Astronomer Interim CEO Responds To Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy After Andy Byron Resigns

Astronomer interim CEO Pete DeJoy has subtly weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding former CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot, who became an instant meme after they were spotted canoodling during a Coldplay concert.

DeJoy’s simple like was seen by netizens as a subtle sign that Astronomer’s leadership is not just finding humor in its former CEO’s controversial actions. The company’s leadership is also aware that its previous chief executive really dropped the ball.

Highlights Pete DeJoy, Astronomer's interim CEO, "liked" a viral LinkedIn post reacting to the scandal involving former CEO Andy Byron.

Ex Astronomer executive Zachary Hensley admitted to sharing memes but praised the team's culture and resilience.

Andy Byron has tendered his resignation from Astronomer, and the Board has accepted.

RELATED:

Pete DeJoy’s quiet response suggests alignment with ex-executive’s perspective

Share icon

Image credits: Airflow Summit

Pete DeJoy did not issue a direct comment about the controversy, though he did like a LinkedInpost from ex-VP of technology and operations, Zachary Hensley.

Hensley worked at Astronomer from 2019 to 2024. While he formally served as the company’s vice president of technology and operations, Hensley stated that he wore several hats during his time with the startup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Martin’s reaction after the exposé! 😂 pic.twitter.com/4jPp79wN47 — Nomadic Musings (@midwaythoughts_) July 18, 2025

The former Astronomer executive admitted that he has found humor in the memes about the controversy, and he has even shared a few of them himself.

“I’ve seen the memes (and shared more than a few), reconnected with folks I haven’t talked to in a couple of years, and felt a strange mix of pride, nostalgia, and whiplash… So, yes, I’ve laughed at the memes,” he wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Share icon

Image credits: Linkedin

Hensley also noted that Astronomer is so much more than the meme-worthy actions of its former CEO.

“I also know Astronomer is more than one moment or one person. It’s a team of smart, kind, driven people doing incredible work. And I’ll always be rooting for them,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To the Astronomer crew—past and present—I love y’all. Keep going. Keep building. You’ve got this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and… pic.twitter.com/aTTUhnnyVz — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 19, 2025

DeJoy’s reaction to the former executive’s post suggests that much of Hensley’s post resonated with him personally. DeJoy and Hensley appear to share a close professional bond, with the latter celebrating the former’s promotion to Astronomer’s interim CEO.

“Pete DeJoy is amazing. I’m so excited for him. Love you Petey,” Hensley wrote in a separate LinkedIn post.

Share icon

Image credits: Linkedin/Pete DeJoy

Netizens have responded with amusement at the recent developments in the controversy, with some stating that Astronomer is probably grateful for all the media attention.

“All the publicity astronomer is getting is priceless. They need to drop a thank you note to Byron’s wife,” one commenter wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Astronomer’s official statements confirm an investigation and a leadership shakeup

Share icon

Image credits: Linkedin/Pete DeJoy

Astronomer confirmed toPage Six that DeJoy is now serving as interim CEO.

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO,” an Astronomer spokesperson said. “We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.”

Share icon

Image credits: Linkedin/Zachary Hensley

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were both temporarily suspended after they were caught canoodling on theColdplay kiss cam in Boston.

The pair, who were seen hugging and reacting way too nervously once they realized they were on the jumbotron,instantly went viral and they were quickly identified by social media users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/VfgWPnfycl — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 19, 2025

Netizens discovered that Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, who has since removed his last name and deactivated her social media accounts.

Cabot, per Massachusetts court records, divorced her first husband in 2022, per Page Six.

Currently, she appears to be married to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot, with whom she co-owns a house in New Hampshire.

Share icon

Image credits: Linkedin/Zachary Hensley

Neither Byron nor Cabot have publicly addressed thesituation.

Astronomer, for its part, announced on its official LinkedInpage that Byron has officially resigned as its chief executive, according to theHindustan Times.

Share icon

Image credits: Tiktok/instaagraace

ADVERTISEMENT

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO,” the company wrote in its post.

Netizens reacted to the interim CEO’s LinkedIn like with some amusement

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon