Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Whoopi Goldberg Slammed For Defending CEO Andy Byron Caught Cheating On Coldplay Kiss Cam
Whoopi Goldberg speaking on a TV show, wearing glasses, hoop earrings, and a black blazer over a white shirt.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg Slammed For Defending CEO Andy Byron Caught Cheating On Coldplay Kiss Cam

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Whoopi Goldberg sparked controversy after defending former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was caught wrapping his arms around one of his subordinates at a Coldplay concert.

In case you missed it, Andy, who is married, appeared on the jumbotron with the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Tuesday (July 15).

Highlights
  • Whoopi Goldberg defended CEO Andy Byron's alleged affair, saying "sometimes you just can’t help it."
  • Andy Byron, married and CEO of billion-dollar Astronomer, resigned after being caught on the Kiss Cam with HR chief Kristin Cabot.
  • Co-host Sara Haines criticized the power imbalance, noting a CEO should never date one of his subordinates.

Their evasive and panicked reactions led to hundreds of memes and became a Hot Topic on Monday’s episode of The View, where the Ghost actress is a co-host.

“Sometimes you can’t help who you want to get on,” Whoopi began. “Sometimes you just can’t help it. Because she’s not the head of HR in the bed.”

RELATED:

    Whoopi Goldberg came under fire for defending former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron
    Panelists on The View discussing Whoopi Goldberg defending CEO Andy Byron amid Coldplay kiss cam cheating controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The View

    The 69-year-old suggested that the co-workers, whether consciously or not, wanted to get caught so they could finally live their relationship out in the open.

    “I don’t know what this is. I don’t know if he was happily married, if she was happily married. I don’t know any of that,” she continued.

    “But I do know that if you don’t want people to know what you’re doing, don’t take them to concerts.


    “You don’t know who’s in this giant stadium of people. If you’re doing that and you don’t want people to know, what the hell? It’s just too dumb.

    “You got inadvertently what you might’ve been looking for, which was your out.”

    The co-host of The View said that “you can’t help who you want to get on”

    Whoopi Goldberg wearing glasses and blazer, speaking on a talk show about CEO Andy Byron and Coldplay kiss cam incident.

    Image credits: The View

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Whoopi Goldberg for defending CEO Andy Byron amid Coldplay Kiss Cam cheating scandal.

    Art Jury quote on personal responsibility displayed in black text on a white and light blue background.
    Meanwhile, co-host Sara Haines discussed the impact the news had on the pair’s families, as well as the power imbalance in their apparent relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There are people that are looking at these two individuals and obviously not wanting the damning part for the family,” she said.

    “I do say my heart goes out to the children and partners of these people who are having to watch this all play out, but the bigger thing people aren’t talking about is how a CEO of a company should never be dating the head of HR.”

    Portrait of a smiling CEO Andy Byron in a light shirt, related to Coldplay kiss cam cheating controversy.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Several users agreed with Sara and criticized Whoopi’s take as immoral. One of them wrote on X, “Whoopi is a mess. The CEO shouldn’t be sleeping with the head of HR.”

    Another said, “Whoopi has a wobbly moral compass. 1) It’s not OK to cheat on your spouse. 2) It’s not OK for a CEO to cheat with a subordinate.”

    “How about not cheating in the first place?” commented a third.

    Andy Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan, was caught getting cozy with Astronomer’s HR chief Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert

    Man and woman outdoors wearing caps and sunglasses, smiling for a photo with a scenic forest background.

    Image credits: Megan Kerrigan/Facebook

    Astronomer, a billion-dollar data science company based in New York, announced Andy Byron’s resignation following the scandal.

    “As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the statement read.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted.

    “While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems.”

    Family photo with CEO Andy Byron smiling, standing with wife and two blurred children in patterned living room.

    Image credits: Maud Cabot/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message from David Franks warning about facing consequences when caught, related to CEO Andy Byron cheating incident.

    Comment from Diane Quiggle Miller criticizing defense of CEO Andy Byron amid Coldplay Kiss Cam cheating controversy.
    Pete DeJoy, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, is now serving as interim CEO of the company.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pete shared in a LinkedIn post that the immense attention “has been unusual and surreal” for Astronomer workers.

    “While I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”

    Whoopi suggested that the two wanted to get caught, calling the idea to go to the concert “too dumb”

    Whoopi Goldberg smiling during a public event, wearing a dark blazer and white shirt with long dreadlocks.

    Image credits: Library of Congress Life

    After the clip from the show circulated online, internet sleuths identified the embarrassed pair as Andy and Kristin and discovered that Andy is married to another woman, Megan Kerrigan, with whom he shares two children.

    The woman reportedly removed her married surname from her social media pages before deleting the accounts as her posts became flooded with comments about Andy’s alleged affair.

    Kristin Cabot, who covered her face with her hands and turned around when the camera panned to her canoodling with her boss, has been placed on leave.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her relationship status is unclear, with some reports indicating she is divorced— her divorce was finalized in 2022—and others suggesting she is in a relationship with another CEO.


    In a photo from last year, Kristin is seen wearing an engagement ring and posing alongside Privateer Rum owner Andrew Cabot and two young children.

    It’s not clear whether the two were in a relationship at the time of the scandal, but they bought a home in New Hampshire together five months ago, as per The Post.

    In the first show since the viral moment, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave concertgoers a friendly warning that they might appear on the jumbotron.

    “We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd,” the singer said on stage at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. “How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Fix You singer went on to joke, “So, please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

    The actress’ comments sparked discussions about the alleged affair on social media

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Whoopi Goldberg defending CEO Andy Byron caught cheating on Coldplay kiss cam.

    Social media comment discussing Ted Danson amid Whoopi Goldberg and CEO Andy Byron Coldplay kiss cam controversy.

    Alt text: Social media comment criticizing Whoopi Goldberg defending CEO Andy Byron amid Coldplay Kiss Cam cheating controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Dan A. Tripp expressing surprise about Whoopi Goldberg defending CEO Andy Byron caught cheating.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message from Arthur Gravatt expressing disapproval of CEO defended by Whoopi Goldberg in a Coldplay Kiss Cam incident.

    Comment from Brian Courrejou recalling a moment with Ted Danson, displayed with reaction emojis in a social media thread.

    Comment by Yit Kim Lee stating she is not better than him, related to Whoopi Goldberg defending CEO Andy Byron controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Thabani Moyo, top fan, discussing a groove recovery involving a married man in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Bill Brown criticizing someone's morals and intelligence in a social media post about Andy Byron cheating controversy.

    Social media comment expressing disgust, related to Whoopi Goldberg defending CEO Andy Byron amid Coldplay kiss cam cheating scandal.

    Comment by Alaa Zaki saying "So what about his wife whoopi" in a light blue chat bubble on a white background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment criticizing Whoopi Goldberg’s defense of CEO Andy Byron after Coldplay Kiss Cam cheating incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Dawn Marks accusing Whoopi Goldberg of cheating and lacking morals amid backlash over defending CEO Andy Byron cheating scandal.

    Comment by Inez Trapaga stating maybe she's been there but not on kiss cam with two reactions.

    Comment by Kathy Sneed discussing cheating, responding to defense of CEO Andy Byron in Coldplay kiss cam incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Gloria H Ramirez saying Why doesn't THAT surprise me with reaction icons visible below her text.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Matthew Smith about Whoopi Goldberg and CEO Andy Byron cheating on Coldplay Kiss Cam.

    Screenshot of a comment saying bad people defend bad behavior in response to Whoopi Goldberg defending CEO Andy Byron.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Kyle Ann McCarthy McGraw responding to a controversial celebrity defense.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment saying now she's defending adultery with a laughing emoji, referencing Whoopi Goldberg and CEO Andy Byron cheating controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT