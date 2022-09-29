Who doesn’t like presents? I don’t think you could find a single person in the world who doesn’t appreciate receiving a nice and thoughtful gift. What’s interesting is that giving presents can be as exciting as getting them. The difficult part, however, is choosing a gift that will make the recipient truly happy.

If you are looking for gifts for an artist friend that are connected to what they do, your first stop would logically be in an art supplies shop. Any artist will be delighted to receive cool art supplies. If you have no idea what they need or how to select the appropriate brushes, palettes, and other things you see for the first time in life, shop assistants will always be happy to come to your rescue.

However, if you are still unsure about this option, fear not, you still have tons of other choices. Art gifts don’t necessarily have to be about work and tools. Think of what your friend likes the most. For example, if they like original jewelry, a necklace in the form of a palette or brush earrings are perfect gifts for painters. And of course, there always are coffee mugs of interesting shapes, plants in pots decorated with their favorite paintings, and many more creative gifts.

We have collected some gift ideas for artists to help you choose a gift if you are having a hard time deciding what to give them. And don’t forget, the best gifts for artists, just as for anybody else, are the ones that were made with love.