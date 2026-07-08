Harry Styles’ “Package” Accidentally Exposed On Stage Due To Wardrobe Malfunction

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Styles nearly suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during the final night of his Wembley Stadium residency after accidentally performing with his pants unzipped.

On July 4, the singer caught the mishap while performing As It Was and quietly fixed it without missing a beat.

However, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the moment and shared hilarious reactions online.

Highlights Harry Styles briefly performed with his pants unzipped before quietly fixing the wardrobe malfunction onstage.

Fans flooded social media with humorous reactions, praising Styles for handling the awkward moment with confidence.

The viral clip followed Styles’ record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency, which earned recognition from Guinness World Records.

The viral clip came just days after Styles wrapped up his record-breaking London residency.

RELATED:

Harry Styles suffered a wardrobe malfunction during his Wembley Stadium residency

Image credits: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

The moment happened during the final song of Styles’ Together, Together Tour concert.

Videos shared across social media showed the 32-year-old dropping to his knees during an emotional performance.

As he looked down, he appeared to realize that his zipper had been left open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of panicking, Styles quietly zipped his pants back up, then took a few seconds to catch his breath as the crowd of nearly 90,000 fans continued screaming.

Image credits: Carlo Paloni/Getty Images

During the concert, he became emotional as he thanked the people who helped shape his career.

“I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey,” he told the crowd.

“I want to thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam. These nights, and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything, none of this would be possible.”

“I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you so much.”

Although the wardrobe mishap lasted only a few seconds, it quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the concert

Image credits: JMEnternational/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you’re overcome with emotion but then you look down and realize you almost gave over 90k people a free view of your premium package,” one X user joked alongside the clip.

Another fan laughed, “Wouldn’t be Harry if his fly wasn’t open somewhere in the tour.”

A third person wondered how long it had gone unnoticed. “Mind you, this is the last song. Who knows how long it was like that.”

A few fans praised Styles for handling the situation so calmly, while others joked that he was probably wondering how many people had already noticed.

Image credits: kissingatdiscos

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Internally he’s panicking, wondering how long his fly was open. Poor baby,” one TikTok user wrote.

Another joked, “He’s thinking, ‘Oh God, don’t let there be any revealing side shots.’”

Others simply found the moment relatable. “Cute,” one fan commented.

The viral Styles’ zipper moment came days after the singer sparked health concerns on stage

Image credits: kissingatdiscos

As reported by Bored Panda, the singer sparked health concerns during a performance in London’s intense heatwave.

He appeared to choke after accidentally inhaling water while performing his famous “whale” stunt, where he sprays water into the audience.

Videos showed him coughing repeatedly before falling onto the stage and lying on his back as he tried to catch his breath.

One concertgoer called, “He started to cough. Managing to suppress his chokes, he performed the whale before falling to the floor, where he lay on his back and continued to cough and splutter. It was quite worrying, but he quickly got up to continue with the gig.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lilistyles27

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: georgiaftp

Another wrote, “This is terrifying! Does anyone look after his welfare?”

A few moments later, Styles reassured his fans himself. “It just went down the wrong hole, it’s okay, I’m okay, thank you so much,” he told the audience before continuing the show.

The incident happened during one of the hottest weeks of the year, with temperatures climbing well above 30 degrees Celsius.

Despite a few viral moments, Styles ended his London residency on a historic high

Image credits: Kate Green/Getty Image

ADVERTISEMENT

After completing 12 sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium, Guinness World Records officially recognized the run as the longest residency by a musician at the iconic venue.

The achievement broke the previous record of 10 shows held by Coldplay.

Originally, Styles had only planned to perform six concerts, but overwhelming demand led organizers to double the number of dates.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford praised the achievement, adding, “Harry Styles’ record-breaking 12-date run is a testament to the scale, ambition and cultural impact of his live performances, as well as the incredible connection he has with his fans.”

Image credits: Harry Styles

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “Wembley Stadium is one of the most iconic live music venues in the world, so to achieve the longest residency by a musician there during a single run is an extraordinary achievement.”

Styles was presented with the Guinness World Records certificate on stage, while every member of his touring crew also received their own certificate in recognition of the milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Together, Together Tour now moves to Brazil and Mexico before Styles begins another major residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden later this summer.

“I’m sure nobody minded,” wrote one user

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT