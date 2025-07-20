Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors
Woman and three men outdoors at graduation, related to CEOu2019s wife and HR chief divorce rumors after kiss cam humiliation.
Couples, Relationships

After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

Following Astronomer’sCEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot’s illicit kiss cam moment, the spotlight has been refocused on the likely consequences expected to be felt by those around them, like their spouses.

Both married and parents, the two’s romantic embrace at a recent Coldplay concert has already triggered reactions on their home and professional fronts.

Highlights
  • Kristin Cabot’s husband, Andrew, is a wealthy Massachusetts rum executive; records show the couple sold and bought homes this year.
  • Meghan Kerrigan, Andy Byron’s wife, dropped her married surname from social media, sparking speculation of a high-value divorce.
  • Byron has officially resigned as CEO of Astronomer, which acknowledged that its reputation was hit by the scandal.

While neither has released statements of their own, their employer has been vocal and offered the next best thing to a running commentary on how it is handling the scandal.

    Kristin Cabot is the wife of a booze mogul who was married twice before

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    Image credits: Megan Byron

    It only recently came to light that Cabot was married to a booze tycoon by the name of Andrew.

    The man has been at the head of the Massachusetts Privateer Rum company at least since 2023.

    His bio on the organization’s website describes him as “six generations removed from the original Andrew Cabot who inspired the launch of Privateer Rum.”

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    Image credits: astronomer

    It further notes that he is CEO and COO, and “responsible for the vision and strategy, Andrew works closely with the team he assembled to produce one of the finest rums in the world.”

    The Daily Mail, citing “documents,” reported he has been married twice before: first in 1993, to a woman by the name of Maud with whom he shares children, and again in 2014.

    There has been no reaction from Kristin’s husband

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    Image credits: Megan Byron

    While it is unclear how long the HR manager and Andrew have been together, records suggest their marriage predates at least two high-ticket transactions.

    The two parted ways with their $1.8 million Watertown property in Massachusetts and acquired a new, reportedly sprawling affair worth $2.2 million, in New Hampshire’s seaside Rye—both of which transpired this year.    

    Mr. and Mrs. Cabot even worked together.

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    Image credits: astronomer

    Reports indicate that the Astronomer employee listed on her now-deleted LinkedIn account a stint at Privateer Rum as an “advisory board member” since 2020.

    Unlike with Byron’s spouse, there has been no discernible reaction from the booze vendor.

    Andy Byron’s wife’s reaction to the scandal is telling

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    Image credits: Andrew Cabot

    Shortly after the kiss cam went viral, Meghan Kerrigan, tellingly, removed her married surname from her social media.

    Outlets have since enthusiastically speculated that, given her husband’s net worth, a divorce settlement between the two may rank along the likes of Kanye West when he separated from Kim Kardashian ($200 per month), and Fox media tycoon Rupert Murdoch when she separated from Anna dePeyster. 

    Byron’s departure from Astronomer may not have helped the company

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    Image credits: CollinRugg

    Byron has since stepped down from Astronomer, which is said to be worth $1.3 billion. His former workplace announced as much when it wrote on X”:

    Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

    “The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” Bored Pandareported previously.

    A day later, it delivered on its promise when it wrote:

    “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete De Joy continues to serve as interim CEO.

    Astronomer has since admitted that the scandal may have tainted its reputation

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    Image credits: Megan Byron

    The company acknowledged that it, too, may be affected by Byron and Cabot’s scandal when it wrote:

    “Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.”

    “While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems.”

    However, while he is no longer the company’s CEO, he is still believed to hold shares in it.

    The internet feels for the families

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    After Kiss Cam Humiliation, Betrayed CEO’s Wife And HR Chief’s Husband Fuel Divorce Rumors

    Social media
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, eleven articles on this one stupid topic. That’s got to be a BP record.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    angelacorvaia avatar
    Angela Corvaia
    Angela Corvaia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As my wonderful brother in law said,,,”THEY ARE ALL WHORES”. He was a lovely man.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK BP, the funny bit is over, this is now intruding on the innocent parties. Including the children, shame on you!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
