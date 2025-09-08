After Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal, Ex-Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Divorcing Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristin Cabot, the former HR chief at Astronomer, has reportedly filed for divorce from Andrew Cabot, her second husband, after her Coldplay kiss cam scandal.

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Kristin filed a divorce petition at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13.

Kristin first made headlines over the summer after she was caught canoodling with her then-boss, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.

Kristin and Andrew Cabot had recently bought a $2.2 million home in Rye, New Hampshire.

The two were exposed by the show’s kiss cam segment, which captured them getting cozy before they suddenly tried to duck out of view once they realized their connection was being broadcast on the big screen.

Their unusual reaction prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to remark onstage, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Soon after the incident, it was reported that Kristin was married to Andrew Cabot, the Privateer Rum CEO.

Image credits: TikTok / lanahyseni

According to property records obtained by The Post, Kristin and Andrew had shared a Rye, New Hampshire, address since at least 2023.

In February, the two reportedly purchased a $2.2 million two-story, four-bedroom house that sits near the Atlantic coast.

Andrew’s other ex, Julia, alleged to The Daily Mail that Andrew told her his relationship with Kristin had already been on the rocks before the kiss cam video.

“I texted Andrew right after [the kiss cam scandal] happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating,” she said on Friday (September 5).

Both Kristin and ex Astronomer CEO Andy Byron have reportedly separated from their respective spouses after the scandal

Image credits: TikTok / instaagraace

Image credits: Astronomer

Julia and Andrew were married for four years until their split in 2018.

“He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money,” Julia said.

The woman said her ex isn’t “husband material,” and that Kristin “doesn’t seem like wife material either.”

Kristin, who was the company’s head of HR, was in a relationship with another CEO, Andrew Cabot

Image credits: Facebook / Andrew Cabot

Image credits: X / RashticReport

Julia, a 63-year-old yoga teacher, claimed that Andrew isn’t “a nice person,” so she doesn’t feel bad for her ex following the scandal.

“That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get.”

The woman believes that Andrew isn’t “affected” or “hurt” by the alleged affair, but that he is “probably embarrassed.”

Her marriage termination to Andrew reportedly lasted two years, with the Rum CEO saying in court documents that their divorce was triggered by an “irretrievable breakdown” of their relationship, something Julia contested.

Kristin and Andrew had purchased a $2.2 million home months before the scandal

Image credits: Facebook / Maud Cabot

Image credits: Facebook / Andrew Cabot

Kristin was reportedly spotted without her wedding ring in July. This is her second divorce after legally ending her marriage to Kenneth Thornby in 2022.

Following the scandal, it was reported that Andy Byron’s wife, Megan, had removed his surname from her social media profiles, reverting to her maiden name, Kerrigan.

She has also reportedly left the family home in Northborough, Massachusetts, that she shared with Andy and their two children.

Both Kristin and Andy have stepped down from their roles at Astronomer

Image credits: Sales Force Ventures

The Coldplay scandal affected both Andy and Kristin’s professional lives; he was forced to resign from Astronomer, while she took a leave of absence before ultimately stepping down from her role.

Human resources experts said the incident drew widespread attention because it demonstrated the tech execs’ failure to lead by example. Some also noted it highlighted the power dynamics in the workplace and the risks of subordinate-supervisor relationships.

The issue, which inspired thousands of memes, also sparked debates about the use of technology to violate individual privacy.

Image credits: Instagram / kristincabotofficial

Astronomer, which helps businesses grow by using artificial intelligence, responded to the viral scandal by hiring Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, for a humorous ad in which she responded to questions from the public.

“We’ve been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation,” the actress said in the ad, posted to the company’s Instagram account.



Andy’s replacement, Pete DeJoy, acknowledged that “the events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter.”

The new CEO added that while he “would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”

“Surprising absolutely no one,” one reader said of Kristin’s divorce news

