cabot belongs to the wealthy Cabot family and runs a spirits company Privateer Rum

    Family portrait inside a cozy home featuring HR executive linked to Coldplay cheating scandal and Boston's wealthy families.

    Image credits: Maud Cabot/Facebook

    Comment by Lisa Scott stating a rich wife who will be no more, referencing Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive.

    Kristin reportedly served as an “advisory board member” for the rum company since September 2020.

    The launch of Privateer Rum was “inspired” by “the original Andrew Cabot,” according to the website.

    The “original” Andrew (1750-1791) was “a merchant, rum distiller and successful American privateer during the American Revolution.”

    Man in white shirt standing by industrial tanks, related to Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive and Boston wealthy family connections.

    Image credits: Andrew Cabot/Facebook

    Comment by Marie Dolce Fuller saying What more do you need? Unbelievable, related to Coldplay cheating scandal and HR executive married into Boston’s oldest rich family.

    Back in the 19th century, the Cabots were seafarers and merchants, involved in opium and slave trade.

    They also made a fortune from trading in soot or “carbon black,” a key ingredient in car tyres. Over time, the family members started several businesses across generations.

    The Cabots were seafarers and merchants in the 19th century and made a fortune trading soot or “carbon black”

    Vintage illustration showing a colonial-era scene with people and buildings linked to Boston’s oldest families.

    Image credits: I.N. Phelps Stokes Collection of American Historical Prints.

    Comment from Vivian Gutierrez on Coldplay cheating scandal mentioning money and status differences in couples.

    A family profile published in the New York Times in 1972 said their wealth was estimated to be $200 million, which would be $15.4 billion in 2025, according to the New York Post.

    The Cabots belong to the clan of “Boston Brahmins,” which refers to a class of wealthy, educated, elite members that held a prestigious place in Boston society in the 19th century.

    Some sources claim the following is the Coat of arms of the Cabot family

    Heraldic shield with three red fish and decorative red and gold flourishes, symbolizing Boston’s oldest and richest families.

    Image credits: Bolton’s American Armory. Boston: F. W. Faxon Co, 1927

    Comment by Michael Connole referencing the Cabots and Lodges families in relation to Boston’s oldest and richest families.

    The legacy of the Cabot family is so popular in Boston that it made its way into a local poem.

    “And this is good old Boston/ The home of the bean and the cod/ Where the Lowells talk only to Cabots/ And the Cabots talk only to God,” reads the poem.

    Crowd at Coldplay concert with large round screen showing performer amid bright stage lights and security staff.

    Image credits: calebu2

    The viral moment from the Coldplay concert also changed the life of Andy Byron, who had his arms firmly wrapped around Kristin at the Coldplay gig.

    Andy is married to Megan Kerrigan Byro, who dropped her surname from her social media account as people relentlessly bombarded her in the video’s aftermath.

    She eventually deactivated her Facebook account and deleted her Instagram.

    Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byro, who went off social media following the internet fiasco

    @instaagraace trouble in paradise?? 👀 #coldplay#boston#coldplayconcert#kisscam#fyp♬ original sound – grace

    Megan, aged 50, is currently the Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at Bancroft School in Massachusetts.

    She shares two children with the former Astronomer CEO.

    Smiling middle-aged man in a dark shirt representing HR executive linked to Coldplay cheating scandal and Boston's elite families.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    The tech boss resigned from Astronomer after the video, uploaded by Coldplay fan Grace Springer, reached the corners of the internet.

    “As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the New York company said in a statement on Saturday, July 18.

    Andy resigned from his position as CEO of NY-based company Astronomer in light of the PR crisis

    Family gathered outdoors celebrating a graduate in cap and gown, related to Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive.

    Image credits: Meg Kerrigan

    Netizens had mixed reactions about Kristin being married into one of Boston’s wealthiest families.

    “The bigger they are, the harder they fall,” one said.

    Another quipped, “Guess the money didnt make her happy. Someone elses husband did!”

    “She’s got a type, and hopefully Mr. Cabot had an iron clad pre-nuptial,” said another.

    “Imagine being so rich, and so bored, that you take it all for granted. Morals and ethics just flushed down the million dollar drain,” one said.

    “She is going after CEOs the way Thanos was going for infinity stones,” one commented online

    Comment by Hilal Ahmad Akhtar Zada discussing someone targeting CEOs like Thanos sought infinity stones, related to Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive.

    Comment by Daniel Espindola questioning if the story about rich families is related to new Hallmarks.

    Comment from Elizabeth Johnson about her last divorce in 2022 related to Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive news.

    Comment by Cassie Ellison discussing relationships and trust, related to Coldplay cheating scandal and Boston rich families.

    Comment by Dawn McQuilkin Newton saying the bigger they are the harder they fall about Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive.

    Comment from James Hurley about keeping company, related to Coldplay cheating scandal involving HR executive and Boston family.

    Comment by Shaun Bullman on a social media post noting a prenup was a good idea in relation to Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Coldplay and an HR executive linked to Boston’s wealthy families.

    Comment on Coldplay cheating scandal by HR executive married into Boston's oldest and richest family, with a skeptical emoji.

    Comment by Heidi Sterle saying well she messed up apparently with a like reaction, related to Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive.

    Comment by Susa Milagro on Coldplay cheating scandal, reflecting on wealth, boredom, and declining morals and ethics.

    Comment by Amelia Davis discussing judgment and a handbag collection, related to Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive married into Boston's wealthy family.

    Comment from Christopher Johnson expressing shock about a cheating scandal involving a Boston family HR executive.

    Comment by Richard Greene saying he hopes there is a prenuptial agreement in a social media post on Coldplay cheating scandal.

    Comment from Sharon Abella expressing frustration about manipulative hypocrites in the workplace related to Coldplay cheating scandal.

    Comment by Bridget Bishop discussing a pre-nuptial agreement in a conversation about Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Kelly Rainey reacting to the Coldplay cheating scandal involving an HR executive.

    Text message from Nicole Polino saying let her ex know I'm single with laughing emojis, relating to Coldplay cheating scandal.

    Comment by Sandra A. King expressing opinion on money and happiness related to Coldplay cheating scandal HR executive.

    Comment from Kimberly Vinson about a cheating scandal involving an HR executive married into a wealthy Boston family.

    Comment by Christopher Mock on adultery, displayed in a Facebook chat bubble with a like count shown.

    Comment text on social media screen, discussing a Coldplay cheating scandal involving an HR executive connected to Boston families.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    CEO was pushed out, but HR director is "on leave"? They should both be out.

