Harry Styles Brutally Slammed For His Outfit During On-Stage Appearance At 2026 Grammys

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Styles has found himself once again under online scrutiny after opting for a casual look at the 2026 Grammys.

On Sunday night, the singer skipped the red carpet entirely and arrived mid-ceremony at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena to present the Album of the Year award to Bad Bunny. The moment also marked his first Grammy appearance since 2023.

Highlights Harry Styles faced an immediate internet meltdown after he arrived mid-ceremony in baggy jeans.

Fans and critics slammed the singer for his "low-effort" attire.

The fashion backlash intensified as fans connected his "relaxed" look to the controversy surrounding his Together, Together residency.

Despite the wardrobe criticism, Styles remained focused on his musical return, describing his new single "Aperture" as the emotional cornerstone of his upcoming fourth album.

However, instead of a celebratory return, his brief cameo ignited a full-blown internet meltdown.

Dressed in baggy jeans, a cropped, shirtless Dior blazer, and green ballet flats, Styles instantly became one of the most-talked-about figures of the night as several viewers slammed his fashion choices.

“Harry Styles in jeans… at the Grammys… are you kidding me?” wrote one user.

RELATED:

Harry Styles’ birthday Grammys appearance brutally roasted as fans questioned his outfit choice

Harry Styles on stage at the 2026 Grammys wearing a gray blazer and jeans, sparking outfit criticism.

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Many viewers couldn’t reconcile the casual denim with the prestige of the ceremony, especially given that Styles was presenting the final award of the night.

“Sir, what’s going on with the jeans. I know you know how to dress, and I KNOW you have money,” one user joked.

Another wrote, “Harry didn’t even f*ing make an effort. In jeans? Bruh.”

Others were far less forgiving.

Harry Styles wearing a grey blazer and jeans during on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys with orange background.

Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

“You have no shame on your face, huh, Harry Styles,” one tweet read, while another added, “The jeans? Harry, I love you, but genuinely, what the hell?”

What really fueled the outrage was timing. Apparently, Styles’ appearance came just weeks after he announced his major musical comeback.

Styles’s controversial Grammys look reignited fans’ fury about his upcoming tour ticket prices

ADVERTISEMENT

Close-up of Harry Styles wearing shiny green shoes and dark pants during an on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys.

Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

A social media comment mocking Harry Styles' outfit during his on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person typing a comment on social media reacting to Harry Styles' outfit during 2026 Grammys on-stage appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jeans controversy landed hard amid the storm already brewing around Styles’ Together, Together residency tour.

Announced earlier this month, the tour includes seven cities worldwide, beginning on May 16 in Amsterdam and a massive 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden as his only U.S. stop.

When tickets went on pre-sale, fans were stunned by prices climbing past $1,000, with VIP packages reportedly reaching $1,667 in New York and up to £725 in London.

Harry Styles receiving a Grammy award on stage wearing a casual outfit during the 2026 Grammys ceremony.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Calling a tour ‘Together, Together’ when it’s unaffordable for 99 percent of people is crazy work,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “I fear there must be some miscommunication here. $1,000 per ticket? Are we holding hands the entire show?”

Some fans directly connected the two controversies.

800 minutes late and in blue jeans I can’t take him anywhere pic.twitter.com/RRaS1vG7ph — grace (@musicforasushi) February 2, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

“People paid like £700 for your tour tickets, and you still showed up to the Grammys in jeans like you couldn’t find anything nicer to wear,” one comment read.

Another added, “Harry Styles charging $1k for concert tickets so he can dress like this???”

Comment on Grammy event humor, mentioning Harry Styles outfit criticism during 2026 Grammys on-stage appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment reading his top is so funny, criticizing Harry Styles outfit during on-stage appearance at 2026 Grammys.

Though Styles has pledged to donate £1 from every UK ticket to grassroots music venues, the goodwill gesture failed to offset the price shock or the disdain for his Grammys outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the criticism, the 32-year-old himself has framed this new era as deeply personal.

Styles’ new single, Aperture, and upcoming fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally marked a new era for the singer

Harry at the 2026 #GRAMMYs in Los Angeles, California – February 1 pic.twitter.com/tKDb2U7rMw — HSD💋🪩 (@hsdaily) February 2, 2026

Comment from Penny Richards criticizing Harry Styles' outfit, mentioning lack of style in his jacket during 2026 Grammys appearance.

Styles recently returned after a three-year hiatus with Aperture, the lead single from his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which is set to release on March 6.

Speaking about the track, he described it as the emotional cornerstone of the record.

“It felt like the mission statement of what the album was about,” Styles explained.

Harry Styles on stage wearing heart-patterned outfit during Grammys performance, sparking outfit criticism.

Image credits: Raph_PH/Wikimedia

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d had a couple of years away from work stuff and had a lot of big realizations… [‘Aperture’] was like a perfect little bow, and once this song happened it was like, ‘Oh, the record’s finished,’” he said during a conversation with BBC Radio 1.

He further shared that the song reflects his renewed desire to perform.

“It’s always been a real celebration song for me and a big driver of the want to be back in rooms full of people,” he said.

Styles’ Together, Together tour will wrap up on December 13 in Sydney.

“Who suggested this outfit?” questioned one netizen

Tweet criticizing Harry Styles' outfit on stage at the 2026 Grammys, mentioning jeans and fashion choices.

Image credits: vampyrb1tch

Tweet reacting to Harry Styles’ outfit, expressing strong disapproval during his on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys.

Image credits: Emmerlise15

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot criticizing Harry Styles' outfit during his on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys event.

Image credits: iminzaynnnn

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet replying to Harry Styles with a jumpscare warning, highlighting backlash over Harry Styles outfit at 2026 Grammys.

Image credits: thankunexttari

Twitter comment criticizing Harry Styles’ outfit during his on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys event.

Image credits: MrsAngelika10

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media reaction showing criticism of Harry Styles' outfit during his 2026 Grammys on-stage appearance.

Image credits: cheesiesuh

Tweet criticizing Harry Styles outfit during his 2026 Grammys on-stage appearance, highlighting fashion backlash online.

Image credits: 4rageHolly

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Harry Styles' outfit choice during his on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys.

Image credits: jasrrivera

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Harry Styles' outfit during his on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys event.

Image credits: tazzieboye

Tweet by Izabella Arouca criticizing Harry Styles' outfit during his 2026 Grammys on-stage appearance.

Image credits: Bella_Arouca

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Harry Styles’ outfit during his on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys.

Image credits: harryskiiwiis

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Harry Styles outfit at 2026 Grammys showing casual jeans during his on-stage appearance.

Image credits: g0ldencherries

Tweet criticizing Harry Styles for wearing jeans during his on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys, sparking outfit backlash.

Image credits: eversinceali

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Harry Styles for wearing jeans during his on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys.

Image credits: LarrieComforts

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Harry Styles' outfit during his on-stage appearance at the 2026 Grammys including mention of skinny jeans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: imjazsmith