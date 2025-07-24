New Photos Expose Behavior Of Viral Coldplay Couple Before Chris Martin Caught Them Red-Handed

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly surfaced footage caught ousted CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot smooching at the Coldplay concert.

Videos and photos circulating online captured the loved-up pair enjoying plenty of affection before their workplace romance was exposed on the “kiss cam.”

“Dang we getting every angle now lmao,” one netizen commented, while another wrote, “His wife has 360 proof. Love this for her.”

The now-former colleagues attended the show at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on July 16.

“Bro! cheated so loud we heard it in México,” one netizen commented on the new footage, while another wrote, “I love that we covered their cheating scandal 360degrees.”

Image credits: New York Stock Exchange

Kristin and Andy were among a crowd of 50,000 fans who attended the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on July 16.

One moment, they were swaying to the band’s top hits. The next, they had panic on their faces as they flashed on the stadium’s big screen.

Image credits: kristincabotofficial

Lead singer Chris Martin was interacting with the crowd when the “kiss cam” focused on the front-row cuddlers.

Kristin and Andy awkwardly scrambled around to hide their faces, but the damage had already been done.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do,” said the band’s frontman.

Kristin and Andy attended the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on July 16

Neither Kristin nor Andy has publicly addressed the workplace fling or clarified whether their romance was, as many assumed online, an affair.

Andy is currently married to Megan Kerrigan Byron and shares two children with her.

She initially deleted her surname from her social media account after the concert fiasco. Later, she deactivated her Facebook account and deleted her Instagram.

Image credits: tina959518

Kristin, on the other hand, officially ended her first marriage with ex-husband Kenneth Thornby in 2022.

She is currently married to Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation heir of the Cabot family—one of the oldest and wealthiest families in Boston.

The couple bought a two-story home for $2.2 million in Rye, New Hampshire, just months before she was caught canoodling with her former colleague.

@tmz Astronomer CEO #AndyByron and HR Chief #KristinCabot were all over each other even when they weren’t on the kiss-cam … ’cause we got them locking lips at the #Coldplay before getting caught in 4K. 📸🤨 Watch the #Exclusive video at the 🔗in bio! ♬ original sound – TMZ

As concertgoers began uploading clips online, Andy and Kristin were caught snuggling up to each other in the front row of the mezzanine.

One clip showed them repeatedly locking lips while Coldplay’s live rendition of Yellow played in the background.

Some netizens fixated over how they “got some posh pricey seats” for the gig.

Andy shares two children with his current wife, while Kristin is married to second husband and wealthy heir Andrew Cabot

Others claimed they didn’t even try to hide their romance as they were standing in the front row.

“The arrogance of them standing up in the top front row when everyone else is seated is mind-blowing! No wonder they got spotted on camera,” one commented.

Some questioned why the man standing next to the other woman in the clip “disappeared” when the camera focused on Kristin and Andy.

“So the guy that stood with the woman next to them also disappeared??? Interesting,” one said.

Image credits: tina959518

Andy, who was the CEO of New York-based software company Astronomer, handed in his resignation after the workplace romance came to light.

Astronomer released a statement to announce the resignation and said, “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

Andy handed in his resignation and stepped down from his post as CEO of Astronomer after the fiasco

Andy’s wife Megan reportedly left her and her tech tycoon husband’s multimillion-dollar home in Northborough, Massachusetts, in light of the controversy.

She is reportedly hiding out in a $2.4 million mansion in Kennebunk, according to the Daily Mail.

Image credits: tina959518

Friends and family members have reportedly been visiting her after she retreated to the lavish four-bedroom, 4,169-square-foot address.

A Kennebunk resident said everybody in the town “has seen [the video] but the family do not want to talk about it.”

Coldplay fan Grace Springer revealed how much money she made after uploading the now-viral kiss cam video

“I definitely feel for Andy’s wife Megan, his family and everyone else who has been hurt in the process,” said Coldplay fan Grace Springer, who uploaded the now-viral kiss cam video exposing the office fling.

“But as I said, there was over 50,000 people and I’m not the only one that caught it on camera, so if it wasn’t me who uploaded it, I’m sure someone else would have,” she said on an episode of This Morning.

Image credits: instaagraace

Grace clarified that the video was “not monetized.”

“I’ve actually made no money from the video itself or the views,” she told the show’s hosts.

She previously told The US Sun that she feels bad for turning the families’ lives “upside down.”

“A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes,” Grace said

Image credits: Maud Cabot/Facebook

“I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it,” she said.

“A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes,” she added.

Image credits: Meg Kerrigan

Netizens had wild reactions to clips of Kristin and Andy being caught smooching before the kiss cam moment.

“Bro! cheated so loud we heard it in México,” one said, while another wrote, “I love that we covered their cheating scandal 360degrees.”

“His poor wife will never be able to listen to Coldplay,” said another.

“They wanted to get caught,” one netizen commented, while another wrote, “They really weren’t hiding it”

