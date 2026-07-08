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Harry Styles’ “Package” Accidentally Exposed On Stage Due To Wardrobe Malfunction
Harry Styles kneeling on stage, mid-performance, reacting to a wardrobe malfunction that accidentally exposed his package.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Harry Styles’ “Package” Accidentally Exposed On Stage Due To Wardrobe Malfunction

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Harry Styles nearly suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during the final night of his Wembley Stadium residency after accidentally performing with his pants unzipped.

On July 4, the singer caught the mishap while performing As It Was and quietly fixed it without missing a beat.

However, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the moment and shared hilarious reactions online.

Highlights
  • Harry Styles briefly performed with his pants unzipped before quietly fixing the wardrobe malfunction onstage.
  • Fans flooded social media with humorous reactions, praising Styles for handling the awkward moment with confidence.
  • The viral clip followed Styles’ record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency, which earned recognition from Guinness World Records.

The viral clip came just days after Styles wrapped up his record-breaking London residency.

RELATED:

    Harry Styles suffered a wardrobe malfunction during his Wembley Stadium residency

    Harry Styles on stage, smiling and clapping, wearing a pinstripe suit, an iconic moment before his wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

    The moment happened during the final song of StylesTogether, Together Tour concert.

    Videos shared across social media showed the 32-year-old dropping to his knees during an emotional performance.

    As he looked down, he appeared to realize that his zipper had been left open.

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    Instead of panicking, Styles quietly zipped his pants back up, then took a few seconds to catch his breath as the crowd of nearly 90,000 fans continued screaming.

    Fans gather outside London Stadium for a Harry Styles concert, anticipation high before the onstage incident.

    Image credits: Carlo Paloni/Getty Images

    During the concert, he became emotional as he thanked the people who helped shape his career.

    “I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey,” he told the crowd.

    “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam. These nights, and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything, none of this would be possible.”

    “I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you so much.”

    Although the wardrobe mishap lasted only a few seconds, it quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the concert

    Harry Styles performs on stage in a mint green shirt and striped tie, a moment captured before his wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: JMEnternational/Getty Images

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    “When you’re overcome with emotion but then you look down and realize you almost gave over 90k people a free view of your premium package,” one X user joked alongside the clip.

    Another fan laughed, “Wouldn’t be Harry if his fly wasn’t open somewhere in the tour.”

    A third person wondered how long it had gone unnoticed. “Mind you, this is the last song. Who knows how long it was like that.”

    A few fans praised Styles for handling the situation so calmly, while others joked that he was probably wondering how many people had already noticed.

    Harry Styles looking up, mid-performance, unaware of the impending wardrobe malfunction exposing his package on stage.

    Image credits: kissingatdiscos

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    “Internally he’s panicking, wondering how long his fly was open. Poor baby,” one TikTok user wrote.

    Another joked, “He’s thinking, ‘Oh God, don’t let there be any revealing side shots.’”

    Others simply found the moment relatable. “Cute,” one fan commented.

    The viral Styles’ zipper moment came days after the singer sparked health concerns on stage

    Harry Styles bending down during a performance, the moment his package was accidentally exposed due to a wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: kissingatdiscos

    As reported by Bored Panda, the singer sparked health concerns during a performance in London’s intense heatwave.

    He appeared to choke after accidentally inhaling water while performing his famous “whale” stunt, where he sprays water into the audience.

    Videos showed him coughing repeatedly before falling onto the stage and lying on his back as he tried to catch his breath.

    One concertgoer called, “He started to cough. Managing to suppress his chokes, he performed the whale before falling to the floor, where he lay on his back and continued to cough and splutter. It was quite worrying, but he quickly got up to continue with the gig.”

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    A screenshot of a social media post discussing Harry Styles' wardrobe malfunction, showing a user asking about zipping pants.

    Image credits: lilistyles27

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    A screenshot of a social media post commenting on Harry Styles' wardrobe malfunction, mentioning his zipper.

    Image credits: georgiaftp

    Another wrote, “This is terrifying! Does anyone look after his welfare?”

    A few moments later, Styles reassured his fans himself. “It just went down the wrong hole, it’s okay, I’m okay, thank you so much,” he told the audience before continuing the show.

    The incident happened during one of the hottest weeks of the year, with temperatures climbing well above 30 degrees Celsius.

    Despite a few viral moments, Styles ended his London residency on a historic high

    Two fans wearing heart-shaped Harry Styles sunglasses, ready for his concert, after a wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: Kate Green/Getty Image

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    After completing 12 sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium, Guinness World Records officially recognized the run as the longest residency by a musician at the iconic venue.

    The achievement broke the previous record of 10 shows held by Coldplay.

    Originally, Styles had only planned to perform six concerts, but overwhelming demand led organizers to double the number of dates.

    Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford praised the achievement, adding, “Harry Styles’ record-breaking 12-date run is a testament to the scale, ambition and cultural impact of his live performances, as well as the incredible connection he has with his fans.”

    Harry Styles on stage during a performance, his red shorts visible, after a wardrobe malfunction exposed his package.

    Image credits: Harry Styles

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    He continued, “Wembley Stadium is one of the most iconic live music venues in the world, so to achieve the longest residency by a musician there during a single run is an extraordinary achievement.”

    Styles was presented with the Guinness World Records certificate on stage, while every member of his touring crew also received their own certificate in recognition of the milestone.

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    The Together, Together Tour now moves to Brazil and Mexico before Styles begins another major residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden later this summer.

    “I’m sure nobody minded,” wrote one user

    A screenshot of a social media post discussing Harry Styles' wardrobe malfunction, empathizing with pants unzipping.

    A comment detailing how Harry Styles' package was accidentally exposed on stage due to a wardrobe malfunction.

    A comment questioning if Harry Styles' package broke through his pants and underwear during a wardrobe malfunction.

    A comment jokingly stating that no one minded Harry Styles' package being exposed on stage due to a wardrobe malfunction.

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    A comment defending Harry Styles, stating nothing showed and to leave him alone regarding his exposed package.

    A comment expressing disbelief at the number of people who attended Harry Styles' concert after his package was exposed.

    A social media comment from a fan about Harry Styles' package being exposed on stage due to a wardrobe malfunction.

    A social media comment from a fan expressing disappointment about missing Harry Styles' package wardrobe malfunction.

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    A social media comment suggesting Harry Styles wear normal fitted clothes to avoid a package wardrobe malfunction.

    A social media comment downplaying Harry Styles' package exposure during a wardrobe malfunction, mentioning zipper and underwear.

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    Samridhi Goel

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