Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Harry Styles’ Mother Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Liam Payne’s Fatal Fall From Hotel Balcony
News

Harry Styles’ Mother Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Liam Payne’s Fatal Fall From Hotel Balcony

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Anne Twist, the mother of Harry Styles, has broken her silence in the wake of Liam Payne’s tragic death.

Shortly after the heartbreaking news of the singer’s death was confirmed, Anne took to Instagram to share a brief but sorrowful tribute to her son’s former One Direction bandmate.

The 56-year-old shared a picture featuring a broken heart emoji, prompting fans to share their grief with her.

Harry Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, shared a three-word tribute following the tragic death of Liam Payne

Image credits: MrsAnneTwist

“Just a boy,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans quickly showered the comments section with their own condolences, with one saying: “My heart aches. Poor Liam. Sending you, the boys, and Liam’s family love. Just heartbreaking.”

“Gone too soon and so young. Forever in our hearts Liam,” another said.

“Anne, take care of yourself and please take care of our Harry for us! Mental health is everything! We love you,” read one comment on her post

Harry Styles’ Mother Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Liam Payne’s Fatal Fall From Hotel Balcony

Image credits: annetwist

ADVERTISEMENT

Zayn Malik’s sister, Waliyha, shared her own grief in a tweet and said, “I can’t believe it, I honestly have no words for this sad moment… I really can’t believe it.”

Singer Charlie Puth shared a series of Instagram Stories following the British pop star’s death.

“I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone…” the Attention vocalist wrote.

The British pop icon fell from the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16

Image credits: Liam Payne

Liam was reportedly behaving erratically before his fatal fall from a third-floor balcony at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, October 16.

Sources told TMZ that he smashed his laptop and had to be carried back to his room prior to the fatal fall.

The police arrived at the hotel and found his body after responding to a report about an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans shared their condolences after Anne shared her tribute to her son’s former One Direction bandmate

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anne Twist (@annetwist)

A hotel worker had called the cops and said the guest’s life was at risk, requesting urgent help.

“When he is conscious he is destroying the entire room and we need you to send someone,” the worker was quoted saying.

He was found dead in the hotel’s inner courtyard shortly after the harrowing call.

Fans showered the comments section with condolences following the devastating news

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

17

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

4

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
juliesnelling avatar
Julie S
Julie S
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never been a 1d fan but this is heartbreaking. There is a little boy who will grow up without his father.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
bobbykohtala avatar
Bobby
Bobby
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Provably the outcome of the recent scrutiny and allegations he was under. He's been mocked online for a couple of weeks.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
juliesnelling avatar
Julie S
Julie S
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never been a 1d fan but this is heartbreaking. There is a little boy who will grow up without his father.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
bobbykohtala avatar
Bobby
Bobby
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Provably the outcome of the recent scrutiny and allegations he was under. He's been mocked online for a couple of weeks.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 453.1M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64.8M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda