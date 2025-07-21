Coldplay Cheating Scandal HR Executive Married Into One Of Boston’s Oldest And Richest Families

Being publicly embarrassed was just the beginning for Kristin Cabot.

The twice-married woman, who was caught getting handsy with another married man at a Coldplay concert, walked into a massive PR crisis. And she dragged one of Boston’s oldest and wealthiest families into the scandal with her.

“If the cheated on CEO husband needs a shoulder… call me!” a netizen said as the internet continues to watch the controversy unfold.

Highlights Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron walked into a massive PR crisis after their viral Coldplay concert moment.

They awkwardly hid their faces when they were seen canoodling on the “kiss cam.”

The once-divorced Kristin is currently married to her second husband and wealthy Boston heir Andrew Cabot.

Andy, meanwhile, is also married with a wife and two children.

Kristin Cabot walked into a massive PR crisis after being filmed with another man at a Coldplay concert

Image credits: Astronomer

Kristin was one among a crowd of 50,000 fans who attended the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on July 16.

She appeared to be enjoying herself when lead singer Chris Martin interacted with the crowd during the gig.

Image credits: instaagraace

At one point, the “kiss cam” panned across the audience and focused on Kristin as she was canoodling former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. They awkwardly scrambled around to hide their faces, but the damage had already been done by then.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do,” the band’s frontman said.

The HR executive finalized her divorce from Kenneth Thornby in 2022 and is currently married to her second husband, Andrew Cabot

Image credits: Privateer Rum

Following the headline-making spectacle, Kristin has been on leave from her job as HR executive of Astronomer, a New York-based software company.

Reports revealed that she is currently married to Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation heir of the Cabot family.

The couple bought a two-story home for $2.2 million in Rye, New Hampshire, just months back, in February.

Image credits: Andrew Cabot/Facebook

Kristin was reportedly first married to Kenneth Thornby, and their divorce was finalized in 2022. It is unclear when she and Andrew got married, but it is believed to be the Cabot heir’s second marriage as well.

Andrew runs the Massachusetts-based spirits company Privateer Rum and serves as the CEO and COO.

Andrew Cabot belongs to the wealthy Cabot family and runs a spirits company Privateer Rum

Image credits: Maud Cabot/Facebook

Kristin reportedly served as an “advisory board member” for the rum company since September 2020.

The launch of Privateer Rum was “inspired” by “the original Andrew Cabot,” according to the website.

The “original” Andrew (1750-1791) was “a merchant, rum distiller and successful American privateer during the American Revolution.”

Image credits: Andrew Cabot/Facebook

Back in the 19th century, the Cabots were seafarers and merchants, involved in opium and slave trade.

They also made a fortune from trading in soot or “carbon black,” a key ingredient in car tyres. Over time, the family members started several businesses across generations.

The Cabots were seafarers and merchants in the 19th century and made a fortune trading soot or “carbon black”

Image credits: I.N. Phelps Stokes Collection of American Historical Prints.

A family profile published in the New York Times in 1972 said their wealth was estimated to be $200 million, which would be $15.4 billion in 2025, according to the New York Post.

The Cabots belong to the clan of “Boston Brahmins,” which refers to a class of wealthy, educated, elite members that held a prestigious place in Boston society in the 19th century.

Some sources claim the following is the Coat of arms of the Cabot family

Image credits: Bolton’s American Armory. Boston: F. W. Faxon Co, 1927

The legacy of the Cabot family is so popular in Boston that it made its way into a local poem.

“And this is good old Boston/ The home of the bean and the cod/ Where the Lowells talk only to Cabots/ And the Cabots talk only to God,” reads the poem.

Image credits: calebu2

The viral moment from the Coldplay concert also changed the life of Andy Byron, who had his arms firmly wrapped around Kristin at the Coldplay gig.

Andy is married to Megan Kerrigan Byro, who dropped her surname from her social media account as people relentlessly bombarded her in the video’s aftermath.

She eventually deactivated her Facebook account and deleted her Instagram.

Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byro, who went off social media following the internet fiasco

Megan, aged 50, is currently the Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at Bancroft School in Massachusetts.

She shares two children with the former Astronomer CEO.

Image credits: Astronomer

The tech boss resigned from Astronomer after the video, uploaded by Coldplay fan Grace Springer, reached the corners of the internet.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the New York company said in a statement on Saturday, July 18.

Andy resigned from his position as CEO of NY-based company Astronomer in light of the PR crisis

Image credits: Meg Kerrigan

Netizens had mixed reactions about Kristin being married into one of Boston’s wealthiest families.

“The bigger they are, the harder they fall,” one said.

Another quipped, “Guess the money didnt make her happy. Someone elses husband did!”

“She’s got a type, and hopefully Mr. Cabot had an iron clad pre-nuptial,” said another.

“Imagine being so rich, and so bored, that you take it all for granted. Morals and ethics just flushed down the million dollar drain,” one said.

“She is going after CEOs the way Thanos was going for infinity stones,” one commented online

