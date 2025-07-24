Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

New Photos Expose Behavior Of Viral Coldplay Couple Before Chris Martin Caught Them Red-Handed
Coldplay lead singer performing on stage in front of a large crowd during a viral Coldplay couple concert moment.
Couples, Relationships

New Photos Expose Behavior Of Viral Coldplay Couple Before Chris Martin Caught Them Red-Handed

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly surfaced footage caught ousted CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot smooching at the Coldplay concert.

Videos and photos circulating online captured the loved-up pair enjoying plenty of affection before their workplace romance was exposed on the “kiss cam.”

“Dang we getting every angle now lmao,” one netizen commented, while another wrote, “His wife has 360 proof. Love this for her.”

Highlights
  • Newly surfaced footage captured Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot showing even more PDA at the Coldplay concert.
  • The now-former colleagues attended the show at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on July 16.
  • “Bro! cheated so loud we heard it in México,” one netizen commented on the new footage, while another wrote, “I love that we covered their cheating scandal 360degrees.”
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Newly surfaced footage caught CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot smooching at the Coldplay concert

    Man in a navy blazer and light blue shirt speaking during an interview about viral Coldplay couple behavior before Chris Martin caught them.

    Image credits: New York Stock Exchange

    Kristin and Andy were among a crowd of 50,000 fans who attended the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on July 16.

    One moment, they were swaying to the band’s top hits. The next, they had panic on their faces as they flashed on the stadium’s big screen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in denim shirt smiling with arms crossed, illustrating viral Coldplay couple behavior before Chris Martin incident.

    Image credits: kristincabotofficial

    Lead singer Chris Martin was interacting with the crowd when the “kiss cam” focused on the front-row cuddlers.

    Kristin and Andy awkwardly scrambled around to hide their faces, but the damage had already been done.

    “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do,” said the band’s frontman.

    Kristin and Andy attended the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on July 16

    @tina959518 Thank you @coldplay for an unforgettable night 🎇 #coldplayconcert#coldplayboston#coldplaylive#coldplay#epic♬ Yellow – Coldplay

    Neither Kristin nor Andy has publicly addressed the workplace fling or clarified whether their romance was, as many assumed online, an affair.

    Andy is currently married to Megan Kerrigan Byron and shares two children with her.

    She initially deleted her surname from her social media account after the concert fiasco. Later, she deactivated her Facebook account and deleted her Instagram.

    Coldplay couple performing on stage with guitars in front of a large crowd during a viral concert moment.

    Image credits: tina959518

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kristin, on the other hand, officially ended her first marriage with ex-husband Kenneth Thornby in 2022.

    She is currently married to Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation heir of the Cabot family—one of the oldest and wealthiest families in Boston.

    The couple bought a two-story home for $2.2 million in Rye, New Hampshire, just months before she was caught canoodling with her former colleague.

    @tmzAstronomer CEO #AndyByron and HR Chief #KristinCabot were all over each other even when they weren’t on the kiss-cam … ’cause we got them locking lips at the #Coldplay before getting caught in 4K. 📸🤨 Watch the #Exclusive video at the 🔗in bio!♬ original sound – TMZ

    As concertgoers began uploading clips online, Andy and Kristin were caught snuggling up to each other in the front row of the mezzanine.

    One clip showed them repeatedly locking lips while Coldplay’s live rendition of Yellow played in the background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some netizens fixated over how they “got some posh pricey seats” for the gig.

    Andy shares two children with his current wife, while Kristin is married to second husband and wealthy heir Andrew Cabot

    @tina959518#coldplaydrama#coldplayconcert#coldplayboston#bostonceo#coldplaylive#dramatiktok#epicfail#coupledrama♬ AURA – Ogryzek

    Others claimed they didn’t even try to hide their romance as they were standing in the front row.

    “The arrogance of them standing up in the top front row when everyone else is seated is mind-blowing! No wonder they got spotted on camera,” one commented.

    Some questioned why the man standing next to the other woman in the clip “disappeared” when the camera focused on Kristin and Andy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “So the guy that stood with the woman next to them also disappeared??? Interesting,” one said.

    Chris Martin performing live on stage with guitar in front of a large crowd, capturing viral Coldplay couple behavior.

    Image credits: tina959518

    Comment about people reviewing photos to spot behavior of viral Coldplay couple before Chris Martin caught them.

    Andy, who was the CEO of New York-based software company Astronomer, handed in his resignation after the workplace romance came to light.

    Astronomer released a statement to announce the resignation and said, “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

    Andy handed in his resignation and stepped down from his post as CEO of Astronomer after the fiasco

    @tina959518 🫢👀 #coldplayconcert#coldplayboston#coldplaylive#coldplay#epic#coldplaydrama#dramatiktok#epicfail#affair#viral#viralvideo#boston#cheatersgettingcaught#exposed#andybyron#concert#publicview♬ Oh No – Kreepa

    Comment highlighting the viral Coldplay couple standing while others sit, revealing unusual behavior before Chris Martin's discovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Andy’s wife Megan reportedly left her and her tech tycoon husband’s multimillion-dollar home in Northborough, Massachusetts, in light of the controversy.

    She is reportedly hiding out in a $2.4 million mansion in Kennebunk, according to the Daily Mail.

    Blurry photo of a crowd at an event with a viral Coldplay couple standing closely together by a railing.

    Image credits: tina959518

    Comment questioning if the girl with the viral Coldplay couple was also cheating, mentioning video behavior before Chris Martin caught them.

    Friends and family members have reportedly been visiting her after she retreated to the lavish four-bedroom, 4,169-square-foot address.

    A Kennebunk resident said everybody in the town “has seen [the video] but the family do not want to talk about it.”

    Coldplay fan Grace Springer revealed how much money she made after uploading the now-viral kiss cam video

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @lanahyseni#coldplayconcert♬ original sound – Lana Hyseni

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing new angles related to viral Coldplay couple behavior before Chris Martin incident.

    “I definitely feel for Andy’s wife Megan, his family and everyone else who has been hurt in the process,” said Coldplay fan Grace Springer, who uploaded the now-viral kiss cam video exposing the office fling.

    “But as I said, there was over 50,000 people and I’m not the only one that caught it on camera, so if it wasn’t me who uploaded it, I’m sure someone else would have,” she said on an episode of This Morning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple linked to viral Coldplay behavior embracing closely, exposing interactions before Chris Martin intervened.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    Grace clarified that the video was “not monetized.”

    “I’ve actually made no money from the video itself or the views,” she told the show’s hosts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She previously told The US Sun that she feels bad for turning the families’ lives “upside down.”

    “A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes,” Grace said

    Smiling couple posing indoors with children, casual attire, capturing viral Coldplay couple behavior before being caught red-handed.

    Image credits: Maud Cabot/Facebook

    “I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it,” she said.

    “A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes,” she added.

    Viral Coldplay couple pictured outdoors with blurred graduate wearing cap and gown before Chris Martin discovery.

    Image credits: Meg Kerrigan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens had wild reactions to clips of Kristin and Andy being caught smooching before the kiss cam moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Bro! cheated so loud we heard it in México,” one said, while another wrote, “I love that we covered their cheating scandal 360degrees.”

    “His poor wife will never be able to listen to Coldplay,” said another.

    “They wanted to get caught,” one netizen commented, while another wrote, “They really weren’t hiding it”

    Comment about viral Coldplay couple behavior praising the wife's luck while standing out in the universe.

    Comment from Reza discussing how a business trip involving the viral Coldplay couple became public knowledge.

    Comment on social media post reading they really weren't hiding it, were they, with 7 likes discussing viral Coldplay couple behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about viral Coldplay couple behavior before Chris Martin caught them, shown in casual text format.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media discussing the viral Coldplay couple’s behavior before Chris Martin caught them.

    Comment discussing behavior of viral Coldplay couple before Chris Martin caught them red-handed in an online thread.

    Viral Coldplay couple captured in VIP section behavior before Chris Martin caught them red-handed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on viral Coldplay couple behavior, expressing shame and support for Coldplay before Chris Martin intervention.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post referring to multiple angles of viral Coldplay couple behavior before Chris Martin caught them.

    Comment on social media post mentioning posh pricey seats, referencing viral Coldplay couple behavior before Chris Martin incident.

    Comment criticizing viral Coldplay couple’s behavior of standing in front row while others remain seated, seen on camera.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about front row standers in a balcony during event, highlighting unique behavior of viral Coldplay couple before Chris Martin incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Rhonda Friscia submitting exhibit B in an online discussion about Coldplay couple behavior before Chris Martin incident.

    Comment on social media post reacting to viral Coldplay couple behavior before Chris Martin caught them.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT