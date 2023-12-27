Initially, the goal wasn't to really sell the pieces I made, but I had quite a few inquiries about some so I decided to open up an online shop. The one thing that most weren't expecting was for the jewelry to be so affordable! I care more about educating those about the crystals I have had the pleasure to work with than profit (insert "starving artist" here).

Each order includes an informational slip about the crystal(s) within a piece, a thank you card, & sometimes, I'm able to fold a bunch of paper stars to include as a bit of magic to each package!

One thing I didn't account for, however, was how much I began to love wearing jewelry, especially rings. As a former college basketball athlete, the only jewelry I really wore were stud earrings and the occasional necklace. Falling in love with not only making rings but beginning to wear them on a day-to-day basis was something I thought I would never do!

This creative and healing journey is still forever ongoing and I'm beyond glad to have found something that has not only helped me heal in a big way but given me something to look forward to (haha eye joke) on a daily basis while trying to gain a sense of new normalcy.