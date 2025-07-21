Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Astronomer Interim CEO Responds To Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy After Andy Byron Resigns
Young man wearing glasses smiling in front of a colorful mural, representing Astronomer interim CEO responding to controversy.
Relationships, Work

Astronomer Interim CEO Responds To Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy After Andy Byron Resigns

Astronomer interim CEO Pete DeJoy has subtly weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding former CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot, who became an instant meme after they were spotted canoodling during a Coldplay concert

DeJoy’s simple like was seen by netizens as a subtle sign that Astronomer’s leadership is not just finding humor in its former CEO’s controversial actions. The company’s leadership is also aware that its previous chief executive really dropped the ball.

Highlights
  • Pete DeJoy, Astronomer's interim CEO, "liked" a viral LinkedIn post reacting to the scandal involving former CEO Andy Byron.
  • Ex Astronomer executive Zachary Hensley admitted to sharing memes but praised the team's culture and resilience.
  • Andy Byron has tendered his resignation from Astronomer, and the Board has accepted.
RELATED:

    Pete DeJoy’s quiet response suggests alignment with ex-executive’s perspective

    Young man wearing glasses and a black shirt, smiling confidently in front of a colorful blue and orange blurred background.

    Image credits: Airflow Summit

    Pete DeJoy did not issue a direct comment about the controversy, though he did like a LinkedInpost from ex-VP of technology and operations, Zachary Hensley.

    Hensley worked at Astronomer from 2019 to 2024. While he formally served as the company’s vice president of technology and operations, Hensley stated that he wore several hats during his time with the startup.

    The former Astronomer executive admitted that he has found humor in the memes about the controversy, and he has even shared a few of them himself.

    “I’ve seen the memes (and shared more than a few), reconnected with folks I haven’t talked to in a couple of years, and felt a strange mix of pride, nostalgia, and whiplash… So, yes, I’ve laughed at the memes,” he wrote in his LinkedIn post.

    Interim CEO of Astronomer smiling outdoors in light blue shirt, addressing Coldplay kiss cam controversy after resignation.

    Image credits: Linkedin

    Hensley also noted that Astronomer is so much more than the meme-worthy actions of its former CEO.

    “I also know Astronomer is more than one moment or one person. It’s a team of smart, kind, driven people doing incredible work. And I’ll always be rooting for them,” he wrote.

    “To the Astronomer crew—past and present—I love y’all. Keep going. Keep building. You’ve got this.”

    DeJoy’s reaction to the former executive’s post suggests that much of Hensley’s post resonated with him personally. DeJoy and Hensley appear to share a close professional bond, with the latter celebrating the former’s promotion to Astronomer’s interim CEO.

    “Pete DeJoy is amazing. I’m so excited for him. Love you Petey,” Hensley wrote in a separate LinkedIn post.

    Young man wearing glasses and a blue shirt speaking with a microphone, related to astronomer interim CEO response.

    Image credits: Linkedin/Pete DeJoy

    Netizens have responded with amusement at the recent developments in the controversy, with some stating that Astronomer is probably grateful for all the media attention.

    “All the publicity astronomer is getting is priceless. They need to drop a thank you note to Byron’s wife,” one commenter wrote.

    Astronomer’s official statements confirm an investigation and a leadership shakeup

    LinkedIn post by former Astronomer employee reflecting on company culture after CEO and Coldplay kiss cam controversy.

    Image credits: Linkedin/Pete DeJoy

    Astronomer confirmed toPage Six that DeJoy is now serving as interim CEO.

    “Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO,” an Astronomer spokesperson said. “We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.”

    Interim CEO of Astronomer in a cap and glasses responding to Coldplay kiss cam controversy after leadership change.

    Image credits: Linkedin/Zachary Hensley

    Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were both temporarily suspended after they were caught canoodling on theColdplay kiss cam in Boston.

    The pair, who were seen hugging and reacting way too nervously once they realized they were on the jumbotron,instantly went viral and they were quickly identified by social media users. 

    Netizens discovered that Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, who has since removed his last name and deactivated her social media accounts.

    Cabot, per Massachusetts court records, divorced her first husband in 2022, per Page Six.

    Currently, she appears to be married to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot, with whom she co-owns a house in New Hampshire. 

    LinkedIn post announcing Astronomer interim CEO Pete DeJoy responding after Andy Byron’s leave amid Coldplay kiss cam controversy.

    Image credits: Linkedin/Zachary Hensley

    Neither Byron nor Cabot have publicly addressed thesituation.

    Astronomer, for its part, announced on its official LinkedInpage that Byron has officially resigned as its chief executive, according to theHindustan Times.

    Couple embracing on a Coldplay kiss cam at night, with Astronomer interim CEO controversy in the background.

    Image credits: Tiktok/instaagraace

    “As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.

    “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO,” the company wrote in its post.

    Netizens reacted to the interim CEO’s LinkedIn like with some amusement

    Astronomer interim CEO addresses Coldplay kiss cam controversy following Andy Byron’s resignation.

    Commenter ProbablyUrNeighbour discussing CEO controversy related to Coldplay Kiss Cam incident after Andy Byron resigns.

    Text post with user comment about Coldplay incident, related to Astronomer interim CEO response and controversy.

    Text post by SingaporeSlim1 asking if the new guy likes Coldplay amid astronomer interim CEO stance on kiss cam controversy.

    Comment about Astronomer interim CEO change and controversy following Andy Byron's resignation shared on forum.

    Comment from user misogynist_slayer questioning CPO HR replacement and double standards, related to Astronomer Interim CEO response.

    User comment on social media, discussing recognition of a person’s name years later, relevant to astronomer interim CEO controversy.

    Astronomer interim CEO addressing Coldplay kiss cam controversy after executive resignation in a professional setting.

    Text on screen showing a comment reading He got Coldplayed, related to astronomer interim CEO response.

    Comment by Jasmine Vegas reading they have the whole world laughing, related to Astronomer interim CEO response to Coldplay Kiss Cam controversy.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing HR leadership, related to Astronomer interim CEO responding to Coldplay kiss cam controversy.

    Text excerpt about Astronomer interim CEO addressing kiss cam restrictions following resignation.

    Analice Couto

    

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
