Harry Styles’ Mother Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Liam Payne’s Fatal Fall From Hotel Balcony

ADVERTISEMENT

Anne Twist, the mother of Harry Styles, has broken her silence in the wake of Liam Payne’s tragic death.

Shortly after the heartbreaking news of the singer’s death was confirmed, Anne took to Instagram to share a brief but sorrowful tribute to her son’s former One Direction bandmate.

The 56-year-old shared a picture featuring a broken heart emoji, prompting fans to share their grief with her.

Harry Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, shared a three-word tribute following the tragic death of Liam Payne

Share icon

Image credits: MrsAnneTwist

“Just a boy,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans quickly showered the comments section with their own condolences, with one saying: “My heart aches. Poor Liam. Sending you, the boys, and Liam’s family love. Just heartbreaking.”

“Gone too soon and so young. Forever in our hearts Liam,” another said.

“Anne, take care of yourself and please take care of our Harry for us! Mental health is everything! We love you,” read one comment on her post



Share icon

Image credits: annetwist

ADVERTISEMENT

Zayn Malik’s sister, Waliyha, shared her own grief in a tweet and said, “I can’t believe it, I honestly have no words for this sad moment… I really can’t believe it.”

Singer Charlie Puth shared a series of Instagram Stories following the British pop star’s death.

“I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone…” the Attention vocalist wrote.

The British pop icon fell from the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16

Share icon

Image credits: Liam Payne

Liam was reportedly behaving erratically before his fatal fall from a third-floor balcony at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, October 16.

Sources told TMZ that he smashed his laptop and had to be carried back to his room prior to the fatal fall.

The police arrived at the hotel and found his body after responding to a report about an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans shared their condolences after Anne shared her tribute to her son’s former One Direction bandmate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Twist (@annetwist)

A hotel worker had called the cops and said the guest’s life was at risk, requesting urgent help.

“When he is conscious he is destroying the entire room and we need you to send someone,” the worker was quoted saying.

He was found dead in the hotel’s inner courtyard shortly after the harrowing call.

Fans showered the comments section with condolences following the devastating news

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT