“You Can Almost See The Barcode On Them”: Kim Kardashian Stuns In Lingerie Ahead Of Bezos Pajama Party
Kim Kardashian in beige lingerie walking outdoors at night, showcasing a stunning and bold fashion statement.
Celebrities

“You Can Almost See The Barcode On Them”: Kim Kardashian Stuns In Lingerie Ahead Of Bezos Pajama Party

Kim Kardashian did not make it to Lauren and Jeff Bezos’ Pajama After Party, but that does not mean she did not pack for the event.

She was spotted strutting through the narrow alleys of Venice in a barely-there ensemble designed by the same label behind half-sister Kylie Jenner’s wedding wardrobe.

Photos quickly spilled onto social media, where critics wasted no time dissecting the look, calling out both the outfit and its tone-deaf timing at someone else’s nuptials.

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian skipped Jeff Bezos’ Pyjama After Party but stunned Venice in a revealing corset outfit.
  • Social media lit up with criticism, comparing Kim’s look to Bianca Censori and calling it tone-deaf.
  • The Kardashian-Jenners’ presence at the lavish event sparked debate over class, fashion, and attention.
RELATED:

    The ensemble rode low on Kim Kardashian’s chest and high on her legs

    Kim Kardashian posing on a boat with Venice canals in the background, showcasing her glamorous look ahead of Bezos pajama party.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    The 44-year-old reality TV star was spotted in a minimalistic Dilara Findikoglu ensemble as she walked down the narrow passages of the city of love.

    The nude-beige number comprised a rigid corset that plunged low in the front of her ample chest and rode high on her legs, leaving little to the imagination.

    The look was completed with silky, transparent thigh-high hold-ups, pointy heels, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelery.

    Kim Kardashian posing in lingerie with a stylist adjusting her dress ahead of Bezos pajama party indoors.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Photos published by Page Six captured a crew of assistants helping the Kardashian with her wardrobe and snapping away at the star as she posed.

    Some people think Kim was copying Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori

    The internet has since become aware of the photoshoot and weighed in. One person thought they spotted a barcode on the getup while another complained: “But if I go out like that I’d be arrested.”

    Kim Kardashian stuns in beige lingerie with sheer stockings, showcasing a distressed corset style at an indoor event.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “She’s trying to compete with Kanye’s wife now lol,” wrote one commenter, who was not the only one to see the parallel. “Bianca, is that you?” quipped someone in agreement.

    Someone else, who thought they were onto something, wrote: “She was married to Kanye! She must have taken notes.”

    Another pointed out that the look was not suited to the Bezos’ pajama party but rather something less popular. “She thought it was a freak off,” they wrote.

    The Kardashian sisters left before the pajama party

    Kim Kardashian stuns in sheer lingerie and stockings with long wavy hair, walking confidently on a dimly lit street.

    Image credits: BACKGRID / Vida Press

    Coincidentally, Kim Kardashian did not make it to the pajama party as she and Khloe were spotted leaving Venice on Saturday, June 29, during the day.

    The two were seen stepping out of a water taxi at the local Marco Polo Airport where Kim, at a glance, appeared to be dressed conservatively.

    Page Six, which published the photo, captioned it: “Kim wore black leggings and a dark gray top.”

    Kim Kardashian wearing a flowing beige gown with layered fabric details, posing outdoors against a textured wall.

    Image credits: BACKGRID / Vida Press

    Closer scrutiny, however, reveals that the “dark gray top” was not as much worn as it was tied around her waist and upper torso with its knot in front.

    The spaghetti straps over her shoulders spoke to a garment beneath the improvisation that was somewhat less conservative.

    The Kardashians made a point of being seen at the function

    Kim and Khloe, their two half sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and their mother Kris made a point of being seen at the Bezos’ $50 million event, with questionable results at times.

    On Friday, Kim and Khloe were seen striking a pose for their mother, Kris, and whichever member of the paparazzi had their camera ready.

    Kim was seen later in a brown number with black lace on the sides. She completed the look with a silver necklace and black shades.

    Standing out proved risky for one of the sisters

    Kim Kardashian stuns in shimmering lingerie outfit, posing with two women in elegant dresses at a stylish indoor event.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Just yesterday, June 28, her youngest half-sister, Kylie, caused a stir when she stepped out for the main event in what appeared to be a white dress, also by Dilara Findikoglu. 

    The spectacle had the press speculating about whether it would trigger the bride, Lauren Sánchez’s ire.

    It was later established that the dress was only white in certain lights—its real color was actually a greyish blue.

    Social media thinks the Kardashians stripped the class from the event

    Kim Kardashian in snake print lingerie posing as a stylist adjusts her hair in a vintage room setting.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    As much as the family has been lauded by tabloids and fashion houses, their presence at the glitzy event appeared to rub social media the wrong way.

    “The Adam’s Family. All that money and the worst dressers,” wrote one person. 

    Another blasted the event itself and implied that the Kardashians–Jenners were responsible for its lack of class.

    “That’s why no matter how much money is spent, no matter how big the Venetian Palazzo is, this is not an elegant event…it’s just crass and meaningless,” they ranted.

    Some fans think she is just trying to find her next husband

    Kim Kardashian stuns in revealing lingerie with barcode detail ahead of glamorous Bezos pajama party event.

    Woman named Amy Wall commenting about barcode visibility on clothing in a social media post with reactions visible.

    Comment by Michelle Hanson with emoji, joking about someone’s outfit at a wedding looking unusual or attention-grabbing.

    Comment on social media post humorously suggesting someone is trying to find a husband, related to Kim Kardashian lingerie buzz before Bezos pajama party.

    Comment from Michele Micki Chastain Roubal reacting humorously to a bold outfit, referencing being arrested for going out like that.

    Comment by Daniella Garcia stating she's trying to grab a billionaire or Orlando, with five likes shown.

    Comment on social media post, written in uppercase, expressing that someone is trying to outdo the bride and calling it tacky.

    Kim Kardashian stuns in lingerie, showcasing a barcode-like design ahead of Bezos pajama party event.

    Kim Kardashian stuns in lingerie with visible barcode detail, posing confidently ahead of Bezos pajama party event.

    Comment by Karen Riccardi saying "Still classier than Bianca" in a light blue box with reaction icons below on a social media post.

    Kim Kardashian stuns in lingerie showcasing details that resemble a barcode in a bold fashion moment.

    Comment by Ilda Santos saying Dress with a blue dress emoji and laughing face emoji, questioning what dress.

    Social media comment by Sharon Sargent Lee expressing disdain with an emoji about a topic related to lingerie or fashion.

    Dave Malyon

    Renan Duarte

