Who doesn’t like presents? I don’t think you could find a single person in the world who doesn’t appreciate receiving a nice and thoughtful gift. What’s interesting is that giving presents can be as exciting as getting them. The difficult part, however, is choosing a gift that will make the recipient truly happy. 

If you are looking for gifts for an artist friend that are connected to what they do, your first stop would logically be in an art supplies shop. Any artist will be delighted to receive cool art supplies. If you have no idea what they need or how to select the appropriate brushes, palettes, and other things you see for the first time in life, shop assistants will always be happy to come to your rescue. 

However, if you are still unsure about this option, fear not, you still have tons of other choices. Art gifts don’t necessarily have to be about work and tools. Think of what your friend likes the most. For example, if they like original jewelry, a necklace in the form of a palette or brush earrings are perfect gifts for painters. And of course, there always are coffee mugs of interesting shapes, plants in pots decorated with their favorite paintings, and many more creative gifts.

We have collected some gift ideas for artists to help you choose a gift if you are having a hard time deciding what to give them. And don’t forget, the best gifts for artists, just as for anybody else, are the ones that were made with love.  

#1

Digital Color Sensor

Falcon
2 hours ago

I can see this being useful in my line of work. For example if you have to repaint something.

#2

Artist Box

Tamra
1 hour ago

Are you kidding me? This is fantastic!

#3

Paint Palette Necklace

Ms.M.
3 hours ago

I WANT

#4

Animal Brush Holder

Ms.M.
3 hours ago

Adorable!

#5

Tiny Paint Palette

Ms.M.
3 hours ago

Handy!

#6

Brush Rest

#7

Artist Coffee Mug

#8

The Artists Socks Gift Set

Ms.M.
3 hours ago

Gimme!

#9

Waterproof Paper Pocket Notebook

#10

Pencil Shavings Necklace

#11

Bob Ross Rubik's Cube

#12

Small Watercolor Pallete

Sheila Stamey
3 hours ago

I'm in love

#13

MS Paint Aesthetic Sticky Notes

#14

Wrist Palette

Crazy Dog Lady
4 hours ago

In theory cool, I would accidentally dump the paint

#15

Handmade Water Colour Matchbox Paint Set

#16

Artist Ring

Scout Finch
4 hours ago

Want

#17

Paint Palette Pressed Flowers

#18

Eco Tote Bag

#19

Brush Grip Rotating Paintbrush Holder

#20

Embroidery Brooch Painting

#21

Vincent Van Gogh Ear Pin

#22

Moon Chalk Color Set

#23

Mobile Phone Projection Painting Copy Board

#24

Light Box Drawing

#25

Paint Brush Lapel Pin

#26

Van Gogh Inspired Artisan Bar Soap

#27

Tablecloth

#28

Gustav Klimt Square Placemat Set

#29

"Starry Night" Puzzle

#30

Lady Artists Shirt

#31

Mouse Pad

#32

Surrealist Melted Clock

#33

Rainbow Pencils

#34

Pencils With A Personalised Bench

#35

Ceramic Paintbrush Holder

#36

Pencil Case

#37

Artist Glove

#38

Aqua Notes

#39

Mugs Set

#40

Paint Brush Necklace

#41

Watercolor Palette Ornament

#42

Special Effects Palette Knives

#43

Bob Ross Self-Painting Mug

#44

The Master's Brush Cleaner And Preserver

#45

Custom Minifigure

#46

Artist Ties

#47

Artist Door Hanger

#48

Umbrella

#49

Ukulele DIY Kit

#50

Mosaic Initial Coasters DIY Kit

#51

Candle Painting Kit

#52

Glow-In-The-Dark Acrylic Paint

#53

Split Cups For Paint Pouring

#54

Shower Curtain

#55

Brush Holder

#56

Art Palette Painting Clock

#57

Bob Ross Air Freshener

#58

Flower Press Kit

#59

Zip Pockets

#60

Custom Paint Palette

#61

Slide-In Pencil Case

#62

Mini Travel Sketchbook

#63

Brush Ladies - Hand Painted Brushes

#64

642 Big Things To Draw

#65

Watercolor Paint Box Palette

#66

Watercolor Palette Phone Case

#67

Hedgehog Table Brush

#68

Doodle Fusion: Zifflin's Coloring Book

#69

Indoors Plant Pot Painting Kit

#70

Artist Pallet Cufflinks

#71

Chocolate For Artists

#72

Iconic Artist Penholder

Scout Finch
4 hours ago

Can somebody help? I know Van Gogh. Picasso, Warhol, Kahlo,and Dali. Who is the red head?

#73

Linen Apron

#74

Petal Palette

#75

Art Supplies Tattoo Set

Scout Finch
4 hours ago

Neato!

#76

Color Sorting Pencil Holder

#77

Pantone Color Guide

#78

Reversible Face Mask

#79

Bamboo Brush Mats

#80

Reusable Mini Mixing Palette

#81

Color Wheel Poster

#82

Pencil Pal Organizer

