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“Once It’s Gone, It’s Gone”: The Silent Brain-Sapper Striking Millions of Postmenopausal Women
Postmenopausal woman resting with a cloth on her forehead, showing signs of brain-sapper symptoms indoors.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

“Once It’s Gone, It’s Gone”: The Silent Brain-Sapper Striking Millions of Postmenopausal Women

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Menopause, the point around age 45-55 when menstruation permanently stops, is characterized by several physical and psychological troubles.

As estrogen and progesterone levels drop, most experience hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, disturbed sleep, fatigue, anxiety, and forgetfulness.

On top of all that, a new preclinical study has shed light on a less visible but more critical consequence that affects millions of postmenopausal women worldwide.

Highlights
  • Scientists recently discovered that depletion of estrogen levels severely raises the risks of Alzheimer’s disease.
  • The study found that postmenopausal women are more “uniquely sensitive” to Alzheimer’s risk than men.
  • According to the researchers, if the findings pass clinical trials, they could pave the way for new, groundbreaking treatments for Alzheimer’s.

“This should motivate clinicians to be more aware of the essential role of estrogen for women’s brains, because once memory is gone, it’s gone,” said Dr. Serdar Bulun, a senior author of the study.

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    Postmenopausal woman experiencing hot flashes and brain-sapper symptoms sitting on couch

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    Women account for nearly two-thirds of all Alzheimer’s disease cases worldwide. In the United States alone, more than 12 million women live with or care for somebody with the disease, which targets women in their 60s twice as much as men.

    According to the Alzheimer’s Association, of the 7.4 million people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s in the United States, 4.5 million are women.

    The new study, conducted by Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, was published in AgingCell on May 26, 2026.

    Middle-aged woman with headache showing brain-sapper signs postmenopause

    Image credits: Unsplash

    It found that the dip in estrogen after menopause, along with general aging, accelerates the architectural collapse of the hippocampal extracellular matrix (ECM) in female brains, thereby increasing Alzheimer’s risk in older women.

    The ECM is an intercellular glue made of proteins and sugars that acts as a scaffold, surrounding, cushioning, and holding the body’s cells together. It degrades more quickly with age in women than in men.

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    Doctor pointing at brain scan images related to postmenopausal brain-sapper

    Image credits: Pexels

    Making up nearly 20% of total brain volume, ECM promotes cell adhesion and cell-to-cell communication, especially in the hippocampus — the part of the temporal lobe that helps with memory processing and spatial navigation.

    “This study tells us that females — but not males — may be uniquely sensitive to loss of brain estrogen at old age, potentially contributing to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” said corresponding author Dr. Hong Zhao, research professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the division of reproductive science at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

    A postmenopausal brain deficiency was found to trigger a faster ECM degradation

    @menopausematter.org Have you watched the M Factor 2: Before The Pause? #menopause#menopausesupport#menopauseawareness♬ original sound – Menopause Matter
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    In the past, researchers have found that after menopause, a drop in estrogen causes memory loss and brain decline, as the hormone normally protects the brain by boosting energy, lowering inflammation, and blocking the proteins that cause Alzheimer’s.

    The new study was the first to examine the impact of estrogen loss within the ECM between cells, shifting the focus away from the traditional approach.

    Illustration of neurons affected by silent brain-sapper in postmenopausal women

    Image credits: Getty

    In a menstruating woman, the ovaries are the primary source of estrogen production. As the ovaries shut down, those levels drop drastically, forcing the brain to produce its own localized estrogen.

    For the research, scientists used genetically engineered mice, both old and young, male and female.

    They discovered that older female mice were specifically sensitive to depleted estrogen, which made them more vulnerable to Alzheimer’s.

    Happy postmenopausal woman outdoors after managing silent brain-sapper symptoms

    Image credits: Unsplash

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    “We revealed that estrogen regulates ECM gene expression in the hippocampus in a s*x-specific manner,” the study concluded.

    “Furthermore, brain-specific estrogen deficiency, achieved through targeted deletion of aromatase (an enzyme), led to alterations in hippocampal ECM that correlated with behavioral changes and memory impairment. Whole-body aromatase deletion, resulting in severe estrogen deprivation, is associated with robust behavioral abnormalities.”

    The new findings could pave the way for a new treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

    Hand holding colorful medication pills and capsules for brain health

    Image credits: Unsplash

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    Traditionally, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) helps aging women restore estrogen levels to protect them against Alzheimer’s.

    Current Alzheimer’s medications, like lecanemab and donanemab, work by clearing out the abnormal protein buildup in the brain that causes the disease.

    However, clinical studies have produced mixed results. Some studies found that these medicines improved memory and cognitive function, while others showed little benefit or even harmful effects.

    Two women looking at brain scan images on laptop screen

    Image credits: Unsplash

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    Northwestern University’s findings, if clinically proven effective, would suggest a possible new treatment approach focused on restoring the ECM in addition to targeting brain cells.

    “More research is needed to understand how estrogen affects the female brain and why estrogen loss increases AD risk in women,” Dr. Zhao said.

    Postmenopausal woman practicing yoga for brain wellness

    Image credits: Pexels

    “Understanding these mechanisms could help researchers develop safer and more effective HRT strategies to prevent or slow the progression of AD in women.”

    “Our findings will hopefully motivate future studies to better understand how this matrix is altered in postmenopausal women, and how it could potentially induce susceptibility to Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Zhao added.

    “Brain fog is the worst.” Netizens share their personal health experiences in reaction to the new study

    Social media comment about brain fog and reassurance

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    User question about brain fog and dementia symptoms

    Comment about struggling to recall words or names linked to postmenopausal brain-sapper

    Comment referencing mental fog related to postmenopausal brain-sapper

    Comment about aging and memory issues from postmenopausal brain-sapper

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    Comment asking when memory will return from postmenopausal brain-sapper effects

    Comment describing two years of memory struggle from postmenopausal brain-sapper

    Comment about brain fog feeling like dementia in postmenopausal women

    Comment on perimenopause starting in mid-30s, not 40s to 50s

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    Comment expressing brain fog as the worst symptom

    Comment listing insomnia, brain fog, hip and back pain symptoms

    Comment about bones and joints hurting daily in postmenopausal women

    Comment on postmenopausal women experiencing unending challenges

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    User describes brain fog as complete brain storm white out

    Woman shares forgetting own birthday due to brain fog

    User expresses feeling miserable related to brain-sapper condition

    Commenter describes brain-sapper condition as very scary

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    Comment about forgetting simple words related to postmenopausal brain health

    Comment expressing fear of developing dementia related to brain health in postmenopausal women

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well I'm absolutely stuffed then...I've had brain fog for 20 years with my mental health issues, autistic sensory overload causes my brain to hit the http 500-504 error code equivalent regularly, and with perimenopause wanting a slice of the insanity as well, I should probably just book into a care home now!

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    nicolegonza-le-s5-45-62 avatar
    nicolegonzales
    nicolegonzales
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work…........ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well I'm absolutely stuffed then...I've had brain fog for 20 years with my mental health issues, autistic sensory overload causes my brain to hit the http 500-504 error code equivalent regularly, and with perimenopause wanting a slice of the insanity as well, I should probably just book into a care home now!

    0
    0points
    reply
    nicolegonza-le-s5-45-62 avatar
    nicolegonzales
    nicolegonzales
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work…........ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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