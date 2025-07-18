Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Coldplay Fan Who Exposed Cheating CEO At Concert By Filming Kiss Cam Finally Breaks Silence
Young woman smiling at sunset by the beach, related to Coldplay fan who exposed cheating CEO at concert.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Coldplay Fan Who Exposed Cheating CEO At Concert By Filming Kiss Cam Finally Breaks Silence

“Play stupid games… win stupid prizes,” said Grace Springer—the woman who exposed a married man getting handsy with his company employee at a Coldplay concert.

It seemed as though the office romance was meant to be a secret. But the hush-hush fling has now been broadcast to the entire world, and it’s all thanks to a video shared by 28-year-old Grace.

Crew members behind the concert also said lead singer Chris Martin wouldn’t be “thrilled” about the lovebirds being exposed during their show.

    The video of a married man having an office romance with another woman was exposed during a Coldplay concert

    Couple featured on kiss cam at Coldplay concert, with Coldplay fan exposing cheating CEO through video capture.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    Grace attended the Coldplay gig on July 16 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

    She was among a crowd of 50,000 viewers, who watched a segment where the “kiss cam” panned across the audience, while the band frontman interacted with the crowd.

    Grace said she had no idea the video would blow up when she posted it online

    Two smiling women at a Coldplay concert, one wearing sunglasses, with a large crowd and stadium background.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    At one point, the “kiss cam” focused on Andy Byron, who was caught canoodling a woman like no one was watching.

    But unfortunately for him, a stadium full of people were watching.

    “Whoa, look at these two,” the band’s frontman Chris Martin said. “Alright, come on. You’re OK.”

    Young woman smiling outdoors at sunset with palm trees, related to Coldplay fan who exposed cheating CEO by filming kiss cam.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    The lovebirds quickly scrambled around to hide their faces from the camera. But the damage had already been done.

    “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do,” said the Fix You singer, unassumingly breaking the internet.

    “I had no idea who the couple was … A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down,” Grace said

    Coldplay fan captures cheating CEO on kiss cam at concert, revealing shocking moment to the crowd.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    The awkward spectacle was captured by Grace, who traveled with her friends from New Jersey to Massachusetts to catch the band play live.

    “I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it,” she told the US Sun.

    “A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes,” she added.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

    After the video went viral, social media users began scouring the internet and discovered Andy Byron’s identity.

    The tech tycoon is a married man with a wife and two kids in Massachusetts.

    The woman he was cozying up to was Kristin Cabot.

    Andy serves as the CEO of Astronomer, a New York-based software firm, while Kristin works as the chief human resources officer for the AI and data-based company—valued at $1.2 billion.

    The man in the video was identified as Andy Byron, who has a wife and two kids in Massachusetts 

    Middle-aged man smiling in a dark shirt, representing Coldplay fan who exposed cheating CEO by filming kiss cam.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    Megan Kerrigan Byron, who is currently married to Andy, had a strong reaction to the entire fiasco.

    She initially deleted her surname from her Facebook account as people started bombarding her profiles. Later, she deactivated her Facebook account and deleted her Instagram.

    Reports revealed that Kristin has been divorced from ex-husband Kenneth Thornby since 2022. It is unclear whether she went on to remarry.

    Group of four casually dressed people posing outdoors near a river, representing Coldplay fan who exposed cheating CEO at concert.

    Image credits: anuibi

    “I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them,” Grace told the outlet.

    She said the viral moment became a “hot topic” among her friends after the concert. But she didn’t expect her video to gain so much traction.

    “When I posted late last night before bed it was picking up traction with a couple thousand views,” she said. “I woke up to seven million. Now over 30 million. Overwhelmed to say the least.”

    Her video racked up more than 46 million views by Friday morning.

    Crew members revealed that the viral moment was completely unplanned

    @instaagraace trouble in paradise?? 👀 #coldplay#boston#coldplayconcert#kisscam#fyp♬ original sound – grace

    Employees who work behind-the-scenes for the Coldplay tour revealed that the viral moment was not planned at all.

    “At a concert tour like this one, the cameraman/woman at this particular part of the show are just scanning the crowd and picking up random people,” a production insider told the outlet.

    “There is a touring video editor backstage or at front of house who would select via a switcher which camera to use at any moment during the concert,” they continued. “This situation would have been totally random.”

    Two women wearing sunglasses at a crowded concert, representing Coldplay fans attending a live event outdoors.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    Another crew member revealed that Yellow crooner Chris Martin has conducted the same interactive segment with his audience at other shows as well.

    “It’s a shtick Chris does every show, picking out audience members etc,” they said.

    The crew member admitted that Andy and Kristin’s reaction made the spectacle all the more awkward to watch.

    “Their reaction made it much worse – very cringey. Not sure what they were thinking,” they said. “Maybe they tried doing the math and thought the chances are super low at two to 50,000 that they would be seen on the big screen.

    “Knowing Chris, I’m sure he’s not thrilled having this much attention over families being turned upside down etc,” they added.

    Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin is probably “not thrilled” by the hush-hugh fling being exposed, one crew member said

    Tweet about a Coldplay fan exposing cheating CEO at concert by filming kiss cam sparks online discussion.

    Image credits: YsoSersY

    Screenshot of a tweet sarcastically referencing Coldplay by user Will Listen during an online conversation.

    Image credits: WillListen50

    Tweet from Sam Mitha commenting on cheating CEO incident at Coldplay concert, urging accountability and downplaying severity.

    Image credits: MithaEXP

    Tweet text criticizing cheating caught at a Coldplay concert, highlighting the fan who filmed the CEO on kiss cam.

    Image credits: HellBitch247

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a Coldplay fan who exposed a cheating CEO at a concert by filming the kiss cam.

    Image credits: lmsocurious

    Tweet by user Roger Moore referencing a Coldplay fan exposing a cheating CEO at concert by filming kiss cam.

    Image credits: RogerMoore36

    Tweet from Polytropos commenting on an affair and behavior at a concert, mentioning Coldplay fan and kiss cam incident.

    Image credits: LuxRatio

    Screenshot of Wally Rashid’s tweet commenting on cheating CEO exposed at Coldplay concert by fan filming kiss cam.

    Image credits: wallyrashid

    Tweet from user reacting to Coldplay fan exposing cheating CEO at concert, expressing embarrassment over the affair mention.

    Image credits: IamAqsaShaikh

    Social media post showing Coldplay fan’s reaction after exposing cheating CEO at concert kiss cam moment.

    Image credits: Evalore13

    Tweet by Coldplay fan commenting on viral moment exposing cheating CEO caught on kiss cam at concert.

    Image credits: MissGinaDarling

    Twitter reply by user @ramseyboltlin asking about opposite of cat-like reflexes in a social media conversation.

    Image credits: ramseyboltin

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PopBase with the comment maybe they’re just close friends about Coldplay fan who exposed cheating CEO.

    Image credits: mask_bastard

    Tweet about cheating CEO exposed by Coldplay fan filming kiss cam moment during concert, highlighting public infidelity shame.

    Image credits: trapisrex

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Load More Replies...
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The funniest part is they could have avoided it if they had behaved like a real couple and not had the weirdest reaction they could.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jolt-disclose-hash avatar
    Yrral Spavit
    Yrral Spavit
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like several co-workers were also at the concert. May have not gone viral but the secret was out.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
