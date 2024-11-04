Harry Styles Crowned People’s “Sexiest Musician Alive”, Runner-Up Slammed Over “Sore Loser” Rant

ADVERTISEMENT

Role Model didn’t hold back his frustration with People magazine and fans after learning that Harry Styles had been named the “Sexiest Musician Alive” for 2024. Waking up to the news that he’d landed as the runner-up, the artist, born Tucker Pillsbury, shared his candidly ruthless opinion about the ranking.

Ahead of its Sexiest Man Alive reveal on November 12, People announced last Wednesday (October 30) the results of its hotly contested readers’ choice poll.

Highlights Harry Styles named 'Sexiest Musician Alive' for 2024 by People magazine.

Role Model expresses frustration at being runner-up to Harry Styles.

350,000 votes in hotly-contested People magazine readers' poll.

Role Model campaigned hard, calling himself the 'underdog' needing a win.

Role Model criticizes People, says they missed an 'underdog' opportunity.

Nearly 350,000 votes were cast in the poll this year, which included some very dedicated campaigning on the parts of nominees including Role Model, People reported.

In September, People put forward 15 categories, from “Sexiest Musician” to “Sexiest Supportive Partner in Sports,” for its readers.

Role Model didn’t hold back his frustration with People magazine and fans

Share icon

Image credits: Anthony Pham/Getty Images

At the time, Role Model promoted himself as much as he could. Taking to People’s official TikTok page on September 24, the 27-year-old announced: “So People magazine has asked me to give three reasons why I should be nominated Sexiest Musician Alive.

“I don’t have three reasons. I have more of a pitch. I’ll beg, if you will. Let’s put it this way. We love an underdog story, right?

“We love the movies where the underdog comes out on top and a happy ending for them, right? They deserve it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“The three artists that I’m going up against, Mr. Harry Styles, Zach Bryan, and Shaboozey, I love them, right?

“But they have everything. Some have radio hits, some have Grammys, some have clothing brands, and all of them have money. Okay?

“I have nothing. I am nothing. I am the underdog that needs a happy ending. Okay, I just think it would be a beautiful moment.

Role Model learned that Harry Styles had been named the “Sexiest Musician Alive” for 2024

Share icon

Image credits: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

“Put yourself in my shoes. Right? Let’s vote for me. I beg. I need this more than a Grammy. I need this more than I need food and shelter.

“I’ve offered to pay People magazine, but they won’t take my money, so just vote.”

The singer continued to campaign for the title, even while touring with Gracie Abrams. On October 11, Role Model shared a snap on his Instagram page showcasing his fans at one of his concerts holding up a sign that read: “We voted you sexiest man alive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But all hopes went bust when on October 29, Role Model woke up to the news that former One Direction star and Grammy Awards winner Harry Styles had taken the title for Sexiest Musician Alive.

Taking to his Instagram page, Role Model said in a story: “So this is my speech. Harry Styles has won ‘Sexiest Musician Alive.’

“I was the runner-up. I heard about the counts — a lot of you voted for me. But I wanna speak to those who voted for Harry Styles: I hope you’re happy.”

Waking up to the news that he’d landed as the runner-up, the artist, born Tucker Pillsbury, shared his candid response

Share icon

Image credits: rolemodel

He continued: “I hope your day is made from this, because guess what? His publicist isn’t even going to mention this to him.

“He won’t know about this. That boy is in Fiji, somewhere. That’s how insignificant this is to him. His publicist won’t even mention it to him. So I hope you’re happy.”

The Blind hitmaker concluded: “And to People magazine — I’m treading lightly here — you had an opportunity to really do something for the culture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rolemodel

“To create this beautiful ending to an underdog story. And you didn’t.”

Role Model went on to pair his “speech” with two more Instagram stories, Buzzfeed reported on October 29.

The first was a screenshot of People‘s article, supposedly making fun of text referring to a photo that says “Role Model (top).”

Role Model had been promoting himself as much as he could ahead of the ranking’s voting

Share icon

Image credits: rolemodel

The second was a selfie of him in the car with Clairo’s song Sexy to Someone playing in the background.

The Maine, USA, native was seemingly still feeling frustration over the disappointing results over the weekend, as on Sunday (November 3), he shared two follow-up stories reflecting on the issue.

In the first story, a woman appeared to be dressed up as him, sporting a white T-shirt that read: “Nominated sexiest man alive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rolemodel

ADVERTISEMENT

The second picture shared was a meme which displayed a question that read: “Do you have any enemies” to which the answer showed: “Yea Harry.”

At the time of writing, Harry hasn’t posted any reactions to winning the title.

Bored Panda has contacted Harry’s representatives for comment.

“Do a recount,” a reader commented

Share icon

Image credits: teheesny

Share icon

Image credits: lilsnetwork

Share icon

Image credits: fikeflorida

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pinkfairyrry75

Share icon

Image credits: chiara_turez

Share icon

Image credits: runfrompeople81

Share icon

Image credits: sophnotfound

Share icon

Image credits: troiansbiscuit

Share icon

Image credits: hrry_vintage

Share icon

Image credits: son0tangel

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: roostarkey

Share icon

Image credits: emmyslibrary1

Share icon

Image credits: chrissand22

Share icon

Image credits: inha16r

Share icon

Image credits: sidnieg_

Share icon

Image credits: roxx_rxn

Share icon

Image credits: angelfromeroda

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pinetoyles

Share icon

Image credits: SOGCLDENS

Share icon

Image credits: Lourdesmatus1

Share icon

Image credits: louisftgiuls