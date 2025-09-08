Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal, Ex-Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Divorcing Husband
Kristin Cabot smiling in a professional headshot, former HR chief and ex-astronomer involved in Coldplay scandal.
Couples, Relationships

After Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal, Ex-Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Divorcing Husband

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Kristin Cabot, the former HR chief at Astronomer, has reportedly filed for divorce from Andrew Cabot,  her second husband, after her Coldplay kiss cam scandal.

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Kristin filed a divorce petition at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13.

Kristin first made headlines over the summer after she was caught canoodling with her then-boss, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.

Highlights
  • Kristin Cabot filed for divorce from Andrew Cabot following the Coldplay kiss cam scandal involving her and her former boss.
  • The kiss cam incident at a Coldplay concert exposed Kristin and ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron getting cozy..
  • Kristin and Andrew Cabot had recently bought a $2.2 million home in Rye, New Hampshire.
RELATED:

    Kristin Cabot has reportedly filed for divorce after being caught getting cozy with her boss
    Kristin Cabot smiling in a professional headshot, former astronomer and HR chief involved in Coldplay scandal.

    The two were exposed by the show’s kiss cam segment, which captured them getting cozy before they suddenly tried to duck out of view once they realized their connection was being broadcast on the big screen.

    Their unusual reaction prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to remark onstage, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

    Soon after the incident, it was reported that Kristin was married to Andrew Cabot, the Privateer Rum CEO.

    Large concert crowd at Coldplay stadium show featuring a kiss cam moment on giant circular screens.

    Image credits: TikTok / lanahyseni

    According to property records obtained by The Post, Kristin and Andrew had shared a Rye, New Hampshire, address since at least 2023. 

    In February, the two reportedly purchased a $2.2 million two-story, four-bedroom house that sits near the Atlantic coast.

    Andrew’s other ex, Julia, alleged to The Daily Mail that Andrew told her his relationship with Kristin had already been on the rocks before the kiss cam video.

    “I texted Andrew right after [the kiss cam scandal] happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating,” she said on Friday (September 5).

    Both Kristin and ex Astronomer CEO Andy Byron have reportedly separated from their respective spouses after the scandal

    Couple embracing at an event, related to Coldplay kiss cam scandal involving ex-astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot divorce news.

    Image credits: TikTok / instaagraace

    Kristin Cabot smiling in a portrait photo, former astronomer and HR chief amid divorce news.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    Julia and Andrew were married for four years until their split in 2018.

    “He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money,” Julia said.

    The woman said her ex isn’t “husband material,” and that Kristin “doesn’t seem like wife material either.”

    Kristin, who was the company’s head of HR, was in a relationship with another CEO, Andrew Cabot

    Man in a white shirt standing by industrial tanks, related to ex-astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot divorce news.

    Image credits: Facebook / Andrew Cabot

    Former HR Chief Kristin Cabot seen without wedding ring after Coldplay kiss cam scandal involving ex-Astronomer CEO.

    Image credits: X / RashticReport

    Julia, a 63-year-old yoga teacher, claimed that Andrew isn’t “a nice person,” so she doesn’t feel bad for her ex following the scandal.

    “That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get.”

    The woman believes that Andrew isn’t “affected” or “hurt” by the alleged affair, but that he is “probably embarrassed.”

    Her marriage termination to Andrew reportedly lasted two years, with the Rum CEO saying in court documents that their divorce was triggered by an “irretrievable breakdown” of their relationship, something Julia contested.

    Kristin and Andrew had purchased a $2.2 million home months before the scandal

    Kristin Cabot with family in a warmly decorated room amid Coldplay kiss cam scandal and divorce news.

    Image credits: Facebook / Maud Cabot

    Middle-aged man in a teal shirt leaning on barrels, representing ex-astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot divorce news.

    Image credits: Facebook / Andrew Cabot

    Kristin was reportedly spotted without her wedding ring in July. This is her second divorce after legally ending her marriage to Kenneth Thornby in 2022.

    Following the scandal, it was reported that Andy Byron’s wife, Megan, had removed his surname from her social media profiles, reverting to her maiden name, Kerrigan. 

    She has also reportedly left the family home in Northborough, Massachusetts, that she shared with Andy and their two children.

    Both Kristin and Andy have stepped down from their roles at Astronomer

    Man in olive green sweater smiling next to woman in black blazer, related to ex-astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot divorce news.

    Image credits: Sales Force Ventures

    The Coldplay scandal affected both Andy and Kristin’s professional lives; he was forced to resign from Astronomer, while she took a leave of absence before ultimately stepping down from her role.

    Human resources experts said the incident drew widespread attention because it demonstrated the tech execs’ failure to lead by example. Some also noted it highlighted the power dynamics in the workplace and the risks of subordinate-supervisor relationships.

    The issue, which inspired thousands of memes, also sparked debates about the use of technology to violate individual privacy.

    Kristin Cabot smiling in a denim shirt, crossing arms, related to Coldplay kiss cam scandal and divorce news.

    Image credits: Instagram / kristincabotofficial

    Astronomer, which helps businesses grow by using artificial intelligence, responded to the viral scandal by hiring Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, for a humorous ad in which she responded to questions from the public.

    “We’ve been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation,” the actress said in the ad, posted to the company’s Instagram account.

    @instaagraace trouble in paradise?? 👀 #coldplay#boston#coldplayconcert#kisscam#fyp♬ original sound – grace


    Andy’s replacement, Pete DeJoy,  acknowledged that “the events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter.”

    The new CEO added that while he “would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”

    “Surprising absolutely no one,” one reader said of Kristin’s divorce news

    Comment by Jennifer Raffel Moore saying We never in a million years saw THAT coming, reacting to Coldplay kiss cam scandal and HR chief divorce news.

    Social media post by Kendra Bounds joking about divorce and Coldplay kiss cam scandal involving spouse cheating.

    Comment by Jodi Ann in a social media thread discussing the Coldplay kiss cam scandal and Kristin Cabot divorcing her husband.

    Comment by Autumn Pepper expressing surprise about marital difficulties in a social media post discussing Kristin Cabot divorce news.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jessica Logan reacting humorously to a controversial celebrity scandal.

    Comment by Shant Boshnakian discussing divorce filing amid Coldplay kiss cam scandal involving ex-astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot.

    Facebook comment from Bauer Michaelandallison discussing husband's awareness related to Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal and Kristin Cabot divorce.

    Comment by Jonathan Cruz Sánchez mentioning blame in relation to Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal and Kristin Cabot divorce.

    Michael Chang commenting about availability for Coldplay concerts in a social media message with emojis visible.

    Comment by Mary Flores stating well it took her long enough, related to Coldplay kiss cam scandal and Kristin Cabot divorce news.

    Comment by Chadwick Hardy accusing someone of infidelity and telling a coin king to get coins with emojis.

    Comment by Jennifer Raffel Moore expressing surprise with a winking emoji on a social media post about Coldplay kiss cam scandal and Kristin Cabot divorce

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the divorce involving ex-astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot.

    Comment by Beth Brogan saying surprising absolutely no one with 15 likes in a social media post.

    Comment by Melita Friar discussing marriage difficulties linked to cheating, visible on a social media platform.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the Coldplay kiss cam scandal involving ex-astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

