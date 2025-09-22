Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Harry Styles Secretly Runs Berlin Marathon Under Fake Name, Shocks Fans With ‘Impressive’ Speed
Harry Styles holding two Grammy awards, highlighting his impressive speed in Berlin Marathon under a fake name.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Harry Styles Secretly Runs Berlin Marathon Under Fake Name, Shocks Fans With ‘Impressive’ Speed

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Harry Styles stunned fans after secretly running the Berlin Marathon under the name Sted Sarandos, crossing the finish line in an impressive time of 2:59:13. 

The 31-year-old pop star was one of roughly 55,000 runners on the German capital’s world-famous course, renowned for its speed and record-setting history. 

Styles’ sub-three-hour completion, considered a major milestone for amateur runners, highlighted his dedication and athleticism beyond his music career.

Highlights
  • Harry Styles secretly ran the Berlin Marathon under a false name, finishing in under three hours.
  • The pop star completed the 26.2-mile race in 2:59:13, a milestone achievement for amateur runners.
  • Styles posed for a photo with Paralympic legend Richard Whitehead after the race.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Harry Styles kept a low profile while conquering Berlin’s 26.2-mile challenge

    Harry Styles holding two Grammy awards, recognized for secretly running Berlin marathon with impressive speed.

    Harry Styles holding two Grammy awards, recognized for secretly running Berlin marathon with impressive speed.

    Image credits: Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez

    In an effort to remain incognito, Styles wore a headband and sunglasses while pounding the streets of the German capital, according toThe Standard

    For many amateur runners, finishing a marathon in under three hours can take years of disciplined training, making hisperformance particularly noteworthy. 

    German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel first reported the singer’s participation, and marathon organizers later confirmed it to news agency dpa.

    Runners participating in the Berlin Marathon passing under the Brandenburg Gate during the race event.

    Runners participating in the Berlin Marathon passing under the Brandenburg Gate during the race event.

    Image credits: Getty/Anadolu

    The outlet also reported that Styles had been spotted in the city in the days leading up to the Berlin Marathon.

    Running seems to be Styles’ most recent hobby, and he seems to be quite serious about it. 

    Prior to his participation in the Berlin Marathon, he was also spotted running the Tokyo Marathon in March.

    Two men posing outdoors at a marathon event, one with prosthetic running blades showing impressive speed at Berlin Marathon.

    Two men posing outdoors at a marathon event, one with prosthetic running blades showing impressive speed at Berlin Marathon.

    Image credits: Instagram/richard_whitehead_mbe

    At the time,Us Weekly reported that the former One Direction member was able to finish the race in 3 hours 24 minutes.

    This suggests that Harry Styles was able to significantly improve his time in just a matter of months. 

    Styles’ escapades at the Berlin Marathon attracted a lot ofattention online, especially since the name he entered under, “Sted Sarandos,” seemed like a rather humorous reference to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

    Harry Styles celebrated his Berlin Marathon milestone with a Paralympic legend

    Runner in black outfit and red shoes competing in Berlin Marathon, showcasing impressive speed during the race.

    Runner in black outfit and red shoes competing in Berlin Marathon, showcasing impressive speed during the race.

    Image credits: Instagram/berlinmarathon

    After finishing the Berlin Marathon, Styles posed for aphoto with Paralympic legend Richard Whitehead. 

    Whitehead has made a name for himself by being one of the most inspirational figures in the running scene.

    Born without the lower part of his legs, he has nonetheless trained and pushed himself hard enough that he has become a common sight in the world’s most iconic marathons.

    Average marathon times chart for male runners by age group showing beginner to elite levels, related to Harry Styles marathon speed.

    Average marathon times chart for male runners by age group showing beginner to elite levels, related to Harry Styles marathon speed.

    Image credits: harribii

    Whitehead is currently attempting the ambitious goal of running 20 marathons in a single year. This is part of his greater goal of running 100 marathons.

    Whitehead is a two-time gold medalist, and in his celebratory Instagram post, he joked about Styles entering the race with a fake name. 

    “2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!!” The Paralympic star wrote.

    Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the unexpected achievement, sharing admiration for Styles’ athletic dedication.

    “People can sneer, but that is a fantastic time. Fair play to the man,” one commenter wrote. 

    “I’m not a fan or really listen to him, but that’s impressive asf and I have newfound further respect for him,” wrote another.

    Harry Styles sitting inside a car wearing a black jacket and a cross necklace, casually smiling at the camera.

    Harry Styles sitting inside a car wearing a black jacket and a cross necklace, casually smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: Instagram/harrystyles

    “You don’t fake your way to a sub-three (hour) marathon,” another commenter stated.

    According toHello! magazine, Harry Styles’ sub-three-hour time is impressive compared to others in Hollywood. 

    Ryan Reynolds, for example, finished the New York City Marathon in 3:50:22, while Colin Farell completed the Brisbane Marathon, in 3:53:14. Josh O’Connor also ran the London Marathon in 3:50:10.

    Beyond music, Harry Styles is thriving in fashion and film

    Harry Styles jumping outdoors wearing a black jacket and kilt, showcasing his energetic and impressive speed.

    Harry Styles jumping outdoors wearing a black jacket and kilt, showcasing his energetic and impressive speed.

    Image credits: Vogue

    His stint as Ted Sarandos in the Berlin Marathon comes during a break fromtouring. Since leaving One Direction, he has released three chart-topping solo albums.

    These include his 2017 debut Harry Styles, 2019’s Grammy-winning Fine Line featuring “Watermelon Sugar,” and 2022’s Harry’s House, which won Album of the Year fueled by the global hit “As It Was.” 

    Outside music, he has made waves in fashion and film, starring in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, solidifying his status as a cultural icon.

    Earlier this year, Styles also sparked romance rumors when spotted in Rome with actor Zoë Kravitz. 

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Harry Styles’ sub-three-hour time at the Berlin marathon on social media

    Tweet on social media discussing Harry Styles secretly running Berlin Marathon with impressive speed, surprising fans.

    Tweet on social media discussing Harry Styles secretly running Berlin Marathon with impressive speed, surprising fans.

    Image credits: OxCreat0r

    Tweet praising Harry Styles for his impressive Berlin marathon speed, noting top 10 percent finish for celebrity debut runner.

    Tweet praising Harry Styles for his impressive Berlin marathon speed, noting top 10 percent finish for celebrity debut runner.

    Image credits: oliverjones_x

    A tweet screenshot showing a user amazed by Harry Styles secretly running Berlin Marathon with impressive speed.

    A tweet screenshot showing a user amazed by Harry Styles secretly running Berlin Marathon with impressive speed.

    Image credits: jps_aririah

    Tweet from Damon Strong commenting on a man resembling a dad with four kids and a construction job, posted in 2025.

    Tweet from Damon Strong commenting on a man resembling a dad with four kids and a construction job, posted in 2025.

    Image credits: DamonStrong

    Tweet on a mobile screen reacting to Harry Styles secretly running Berlin Marathon with impressive speed.

    Tweet on a mobile screen reacting to Harry Styles secretly running Berlin Marathon with impressive speed.

    Image credits: EternalXshine

    Tweet from Ritesh replying to PopCrave, captioned Man is full of surprises, referencing Harry Styles secretly running Berlin Marathon.

    Tweet from Ritesh replying to PopCrave, captioned Man is full of surprises, referencing Harry Styles secretly running Berlin Marathon.

    Image credits: PudgyRitesh

    Tweet praising an impressive sub-3 hour Berlin marathon run by Harry Styles under a fake name, surprising fans.

    Tweet praising an impressive sub-3 hour Berlin marathon run by Harry Styles under a fake name, surprising fans.

    Image credits: MericaMeme19362

    Tweet by user Dvx praising Harry Styles' secret Berlin marathon run, highlighting fans' surprise at his impressive speed.

    Tweet by user Dvx praising Harry Styles' secret Berlin marathon run, highlighting fans' surprise at his impressive speed.

    Image credits: dav_crypt

    Tweet by user Michael replying to a comment about Harry Styles secretly running Berlin Marathon with impressive speed.

    Tweet by user Michael replying to a comment about Harry Styles secretly running Berlin Marathon with impressive speed.

    Image credits: Nightwing636

    Harry Styles running in the Berlin Marathon disguised under a fake name, surprising fans with his impressive speed.

    Harry Styles running in the Berlin Marathon disguised under a fake name, surprising fans with his impressive speed.

    Image credits: akeytoyourflat

    Tweet screenshot showing a user replying to PopCrave with the comment he looks a mess at night.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user replying to PopCrave with the comment he looks a mess at night.

    Image credits: STALLISW00

    Tweet on a social media platform showing a user's comment about age difference, related to Harry Styles Berlin Marathon speed reaction.

    Tweet on a social media platform showing a user's comment about age difference, related to Harry Styles Berlin Marathon speed reaction.

    Image credits: 666_sukuna_

    Tweet from user PeterRay praising a top 1 percent marathon finisher showing impressive speed at a Berlin marathon event.

    Tweet from user PeterRay praising a top 1 percent marathon finisher showing impressive speed at a Berlin marathon event.

    Image credits: PeterRayM

    Tweet showing a user commenting on Harry Styles secretly running the Berlin Marathon with impressive speed under a fake name.

    Tweet showing a user commenting on Harry Styles secretly running the Berlin Marathon with impressive speed under a fake name.

    Image credits: starpandamoon

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply commenting on Harry Styles secretly running the Berlin Marathon with impressive speed.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply commenting on Harry Styles secretly running the Berlin Marathon with impressive speed.

    Image credits: masseduction99

    Harry Styles running the Berlin Marathon in disguise, surprising fans with his impressive speed and endurance.

    Harry Styles running the Berlin Marathon in disguise, surprising fans with his impressive speed and endurance.

    Image credits: hrryshomee

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
